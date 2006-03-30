Strategy Tester Report
MTF-HAS-SCALPLING-DEMO517
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great British Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2006.03.29 08:00 - 2007.05.17 16:00
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|SCALPLING_METHOD="Inventer:DON STEINITZ ;Programmer:LEE YAN"; StartTF="MN"; EndTF="M30"; Lots=1; TakeProfitMethod1="TPMethodUseATR=true: USE TakeProfitMethod1"; TPMethodUseATR=false;
TPAtrPeriod=14; TPAtrPercentage=0.9; TakeProfitMethod2="TPMethodUseATR=false: USE TakeProfitMethod2"; TakeProfitW1=100; TakeProfitD1=60; TakeProfitH4=25; TakeProfitH1=25; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=8; StopLossSET="---------------------------"; StopLoss=0; StartTFStopLossOn=true;
TrailingStopLossSET="---------------------------"; BreakEvenOn=false;
BreakEvenTrigger=15; TrailingStopOn=false;
TrailingStopTrigger=25; TrailingStop=15; ContackUS="steinitz@cox.net ; lee_yan_cn@126.com"; MaMetod=2; MaPeriod=6; MaMetod2=3; MaPeriod2=2;
|Bars in test
|1912
|Ticks modelled
|2091919
|Modelling quality
|53.34%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|10420.50
|Gross profit
|10420.50
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|231.57
|Absolute drawdown
|1916.20
|Maximal drawdown
|8282.10 (45.20%)
|Relative drawdown
|45.20% (8282.10)
|Total trades
|45
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|45 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|45 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|605.70
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|231.57
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|45 (10420.50)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|10420.50 (45)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|45
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.03.30 16:01
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.7442
|0.0000
|1.7502
|2
|2006.04.04 14:13
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.7502
|0.0000
|1.7502
|605.70
|10605.70
|3
|2006.04.04 14:13
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.7505
|0.0000
|1.7565
|4
|2006.04.04 15:48
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.7565
|0.0000
|1.7565
|600.00
|11205.70
|5
|2006.04.05 01:30
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.7539
|0.0000
|1.7559
|6
|2006.04.05 03:14
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.7559
|0.0000
|1.7559
|200.00
|11405.70
|7
|2006.04.05 03:14
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.7562
|0.0000
|1.7582
|8
|2006.04.05 06:43
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.7582
|0.0000
|1.7582
|200.00
|11605.70
|9
|2006.04.05 11:00
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.7542
|0.0000
|1.7562
|10
|2006.04.06 10:43
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.7562
|0.0000
|1.7562
|205.70
|11811.40
|11
|2006.04.06 15:30
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.7540
|0.0000
|1.7560
|12
|2006.04.12 11:01
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.7560
|0.0000
|1.7560
|207.60
|12019.00
|13
|2006.04.13 00:44
