|Account: 1471299
|Name: MetaTrader
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 31, 00:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|34879483
|2007.05.18 02:24
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|34911176
|2007.05.18 09:00
|sell
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2258
|0.0000
|1.2235
|2007.05.22 06:26
|1.2296
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.20
|-463.57
|34989017
|2007.05.18 19:00
|buy
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2277
|0.0000
|1.2300
|2007.05.21 10:17
|1.2300
|0.00
|0.00
|13.35
|280.49
|35006648
|2007.05.20 23:25
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3521
|0.0000
|1.3544
|2007.05.23 10:49
|1.3451
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.16
|-1 050.00
|35052785
|2007.05.21 07:00
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3504
|0.0000
|1.3481
|2007.05.21 10:17
|1.3481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|345.00
|35087416
|2007.05.21 09:45
|buy
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.3491
|0.0000
|1.3514
|2007.05.23 10:49
|1.3452
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.26
|-975.00
|35088917
|2007.05.21 09:48
|sell
|2.50
|usdchf
|1.2289
|0.0000
|1.2266
|2007.05.22 06:26
|1.2297
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.50
|-162.64
|35096034
|2007.05.21 10:17
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3479
|0.0000
|1.3456
|2007.05.21 10:34
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|345.00
|35103247
|2007.05.21 10:34
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.3460
|0.0000
|1.3483
|2007.05.23 10:49
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.50
|-350.00
|35104271
|2007.05.21 10:34
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3454
|0.0000
|1.3431
|2007.05.23 07:46
|1.3431
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|345.00
|35106593
|2007.05.21 10:37
|sell
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2297
|2007.05.22 06:26
|1.2297
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.00
|935.19
|35115463
|2007.05.21 11:00
|buy
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2325
|0.0000
|1.2348
|2007.05.22 09:49
|1.2317
|0.00
|0.00
|13.35
|-97.43
|35245027
|2007.05.22 06:37
|buy
|2.50
|usdchf
|1.2294
|0.0000
|1.2317
|2007.05.22 09:49
|1.2317
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|466.83
|35399998
|2007.05.23 07:46
|buy
|15.00
|eurusd
|1.3430
|0.0000
|1.3453
|2007.05.23 10:49
|1.3453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 450.00
|35421251
|2007.05.23 09:00
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3427
|0.0000
|1.3404
|2007.05.23 17:29
|1.3468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-615.00
|35450651
|2007.05.23 11:25
|sell
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.3458
|0.0000
|1.3435
|2007.05.23 17:29
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-225.00
|35463558
|2007.05.23 11:54
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.3491
|0.0000
|1.3468
|2007.05.23 17:29
|1.3468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 150.00
|35482506
|2007.05.23 13:00
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3490
|0.0000
|1.3513
|2007.05.24 12:23
|1.3448
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.23
|-630.00
|35482679
|2007.05.23 13:00
|sell
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2256
|0.0000
|1.2233
|2007.05.25 07:57
|1.2264
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.40
|-97.85
|35533574
|2007.05.23 17:55
|buy
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.3459
|0.0000
|1.3482
|2007.05.24 12:23
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.38
|-225.00
|35533789
|2007.05.23 17:55
|sell
|2.50
|usdchf
|1.2287
|0.0000
|1.2264
|2007.05.25 07:57
|1.2264
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.00
|468.85
|35552519
|2007.05.23 21:02
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3458
|0.0000
|1.3435
|2007.05.24 07:45
|1.3435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|345.00
|35625194
|2007.05.24 08:07
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.3427
|0.0000
|1.3450
|2007.05.24 12:23
|1.3450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 150.00
|35632163
|2007.05.24 09:00
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3435
|0.0000
|1.3412
|2007.05.25 19:17
|1.3446
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|-165.00
|35640143
|2007.05.24 10:00
|buy
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2291
|0.0000
|1.2314
|2007.05.28 15:48
|1.2284
|0.00
|0.00
|26.70
|-85.48
|35784289
|2007.05.25 12:00
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3438
|0.0000
|1.3461
|2007.05.25 14:07
|1.3461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|345.00
|35796267
|2007.05.25 14:08
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3473
|0.0000
|1.3491
|2007.05.29 08:18
|1.3465
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.16
|-120.00
|35797225
|2007.05.25 14:09
|sell
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.3469
|0.0000
|1.3446
|2007.05.25 19:17
|1.3446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|575.00
|35801128
|2007.05.25 14:21
|buy
|2.50
|usdchf
|1.2261
|0.0000
|1.2284
