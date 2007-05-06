Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1457892 Name: V1 solo V2 Solo Currency: USD 2007 May 18, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
339204362007.05.06 18:21balanceDeposit5 000.00
339207642007.05.06 22:00sell0.01eurusd1.35941.40321.35672007.05.08 08:131.35900.000.000.050.40
  V2
339208462007.05.06 22:00buy0.01eurusd1.36001.32001.36272007.05.09 13:171.35570.000.00-0.12-4.30
  V1
339742402007.05.07 12:23sell0.02eurusd1.36171.40331.35902007.05.08 08:131.35900.000.000.115.40
  V2[tp]
340469722007.05.08 08:15sell0.01eurusd1.35851.40231.35582007.05.08 10:481.35580.000.000.002.70
  V2[tp]
340505362007.05.08 08:37buy0.02eurusd1.35791.31991.36062007.05.09 13:171.35580.000.00-0.12-4.20
  V1
340594262007.05.08 10:49sell0.01eurusd1.35561.39941.35292007.05.08 14:181.35290.000.000.002.70
  V2[tp]
340600482007.05.08 10:49buy0.04eurusd1.35531.31931.35802007.05.09 13:171.35570.000.00-0.241.60
  V1
340769922007.05.08 14:17buy0.08eurusd1.35301.31901.35572007.05.09 13:151.35570.000.00-0.4821.60
  V1[tp]
340784492007.05.08 14:19sell0.01eurusd1.35241.39621.34972007.05.10 12:501.35200.000.000.210.40
  V2
341136162007.05.09 01:07sell0.02eurusd1.35471.39631.35202007.05.10 12:501.35200.000.000.325.40
  V2[tp]
341587072007.05.09 13:17buy0.01eurusd1.35591.31591.35862007.05.10 06:111.35600.000.00-0.180.10
  V1
341840862007.05.09 18:19buy0.02eurusd1.35341.31541.35612007.05.10 06:111.35600.000.00-0.365.20
  V1
342200992007.05.10 06:11buy0.01eurusd1.35611.31611.35882007.05.11 12:301.34930.000.00-0.06-6.80
  V1
342318222007.05.10 08:14buy0.02eurusd1.35401.31601.35672007.05.11 13:001.34990.000.00-0.12-8.20
  V1
342686712007.05.10 12:51sell0.01eurusd1.35101.39541.34892007.05.10 16:431.34890.000.000.002.10
  V2[tp]
342691072007.05.10 12:51buy0.04eurusd1.35161.31561.35432007.05.11 13:011.34990.000.00-0.24-6.80
  V1
343006662007.05.10 16:39buy0.08eurusd1.34941.31541.35212007.05.11 13:001.34990.000.00-0.484.00
  V1
343030212007.05.10 16:43sell0.01eurusd1.34881.39261.34612007.05.15 10:241.35300.000.000.15-4.20
  V2
343110012007.05.10 17:04buy0.16eurusd1.34731.31531.35002007.05.11 12:301.35000.000.00-0.9743.20
  V1[tp]
344201182007.05.11 13:01buy0.01eurusd1.35011.31011.35282007.05.11 18:401.35280.000.000.002.70
  V1[tp]
344255692007.05.11 13:37sell0.02eurusd1.35111.39271.34842007.05.15 10:251.35290.000.000.22-3.60
  V2
344568322007.05.11 18:40buy0.01eurusd1.35291.31291.35562007.05.14 11:131.35560.000.00-0.062.70
  V1[tp]
344647192007.05.13 22:48sell0.04eurusd1.35341.39281.35072007.05.15 10:241.35300.000.000.221.60
  V2
345072702007.05.14 11:13buy0.01eurusd1.35581.31581.35852007.05.15 12:341.35630.000.00-0.060.50
  V1
345078162007.05.14 11:23sell0.08eurusd1.35571.39291.35302007.05.15 10:241.35300.000.000.4321.60
  V2[tp]
345190052007.05.14 14:35buy0.02eurusd1.35371.31571.35642007.05.15 14:321.35640.000.00-0.125.40
  V1[tp]
345754952007.05.15 10:25sell0.01eurusd1.35261.39641.34992007.05.16 12:421.35680.000.000.05-4.20
  V2
345840242007.05.15 12:32sell0.02eurusd1.35491.39651.35222007.05.16 12:421.35680.000.000.11-3.80
  V2
346025302007.05.15 14:32buy0.01eurusd1.35681.31681.35952007.05.15 14:501.35950.000.000.002.70
