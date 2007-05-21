Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1438343 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 May 25, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
350185902007.05.21 01:00sell0.02eurusd1.35141.34891.34542007.05.21 09:571.34890.000.000.005.00
350918802007.05.21 09:57sell0.02eurusd1.34861.36661.34612007.05.21 10:341.34610.000.000.005.00
351033002007.05.21 10:34sell0.02eurusd1.34591.36391.34342007.05.23 07:451.34340.000.000.225.00
354008492007.05.23 07:46sell0.02eurusd1.34291.36091.34042007.05.23 13:421.34800.000.000.00-10.20
354470722007.05.23 11:03sell0.04eurusd1.34541.36161.34292007.05.23 13:421.34810.000.000.00-10.80
354583462007.05.23 11:47sell0.08eurusd1.34801.36241.34552007.05.23 13:421.34800.000.000.000.00
354698422007.05.23 12:08sell0.16eurusd1.34981.36241.34732007.05.23 13:421.34790.000.000.0030.40
355722852007.05.24 01:16sell0.02eurusd1.34521.36321.34272007.05.24 08:061.34270.000.000.005.00
356254002007.05.24 08:07sell0.02eurusd1.34271.36071.34022007.05.24 14:131.34210.000.000.001.20
356504392007.05.24 12:08sell0.04eurusd1.34451.36071.34202007.05.24 14:131.34200.000.000.0010.00
357423552007.05.25 01:06sell0.02eurusd1.34141.35941.33892007.05.25 15:041.34540.000.000.00-8.00
357606952007.05.25 06:26sell0.04eurusd1.34321.35941.34072007.05.25 15:041.34550.000.000.00-9.20
357871452007.05.25 12:21sell0.08eurusd1.34501.35941.34252007.05.25 15:041.34540.000.000.00-3.20
357964772007.05.25 14:08sell0.16eurusd1.34721.35981.34472007.05.25 15:041.34560.000.000.0025.60
  0.00 0.00 0.22 45.80
Closed P/L: 46.02
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 46.02 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 211.87 Equity: 1 211.87 Free Margin: 1 211.87