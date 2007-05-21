Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1438343
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 25, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|35018590
|2007.05.21 01:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3514
|1.3489
|1.3454
|2007.05.21 09:57
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|35091880
|2007.05.21 09:57
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3486
|1.3666
|1.3461
|2007.05.21 10:34
|1.3461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|35103300
|2007.05.21 10:34
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3459
|1.3639
|1.3434
|2007.05.23 07:45
|1.3434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|5.00
|35400849
|2007.05.23 07:46
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3429
|1.3609
|1.3404
|2007.05.23 13:42
|1.3480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.20
|35447072
|2007.05.23 11:03
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3454
|1.3616
|1.3429
|2007.05.23 13:42
|1.3481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.80
|35458346
|2007.05.23 11:47
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3480
|1.3624
|1.3455
|2007.05.23 13:42
|1.3480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35469842
|2007.05.23 12:08
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3498
|1.3624
|1.3473
|2007.05.23 13:42
|1.3479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.40
|35572285
|2007.05.24 01:16
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3452
|1.3632
|1.3427
|2007.05.24 08:06
|1.3427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|35625400
|2007.05.24 08:07
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3427
|1.3607
|1.3402
|2007.05.24 14:13
|1.3421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|35650439
|2007.05.24 12:08
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.3607
|1.3420
|2007.05.24 14:13
|1.3420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|35742355
|2007.05.25 01:06
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3414
|1.3594
|1.3389
|2007.05.25 15:04
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|35760695
|2007.05.25 06:26
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3432
|1.3594
|1.3407
|2007.05.25 15:04
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.20
|35787145
|2007.05.25 12:21
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3450
|1.3594
|1.3425
|2007.05.25 15:04
|1.3454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|35796477
|2007.05.25 14:08
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3472
|1.3598
|1.3447
|2007.05.25 15:04
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.60
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|45.80
|Closed P/L:
|46.02
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|46.02
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 211.87
|Equity:
|1 211.87
|Free Margin:
|1 211.87