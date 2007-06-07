|Account: 474772
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 June 13, 06:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10232266
|2007.06.07 15:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9823
|0.0000
|1.9803
|2007.06.07 17:42
|1.9803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10237054
|2007.06.07 18:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9813
|0.0000
|1.9793
|2007.06.07 19:05
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10236116
|2007.06.07 17:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9798
|0.0000
|1.9778
|2007.06.07 19:05
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|10239042
|2007.06.07 19:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9791
|0.0000
|1.9771
|2007.06.07 19:48
|1.9771
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10247001
|2007.06.08 00:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9782
|0.0000
|1.9762
|2007.06.08 09:13
|1.9762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10240935
|2007.06.07 19:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9767
|0.0000
|1.9747
|2007.06.08 09:14
|1.9760
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|7.00
|10253214
|2007.06.08 09:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9758
|0.0000
|1.9738
|2007.06.08 10:11
|1.9738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10255144
|2007.06.08 10:11
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9735
|0.0000
|1.9715
|2007.06.08 10:22
|1.9715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10256077
|2007.06.08 10:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9707
|0.0000
|1.9687
|2007.06.08 10:52
|1.9687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10259927
|2007.06.08 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9700
|0.0000
|1.9680
|2007.06.08 12:23
|1.9680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10257844
|2007.06.08 10:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9684
|0.0000
|1.9664
|2007.06.08 12:23
|1.9679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|10262122
|2007.06.08 12:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9675
|0.0000
|1.9655
|2007.06.08 12:38
|1.9655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10265168
|2007.06.08 12:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9668
|0.0000
|1.9648
|2007.06.08 13:07
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10263499
|2007.06.08 12:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9652
|0.0000
|1.9632
|2007.06.08 13:07
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|10273797
|2007.06.08 15:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9672
|0.0000
|1.9652
|2007.06.08 18:24
|1.9652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10271594
|2007.06.08 14:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9657
|0.0000
|1.9637
|2007.06.08 18:24
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|10266619
|2007.06.08 13:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9642
|0.0000
|1.9622
|2007.06.08 18:24
|1.9652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|10282913
|2007.06.08 18:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9665
|0.0000
|1.9645
|2007.06.08 19:08
|1.9645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10282455
|2007.06.08 18:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9649
|0.0000
|1.9629
|2007.06.08 19:08
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|10286489
|2007.06.08 22:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9673
|0.0000
|1.9653
|2007.06.11 05:56
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|20.00
|[tp]
|10285785
|2007.06.08 21:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9658
|0.0000
|1.9638
|2007.06.11 05:56
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|5.00
|10283528
|2007.06.08 19:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9643
|0.0000
|1.9623
|2007.06.11 05:56
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|-11.00
|10297558
|2007.06.11 08:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9680
|0.0000
|1.9660
|2007.06.11 09:36
|1.9660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10295951
|2007.06.11 06:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9665
|0.0000
|1.9645
|2007.06.11 09:36
|1.9660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|10294924
|2007.06.11 05:56
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9649
|0.0000
|1.9629
|2007.06.11 09:37
|1.9660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|10299333
|2007.06.11 09:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9659
|0.0000
|1.9679
|2007.06.11 11:20
|1.9679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10305704
|2007.06.11 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9666
|0.0000
|1.9686
|2007.06.11 15:06
|1.9686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10302677
|2007.06.11 11:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9683
|0.0000
|1.9703
|2007.06.11 15:06
|1.9686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|10309608
|2007.06.11 15:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9673
|0.0000
|1.9693
|2007.06.11 19:32
|1.9693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10308271
|2007.06.11 15:06
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|0.0000
|1.9708
|2007.06.11 19:32
|1.9694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|10314731
|2007.06.11 20:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9685
|0.0000
|1.9705
|2007.06.12 03:45
|1.9705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|20.00
|[tp]
|10314160
|2007.06.11 19:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9701
|0.0000
|1.9721
|2007.06.12 04:11
|1.9721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|20.00
|[tp]
|10321414
|2007.06.12 06:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9724
|0.0000
|1.9744
|2007.06.12 09:13
|1.9744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10327521
|2007.06.12 11:39
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9698
|0.0000
|1.9718
|2007.06.12 12:08
|1.9718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10327217
|2007.06.12 11:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9713
|0.0000
|1.9733
|2007.06.12 12:08
|1.9718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|10326413
|2007.06.12 11:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9728
|0.0000
|1.9748
|2007.06.12 12:08
|1.9717
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|10323526
|2007.06.12 09:14
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9745
|0.0000
|1.9765
|2007.06.12 12:08
|1.9719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|10338445
|2007.06.12 20:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9767
|0.0000
|1.9747
|2007.06.12 23:25
|1.9747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10338260
|2007.06.12 20:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9751
|0.0000
|1.9731
|2007.06.12 23:25
|1.9745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|10329594
|2007.06.12 13:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9735
|0.0000
|1.9715
|2007.06.12 23:27
|1.9746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|10328577
|2007.06.12 12:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9720
|0.0000
|1.9700
|2007.06.12 23:28
|1.9745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|10345396
|2007.06.13 04:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9757
|0.0000
|1.9737
|2007.06.13 06:01
|1.9737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|[tp]
|10341408
|2007.06.12 23:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9742
|0.0000
|1.9722
|2007.06.13 06:01
|1.9737
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.79
|416.00
|Closed P/L:
|414.21
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10346711
|2007.06.13 06:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9734
|0.0000
|1.9714
|1.9743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|Floating P/L:
|-9.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|414.21
|Floating P/L:
|-9.00
|Margin:
|197.34
|Balance:
|988.86
|Equity:
|979.86
|Free Margin:
|782.52
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|519.60
|Gross Loss:
|105.39
|Total Net Profit:
|414.21
|Profit Factor:
|4.93
|Expected Payoff:
|9.63
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|47.00 (4.65%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.65% (47.00)
|Total Trades:
|43
|Short Positions (won %):
|31 (83.87%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|36 (83.72%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (16.28%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.08
|loss trade:
|-26.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|14.43
|loss trade:
|-15.06
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (244.61)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-37.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|244.61 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-37.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1