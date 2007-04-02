Strategy Tester Report
Ferru_Fx_Trend+_EA_reverse
|Symbol
|GBPJPYm (Great Britain Pound vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2007.04.02 00:00 - 2007.05.15 00:00 (2007.04.01 - 2007.05.15)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Trade_parameters="=== Trade parameters ==="; Lot=1; TakeProfit=30; TrailingStop=0; StopLoss=100; Slippage=2; LevelOpenBuy=80; LevelOpenSell=80; Money_management="=== Money management ==="; ManagedLotSize=true;
Risk=1; MaxLot=10; Trend_calculation="=== Trend calculation and display ==="; display_fast_MA=true;
display_medium_MA=true;
display_slow_MA=true;
display_CCI=true;
display_MACD=true;
display_ADX=true;
display_BULLS=true;
display_BEARS=true;
display_STOCH=true;
display_RSI=true;
display_FORCE=true;
display_MOMENTUM=true;
display_DeMARKER=true;
display_WAE=true;
TF_calculation="=== If display false, set coef to 0 ==="; Coefs_TF="3 TF true, SUM of their coef must be 3"; display_M1=true;
coef_m1=1; display_M5=true;
coef_m5=1; display_M15=true;
coef_m15=1; display_M30=true;
coef_m30=1; display_H1=true;
coef_H1=1; display_H4=true;
coef_H4=1; display_D1=true;
coef_D1=1;
|Bars in test
|4529
|Ticks modelled
|349617
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|2000.00
|Total net profit
|312.44
|Gross profit
|808.15
|Gross loss
|-495.72
|Profit factor
|1.63
|Expected payoff
|12.50
|Absolute drawdown
|139.36
|Maximal drawdown
|211.31 (10.20%)
|Relative drawdown
|10.20% (211.31)
|Total trades
|25
|Short positions (won %)
|23 (65.22%)
|Long positions (won %)
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|17 (68.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|8 (32.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|56.15
|loss trade
|-138.10
|Average
|profit trade
|47.54
|loss trade
|-61.96
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (277.28)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-94.71)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|277.28 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-138.10 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.04.02 16:00
|sell
|1
|2.00
|232.98
|233.98
|232.68
|2
|2007.04.02 16:42
|t/p
|1
|2.00
|232.68
|233.98
|232.68
|49.89
|2049.89
|3
|2007.04.03 00:00
|sell
|2
|2.04
|233.06
|234.06
|232.76
|4
|2007.04.03 08:00
|close
|2
|2.04
|233.77
|234.06
|232.76
|-120.45
|1929.44
|5
|2007.04.04 12:00
|sell
|3
|1.92
|234.73
|235.73
|234.43
|6
|2007.04.04 14:28
|t/p
|3
|1.92
|234.43
|235.73
|234.43
|47.91
|1977.35
|7
|2007.04.06 16:00
|sell
|4
|1.97
|234.50
|235.50
|234.20
|8
|2007.04.09 04:00
|close
|4
|1.97
|234.54
|235.50
|234.20
|-11.77
|1965.58
|9
|2007.04.10 16:00
|sell
|5
|1.96
|235.09
|236.09
|234.79
|10
|2007.04.10 17:05
|t/p
|5
|1.96
