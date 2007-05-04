Velocity4x

Account: 9012338 Name: Stochastics Tester Currency: USD 2007 May 18, 15:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23534562007.05.04 07:31balanceDeposit1 500.00
23619512007.05.06 23:03sell0.05eurusd1.35951.36951.34752007.05.08 14:521.35310.000.000.2732.00
23654932007.05.07 06:08buy0.15usdchf1.20891.18391.23892007.05.08 13:001.21620.000.000.9990.03
23656842007.05.07 07:00buy0.15usdjpy119.86121.23121.862007.05.18 09:14121.230.000.0019.69169.51
23681722007.05.07 16:16sell0.15gbpusd1.99461.99091.98262007.05.10 13:171.98260.000.00-0.50180.00
23789262007.05.08 14:52buy0.17eurusd1.35311.34311.36512007.05.11 16:361.35120.000.00-6.11-32.30
24130792007.05.11 02:19buy0.17gbpusd1.98151.97151.99352007.05.18 08:351.97150.000.000.42-170.00
24176202007.05.11 12:13sell0.05usdcad1.11461.10161.08962007.05.16 14:501.10160.000.00-0.4659.01
24222402007.05.11 16:46sell0.05eurusd1.35121.36121.33922007.05.16 19:101.35230.000.000.81-5.50
24543762007.05.16 18:00sell0.20usdcad1.10461.09541.07962007.05.18 08:351.09540.000.00-2.47167.98
  0.00 0.00 12.64 490.73
Closed P/L: 503.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24547652007.05.16 19:10buy0.20eurusd1.35241.34241.3644 1.35110.000.00-5.76-26.00
23770152007.05.08 13:00sell0.16usdchf1.21621.24121.1862 1.22660.000.00-16.27-135.66
24779792007.05.18 14:11buy0.05gbpusd1.97241.96221.9842 1.97570.000.000.0016.50
  0.00 0.00 -22.03 -145.16
 Floating P/L: -167.19
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 503.37 Floating P/L: -167.19 Margin: 529.10
Balance: 2 003.37 Equity: 1 836.18 Free Margin: 1 307.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 716.05 Gross Loss: 212.68 Total Net Profit: 503.37
Profit Factor: 3.37 Expected Payoff: 55.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 174.27 (9.56%) Relative Drawdown: 9.56% (174.27)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 189.20 loss trade: -169.58
Average profit trade: 119.34 loss trade: -70.89
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (302.79) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-174.27)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 354.71 (2) consecutive loss (count): -174.27 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2