|2007.05.28 15:48
|1.2284
|0.00
|0.00
|22.25
|468.09
|35814203
|2007.05.25 19:19
|buy
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.3442
|0.0000
|1.3465
|2007.05.29 08:18
|1.3465
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.26
|575.00
|35916554
|2007.05.29 02:27
|buy
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2301
|0.0000
|1.2324
|2007.05.29 14:57
|1.2232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-846.14
|35916617
|2007.05.29 02:28
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3424
|0.0000
|1.3401
|2007.05.29 14:02
|1.3494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 050.00
|35959432
|2007.05.29 07:23
|buy
|2.50
|usdchf
|1.2270
|0.0000
|1.2293
|2007.05.29 14:57
|1.2231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-797.15
|35967192
|2007.05.29 07:56
|sell
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.3456
|0.0000
|1.3433
|2007.05.29 14:02
|1.3495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-975.00
|35984382
|2007.05.29 09:01
|sell
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2242
|0.0000
|1.2219
|2007.05.29 12:07
|1.2219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|282.37
|35986829
|2007.05.29 09:06
|buy
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2240
|0.0000
|1.2263
|2007.05.29 14:57
|1.2232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-327.01
|35986928
|2007.05.29 09:06
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.3486
|0.0000
|1.3463
|2007.05.29 14:02
|1.3494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|35997019
|2007.05.29 10:00
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3485
|0.0000
|1.3508
|2007.05.29 12:07
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|345.00
|36017095
|2007.05.29 12:10
|buy
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3508
|0.0000
|1.3531
|2007.05.30 13:51
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.08
|-1 065.00
|36021660
|2007.05.29 12:24
|sell
|15.00
|eurusd
|1.3517
|0.0000
|1.3494
|2007.05.29 14:02
|1.3494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 450.00
|36023314
|2007.05.29 12:28
|buy
|15.00
|usdchf
|1.2209
|0.0000
|1.2232
|2007.05.29 14:56
|1.2232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 820.47
|36061543
|2007.05.29 16:17
|buy
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.3477
|0.0000
|1.3500
|2007.05.30 13:51
|1.3437
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.13
|-1 000.00
|36080296
|2007.05.29 17:48
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.3445
|0.0000
|1.3468
|2007.05.30 13:51
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.25
|-350.00
|36089357
|2007.05.29 19:00
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3449
|0.0000
|1.3426
|2007.05.30 09:59
|1.3426
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|345.00
|36094339
|2007.05.29 20:02
|buy
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2253
|0.0000
|1.2276
|2007.05.30 11:52
|1.2276
|0.00
|0.00
|13.35
|281.04
|36233806
|2007.05.30 11:42
|buy
|15.00
|eurusd
|1.3415
|0.0000
|1.3438
|2007.05.30 13:51
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 450.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-412.11
|10 146.06
|Closed P/L:
|9 733.95
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|36224791
|2007.05.30 11:00
|sell
|1.50
|eurusd
|1.3425
|0.0000
|1.3402
|1.3433
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|-120.00
|36016976
|2007.05.29 12:10
|sell
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2216
|0.0000
|1.2193
|1.2255
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.40
|-477.36
|36079309
|2007.05.29 17:47
|sell
|2.50
|usdchf
|1.2247
|0.0000
|1.2224
|1.2255
|0.00
|0.00
|-94.00
|-163.20
|36238291
|2007.05.30 11:53
|buy
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2277
|0.0000
|1.2300
|1.2251
|0.00
|0.00
|40.05
|-318.34
|36278342
|2007.05.30 15:03
|buy
|2.50
|usdchf
|1.2247
|0.0000
|1.2270
|1.2251
|0.00
|0.00
|66.75
|81.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.30
|-997.27
|Floating P/L:
|-1 016.57
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9 733.95
|Floating P/L:
|-1 016.57
|Margin:
|2 750.00
|Balance:
|59 733.95
|Equity:
|58 717.38
|Free Margin:
|55 967.38
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|22 120.32
|Gross Loss:
|12 386.37
|Total Net Profit:
|9 733.95
|Profit Factor:
|1.79
|Expected Payoff:
|216.31
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 483.92 (4.48%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.48% (2 483.92)
|Total Trades:
|45
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (55.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|25 (44.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (48.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|23 (51.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3 450.00
|loss trade:
|-1 074.08
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 005.47
|loss trade:
|-538.54
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (1 872.03)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-2 483.92)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 097.49 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 483.92 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2