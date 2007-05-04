|Account: 9012338
|Name: Stochastics Tester
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 11, 05:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2353456
|2007.05.04 07:31
|balance
|Deposit
|1 500.00
|2361951
|2007.05.06 23:03
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.3695
|1.3475
|2007.05.08 14:52
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|32.00
|2365493
|2007.05.07 06:08
|buy
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.2089
|1.1839
|1.2389
|2007.05.08 13:00
|1.2162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|90.03
|2368172
|2007.05.07 16:16
|sell
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.9946
|1.9909
|1.9826
|2007.05.10 13:17
|1.9826
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|180.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|302.03
|Closed P/L:
|302.79
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2378926
|2007.05.08 14:52
|buy
|0.17
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3431
|1.3651
|1.3478
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.11
|-90.10
|2377015
|2007.05.08 13:00
|sell
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2162
|1.2412
|1.1862
|1.2208
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.79
|-60.29
|2365684
|2007.05.07 07:00
|buy
|0.15
|usdjpy
|119.86
|117.86
|121.86
|119.90
|0.00
|0.00
|9.11
|5.00
|2413079
|2007.05.11 02:19
|buy
|0.17
|gbpusd
|1.9815
|1.9715
|1.9935
|1.9800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.79
|-170.89
|Floating P/L:
|-174.68
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|302.79
|Floating P/L:
|-174.68
|Margin:
|876.88
|Balance:
|1 802.79
|Equity:
|1 628.11
|Free Margin:
|751.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|302.79
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|302.79
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|100.93
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|179.50
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|100.93
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (302.79)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|302.79 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0