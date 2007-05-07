|Account: 7012925
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 8, 05:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3558060
|2007.05.07 03:20
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|3560461
|2007.05.07 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2102
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.07 17:45
|1.2090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.93
|3562012
|2007.05.07 17:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2091
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.07 19:51
|1.2099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.61
|3562568
|2007.05.07 19:51
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2100
|1.2121
|0.0000
|2007.05.08 03:47
|1.2121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|17.33
|3565169
|2007.05.08 04:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.97
|119.93
|0.00
|2007.05.08 05:23
|119.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|4.13
|Closed P/L:
|5.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|5.03
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 005.03
|Equity:
|1 005.03
|Free Margin:
|1 005.03
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|21.57
|Gross Loss:
|16.54
|Total Net Profit:
|5.03
|Profit Factor:
|1.30
|Expected Payoff:
|1.26
|Absolute Drawdown:
|16.54
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|16.54 (1.65%)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|18.23
|loss trade:
|-9.93
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.78
|loss trade:
|-8.27
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (21.57)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-16.54)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|21.57 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-16.54 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2