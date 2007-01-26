|Account: 382587
|Name: Sheila A. Gonzales
|Currency: USD
|2007 March 30, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7217959
|2007.01.26 23:38
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|7235309
|2007.01.29 17:29
|sell
|7.00
|usdjpy
|121.85
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.01.30 03:41
|121.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-75.29
|1 035.59
|7235330
|2007.01.29 17:30
|sell
|7.00
|usdchf
|1.2537
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.30 03:41
|1.2529
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.01
|446.96
|7242571
|2007.01.30 03:41
|sell
|7.00
|gbpusd
|1.9621
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.19 06:17
|1.9538
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|5 810.00
|7242575
|2007.01.30 03:42
|sell
|7.00
|usdjpy
|121.64
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.01.30 04:05
|121.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|172.68
|7242577
|2007.01.30 03:42
|buy
|7.00
|eurusd
|1.2956
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.01.30 03:49
|1.2959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|7242952
|2007.01.30 04:06
|sell
|7.00
|usdchf
|1.2515
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.07 02:22
|1.2404
|0.00
|0.00
|-346.32
|6 264.11
|7596979
|2007.02.19 06:18
|buy
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.9538
|0.0000
|1.9677
|2007.02.20 16:48
|1.9543
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.60
|400.00
|7597206
|2007.02.19 06:45
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3154
|1.3153
|1.2990
|2007.02.19 11:22
|1.3140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 120.00
|7601601
|2007.02.19 11:22
|buy
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3140
|0.0000
|1.3157
|2007.02.19 20:04
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 360.00
|7610714
|2007.02.19 20:38
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3153
|0.0000
|1.3133
|2007.02.20 10:39
|1.3133
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|1 600.00
|7627980
|2007.02.20 16:55
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3140
|1.3132
|1.3110
|2007.02.21 15:59
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|1 840.00
|7639118
|2007.02.21 07:02
|buy
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.9535
|1.9535
|1.9562
|2007.02.21 07:30
|1.9545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|800.00
|7639826
|2007.02.21 07:31
|sell
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.9537
|0.0000
|1.9531
|2007.02.21 08:16
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|480.00
|7654423
|2007.02.21 15:59
|buy
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3117
|0.0000
|1.3136
|2007.02.21 17:10
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 520.00
|7654468
|2007.02.21 16:00
|buy
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.9509
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.21 17:11
|1.9523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 120.00
|7656740
|2007.02.21 17:12
|sell
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.9522
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.21 17:26
|1.9509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 040.00
|7657152
|2007.02.21 17:27
|buy
|8.00
|usdjpy
|121.10
|0.00
|121.30
|2007.02.21 18:12
|120.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-992.15
|7657181
|2007.02.21 17:28
|buy
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.9511
|0.0000
|1.9531
|2007.02.21 17:34
|1.9503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-640.00
|7657485
|2007.02.21 17:41
|sell
|8.00
|gbpusd
|1.9508
|0.0000
|1.9498
|2007.02.21 18:12
|1.9529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 680.00
|7658134
|2007.02.21 18:13
|buy
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3135
|0.0000
|1.3148
|2007.02.21 18:22
|1.3130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-400.00
|7658513
|2007.02.21 18:24
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3124
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.21 18:29
|1.3131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-560.00
|7658611
|2007.02.21 18:29
|buy
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3131
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.21 18:36
|1.3128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|7658731
|2007.02.21 18:36
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3128
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.21 18:43
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|7658843
|2007.02.21 18:44
|buy
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3125
|0.0000
|1.3135
|2007.02.21 19:58
|1.3127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|7659851
|2007.02.21 19:59
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3127
|0.0000
|1.3123
