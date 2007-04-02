Strategy Tester Report
Ferru_Fx_Trend+_EA_reverse

SymbolGBPJPYm (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2007.04.02 00:00 - 2007.05.15 00:00 (2007.04.01 - 2007.05.15)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersTrade_parameters="=== Trade parameters ==="; Lot=1; TakeProfit=30; TrailingStop=0; StopLoss=100; Slippage=2; LevelOpenBuy=80; LevelOpenSell=80; Money_management="=== Money management ==="; ManagedLotSize=true; Risk=1; MaxLot=10; Trend_calculation="=== Trend calculation and display ==="; display_fast_MA=true; display_medium_MA=true; display_slow_MA=true; display_CCI=true; display_MACD=true; display_ADX=true; display_BULLS=true; display_BEARS=true; display_STOCH=true; display_RSI=true; display_FORCE=true; display_MOMENTUM=true; display_DeMARKER=true; display_WAE=true; TF_calculation="=== If display false, set coef to 0 ==="; Coefs_TF="3 TF true, SUM of their coef must be 3"; display_M1=true; coef_m1=1; display_M5=true; coef_m5=1; display_M15=true; coef_m15=1; display_M30=true; coef_m30=1; display_H1=true; coef_H1=1; display_H4=true; coef_H4=1; display_D1=true; coef_D1=1;
Bars in test4529Ticks modelled349617Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit2000.00
Total net profit312.44Gross profit808.15Gross loss-495.72
Profit factor1.63Expected payoff12.50
Absolute drawdown139.36Maximal drawdown211.31 (10.20%)Relative drawdown10.20% (211.31)
Total trades25Short positions (won %)23 (65.22%)Long positions (won %)2 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)17 (68.00%)Loss trades (% of total)8 (32.00%)
Largestprofit trade56.15loss trade-138.10
Averageprofit trade47.54loss trade-61.96
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (277.28)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-94.71)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)277.28 (6)consecutive loss (count of losses)-138.10 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.04.02 16:00sell12.00232.98233.98232.68
22007.04.02 16:42t/p12.00232.68233.98232.6849.892049.89
32007.04.03 00:00sell22.04233.06234.06232.76
42007.04.03 08:00close22.04233.77234.06232.76-120.451929.44
52007.04.04 12:00sell31.92234.73235.73234.43
62007.04.04 14:28t/p31.92234.43235.73234.4347.911977.35
72007.04.06 16:00sell41.97234.50235.50234.20
82007.04.09 04:00close41.97234.54235.50234.20-11.771965.58
92007.04.10 16:00sell51.96235.09236.09234.79
102007.04.10 17:05t/p51.96234.79236.09234.7948.912014.49
112007.04.11 08:00sell62.01235.68236.68235.38
122007.04.12 04:00close62.01235.96236.68235.38-62.791951.70
132007.04.13 04:00sell71.95235.74236.74235.44
142007.04.13 07:20t/p71.95235.44236.74235.4448.662000.36
152007.04.16 00:00sell82.00237.10238.10236.80
162007.04.16 02:19t/p82.00236.80238.10236.8049.902050.26
172007.04.16 08:00sell92.05237.39238.39237.09
182007.04.16 12:00close92.05238.20238.39237.09-138.101912.16
192007.04.20 16:00sell101.91238.16239.16237.86
202007.04.20 18:54t/p101.91237.86239.16237.8647.651959.81
212007.04.23 00:00sell111.95238.08239.08237.78
222007.04.23 05:44t/p111.95237.78239.08237.7848.652008.46
232007.04.25 12:00sell122.00237.77238.77237.47
242007.04.25 16:11t/p122.00237.47238.77237.4749.892058.35
252007.04.27 12:00sell132.05238.37239.37238.07
262007.04.27 16:00close132.05238.80239.37238.07-73.301985.05
272007.05.01 04:00sell141.98239.08240.08238.78
282007.05.01 08:00close141.98239.21240.08238.78-21.411963.64
292007.05.01 12:00sell151.96239.44240.44239.14
302007.05.01 15:15t/p151.96239.14240.44239.1448.892012.53
312007.05.01 20:00sell162.01239.45240.45239.15
322007.05.02 03:13t/p162.01239.15240.45239.1544.812057.34
332007.05.03 08:00sell172.05239.27240.27238.97
342007.05.04 04:37t/p172.05238.97240.27238.9745.712103.05
352007.05.04 20:00sell182.10239.41240.41239.11
362007.05.07 00:00close182.10239.61240.41239.11-40.482062.57
372007.05.07 04:00sell192.06239.38240.38239.08
382007.05.07 08:00close192.06239.54240.38239.08-27.412035.16
392007.05.07 12:00sell202.03239.51240.51239.21
402007.05.08 00:00close202.03239.42240.51239.219.812044.97
412007.05.09 12:00sell212.04239.05240.05238.75
422007.05.09 14:38t/p212.04238.75240.05238.7550.892095.86
432007.05.10 08:00sell222.09239.67240.67239.37
442007.05.10 11:18t/p222.09239.37240.67239.3752.142148.00
452007.05.10 12:00sell232.14239.43240.43239.13
462007.05.10 14:51t/p232.14239.13240.43239.1353.392201.39
472007.05.10 20:00buy242.20237.30236.30237.60
482007.05.10 20:22t/p242.20237.60236.30237.6054.902256.29
492007.05.11 08:00buy252.25237.09236.09237.39
502007.05.11 15:59t/p252.25237.39236.09237.3956.152312.44