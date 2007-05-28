Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1438343 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 June 1, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
358348892007.05.28 02:35buy0.02eurusd1.34561.32761.34812007.05.29 08:281.34670.000.00-0.122.20
359064042007.05.29 01:35buy0.04eurusd1.34371.34661.35012007.05.29 08:281.34660.000.000.0011.60
359779682007.05.29 08:28buy0.02eurusd1.34691.32891.34942007.05.29 09:101.34940.000.000.005.00
359890462007.05.29 09:10buy0.02eurusd1.34951.35141.35492007.05.29 12:301.35140.000.000.003.80
361253352007.05.30 01:18sell0.02eurusd1.34411.36211.34162007.05.30 11:421.34160.000.000.005.00
362379592007.05.30 11:53sell0.02eurusd1.34091.35891.33842007.05.31 14:011.34490.000.000.32-8.00
362543282007.05.30 13:02sell0.04eurusd1.34271.35891.34022007.05.31 14:011.34480.000.000.65-8.40
363433292007.05.31 06:25sell0.08eurusd1.34451.35891.34202007.05.31 14:011.34490.000.000.00-3.20
363863012007.05.31 12:21sell0.16eurusd1.34631.35891.34382007.05.31 14:001.34490.000.000.0022.40
364717632007.06.01 05:30sell0.02eurusd1.34471.36271.34222007.06.01 12:301.34220.000.000.005.00
  0.00 0.00 0.85 35.40
Closed P/L: 36.25
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 36.25 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 248.12 Equity: 1 248.12 Free Margin: 1 248.12