  V1[tp]
346031472007.05.15 14:32sell0.04eurusd1.35721.39661.35452007.05.16 12:421.35680.000.000.221.60
  V2
346111632007.05.15 14:50sell0.08eurusd1.35951.39671.35682007.05.16 12:421.35680.000.000.4321.60
  V2[tp]
346114412007.05.15 14:50buy0.01eurusd1.35971.31971.36242007.05.17 06:461.35370.000.00-0.24-6.00
  V1
346877802007.05.16 12:02buy0.02eurusd1.35761.31961.36032007.05.17 06:461.35370.000.00-0.36-7.80
  V1
346959812007.05.16 12:43sell0.01eurusd1.35671.40051.35402007.05.16 15:121.35400.000.000.002.70
  V2[tp]
347140172007.05.16 15:11buy0.04eurusd1.35531.31931.35802007.05.17 06:461.35370.000.00-0.73-6.40
  V1
347157282007.05.16 15:13sell0.01eurusd1.35341.39721.35072007.05.16 16:111.35070.000.000.002.70
  V2[tp]
347214512007.05.16 15:30buy0.08eurusd1.35321.31921.35592007.05.17 06:471.35370.000.00-1.454.00
  V1
347317062007.05.16 16:12sell0.01eurusd1.35051.39431.34782007.05.17 12:311.35010.000.000.160.40
  V2
347319622007.05.16 16:12buy0.16eurusd1.35101.31901.35372007.05.17 06:461.35370.000.00-2.9043.20
  V1[tp]
347625352007.05.17 00:32sell0.02eurusd1.35281.39441.35012007.05.17 12:311.35010.000.000.005.40
  V2[tp]
347832842007.05.17 06:47buy0.01eurusd1.35381.31381.35652007.05.18 15:011.34990.000.00-0.06-3.90
  V1
348039972007.05.17 10:54buy0.02eurusd1.35171.31371.35442007.05.18 15:011.35010.000.00-0.12-3.20
  V1
348191072007.05.17 12:31sell0.01eurusd1.35001.39381.34732007.05.18 10:451.34730.000.000.052.70
  V2[tp]
348212832007.05.17 12:33buy0.04eurusd1.34941.31341.35212007.05.18 15:011.34990.000.00-0.242.00
  V1
349248142007.05.18 10:46buy0.08eurusd1.34731.31331.35002007.05.18 15:011.35000.000.000.0021.60
  V1[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -6.98 166.50
Closed P/L: 159.52
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
349244472007.05.18 10:46sell0.01eurusd1.34711.39091.3444 1.35120.000.000.05-4.10
  V2
349602362007.05.18 14:28sell0.02eurusd1.34941.39101.3467 1.35120.000.000.11-3.60
  V2
349674382007.05.18 15:02buy0.01eurusd1.35041.31041.3531 1.35100.000.00-0.060.60
  V1
349730732007.05.18 15:24sell0.04eurusd1.35171.39111.3490 1.35120.000.000.222.00
  V2
  0.00 0.00 0.32 -5.10
 Floating P/L: -4.78
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 159.52 Floating P/L: -4.78 Margin: 70.00
Balance: 5 159.52 Equity: 5 154.74 Free Margin: 5 084.74
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 234.64 Gross Loss: 75.12 Total Net Profit: 159.52
Profit Factor: 3.12 Expected Payoff: 3.54  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 21.53 (0.42%) Relative Drawdown: 0.42% (21.53)
 
Total Trades: 45 Short Positions (won %): 20 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 25 (56.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 30 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 15 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 42.23 loss trade: -8.32
Average profit trade: 7.82 loss trade: -5.01
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (33.84) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-21.53)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 55.50 (5) consecutive loss (count): -21.53 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2