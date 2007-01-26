North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 382587 Name: Sheila A. Gonzales Currency: USD 2007 March 30, 23:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
72179592007.01.26 23:38balanceDeposit5 000.00
72353092007.01.29 17:29sell7.00usdjpy121.850.000.002007.01.30 03:41121.670.000.00-75.291 035.59
72353302007.01.29 17:30sell7.00usdchf1.25370.00000.00002007.01.30 03:411.25290.000.00-43.01446.96
72425712007.01.30 03:41sell7.00gbpusd1.96210.00000.00002007.02.19 06:171.95380.000.0056.005 810.00
72425752007.01.30 03:42sell7.00usdjpy121.640.000.002007.01.30 04:05121.610.000.000.00172.68
72425772007.01.30 03:42buy7.00eurusd1.29560.00000.00002007.01.30 03:491.29590.000.000.00210.00
72429522007.01.30 04:06sell7.00usdchf1.25150.00000.00002007.02.07 02:221.24040.000.00-346.326 264.11
75969792007.02.19 06:18buy8.00gbpusd1.95380.00001.96772007.02.20 16:481.95430.000.00-21.60400.00
75972062007.02.19 06:45sell8.00eurusd1.31541.31531.29902007.02.19 11:221.31400.000.000.001 120.00
76016012007.02.19 11:22buy8.00eurusd1.31400.00001.31572007.02.19 20:041.31570.000.000.001 360.00
76107142007.02.19 20:38sell8.00eurusd1.31530.00001.31332007.02.20 10:391.31330.000.0012.001 600.00
76279802007.02.20 16:55sell8.00eurusd1.31401.31321.31102007.02.21 15:591.31170.000.0012.001 840.00
76391182007.02.21 07:02buy8.00gbpusd1.95351.95351.95622007.02.21 07:301.95450.000.000.00800.00
76398262007.02.21 07:31sell8.00gbpusd1.95370.00001.95312007.02.21 08:161.95310.000.000.00480.00
76544232007.02.21 15:59buy8.00eurusd1.31170.00001.31362007.02.21 17:101.31360.000.000.001 520.00
76544682007.02.21 16:00buy8.00gbpusd1.95090.00000.00002007.02.21 17:111.95230.000.000.001 120.00
76567402007.02.21 17:12sell8.00gbpusd1.95220.00000.00002007.02.21 17:261.95090.000.000.001 040.00
76571522007.02.21 17:27buy8.00usdjpy121.100.00121.302007.02.21 18:12120.950.000.000.00-992.15
76571812007.02.21 17:28buy8.00gbpusd1.95110.00001.95312007.02.21 17:341.95030.000.000.00-640.00
76574852007.02.21 17:41sell8.00gbpusd1.95080.00001.94982007.02.21 18:121.95290.000.000.00-1 680.00
76581342007.02.21 18:13buy8.00eurusd1.31350.00001.31482007.02.21 18:221.31300.000.000.00-400.00
76585132007.02.21 18:24sell8.00eurusd1.31240.00000.00002007.02.21 18:291.31310.000.000.00-560.00
76586112007.02.21 18:29buy8.00eurusd1.31310.00000.00002007.02.21 18:361.31280.000.000.00-240.00
76587312007.02.21 18:36sell8.00eurusd1.31280.00000.00002007.02.21 18:431.31250.000.000.00240.00
76588432007.02.21 18:44buy8.00eurusd1.31250.00001.31352007.02.21 19:581.31270.000.000.00160.00
76598512007.02.21 19:59sell8.00eurusd1.31270.00001.31232007.02.22 09:151.31230.000.0036.00320.00
76601672007.02.21 20:19buy8.00eurusd1.31350.00001.31452007.02.22 00:301.31400.000.00-88.80400.00
76661482007.02.22 08:22buy17.00gbpusd1.95370.00001.95422007.02.22 18:141.95420.000.000.00850.00
76821452007.02.22 20:15sell17.00gbpusd1.95831.95771.95232007.02.23 01:591.95650.000.006.803 060.00
76849742007.02.23 02:06sell17.00gbpusd1.95640.00001.95232007.02.23 04:021.95580.000.000.001 020.00
76857282007.02.23 04:07sell20.00gbpusd1.95560.00001.94862007.02.28 09:131.95710.000.0024.00-3 000.00
76871232007.02.23 08:06sell20.00usdcad1.16230.00001.16162007.02.23 09:301.16160.000.000.001 205.23
77122332007.02.26 01:56sell7.00eurusd1.31810.00001.31652007.02.26 10:141.31770.000.000.00280.00
77309402007.02.26 13:20sell10.00eurusd1.31620.00000.00002007.02.26 13:481.31560.000.000.00600.00
78248622007.02.28 09:13buy20.00gbpusd1.95751.96051.96422007.02.28 16:011.96200.000.000.009 000.00
78288852007.02.28 11:17sell20.00usdjpy118.330.00118.202007.02.28 15:47118.200.000.000.002 199.66
78385752007.02.28 16:04sell20.00gbpusd1.96160.00001.95462007.03.01 17:391.95890.000.0024.005 400.00
78393822007.02.28 16:22sell20.00eurusd1.32080.00001.31382007.03.01 18:031.31640.000.0090.008 800.00
78847442007.03.01 16:42sell20.00usdjpy117.170.00117.072007.03.01 16:51117.070.000.000.001 708.53
78893972007.03.01 17:51sell20.00eurusd1.31741.31711.30852007.03.01 18:091.31610.000.000.002 600.00
78902352007.03.01 18:04sell20.00eurusd1.31550.00001.31402007.03.05 03:421.31400.000.0060.003 000.00
78914222007.03.01 18:43sell20.00usdjpy117.620.00117.522007.03.01 19:00117.520.000.000.001 701.84
78918592007.03.01 19:02buy20.00usdjpy117.490.00117.662007.03.01 21:00117.660.000.000.002 889.68
79011652007.03.02 03:27sell20.00usdjpy117.490.00117.442007.03.02 12:40117.440.000.000.00851.50
80128632007.03.06 02:24sell5.00gbpusd1.92281.92521.92192007.03.06 02:551.92190.000.000.00450.00
80132692007.03.06 02:32buy5.00eurusd1.31081.30921.31222007.03.06 02:561.30920.000.000.00-800.00
80145102007.03.06 02:58buy5.00gbpusd1.92231.92071.92322007.03.06 03:131.92320.000.000.00450.00
80151082007.03.06 03:18sell10.00gbpusd1.92321.92501.92182007.03.06 04:141.92500.000.000.00-1 800.00
  0.00 0.00 -254.22 62 293.63
Closed P/L: 62 039.41
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 62 039.41 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 67 039.41 Equity: 67 039.41 Free Margin: 67 039.41
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 72 127.56 Gross Loss: 10 088.15 Total Net Profit: 62 039.41
Profit Factor: 7.15 Expected Payoff: 1319.99  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 4 512.15 (15.13%)  
 
Total Trades: 47 Short Positions (won %): 30 (86.67%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (70.59%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 38 (80.85%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (19.15%)
Largest profit trade: 9 000.00 loss trade: -2 976.00
Average profit trade: 1 898.09 loss trade: -1 120.91
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (24 813.12) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-4 512.15)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 38 775.21 (11) consecutive loss (count): -4 512.15 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 2