|234.79
|236.09
|234.79
|48.91
|2014.49
|11
|2007.04.11 08:00
|sell
|6
|2.01
|235.68
|236.68
|235.38
|12
|2007.04.12 04:00
|close
|6
|2.01
|235.96
|236.68
|235.38
|-62.79
|1951.70
|13
|2007.04.13 04:00
|sell
|7
|1.95
|235.74
|236.74
|235.44
|14
|2007.04.13 07:20
|t/p
|7
|1.95
|235.44
|236.74
|235.44
|48.66
|2000.36
|15
|2007.04.16 00:00
|sell
|8
|2.00
|237.10
|238.10
|236.80
|16
|2007.04.16 02:19
|t/p
|8
|2.00
|236.80
|238.10
|236.80
|49.90
|2050.26
|17
|2007.04.16 08:00
|sell
|9
|2.05
|237.39
|238.39
|237.09
|18
|2007.04.16 12:00
|close
|9
|2.05
|238.20
|238.39
|237.09
|-138.10
|1912.16
|19
|2007.04.20 16:00
|sell
|10
|1.91
|238.16
|239.16
|237.86
|20
|2007.04.20 18:54
|t/p
|10
|1.91
|237.86
|239.16
|237.86
|47.65
|1959.81
|21
|2007.04.23 00:00
|sell
|11
|1.95
|238.08
|239.08
|237.78
|22
|2007.04.23 05:44
|t/p
|11
|1.95
|237.78
|239.08
|237.78
|48.65
|2008.46
|23
|2007.04.25 12:00
|sell
|12
|2.00
|237.77
|238.77
|237.47
|24
|2007.04.25 16:11
|t/p
|12
|2.00
|237.47
|238.77
|237.47
|49.89
|2058.35
|25
|2007.04.27 12:00
|sell
|13
|2.05
|238.37
|239.37
|238.07
|26
|2007.04.27 16:00
|close
|13
|2.05
|238.80
|239.37
|238.07
|-73.30
|1985.05
|27
|2007.05.01 04:00
|sell
|14
|1.98
|239.08
|240.08
|238.78
|28
|2007.05.01 08:00
|close
|14
|1.98
|239.21
|240.08
|238.78
|-21.41
|1963.64
|29
|2007.05.01 12:00
|sell
|15
|1.96
|239.44
|240.44
|239.14
|30
|2007.05.01 15:15
|t/p
|15
|1.96
|239.14
|240.44
|239.14
|48.89
|2012.53
|31
|2007.05.01 20:00
|sell
|16
|2.01
|239.45
|240.45
|239.15
|32
|2007.05.02 03:13
|t/p
|16
|2.01
|239.15
|240.45
|239.15
|44.81
|2057.34
|33
|2007.05.03 08:00
|sell
|17
|2.05
|239.27
|240.27
|238.97
|34
|2007.05.04 04:37
|t/p
|17
|2.05
|238.97
|240.27
|238.97
|45.71
|2103.05
|35
|2007.05.04 20:00
|sell
|18
|2.10
|239.41
|240.41
|239.11
|36
|2007.05.07 00:00
|close
|18
|2.10
|239.61
|240.41
|239.11
|-40.48
|2062.57
|37
|2007.05.07 04:00
|sell
|19
|2.06
|239.38
|240.38
|239.08
|38
|2007.05.07 08:00
|close
|19
|2.06
|239.54
|240.38
|239.08
|-27.41
|2035.16
|39
|2007.05.07 12:00
|sell
|20
|2.03
|239.51
|240.51
|239.21
|40
|2007.05.08 00:00
|close
|20
|2.03
|239.42
|240.51
|239.21
|9.81
|2044.97
|41
|2007.05.09 12:00
|sell
|21
|2.04
|239.05
|240.05
|238.75
|42
|2007.05.09 14:38
|t/p
|21
|2.04
|238.75
|240.05
|238.75
|50.89
|2095.86
|43
|2007.05.10 08:00
|sell
|22
|2.09
|239.67
|240.67
|239.37
|44
|2007.05.10 11:18
|t/p
|22
|2.09
|239.37
|240.67
|239.37
|52.14
|2148.00
|45
|2007.05.10 12:00
|sell
|23
|2.14
|239.43
|240.43
|239.13
|46
|2007.05.10 14:51
|t/p
|23
|2.14
|239.13
|240.43
|239.13
|53.39
|2201.39
|47
|2007.05.10 20:00
|buy
|24
|2.20
|237.30
|236.30
|237.60
|48
|2007.05.10 20:22
|t/p
|24
|2.20
|237.60
|236.30
|237.60
|54.90
|2256.29
|49
|2007.05.11 08:00
|buy
|25
|2.25
|237.09
|236.09
|237.39
|50
|2007.05.11 15:59
|t/p
|25
|2.25
|237.39
|236.09
|237.39
|56.15
|2312.44