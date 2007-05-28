|Account: 584534
|Name: salo1134
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 29, 17:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8875632
|2007.05.28 05:39
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|8875742
|2007.05.28 05:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4344
|2.4324
|2.4364
|2007.05.28 19:14
|2.4364
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.29
|8876501
|2007.05.28 07:41
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8193
|0.8213
|0.8173
|2007.05.29 00:56
|0.8197
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|-4.00
|8877270
|2007.05.28 09:25
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|241.34
|241.14
|241.54
|2007.05.29 00:56
|241.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2.54
|-13.15
|8883388
|2007.05.29 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.72
|163.92
|163.52
|2007.05.29 00:56
|163.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.75
|8883476
|2007.05.29 00:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4377
|2.4357
|2.4397
|2007.05.29 00:56
|2.4359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.65
|8883597
|2007.05.29 00:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9837
|1.9817
|1.9857
|2007.05.29 00:56
|1.9826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|8883601
|2007.05.29 00:27
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6418
|1.6398
|1.6438
|2007.05.29 00:56
|1.6406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.83
|8883763
|2007.05.29 00:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|241.25
|241.05
|241.45
|2007.05.29 04:23
|241.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.45
|8883860
|2007.05.29 01:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4367
|2.4347
|2.4387
|2007.05.29 04:39
|2.4387
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.25
|8884202
|2007.05.29 02:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.79
|163.99
|163.59
|2007.05.29 03:31
|163.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.43
|8884754
|2007.05.29 03:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.59
|163.39
|163.79
|2007.05.29 04:31
|163.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.45
|8885359
|2007.05.29 04:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.43
|163.23
|163.63
|2007.05.29 04:39
|163.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.45
|8885910
|2007.05.29 04:49
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.26
|163.06
|163.46
|2007.05.29 05:02
|163.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.47
|8886286
|2007.05.29 05:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.10
|162.90
|163.30
|2007.05.29 11:29
|163.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.49
|8890820
|2007.05.29 10:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2269
|1.2249
|1.2289
|2007.05.29 11:37
|1.2249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.33
|8891557
|2007.05.29 10:54
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8193
|0.8213
|0.8173
|2007.05.29 12:11
|0.8213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|8894740
|2007.05.29 12:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2242
|1.2222
|1.2262
|2007.05.29 12:34
|1.2222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.36
|8895676
|2007.05.29 12:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2225
|1.2205
|1.2245
|2007.05.29 15:07
|1.2205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.39
|8902025
|2007.05.29 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4223
|2.4203
|2.4243
|2007.05.29 17:10
|2.4243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.37
|0.00
|0.00
|2.22
|-99.95
|Closed P/L:
|-97.73
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8899321
|2007.05.29 15:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|164.22
|164.42
|164.02
|164.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.58
|Floating P/L:
|6.58
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-97.73
|Floating P/L:
|6.58
|Margin:
|67.58
|Balance:
|402.27
|Equity:
|408.85
|Free Margin:
|341.28
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|87.58
|Gross Loss:
|185.31
|Total Net Profit:
|-97.73
|Profit Factor:
|0.47
|Expected Payoff:
|-5.14
|Absolute Drawdown:
|114.10
|Maximal Drawdown:
|130.39 (25.26%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|25.26% (130.39)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (26.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (31.58%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (68.42%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.49
|loss trade:
|-20.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.60
|loss trade:
|-14.25
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (16.49)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-69.08)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|16.49 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-69.08 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|3