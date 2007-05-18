Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1471299 Name: MetaTrader Currency: USD 2007 May 31, 00:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
348794832007.05.18 02:24balanceDeposit50 000.00
349111762007.05.18 09:00sell1.50usdchf1.22580.00001.22352007.05.22 06:261.22960.000.00-28.20-463.57
349890172007.05.18 19:00buy1.50usdchf1.22770.00001.23002007.05.21 10:171.23000.000.0013.35280.49
350066482007.05.20 23:25buy1.50eurusd1.35210.00001.35442007.05.23 10:491.34510.000.00-18.16-1 050.00
350527852007.05.21 07:00sell1.50eurusd1.35040.00001.34812007.05.21 10:171.34810.000.000.00345.00
350874162007.05.21 09:45buy2.50eurusd1.34910.00001.35142007.05.23 10:491.34520.000.00-30.26-975.00
350889172007.05.21 09:48sell2.50usdchf1.22890.00001.22662007.05.22 06:261.22970.000.00-23.50-162.64
350960342007.05.21 10:17sell1.50eurusd1.34790.00001.34562007.05.21 10:341.34560.000.000.00345.00
351032472007.05.21 10:34buy5.00eurusd1.34600.00001.34832007.05.23 10:491.34530.000.00-60.50-350.00
351042712007.05.21 10:34sell1.50eurusd1.34540.00001.34312007.05.23 07:461.34310.000.0016.20345.00
351065932007.05.21 10:37sell5.00usdchf1.23200.00001.22972007.05.22 06:261.22970.000.00-47.00935.19
351154632007.05.21 11:00buy1.50usdchf1.23250.00001.23482007.05.22 09:491.23170.000.0013.35-97.43
352450272007.05.22 06:37buy2.50usdchf1.22940.00001.23172007.05.22 09:491.23170.000.000.00466.83
353999982007.05.23 07:46buy15.00eurusd1.34300.00001.34532007.05.23 10:491.34530.000.000.003 450.00
354212512007.05.23 09:00sell1.50eurusd1.34270.00001.34042007.05.23 17:291.34680.000.000.00-615.00
354506512007.05.23 11:25sell2.50eurusd1.34580.00001.34352007.05.23 17:291.34670.000.000.00-225.00
354635582007.05.23 11:54sell5.00eurusd1.34910.00001.34682007.05.23 17:291.34680.000.000.001 150.00
354825062007.05.23 13:00buy1.50eurusd1.34900.00001.35132007.05.24 12:231.34480.000.00-27.23-630.00
354826792007.05.23 13:00sell1.50usdchf1.22560.00001.22332007.05.25 07:571.22640.000.00-56.40-97.85
355335742007.05.23 17:55buy2.50eurusd1.34590.00001.34822007.05.24 12:231.34500.000.00-45.38-225.00
355337892007.05.23 17:55sell2.50usdchf1.22870.00001.22642007.05.25 07:571.22640.000.00-94.00468.85
355525192007.05.23 21:02sell1.50eurusd1.34580.00001.34352007.05.24 07:451.34350.000.000.00345.00
356251942007.05.24 08:07buy5.00eurusd1.34270.00001.34502007.05.24 12:231.34500.000.000.001 150.00
356321632007.05.24 09:00sell1.50eurusd1.34350.00001.34122007.05.25 19:171.34460.000.008.10-165.00
356401432007.05.24 10:00buy1.50usdchf1.22910.00001.23142007.05.28 15:481.22840.000.0026.70-85.48
357842892007.05.25 12:00buy1.50eurusd1.34380.00001.34612007.05.25 14:071.34610.000.000.00345.00
357962672007.05.25 14:08buy1.50eurusd1.34730.00001.34912007.05.29 08:181.34650.000.00-18.16-120.00
357972252007.05.25 14:09sell2.50eurusd1.34690.00001.34462007.05.25 19:171.34460.000.000.00575.00
358011282007.05.25 14:21buy2.50usdchf1.22610.00001.22842007.05.28 15:481.22840.000.0022.25468.09
358142032007.05.25 19:19buy2.50eurusd1.34420.00001.34652007.05.29 08:181.34650.000.00-30.26575.00
