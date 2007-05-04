Velocity4x

Account: 9012338 Name: Stochastics Tester Currency: USD 2007 May 11, 05:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23534562007.05.04 07:31balanceDeposit1 500.00
23619512007.05.06 23:03sell0.05eurusd1.35951.36951.34752007.05.08 14:521.35310.000.000.2732.00
23654932007.05.07 06:08buy0.15usdchf1.20891.18391.23892007.05.08 13:001.21620.000.000.9990.03
23681722007.05.07 16:16sell0.15gbpusd1.99461.99091.98262007.05.10 13:171.98260.000.00-0.50180.00
  0.00 0.00 0.76 302.03
Closed P/L: 302.79
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23789262007.05.08 14:52buy0.17eurusd1.35311.34311.3651 1.34780.000.00-6.11-90.10
23770152007.05.08 13:00sell0.16usdchf1.21621.24121.1862 1.22080.000.00-6.79-60.29
23656842007.05.07 07:00buy0.15usdjpy119.86117.86121.86 119.900.000.009.115.00
24130792007.05.11 02:19buy0.17gbpusd1.98151.97151.9935 1.98000.000.000.00-25.50
  0.00 0.00 -3.79 -170.89
 Floating P/L: -174.68
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 302.79 Floating P/L: -174.68 Margin: 876.88
Balance: 1 802.79 Equity: 1 628.11 Free Margin: 751.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 302.79 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 302.79
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 100.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 179.50 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 100.93 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (302.79) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 302.79 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0