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.7511
|0.0000
|1.7536
|14
|2006.04.13 07:37
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.7536
|0.0000
|1.7536
|250.00
|12269.00
|15
|2006.04.13 12:30
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.7527
|0.0000
|1.7547
|16
|2006.04.17 00:14
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.7547
|0.0000
|1.7547
|203.80
|12472.80
|17
|2006.04.17 22:00
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.7695
|0.0000
|1.7715
|18
|2006.04.18 02:19
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|1.7715
|0.0000
|1.7715
|201.90
|12674.70
|19
|2006.04.18 07:30
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.7707
|0.0000
|1.7727
|20
|2006.04.18 11:32
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|1.7727
|0.0000
|1.7727
|200.00
|12874.70
|21
|2006.04.18 11:43
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.7720
|0.0000
|1.7745
|22
|2006.04.18 14:39
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|1.7745
|0.0000
|1.7745
|250.00
|13124.70
|23
|2006.04.19 05:00
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.7817
|0.0000
|1.7837
|24
|2006.04.19 10:14
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|1.7837
|0.0000
|1.7837
|200.00
|13324.70
|25
|2006.04.19 15:00
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.7842
|0.0000
|1.7862
|26
|2006.04.19 15:59
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|1.7862
|0.0000
|1.7862
|200.00
|13524.70
|27
|2006.04.20 02:00
|buy
|14
|1.00
|1.7909
|0.0000
|1.7929
|28
|2006.04.25 15:31
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|1.7929
|0.0000
|1.7929
|205.70
|13730.40
|29
|2006.04.25 17:18
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.7868
|0.0000
|1.7888
|30
|2006.04.25 20:49
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|1.7888
|0.0000
|1.7888
|200.00
|13930.40
|31
|2006.04.26 01:14
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.7875
|0.0000
|1.7895
|32
|2006.04.26 17:49
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.7895
|0.0000
|1.7895
|200.00
|14130.40
|33
|2006.04.26 17:49
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.7898
|0.0000
|1.7923
|34
|2006.04.27 16:13
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|1.7923
|0.0000
|1.7923
|255.70
|14386.10
|35
|2006.04.28 04:00
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.8007
|0.0000
|1.8027
|36
|2006.04.28 08:18
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|1.8027
|0.0000
|1.8027
|200.00
|14586.10
|37
|2006.05.01 10:00
|buy
|19
|1.00
|1.8246
|0.0000
|1.8266
|38
|2006.05.01 13:20
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|1.8266
|0.0000
|1.8266
|200.00
|14786.10
|39
|2006.05.01 18:30
|buy
|20
|1.00
|1.8281
|0.0000
|1.8301
|40
|2006.05.02 10:38
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|1.8301
|0.0000
|1.8301
|201.90
|14988.00
|41
|2006.05.03 01:00
|buy
|21
|1.00
|1.8388
|0.0000
|1.8408
|42
|2006.05.03 04:13
|t/p
|21
|1.00
|1.8408
|0.0000
|1.8408
|200.00
|15188.00
|43
|2006.05.03 10:00
|buy
|22
|1.00
|1.8380
|0.0000
|1.8400
|44
|2006.05.03 13:45
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|1.8400
|0.0000
|1.8400
|200.00
|15388.00
|45
|2006.05.03 14:00
