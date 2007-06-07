North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 474772 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 June 13, 06:40
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
102322662007.06.07 15:33sell0.10gbpusd1.98230.00001.98032007.06.07 17:421.98030.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
102370542007.06.07 18:01sell0.10gbpusd1.98130.00001.97932007.06.07 19:051.97930.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
102361162007.06.07 17:42sell0.10gbpusd1.97980.00001.97782007.06.07 19:051.97930.000.000.005.00
102390422007.06.07 19:05sell0.10gbpusd1.97910.00001.97712007.06.07 19:481.97710.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
102470012007.06.08 00:18sell0.10gbpusd1.97820.00001.97622007.06.08 09:131.97620.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
102409352007.06.07 19:49sell0.10gbpusd1.97670.00001.97472007.06.08 09:141.97600.000.00-0.397.00
102532142007.06.08 09:14sell0.10gbpusd1.97580.00001.97382007.06.08 10:111.97380.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
102551442007.06.08 10:11sell0.10gbpusd1.97350.00001.97152007.06.08 10:221.97150.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
102560772007.06.08 10:23sell0.10gbpusd1.97070.00001.96872007.06.08 10:521.96870.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
102599272007.06.08 11:30sell0.10gbpusd1.97000.00001.96802007.06.08 12:231.96800.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
102578442007.06.08 10:52sell0.10gbpusd1.96840.00001.96642007.06.08 12:231.96790.000.000.005.00
102621222007.06.08 12:24sell0.10gbpusd1.96750.00001.96552007.06.08 12:381.96550.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
102651682007.06.08 12:53sell0.10gbpusd1.96680.00001.96482007.06.08 13:071.96480.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
102634992007.06.08 12:38sell0.10gbpusd1.96520.00001.96322007.06.08 13:071.96480.000.000.004.00
102737972007.06.08 15:23sell0.10gbpusd1.96720.00001.96522007.06.08 18:241.96520.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
102715942007.06.08 14:33sell0.10gbpusd1.96570.00001.96372007.06.08 18:241.96530.000.000.004.00
102666192007.06.08 13:07sell0.10gbpusd1.96420.00001.96222007.06.08 18:241.96520.000.000.00-10.00
102829132007.06.08 18:45sell0.10gbpusd1.96650.00001.96452007.06.08 19:081.96450.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
102824552007.06.08 18:24sell0.10gbpusd1.96490.00001.96292007.06.08 19:081.96480.000.000.001.00
102864892007.06.08 22:25sell0.10gbpusd1.96730.00001.96532007.06.11 05:561.96530.000.00-0.3920.00
  [tp]
102857852007.06.08 21:26sell0.10gbpusd1.96580.00001.96382007.06.11 05:561.96530.000.00-0.395.00
102835282007.06.08 19:09sell0.10gbpusd1.96430.00001.96232007.06.11 05:561.96540.000.00-0.39-11.00
102975582007.06.11 08:33sell0.10gbpusd1.96800.00001.96602007.06.11 09:361.96600.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
102959512007.06.11 06:27sell0.10gbpusd1.96650.00001.96452007.06.11 09:361.96600.000.000.005.00
102949242007.06.11 05:56sell0.10gbpusd1.96490.00001.96292007.06.11 09:371.96600.000.000.00-11.00
102993332007.06.11 09:37buy0.10gbpusd1.96590.00001.96792007.06.11 11:201.96790.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
103057042007.06.11 13:30buy0.10gbpusd1.96660.00001.96862007.06.11 15:061.96860.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
103026772007.06.11 11:20buy0.10gbpusd1.96830.00001.97032007.06.11 15:061.96860.000.000.003.00
103096082007.06.11 15:54buy0.10gbpusd1.96730.00001.96932007.06.11 19:321.96930.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
103082712007.06.11 15:06buy0.10gbpusd1.96880.00001.97082007.06.11 19:321.96940.000.000.006.00
103147312007.06.11 20:14buy0.10gbpusd1.96850.00001.97052007.06.12 03:451.97050.000.000.0820.00
  [tp]
103141602007.06.11 19:32buy0.10gbpusd1.97010.00001.97212007.06.12 04:111.97210.000.000.0820.00
  [tp]
103214142007.06.12 06:20buy0.10gbpusd1.97240.00001.97442007.06.12 09:131.97440.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
103275212007.06.12 11:39buy0.10gbpusd1.96980.00001.97182007.06.12 12:081.97180.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
103272172007.06.12 11:34buy0.10gbpusd1.97130.00001.97332007.06.12 12:081.97180.000.000.005.00
103264132007.06.12 11:08buy0.10gbpusd1.97280.00001.97482007.06.12 12:081.97170.000.000.00-11.00
103235262007.06.12 09:14buy0.10gbpusd1.97450.00001.97652007.06.12 12:081.97190.000.000.00-26.00
103384452007.06.12 20:41sell0.10gbpusd1.97670.00001.97472007.06.12 23:251.97470.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
103382602007.06.12 20:31sell0.10gbpusd1.97510.00001.97312007.06.12 23:251.97450.000.000.006.00
103295942007.06.12 13:10sell0.10gbpusd1.97350.00001.97152007.06.12 23:271.97460.000.000.00-11.00
103285772007.06.12 12:08sell0.10gbpusd1.97200.00001.97002007.06.12 23:281.97450.000.000.00-25.00
103453962007.06.13 04:33sell0.10gbpusd1.97570.00001.97372007.06.13 06:011.97370.000.000.0020.00
  [tp]
103414082007.06.12 23:28sell0.10gbpusd1.97420.00001.97222007.06.13 06:011.97370.000.00-0.395.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.79 416.00
Closed P/L: 414.21
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
103467112007.06.13 06:01sell0.10gbpusd1.97340.00001.9714 1.97430.000.000.00-9.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -9.00
 Floating P/L: -9.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 414.21 Floating P/L: -9.00 Margin: 197.34
Balance: 988.86 Equity: 979.86 Free Margin: 782.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 519.60 Gross Loss: 105.39 Total Net Profit: 414.21
Profit Factor: 4.93 Expected Payoff: 9.63  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 47.00 (4.65%) Relative Drawdown: 4.65% (47.00)
 
Total Trades: 43 Short Positions (won %): 31 (83.87%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 36 (83.72%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (16.28%)
Largest profit trade: 20.08 loss trade: -26.00
Average profit trade: 14.43 loss trade: -15.06
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (244.61) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-37.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 244.61 (16) consecutive loss (count): -37.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1