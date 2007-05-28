FXDD

Account: 584534 Name: salo1134 Currency: USD 2007 May 29, 17:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
88756322007.05.28 05:39balanceDeposit500.00
88757422007.05.28 05:56buy0.10gbpchf2.43442.43242.43642007.05.28 19:142.43640.000.000.0016.29
88765012007.05.28 07:41sell0.10audusd0.81930.82130.81732007.05.29 00:560.81970.000.00-0.32-4.00
88772702007.05.28 09:25buy0.10gbpjpy241.34241.14241.542007.05.29 00:56241.180.000.002.54-13.15
88833882007.05.29 00:02sell0.10eurjpy163.72163.92163.522007.05.29 00:56163.650.000.000.005.75
88834762007.05.29 00:09buy0.10gbpchf2.43772.43572.43972007.05.29 00:562.43590.000.000.00-14.65
88835972007.05.29 00:26buy0.10gbpusd1.98371.98171.98572007.05.29 00:561.98260.000.000.00-11.00
88836012007.05.29 00:27buy0.10euraud1.64181.63981.64382007.05.29 00:561.64060.000.000.00-9.83
88837632007.05.29 00:56buy0.10gbpjpy241.25241.05241.452007.05.29 04:23241.050.000.000.00-16.45
88838602007.05.29 01:12buy0.10gbpchf2.43672.43472.43872007.05.29 04:392.43870.000.000.0016.25
88842022007.05.29 02:10sell0.10eurjpy163.79163.99163.592007.05.29 03:31163.590.000.000.0016.43
88847542007.05.29 03:31buy0.10eurjpy163.59163.39163.792007.05.29 04:31163.390.000.000.00-16.45
88853592007.05.29 04:31buy0.10eurjpy163.43163.23163.632007.05.29 04:39163.230.000.000.00-16.45
88859102007.05.29 04:49buy0.10eurjpy163.26163.06163.462007.05.29 05:02163.060.000.000.00-16.47
88862862007.05.29 05:02buy0.10eurjpy163.10162.90163.302007.05.29 11:29163.300.000.000.0016.49
88908202007.05.29 10:23buy0.10usdchf1.22691.22491.22892007.05.29 11:371.22490.000.000.00-16.33
88915572007.05.29 10:54sell0.10audusd0.81930.82130.81732007.05.29 12:110.82130.000.000.00-20.00
88947402007.05.29 12:06buy0.10usdchf1.22421.22221.22622007.05.29 12:341.22220.000.000.00-16.36
88956762007.05.29 12:34buy0.10usdchf1.22251.22051.22452007.05.29 15:071.22050.000.000.00-16.39
89020252007.05.29 17:00buy0.10gbpchf2.42232.42032.42432007.05.29 17:102.42430.000.000.0016.37
  0.00 0.00 2.22 -99.95
Closed P/L: -97.73
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
88993212007.05.29 15:20sell0.10eurjpy164.22164.42164.02 164.140.000.000.006.58
  0.00 0.00 0.00 6.58
 Floating P/L: 6.58
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -97.73 Floating P/L: 6.58 Margin: 67.58
Balance: 402.27 Equity: 408.85 Free Margin: 341.28
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 87.58 Gross Loss: 185.31 Total Net Profit: -97.73
Profit Factor: 0.47 Expected Payoff: -5.14  
Absolute Drawdown: 114.10 Maximal Drawdown: 130.39 (25.26%) Relative Drawdown: 25.26% (130.39)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (26.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (31.58%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (68.42%)
Largest profit trade: 16.49 loss trade: -20.00
Average profit trade: 14.60 loss trade: -14.25
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (16.49) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-69.08)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 16.49 (1) consecutive loss (count): -69.08 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3