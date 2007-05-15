Interbank FX, LLC
|
Account: 22048
|
Name: True North Concepts LLC
|
Currency: USD
|
2007 May 18, 19:59
|
Closed Transactions:
|
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Close Time
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
34574630
|
2007.05.15 10:18
|
balance
|
Deposit
|
150 000.00
|
34574804
|
2007.05.15 10:21
|
buy
|
75.42
|
eurusd
|
1.3533
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
2007.05.15 12:37
|
1.3557
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
18 100.80
|
34574812
|
2007.05.15 10:21
|
buy
|
77.95
|
usdchf
|
1.2197
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
2007.05.15 12:37
|
1.2188
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-5 756.07
|
34589108
|
2007.05.15 12:48
|
buy
|
2.72
|
eurusd
|
1.3560
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
2007.05.18 15:44
|
1.3512
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-82.29
|
-1 305.60
|
34589141
|
2007.05.15 12:48
|
buy
|
2.81
|
usdchf
|
1.2189
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
2007.05.18 15:44
|
1.2259
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
125.05
|
1 604.54
|
34589605
|
2007.05.15 12:52
|
buy
|
1.10
|
gbpjpy
|
238.27
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
2007.05.16 20:30
|
238.71
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
22.61
|
400.66
|
34589663
|
2007.05.15 12:53
|
sell
|
1.00
|
chfjpy
|
98.78
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
2007.05.16 20:30
|
98.76
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-3.35
|
16.56
|
34589767
|
2007.05.15 12:53
|
sell
|
1.20
|
gbpusd
|
1.9773
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
2007.05.16 20:29
|
1.9765
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.36
|
96.00
|
34589809
|
2007.05.15 12:53
|
sell
|
1.20
|
usdchf
|
1.2187
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
2007.05.16 20:29
|
1.2236
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-11.28
|
-480.55
|
34923711
|
2007.05.18 10:41
|
buy
|
68.01
|
eurusd
|
1.3479
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
2007.05.18 15:43
|
1.3512
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
22 443.30
|
34923736
|
2007.05.18 10:42
|
buy
|
70.72
|
usdchf
|
1.2274
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
2007.05.18 15:44
|
1.2259
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-8 653.23
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
51.10
|
26 466.41
|
Closed P/L:
|
26 517.51
|
Open Trades:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
34748280
|
2007.05.16 20:31
|
sell
|
1.00
|
chfjpy
|
98.66
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
98.70
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-16.75
|
-33.03
|
34978703
|
2007.05.18 15:51
|
buy
|
5.91
|
eurusd
|
1.3514
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
|
1.3510
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-35.76
|
-236.40
|
34748275
|
2007.05.16 20:31
|
buy
|
1.10
|
gbpjpy
|
238.80
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
239.11
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
113.04
|
281.66
|
34748302
|
2007.05.16 20:32
|
sell
|
1.20
|
gbpusd
|
1.9760
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
|
1.9753
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
1.80
|
84.00
|
34748312
|
2007.05.16 20:32
|
sell
|
1.50
|
usdchf
|
1.2232
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
|
1.2274
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-70.50
|
-513.28
|
34978723
|
2007.05.18 15:52
|
buy
|
6.14
|
usdchf
|
1.2264
|
0.0000
|
0.0000
|
|
1.2270
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
54.65
|
300.24
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
46.48
|
-116.81
|
|
Floating P/L:
|
-70.33
|
Working Orders:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Market Price
|
|
No transactions
|
|
|
Summary:
|
Deposit/Withdrawal:
|
150 000.00
|
Credit Facility:
|
0.00
|
|
|
Closed Trade P/L:
|
26 517.51
|
Floating P/L:
|
-70.33
|
Margin:
|
3 837.50
|
Balance:
|
176 517.51
|
Equity:
|
176 447.18
|
Free Margin:
|
172 609.68
|
|
|
|
Details:
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit:
|
42 806.53
|
Gross Loss:
|
16 289.02
|
Total Net Profit:
|
26 517.51
|
Profit Factor:
|
2.63
|
Expected Payoff:
|
2651.75
|
|
|
|
Absolute Drawdown:
|
0.00
|
Maximal Drawdown
(%):
|
8 653.23 (4.68%)
|
Relative Drawdown
($):
|
4.68% (8 653.23)
|
|
|
|
Total Trades:
|
10
|
Short Positions
(won %):
|
3 (66.67%)
|
Long Positions
(won %):
|
7 (57.14%)
|
Profit Trades (%
of total):
|
6 (60.00%)
|
Loss trades (% of
total):
|
4 (40.00%)
|
Largest
|
profit trade:
|
22 443.30
|
loss trade:
|
-8 653.23
|
Average
|
profit trade:
|
7 134.42
|
loss trade:
|
-4 072.25
|
Maximum
|
consecutive wins
($):
|
4 (22 976.14)
|
consecutive losses
($):
|
2 (-6 247.90)
|
Maximal
|
consecutive profit
(count):
|
22 976.14 (4)
|
consecutive loss
(count):
|
-8 653.23 (1)
|
Average
|
consecutive wins:
|
2
|
consecutive
losses:
|
1