MoneyTec LLC

Account: 7012925 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 May 8, 05:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35580602007.05.07 03:20balanceDeposit1 000.00
35604612007.05.07 11:45buy0.10usdchf1.21020.00000.00002007.05.07 17:451.20900.000.000.00-9.93
35620122007.05.07 17:45sell0.10usdchf1.20910.00000.00002007.05.07 19:511.20990.000.000.00-6.61
35625682007.05.07 19:51buy0.10usdchf1.21001.21210.00002007.05.08 03:471.21210.000.000.9017.33
35651692007.05.08 04:16sell0.10usdjpy119.97119.930.002007.05.08 05:23119.930.000.000.003.34
  0.00 0.00 0.90 4.13
Closed P/L: 5.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 5.03 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 005.03 Equity: 1 005.03 Free Margin: 1 005.03
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 21.57 Gross Loss: 16.54 Total Net Profit: 5.03
Profit Factor: 1.30 Expected Payoff: 1.26  
Absolute Drawdown: 16.54 Maximal Drawdown (%): 16.54 (1.65%)  
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 18.23 loss trade: -9.93
Average profit trade: 10.78 loss trade: -8.27
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (21.57) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-16.54)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 21.57 (2) consecutive loss (count): -16.54 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2