|buy
|23
|1.00
|1.8404
|0.0000
|1.8429
|46
|2006.05.03 17:14
|t/p
|23
|1.00
|1.8429
|0.0000
|1.8429
|250.00
|15638.00
|47
|2006.05.03 21:30
|buy
|24
|1.00
|1.8410
|0.0000
|1.8430
|48
|2006.05.03 23:20
|t/p
|24
|1.00
|1.8430
|0.0000
|1.8430
|200.00
|15838.00
|49
|2006.05.04 01:00
|buy
|25
|1.00
|1.8394
|0.0000
|1.8414
|50
|2006.05.04 12:15
|t/p
|25
|1.00
|1.8414
|0.0000
|1.8414
|200.00
|16038.00
|51
|2006.05.05 03:00
|buy
|26
|1.00
|1.8509
|0.0000
|1.8529
|52
|2006.05.05 14:30
|t/p
|26
|1.00
|1.8529
|0.0000
|1.8529
|200.00
|16238.00
|53
|2006.05.08 04:00
|buy
|27
|1.00
|1.8604
|0.0000
|1.8624
|54
|2006.05.08 07:19
|t/p
|27
|1.00
|1.8624
|0.0000
|1.8624
|200.00
|16438.00
|55
|2006.05.08 08:30
|buy
|28
|1.00
|1.8607
|0.0000
|1.8627
|56
|2006.05.08 09:19
|t/p
|28
|1.00
|1.8627
|0.0000
|1.8627
|200.00
|16638.00
|57
|2006.05.08 15:00
|buy
|29
|1.00
|1.8639
|0.0000
|1.8659
|58
|2006.05.09 16:13
|t/p
|29
|1.00
|1.8659
|0.0000
|1.8659
|201.90
|16839.90
|59
|2006.05.10 03:00
|buy
|30
|1.00
|1.8656
|0.0000
|1.8676
|60
|2006.05.10 08:39
|t/p
|30
|1.00
|1.8676
|0.0000
|1.8676
|200.00
|17039.90
|61
|2006.05.10 11:00
|buy
|31
|1.00
|1.8665
|0.0000
|1.8685
|62
|2006.05.10 20:48
|t/p
|31
|1.00
|1.8685
|0.0000
|1.8685
|200.00
|17239.90
|63
|2006.05.10 23:49
|buy
|32
|1.00
|1.8643
|0.0000
|1.8663
|64
|2006.05.11 12:14
|t/p
|32
|1.00
|1.8663
|0.0000
|1.8663
|205.70
|17445.60
|65
|2006.05.12 17:00
|buy
|33
|1.00
|1.8903
|0.0000
|1.8923
|66
|2006.05.12 17:14
|t/p
|33
|1.00
|1.8923
|0.0000
|1.8923
|200.00
|17645.60
|67
|2006.05.12 17:14
|buy
|34
|1.00
|1.8926
|0.0000
|1.8946
|68
|2006.05.12 21:44
|t/p
|34
|1.00
|1.8946
|0.0000
|1.8946
|200.00
|17845.60
|69
|2006.05.15 05:30
|buy
|35
|1.00
|1.8957
|0.0000
|1.8977
|70
|2006.05.17 10:43
|t/p
|35
|1.00
|1.8977
|0.0000
|1.8977
|203.80
|18049.40
|71
|2006.05.17 15:30
|buy
|36
|1.00
|1.8922
|0.0000
|1.8942
|72
|2006.05.18 22:49
|t/p
|36
|1.00
|1.8942
|0.0000
|1.8942
|205.70
|18255.10
|73
|2006.05.19 04:00
|buy
|37
|1.00
|1.8919
|0.0000
|1.8939
|74
|2006.08.04 14:10
|t/p
|37
|1.00
|1.8939
|0.0000
|1.8939
|346.30
|18601.40
|75
|2006.08.07 02:59
|buy
|38
|1.00
|1.9073
|0.0000
|1.9093
|76
|2006.08.07 12:19
|t/p
|38
|1.00
|1.9093
|0.0000
|1.9093
|200.00
|18801.40
|77
|2006.08.07 19:00
|buy
|39
|1.00
|1.9081
|0.0000
|1.9101
|78
|2006.08.08 20:13
|t/p
|39
|1.00
|1.9101
|0.0000
|1.9101
|201.90
|19003.30
|79
|2006.08.09 00:00
|buy
|40
|1.00
|1.9063
|0.0000
|1.9083
|80
|2006.08.09 10:09
|t/p
|40
|1.00
|1.9083
|0.0000
|1.9083
|200.00
|19203.30
|81
|2006.08.09 10:09
|buy
|41
|1.00
|1.9086
|0.0000
|1.9111
|82
|2006.11.01 16:06
|t/p
|41
|1.00
|1.9111
|0.0000
|1.9111
|409.60
|19612.90
|83
|2006.11.01 17:30
|buy
|42
|1.00
|1.9084
|0.0000
|1.9104
|84
|2006.11.01 20:35
|t/p
|42
|1.00
|1.9104
|0.0000
|1.9104
|200.00
|19812.90
|85
|2006.11.01 22:30
|buy
|43
|1.00
|1.9084
|0.0000
|1.9104
|86
|2006.11.02 16:00
|t/p
|43
|1.00
|1.9104
|0.0000
|1.9104
|205.70
|20018.60
|87
|2006.11.02 19:00
|buy
|44
|1.00
|1.9075
|0.0000
|1.9095
|88
|2006.11.02 20:25
|t/p
|44
|1.00
|1.9095
|0.0000
|1.9095
|200.00
|20218.60
|89
|2006.11.02 22:30
|buy
|45
|1.00
|1.9082
|0.0000
|1.9102
|90
|2006.11.03 10:37
|t/p
|45
|1.00
|1.9102
|0.0000
|1.9102
|201.90
|20420.50