Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000141533 Name: ttttttttt Currency: USD 2007 May 10, 09:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32123502007.05.07 15:05balanceDeposit5 000.00
32123782007.05.07 15:08buy0.10gbpusd1.99571.95771.99842007.05.09 15:541.99440.000.00-0.24-13.00
32123802007.05.07 15:08sell0.10gbpusd1.99532.03331.99262007.05.08 10:281.99260.000.00-0.1227.00
32123812007.05.07 15:08buy0.10usdjpy119.98116.18120.252007.05.08 17:26119.860.000.000.96-10.01
32123822007.05.07 15:08sell0.10usdjpy119.95123.75119.682007.05.08 14:31119.680.000.00-1.2922.56
32123832007.05.07 15:08buy0.10eurusd1.36141.32341.36412007.05.09 15:471.35400.000.00-1.58-74.00
32123842007.05.07 15:08sell0.10eurusd1.36111.39911.35842007.05.08 11:151.35840.000.000.4727.00
32123852007.05.07 15:09buy0.10usdchf1.21061.17241.21312007.05.08 03:451.21310.000.001.0220.61
32123862007.05.07 15:09sell0.10usdchf1.21001.24801.20732007.05.09 15:461.21700.000.00-2.34-57.52
32166352007.05.08 03:45buy0.10usdchf1.21351.17551.21622007.05.08 13:451.21620.000.000.0022.20
32191462007.05.08 10:28sell0.10gbpusd1.99222.03021.98952007.05.08 19:511.98950.000.000.0027.00
32197352007.05.08 11:10sell0.50usdchf1.21401.24801.21132007.05.09 16:041.21610.000.00-5.83-86.34
32199182007.05.08 11:15sell0.10eurusd1.35801.39601.35532007.05.08 13:511.35530.000.000.0027.00
32200052007.05.08 11:17buy0.50gbpusd1.99171.95771.99442007.05.09 15:531.99440.000.00-0.60135.00
32203782007.05.08 11:38buy0.50eurusd1.35741.32341.36012007.05.09 16:241.35600.000.00-3.95-70.00
32216772007.05.08 13:45buy0.10usdchf1.21661.17861.21932007.05.08 17:171.21930.000.000.0022.14
32217802007.05.08 13:51sell0.10eurusd1.35511.39311.35242007.05.08 17:171.35240.000.000.0027.00
32221042007.05.08 14:31sell0.10usdjpy119.65123.45119.382007.05.09 15:53119.790.000.00-1.29-11.69
32226452007.05.08 15:31buy0.50usdjpy119.58116.18119.852007.05.08 17:26119.850.000.000.00112.64
32238052007.05.08 17:16buy1.00eurusd1.35331.32331.35602007.05.09 15:471.35400.000.00-7.9070.00
32238672007.05.08 17:18sell0.10eurusd1.35171.38971.34902007.05.09 15:471.35430.000.000.47-26.00
32238862007.05.08 17:18buy0.10usdchf1.21951.18151.22222007.05.09 15:461.21660.000.001.02-23.84
32238952007.05.08 17:18sell1.00usdchf1.21881.24901.21632007.05.09 15:471.21700.000.00-11.66147.90
32241132007.05.08 17:26buy0.10usdjpy119.90116.10120.172007.05.09 18:38119.780.000.000.96-10.02
32253792007.05.08 19:51sell0.10gbpusd1.98912.02711.98642007.05.09 21:191.99420.000.00-0.12-51.00
32314882007.05.09 13:00sell0.50gbpusd1.99292.02711.99042007.05.09 21:191.99390.000.000.00-50.00
32319132007.05.09 13:47sell0.50usdjpy120.06123.46119.792007.05.09 15:53119.790.000.000.00112.70
32328642007.05.09 15:47buy0.10usdchf1.21711.17911.21982007.05.09 18:371.21650.000.000.00-4.93
32328712007.05.09 15:47sell0.10eurusd1.35411.39211.35142007.05.09 18:011.35520.000.000.00-11.00
32329422007.05.09 15:53sell0.10usdjpy119.76123.56119.492007.05.09 18:38119.810.000.000.00-4.17
32329712007.05.09 15:54buy0.10gbpusd1.99491.95691.99762007.05.09 16:241.99760.000.000.0027.00
32331582007.05.09 16:04sell0.10usdchf1.21591.25391.21322007.05.09 18:381.21690.000.000.00-8.22
32334632007.05.09 16:24sell1.00gbpusd1.99702.02701.99432007.05.09 21:191.99430.000.000.00270.00
32334992007.05.09 16:24buy0.10eurusd1.35641.31841.35912007.05.09 18:011.35490.000.000.00-15.00
32335882007.05.09 16:29buy0.10gbpusd1.99841.96022.00092007.05.09 21:201.99390.000.000.00-45.00
32347622007.05.09 18:01buy0.10eurusd1.35511.31711.35782007.05.09 21:181.35290.000.000.00-22.00
32347632007.05.09 18:01sell0.10eurusd1.35481.39281.35212007.05.09 21:181.35320.000.000.0016.00
32350752007.05.09 18:38buy0.10usdjpy119.81116.01120.082007.05.09 21:41120.080.000.000.0022.49
32363012007.05.09 21:19buy0.10eurusd1.35311.31511.35582007.05.10 04:571.35380.000.00-2.377.00
32363202007.05.09 21:19sell0.10eurusd1.35261.39061.34992007.05.10 04:571.35410.000.001.41-15.00
32363322007.05.09 21:19buy0.50gbpusd1.99441.96041.99712007.05.09 21:201.99390.000.000.00-25.00
  0.00 0.00 -32.98 509.50
Closed P/L: 476.52
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
32363672007.05.09 21:19sell0.10gbpusd1.99332.03131.9906 1.99620.000.00-0.36-29.00
32364012007.05.09 21:20buy0.10gbpusd1.99481.95661.9973 1.99580.000.00-0.3610.00
32350572007.05.09 18:38buy0.10usdchf1.21711.17911.2198 1.21610.000.003.05-8.22
32350652007.05.09 18:38sell0.10usdchf1.21671.25471.2140 1.21650.000.00-3.491.64
32350772007.05.09 18:38sell0.10usdjpy119.78123.58119.51 120.050.000.00-3.87-22.49
32367852007.05.09 21:41buy0.10usdjpy120.10116.30120.37 120.020.000.002.87-6.67
32385512007.05.10 02:20sell0.50usdjpy120.18123.58119.91 120.050.000.000.0054.14
32390972007.05.10 04:58buy0.10eurusd1.35391.31591.3566 1.35610.000.000.0022.00
32390982007.05.10 04:58sell0.10eurusd1.35361.39161.3509 1.35640.000.000.00-28.00
  0.00 0.00 -2.16 -6.60
 Floating P/L: -8.76
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 476.52 Floating P/L: -8.76 Margin: 517.39
Balance: 5 476.52 Equity: 5 467.76 Free Margin: 4 950.37
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 120.79 Gross Loss: 644.27 Total Net Profit: 476.52
Profit Factor: 1.74 Expected Payoff: 11.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 226.74 (4.07%) Relative Drawdown: 4.07% (226.74)
 
Total Trades: 40 Short Positions (won %): 20 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (45.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (47.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 21 (52.50%)
Largest profit trade: 270.00 loss trade: -92.17
Average profit trade: 58.99 loss trade: -30.68
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (308.23) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-148.33)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 308.23 (9) consecutive loss (count): -171.12 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2