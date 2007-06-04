Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1438343
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 8, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|36611545
|2007.06.04 01:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3452
|1.3272
|1.3477
|2007.06.04 09:10
|1.3458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|36632388
|2007.06.04 07:25
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3434
|1.3272
|1.3459
|2007.06.04 09:10
|1.3459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|36724452
|2007.06.05 01:20
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3500
|1.3543
|1.3578
|2007.06.05 12:26
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.90
|36873125
|2007.06.06 03:09
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3527
|1.3347
|1.3552
|2007.06.06 16:45
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.80
|36913823
|2007.06.06 11:52
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3509
|1.3347
|1.3534
|2007.06.06 16:45
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.40
|36956472
|2007.06.06 15:49
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3487
|1.3343
|1.3512
|2007.06.06 16:45
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|37005518
|2007.06.07 03:08
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3505
|1.3325
|1.3530
|2007.06.07 11:18
|1.3475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|37040595
|2007.06.07 10:16
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3483
|1.3321
|1.3508
|2007.06.07 11:18
|1.3476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|37047334
|2007.06.07 10:27
|buy
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3464
|1.3320
|1.3489
|2007.06.07 11:18
|1.3477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.60
|37154471
|2007.06.08 01:07
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.3402
|1.3367
|2007.06.08 07:23
|1.3402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|37183964
|2007.06.08 07:23
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3398
|1.3358
|1.3323
|2007.06.08 09:43
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|37217887
|2007.06.08 09:43
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.3537
|1.3332
|2007.06.08 10:13
|1.3332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|Closed P/L:
|55.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|37243956
|2007.06.08 11:03
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3339
|1.3519
|1.3314
|
|1.3369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-9.00
|37257161
|2007.06.08 12:17
|sell
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.3519
|1.3332
|
|1.3369
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-7.20
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|-16.20
|
|Floating P/L:
|-15.72
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|55.00
|Floating P/L:
|-15.72
|Margin:
|45.00
|Balance:
|1 303.12
|Equity:
|1 287.40
|Free Margin:
|1 242.40