|2007.02.22 09:15
|1.3123
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|320.00
|7660167
|2007.02.21 20:19
|buy
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.3135
|0.0000
|1.3145
|2007.02.22 00:30
|1.3140
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.80
|400.00
|7666148
|2007.02.22 08:22
|buy
|17.00
|gbpusd
|1.9537
|0.0000
|1.9542
|2007.02.22 18:14
|1.9542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|850.00
|7682145
|2007.02.22 20:15
|sell
|17.00
|gbpusd
|1.9583
|1.9577
|1.9523
|2007.02.23 01:59
|1.9565
|0.00
|0.00
|6.80
|3 060.00
|7684974
|2007.02.23 02:06
|sell
|17.00
|gbpusd
|1.9564
|0.0000
|1.9523
|2007.02.23 04:02
|1.9558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 020.00
|7685728
|2007.02.23 04:07
|sell
|20.00
|gbpusd
|1.9556
|0.0000
|1.9486
|2007.02.28 09:13
|1.9571
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|-3 000.00
|7687123
|2007.02.23 08:06
|sell
|20.00
|usdcad
|1.1623
|0.0000
|1.1616
|2007.02.23 09:30
|1.1616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 205.23
|7712233
|2007.02.26 01:56
|sell
|7.00
|eurusd
|1.3181
|0.0000
|1.3165
|2007.02.26 10:14
|1.3177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|280.00
|7730940
|2007.02.26 13:20
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.3162
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.02.26 13:48
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|600.00
|7824862
|2007.02.28 09:13
|buy
|20.00
|gbpusd
|1.9575
|1.9605
|1.9642
|2007.02.28 16:01
|1.9620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9 000.00
|7828885
|2007.02.28 11:17
|sell
|20.00
|usdjpy
|118.33
|0.00
|118.20
|2007.02.28 15:47
|118.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 199.66
|7838575
|2007.02.28 16:04
|sell
|20.00
|gbpusd
|1.9616
|0.0000
|1.9546
|2007.03.01 17:39
|1.9589
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|5 400.00
|7839382
|2007.02.28 16:22
|sell
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.3208
|0.0000
|1.3138
|2007.03.01 18:03
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|8 800.00
|7884744
|2007.03.01 16:42
|sell
|20.00
|usdjpy
|117.17
|0.00
|117.07
|2007.03.01 16:51
|117.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 708.53
|7889397
|2007.03.01 17:51
|sell
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.3174
|1.3171
|1.3085
|2007.03.01 18:09
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 600.00
|7890235
|2007.03.01 18:04
|sell
|20.00
|eurusd
|1.3155
|0.0000
|1.3140
|2007.03.05 03:42
|1.3140
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|3 000.00
|7891422
|2007.03.01 18:43
|sell
|20.00
|usdjpy
|117.62
|0.00
|117.52
|2007.03.01 19:00
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 701.84
|7891859
|2007.03.01 19:02
|buy
|20.00
|usdjpy
|117.49
|0.00
|117.66
|2007.03.01 21:00
|117.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 889.68
|7901165
|2007.03.02 03:27
|sell
|20.00
|usdjpy
|117.49
|0.00
|117.44
|2007.03.02 12:40
|117.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|851.50
|8012863
|2007.03.06 02:24
|sell
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.9228
|1.9252
|1.9219
|2007.03.06 02:55
|1.9219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|450.00
|8013269
|2007.03.06 02:32
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.3108
|1.3092
|1.3122
|2007.03.06 02:56
|1.3092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-800.00
|8014510
|2007.03.06 02:58
|buy
|5.00
|gbpusd
|1.9223
|1.9207
|1.9232
|2007.03.06 03:13
|1.9232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|450.00
|8015108
|2007.03.06 03:18
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.9232
|1.9250
|1.9218
|2007.03.06 04:14
|1.9250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 800.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.22
|62 293.63
|Closed P/L:
|62 039.41
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|62 039.41
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|67 039.41
|Equity:
|67 039.41
|Free Margin:
|67 039.41
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|72 127.56
|Gross Loss:
|10 088.15
|Total Net Profit:
|62 039.41
|Profit Factor:
|7.15
|Expected Payoff:
|1319.99
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|4 512.15 (15.13%)
|Total Trades:
|47
|Short Positions (won %):
|30 (86.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (70.59%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|38 (80.85%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (19.15%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|9 000.00
|loss trade:
|-2 976.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 898.09
|loss trade:
|-1 120.91
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (24 813.12)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-4 512.15)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|38 775.21 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4 512.15 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|2