359165542007.05.29 02:27buy1.50usdchf1.23010.00001.23242007.05.29 14:571.22320.000.000.00-846.14
359166172007.05.29 02:28sell1.50eurusd1.34240.00001.34012007.05.29 14:021.34940.000.000.00-1 050.00
359594322007.05.29 07:23buy2.50usdchf1.22700.00001.22932007.05.29 14:571.22310.000.000.00-797.15
359671922007.05.29 07:56sell2.50eurusd1.34560.00001.34332007.05.29 14:021.34950.000.000.00-975.00
359843822007.05.29 09:01sell1.50usdchf1.22420.00001.22192007.05.29 12:071.22190.000.000.00282.37
359868292007.05.29 09:06buy5.00usdchf1.22400.00001.22632007.05.29 14:571.22320.000.000.00-327.01
359869282007.05.29 09:06sell5.00eurusd1.34860.00001.34632007.05.29 14:021.34940.000.000.00-400.00
359970192007.05.29 10:00buy1.50eurusd1.34850.00001.35082007.05.29 12:071.35080.000.000.00345.00
360170952007.05.29 12:10buy1.50eurusd1.35080.00001.35312007.05.30 13:511.34370.000.00-9.08-1 065.00
360216602007.05.29 12:24sell15.00eurusd1.35170.00001.34942007.05.29 14:021.34940.000.000.003 450.00
360233142007.05.29 12:28buy15.00usdchf1.22090.00001.22322007.05.29 14:561.22320.000.000.002 820.47
360615432007.05.29 16:17buy2.50eurusd1.34770.00001.35002007.05.30 13:511.34370.000.00-15.13-1 000.00
360802962007.05.29 17:48buy5.00eurusd1.34450.00001.34682007.05.30 13:511.34380.000.00-30.25-350.00
360893572007.05.29 19:00sell1.50eurusd1.34490.00001.34262007.05.30 09:591.34260.000.008.10345.00
360943392007.05.29 20:02buy1.50usdchf1.22530.00001.22762007.05.30 11:521.22760.000.0013.35281.04
362338062007.05.30 11:42buy15.00eurusd1.34150.00001.34382007.05.30 13:511.34380.000.000.003 450.00
  0.00 0.00 -412.11 10 146.06
Closed P/L: 9 733.95
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
362247912007.05.30 11:00sell1.50eurusd1.34250.00001.3402 1.34330.000.0024.30-120.00
360169762007.05.29 12:10sell1.50usdchf1.22160.00001.2193 1.22550.000.00-56.40-477.36
360793092007.05.29 17:47sell2.50usdchf1.22470.00001.2224 1.22550.000.00-94.00-163.20
362382912007.05.30 11:53buy1.50usdchf1.22770.00001.2300 1.22510.000.0040.05-318.34
362783422007.05.30 15:03buy2.50usdchf1.22470.00001.2270 1.22510.000.0066.7581.63
  0.00 0.00 -19.30 -997.27
 Floating P/L: -1 016.57
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9 733.95 Floating P/L: -1 016.57 Margin: 2 750.00
Balance: 59 733.95 Equity: 58 717.38 Free Margin: 55 967.38
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 22 120.32 Gross Loss: 12 386.37 Total Net Profit: 9 733.95
Profit Factor: 1.79 Expected Payoff: 216.31  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2 483.92 (4.48%) Relative Drawdown: 4.48% (2 483.92)
 
Total Trades: 45 Short Positions (won %): 20 (55.00%) Long Positions (won %): 25 (44.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (48.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 23 (51.11%)
Largest profit trade: 3 450.00 loss trade: -1 074.08
Average profit trade: 1 005.47 loss trade: -538.54
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (1 872.03) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-2 483.92)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 097.49 (3) consecutive loss (count): -2 483.92 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2