|Account: 9012338
|Name: Stochastics Tester
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 18, 15:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2353456
|2007.05.04 07:31
|balance
|Deposit
|1 500.00
|2361951
|2007.05.06 23:03
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.3695
|1.3475
|2007.05.08 14:52
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|32.00
|2365493
|2007.05.07 06:08
|buy
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.2089
|1.1839
|1.2389
|2007.05.08 13:00
|1.2162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|90.03
|2365684
|2007.05.07 07:00
|buy
|0.15
|usdjpy
|119.86
|121.23
|121.86
|2007.05.18 09:14
|121.23
|0.00
|0.00
|19.69
|169.51
|2368172
|2007.05.07 16:16
|sell
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.9946
|1.9909
|1.9826
|2007.05.10 13:17
|1.9826
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|180.00
|2378926
|2007.05.08 14:52
|buy
|0.17
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3431
|1.3651
|2007.05.11 16:36
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.11
|-32.30
|2413079
|2007.05.11 02:19
|buy
|0.17
|gbpusd
|1.9815
|1.9715
|1.9935
|2007.05.18 08:35
|1.9715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|-170.00
|2417620
|2007.05.11 12:13
|sell
|0.05
|usdcad
|1.1146
|1.1016
|1.0896
|2007.05.16 14:50
|1.1016
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|59.01
|2422240
|2007.05.11 16:46
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3512
|1.3612
|1.3392
|2007.05.16 19:10
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|-5.50
|2454376
|2007.05.16 18:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1046
|1.0954
|1.0796
|2007.05.18 08:35
|1.0954
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.47
|167.98
|0.00
|0.00
|12.64
|490.73
|Closed P/L:
|503.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2454765
|2007.05.16 19:10
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3524
|1.3424
|1.3644
|1.3511
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.76
|-26.00
|2377015
|2007.05.08 13:00
|sell
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2162
|1.2412
|1.1862
|1.2266
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.27
|-135.66
|2477979
|2007.05.18 14:11
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9724
|1.9622
|1.9842
|1.9757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.03
|-145.16
|Floating P/L:
|-167.19
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|503.37
|Floating P/L:
|-167.19
|Margin:
|529.10
|Balance:
|2 003.37
|Equity:
|1 836.18
|Free Margin:
|1 307.08
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|716.05
|Gross Loss:
|212.68
|Total Net Profit:
|503.37
|Profit Factor:
|3.37
|Expected Payoff:
|55.93
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|174.27 (9.56%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.56% (174.27)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|189.20
|loss trade:
|-169.58
|Average
|profit trade:
|119.34
|loss trade:
|-70.89
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (302.79)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-174.27)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|354.71 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-174.27 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2