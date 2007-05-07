Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000141533
|Name: ttttttttt
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 10, 09:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3212350
|2007.05.07 15:05
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3212378
|2007.05.07 15:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9957
|1.9577
|1.9984
|2007.05.09 15:54
|1.9944
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-13.00
|3212380
|2007.05.07 15:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9953
|2.0333
|1.9926
|2007.05.08 10:28
|1.9926
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|27.00
|3212381
|2007.05.07 15:08
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.98
|116.18
|120.25
|2007.05.08 17:26
|119.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|-10.01
|3212382
|2007.05.07 15:08
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.95
|123.75
|119.68
|2007.05.08 14:31
|119.68
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.29
|22.56
|3212383
|2007.05.07 15:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3614
|1.3234
|1.3641
|2007.05.09 15:47
|1.3540
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.58
|-74.00
|3212384
|2007.05.07 15:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3611
|1.3991
|1.3584
|2007.05.08 11:15
|1.3584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|27.00
|3212385
|2007.05.07 15:09
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2106
|1.1724
|1.2131
|2007.05.08 03:45
|1.2131
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|20.61
|3212386
|2007.05.07 15:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2100
|1.2480
|1.2073
|2007.05.09 15:46
|1.2170
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.34
|-57.52
|3216635
|2007.05.08 03:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2135
|1.1755
|1.2162
|2007.05.08 13:45
|1.2162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.20
|3219146
|2007.05.08 10:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9922
|2.0302
|1.9895
|2007.05.08 19:51
|1.9895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|3219735
|2007.05.08 11:10
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2140
|1.2480
|1.2113
|2007.05.09 16:04
|1.2161
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.83
|-86.34
|3219918
|2007.05.08 11:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3580
|1.3960
|1.3553
|2007.05.08 13:51
|1.3553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|3220005
|2007.05.08 11:17
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9917
|1.9577
|1.9944
|2007.05.09 15:53
|1.9944
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|135.00
|3220378
|2007.05.08 11:38
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3574
|1.3234
|1.3601
|2007.05.09 16:24
|1.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.95
|-70.00
|3221677
|2007.05.08 13:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2166
|1.1786
|1.2193
|2007.05.08 17:17
|1.2193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.14
|3221780
|2007.05.08 13:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3931
|1.3524
|2007.05.08 17:17
|1.3524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|3222104
|2007.05.08 14:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.65
|123.45
|119.38
|2007.05.09 15:53
|119.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.29
|-11.69
|3222645
|2007.05.08 15:31
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|119.58
|116.18
|119.85
|2007.05.08 17:26
|119.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.64
|3223805
|2007.05.08 17:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3533
|1.3233
|1.3560
|2007.05.09 15:47
|1.3540
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.90
|70.00
|3223867
|2007.05.08 17:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3517
|1.3897
|1.3490
|2007.05.09 15:47
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|-26.00
|3223886
|2007.05.08 17:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2195
|1.1815
|1.2222
|2007.05.09 15:46
|1.2166
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|-23.84
|3223895
|2007.05.08 17:18
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2188
|1.2490
|1.2163
|2007.05.09 15:47
|1.2170
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.66
|147.90
|3224113
|2007.05.08 17:26
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.90
|116.10
|120.17
|2007.05.09 18:38
|119.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|-10.02
|3225379
|2007.05.08 19:51
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9891
|2.0271
|1.9864
|2007.05.09 21:19
|1.9942
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-51.00
|3231488
|2007.05.09 13:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9929
|2.0271
|1.9904
|2007.05.09 21:19
|1.9939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|3231913
|2007.05.09 13:47
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.06
|123.46
|119.79
|2007.05.09 15:53
|119.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.70
|3232864
|2007.05.09 15:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2171
|1.1791
|1.2198
|2007.05.09 18:37
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.93
|3232871
|2007.05.09 15:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3541
|1.3921
|1.3514
|2007.05.09 18:01
|1.3552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|3232942
|2007.05.09 15:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.76
|123.56
|119.49
|2007.05.09 18:38
|119.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.17
|3232971
|2007.05.09 15:54
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9949
|1.9569
|1.9976
|2007.05.09 16:24
|1.9976
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|3233158
|2007.05.09 16:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2159
|1.2539
|1.2132
|2007.05.09 18:38
|1.2169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.22
|3233463
|2007.05.09 16:24
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9970
|2.0270
|1.9943
|2007.05.09 21:19
|1.9943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|3233499
|2007.05.09 16:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3564
|1.3184
|1.3591
|2007.05.09 18:01
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|3233588
|2007.05.09 16:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9984
|1.9602
|2.0009
|2007.05.09 21:20
|1.9939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.00
|3234762
|2007.05.09 18:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3171
|1.3578
|2007.05.09 21:18
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|3234763
|2007.05.09 18:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3548
|1.3928
|1.3521
|2007.05.09 21:18
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|3235075
|2007.05.09 18:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.81
|116.01
|120.08
|2007.05.09 21:41
|120.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.49
|3236301
|2007.05.09 21:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3151
|1.3558
|2007.05.10 04:57
|1.3538
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.37
|7.00
|3236320
|2007.05.09 21:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3526
|1.3906
|1.3499
|2007.05.10 04:57
|1.3541
|0.00
|0.00
|1.41
|-15.00
|3236332
|2007.05.09 21:19
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9944
|1.9604
|1.9971
|2007.05.09 21:20
|1.9939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.98
|509.50
|Closed P/L:
|476.52
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3236367
|2007.05.09 21:19
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9933
|2.0313
|1.9906
|
|1.9962
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-29.00
|3236401
|2007.05.09 21:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9948
|1.9566
|1.9973
|
|1.9958
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|10.00
|3235057
|2007.05.09 18:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2171
|1.1791
|1.2198
|
|1.2161
|0.00
|0.00
|3.05
|-8.22
|3235065
|2007.05.09 18:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2167
|1.2547
|1.2140
|
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.49
|1.64
|3235077
|2007.05.09 18:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.78
|123.58
|119.51
|
|120.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.87
|-22.49
|3236785
|2007.05.09 21:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.10
|116.30
|120.37
|
|120.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2.87
|-6.67
|3238551
|2007.05.10 02:20
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|120.18
|123.58
|119.91
|
|120.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.14
|3239097
|2007.05.10 04:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3159
|1.3566
|
|1.3561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|3239098
|2007.05.10 04:58
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3536
|1.3916
|1.3509
|
|1.3564
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.16
|-6.60
|
|Floating P/L:
|-8.76
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|476.52
|Floating P/L:
|-8.76
|Margin:
|517.39
|Balance:
|5 476.52
|Equity:
|5 467.76
|Free Margin:
|4 950.37
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 120.79
|Gross Loss:
|644.27
|Total Net Profit:
|476.52
|Profit Factor:
|1.74
|Expected Payoff:
|11.91
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|226.74 (4.07%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.07% (226.74)
|
|Total Trades:
|40
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (45.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (47.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|21 (52.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|270.00
|loss trade:
|-92.17
|Average
|profit trade:
|58.99
|loss trade:
|-30.68
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (308.23)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-148.33)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|308.23 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-171.12 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2