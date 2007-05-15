Interbank FX, LLC

 

Account: 22048

Name: True North Concepts LLC

Currency: USD

2007 May 18, 19:59

Closed Transactions:

 

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Close Time

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

34574630

2007.05.15 10:18

balance

Deposit

150 000.00

34574804

2007.05.15 10:21

buy

75.42

eurusd

1.3533

0.0000

0.0000

2007.05.15 12:37

1.3557

0.00

0.00

0.00

18 100.80

34574812

2007.05.15 10:21

buy

77.95

usdchf

1.2197

0.0000

0.0000

2007.05.15 12:37

1.2188

0.00

0.00

0.00

-5 756.07

34589108

2007.05.15 12:48

buy

2.72

eurusd

1.3560

0.0000

0.0000

2007.05.18 15:44

1.3512

0.00

0.00

-82.29

-1 305.60

34589141

2007.05.15 12:48

buy

2.81

usdchf

1.2189

0.0000

0.0000

2007.05.18 15:44

1.2259

0.00

0.00

125.05

1 604.54

34589605

2007.05.15 12:52

buy

1.10

gbpjpy

238.27

0.00

0.00

2007.05.16 20:30

238.71

0.00

0.00

22.61

400.66

34589663

2007.05.15 12:53

sell

1.00

chfjpy

98.78

0.00

0.00

2007.05.16 20:30

98.76

0.00

0.00

-3.35

16.56

34589767

2007.05.15 12:53

sell

1.20

gbpusd

1.9773

0.0000

0.0000

2007.05.16 20:29

1.9765

0.00

0.00

0.36

96.00

34589809

2007.05.15 12:53

sell

1.20

usdchf

1.2187

0.0000

0.0000

2007.05.16 20:29

1.2236

0.00

0.00

-11.28

-480.55

34923711

2007.05.18 10:41

buy

68.01

eurusd

1.3479

0.0000

0.0000

2007.05.18 15:43

1.3512

0.00

0.00

0.00

22 443.30

34923736

2007.05.18 10:42

buy

70.72

usdchf

1.2274

0.0000

0.0000

2007.05.18 15:44

1.2259

0.00

0.00

0.00

-8 653.23

 

0.00

0.00

51.10

26 466.41

Closed P/L:

26 517.51

Open Trades:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

 

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

34748280

2007.05.16 20:31

sell

1.00

chfjpy

98.66

0.00

0.00

 

98.70

0.00

0.00

-16.75

-33.03

34978703

2007.05.18 15:51

buy

5.91

eurusd

1.3514

0.0000

0.0000

 

1.3510

0.00

0.00

-35.76

-236.40

34748275

2007.05.16 20:31

buy

1.10

gbpjpy

238.80

0.00

0.00

 

239.11

0.00

0.00

113.04

281.66

34748302

2007.05.16 20:32

sell

1.20

gbpusd

1.9760

0.0000

0.0000

 

1.9753

0.00

0.00

1.80

84.00

34748312

2007.05.16 20:32

sell

1.50

usdchf

1.2232

0.0000

0.0000

 

1.2274

0.00

0.00

-70.50

-513.28

34978723

2007.05.18 15:52

buy

6.14

usdchf

1.2264

0.0000

0.0000

 

1.2270

0.00

0.00

54.65

300.24

 

0.00

0.00

46.48

-116.81

 

Floating P/L:

-70.33

Working Orders:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Market Price

 

No transactions

 

 

Summary:

Deposit/Withdrawal:

150 000.00

Credit Facility:

0.00

 

 

Closed Trade P/L:

26 517.51

Floating P/L:

-70.33

Margin:

3 837.50

Balance:

176 517.51

Equity:

176 447.18

Free Margin:

172 609.68

 

 

 

Details:

 

 

Graph

 

Gross Profit:

42 806.53

Gross Loss:

16 289.02

Total Net Profit:

26 517.51

Profit Factor:

2.63

Expected Payoff:

2651.75

 

 

 

Absolute Drawdown:

0.00

Maximal Drawdown (%):

8 653.23 (4.68%)

Relative Drawdown ($):

4.68% (8 653.23)

 

 

 

Total Trades:

10

Short Positions (won %):

3 (66.67%)

Long Positions (won %):

7 (57.14%)

Profit Trades (% of total):

6 (60.00%)

Loss trades (% of total):

4 (40.00%)

Largest

profit trade:

22 443.30

loss trade:

-8 653.23

Average

profit trade:

7 134.42

loss trade:

-4 072.25

Maximum

consecutive wins ($):

4 (22 976.14)

consecutive losses ($):

2 (-6 247.90)

Maximal

consecutive profit (count):

22 976.14 (4)

consecutive loss (count):

-8 653.23 (1)

Average

consecutive wins:

2

consecutive losses:

1

 