|Account: 1457892
|Name: V1 solo V2 Solo
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 18, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33920436
|2007.05.06 18:21
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|33920764
|2007.05.06 22:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.4032
|1.3567
|2007.05.08 08:13
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|0.40
|V2
|33920846
|2007.05.06 22:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3600
|1.3200
|1.3627
|2007.05.09 13:17
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-4.30
|V1
|33974240
|2007.05.07 12:23
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3617
|1.4033
|1.3590
|2007.05.08 08:13
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|5.40
|V2[tp]
|34046972
|2007.05.08 08:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3585
|1.4023
|1.3558
|2007.05.08 10:48
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V2[tp]
|34050536
|2007.05.08 08:37
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3579
|1.3199
|1.3606
|2007.05.09 13:17
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-4.20
|V1
|34059426
|2007.05.08 10:49
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3556
|1.3994
|1.3529
|2007.05.08 14:18
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V2[tp]
|34060048
|2007.05.08 10:49
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3553
|1.3193
|1.3580
|2007.05.09 13:17
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|1.60
|V1
|34076992
|2007.05.08 14:17
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3530
|1.3190
|1.3557
|2007.05.09 13:15
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|21.60
|V1[tp]
|34078449
|2007.05.08 14:19
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3524
|1.3962
|1.3497
|2007.05.10 12:50
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|0.40
|V2
|34113616
|2007.05.09 01:07
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.3963
|1.3520
|2007.05.10 12:50
|1.3520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|5.40
|V2[tp]
|34158707
|2007.05.09 13:17
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3559
|1.3159
|1.3586
|2007.05.10 06:11
|1.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|0.10
|V1
|34184086
|2007.05.09 18:19
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3534
|1.3154
|1.3561
|2007.05.10 06:11
|1.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|5.20
|V1
|34220099
|2007.05.10 06:11
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3561
|1.3161
|1.3588
|2007.05.11 12:30
|1.3493
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-6.80
|V1
|34231822
|2007.05.10 08:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3540
|1.3160
|1.3567
|2007.05.11 13:00
|1.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-8.20
|V1
|34268671
|2007.05.10 12:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3510
|1.3954
|1.3489
|2007.05.10 16:43
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|V2[tp]
|34269107
|2007.05.10 12:51
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3516
|1.3156
|1.3543
|2007.05.11 13:01
|1.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-6.80
|V1
|34300666
|2007.05.10 16:39
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3494
|1.3154
|1.3521
|2007.05.11 13:00
|1.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|4.00
|V1
|34303021
|2007.05.10 16:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3488
|1.3926
|1.3461
|2007.05.15 10:24
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-4.20
|V2
|34311001
|2007.05.10 17:04
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3473
|1.3153
|1.3500
|2007.05.11 12:30
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.97
|43.20
|V1[tp]
|34420118
|2007.05.11 13:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3101
|1.3528
|2007.05.11 18:40
|1.3528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1[tp]
|34425569
|2007.05.11 13:37
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3511
|1.3927
|1.3484
|2007.05.15 10:25
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-3.60
|V2
|34456832
|2007.05.11 18:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3529
|1.3129
|1.3556
|2007.05.14 11:13
|1.3556
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|2.70
|V1[tp]
|34464719
|2007.05.13 22:48
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3534
|1.3928
|1.3507
|2007.05.15 10:24
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|1.60
|V2
|34507270
|2007.05.14 11:13
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3558
|1.3158
|1.3585
|2007.05.15 12:34
|1.3563
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.50
|V1
|34507816
|2007.05.14 11:23
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3557
|1.3929
|1.3530
|2007.05.15 10:24
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|21.60
|V2[tp]
|34519005
|2007.05.14 14:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3537
|1.3157
|1.3564
|2007.05.15 14:32
|1.3564
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|5.40
|V1[tp]
|34575495
|2007.05.15 10:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3526
|1.3964
|1.3499
|2007.05.16 12:42
|1.3568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-4.20
|V2
|34584024
|2007.05.15 12:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3965
|1.3522
|2007.05.16 12:42
|1.3568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-3.80
|V2
|34602530
|2007.05.15 14:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3568
|1.3168
|1.3595
|2007.05.15 14:50
|1.3595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V1[tp]
|34603147
|2007.05.15 14:32
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3966
|1.3545
|2007.05.16 12:42
|1.3568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|1.60
|V2
|34611163
|2007.05.15 14:50
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.3967
|1.3568
|2007.05.16 12:42
|1.3568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|21.60
|V2[tp]
|34611441
|2007.05.15 14:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3597
|1.3197
|1.3624
|2007.05.17 06:46
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-6.00
|V1
|34687780
|2007.05.16 12:02
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3576
|1.3196
|1.3603
|2007.05.17 06:46
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-7.80
|V1
|34695981
|2007.05.16 12:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3567
|1.4005
|1.3540
|2007.05.16 15:12
|1.3540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V2[tp]
|34714017
|2007.05.16 15:11
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3553
|1.3193
|1.3580
|2007.05.17 06:46
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|-6.40
|V1
|34715728
|2007.05.16 15:13
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3534
|1.3972
|1.3507
|2007.05.16 16:11
|1.3507
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|V2[tp]
|34721451
|2007.05.16 15:30
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3532
|1.3192
|1.3559
|2007.05.17 06:47
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|4.00
|V1
|34731706
|2007.05.16 16:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3505
|1.3943
|1.3478
|2007.05.17 12:31
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|0.40
|V2
|34731962
|2007.05.16 16:12
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3510
|1.3190
|1.3537
|2007.05.17 06:46
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|43.20
|V1[tp]
|34762535
|2007.05.17 00:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3528
|1.3944
|1.3501
|2007.05.17 12:31
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|V2[tp]
|34783284
|2007.05.17 06:47
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3538
|1.3138
|1.3565
|2007.05.18 15:01
|1.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-3.90
|V1
|34803997
|2007.05.17 10:54
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3517
|1.3137
|1.3544
|2007.05.18 15:01
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-3.20
|V1
|34819107
|2007.05.17 12:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3500
|1.3938
|1.3473
|2007.05.18 10:45
|1.3473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|2.70
|V2[tp]
|34821283
|2007.05.17 12:33
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3494
|1.3134
|1.3521
|2007.05.18 15:01
|1.3499
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|2.00
|V1
|34924814
|2007.05.18 10:46
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3473
|1.3133
|1.3500
|2007.05.18 15:01
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.60
|V1[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.98
|166.50
|Closed P/L:
|159.52
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|34924447
|2007.05.18 10:46
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3471
|1.3909
|1.3444
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-4.10
|V2
|34960236
|2007.05.18 14:28
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3494
|1.3910
|1.3467
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-3.60
|V2
|34967438
|2007.05.18 15:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3504
|1.3104
|1.3531
|1.3510
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.60
|V1
|34973073
|2007.05.18 15:24
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3517
|1.3911
|1.3490
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|2.00
|V2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-5.10
|Floating P/L:
|-4.78
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|159.52
|Floating P/L:
|-4.78
|Margin:
|70.00
|Balance:
|5 159.52
|Equity:
|5 154.74
|Free Margin:
|5 084.74
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|234.64
|Gross Loss:
|75.12
|Total Net Profit:
|159.52
|Profit Factor:
|3.12
|Expected Payoff:
|3.54
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|21.53 (0.42%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.42% (21.53)
|Total Trades:
|45
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|25 (56.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|30 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|42.23
|loss trade:
|-8.32
|Average
|profit trade:
|7.82
|loss trade:
|-5.01
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (33.84)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-21.53)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|55.50 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-21.53 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2