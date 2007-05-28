Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1438343
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 1, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|35834889
|2007.05.28 02:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3456
|1.3276
|1.3481
|2007.05.29 08:28
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|2.20
|35906404
|2007.05.29 01:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3437
|1.3466
|1.3501
|2007.05.29 08:28
|1.3466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.60
|35977968
|2007.05.29 08:28
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3289
|1.3494
|2007.05.29 09:10
|1.3494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|35989046
|2007.05.29 09:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3495
|1.3514
|1.3549
|2007.05.29 12:30
|1.3514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|36125335
|2007.05.30 01:18
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3441
|1.3621
|1.3416
|2007.05.30 11:42
|1.3416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|36237959
|2007.05.30 11:53
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3409
|1.3589
|1.3384
|2007.05.31 14:01
|1.3449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-8.00
|36254328
|2007.05.30 13:02
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3427
|1.3589
|1.3402
|2007.05.31 14:01
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|-8.40
|36343329
|2007.05.31 06:25
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.3589
|1.3420
|2007.05.31 14:01
|1.3449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|36386301
|2007.05.31 12:21
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3589
|1.3438
|2007.05.31 14:00
|1.3449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.40
|36471763
|2007.06.01 05:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3447
|1.3627
|1.3422
|2007.06.01 12:30
|1.3422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|35.40
|Closed P/L:
|36.25
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|36.25
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 248.12
|Equity:
|1 248.12
|Free Margin:
|1 248.12