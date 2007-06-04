Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1438343 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 June 8, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
366115452007.06.04 01:45buy0.02eurusd1.34521.32721.34772007.06.04 09:101.34580.000.000.001.20
366323882007.06.04 07:25buy0.04eurusd1.34341.32721.34592007.06.04 09:101.34590.000.000.0010.00
367244522007.06.05 01:20buy0.03eurusd1.35001.35431.35782007.06.05 12:261.35430.000.000.0012.90
368731252007.06.06 03:09buy0.03eurusd1.35271.33471.35522007.06.06 16:451.35010.000.000.00-7.80
369138232007.06.06 11:52buy0.06eurusd1.35091.33471.35342007.06.06 16:451.35000.000.000.00-5.40
369564722007.06.06 15:49buy0.12eurusd1.34871.33431.35122007.06.06 16:451.35010.000.000.0016.80
370055182007.06.07 03:08buy0.03eurusd1.35051.33251.35302007.06.07 11:181.34750.000.000.00-9.00
370405952007.06.07 10:16buy0.06eurusd1.34831.33211.35082007.06.07 11:181.34760.000.000.00-4.20
370473342007.06.07 10:27buy0.12eurusd1.34641.33201.34892007.06.07 11:181.34770.000.000.0015.60
371544712007.06.08 01:07sell0.03eurusd1.34201.34021.33672007.06.08 07:231.34020.000.000.005.40
371839642007.06.08 07:23sell0.03eurusd1.33981.33581.33232007.06.08 09:431.33580.000.000.0012.00
372178872007.06.08 09:43sell0.03eurusd1.33571.35371.33322007.06.08 10:131.33320.000.000.007.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 55.00
Closed P/L: 55.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
372439562007.06.08 11:03sell0.03eurusd1.33391.35191.3314 1.33690.000.000.16-9.00
372571612007.06.08 12:17sell0.06eurusd1.33571.35191.3332 1.33690.000.000.32-7.20
  0.00 0.00 0.48 -16.20
 Floating P/L: -15.72
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 55.00 Floating P/L: -15.72 Margin: 45.00
Balance: 1 303.12 Equity: 1 287.40 Free Margin: 1 242.40