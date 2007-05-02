Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1454385 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2007 May 11, 04:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
337024292007.05.02 23:59balanceDeposit1 500.00
339207212007.05.06 22:00buy0.02eurusd1.36011.36120.00002007.05.07 17:311.36120.000.000.002.20
 16384kosta[sl]
339884492007.05.07 17:31buy0.02gbpusd1.99441.99480.00002007.05.08 04:011.99550.000.00-0.012.20
 16384kosta
340284612007.05.08 04:01sell0.02gbpusd1.99560.00000.00002007.05.08 05:551.99600.000.000.00-0.80
 16384kosta
340335842007.05.08 05:55sell0.15usdjpy119.830.000.002007.05.08 08:00119.950.000.000.00-15.01
 16384kosta
340443472007.05.08 08:00buy0.15usdjpy119.950.000.002007.05.08 12:00119.710.000.000.00-30.07
 16384kosta
340653872007.05.08 12:00sell0.15usdcad1.10220.00000.00002007.05.08 20:071.10480.000.000.00-35.30
 16384kosta
341020692007.05.08 20:07sell0.14eurusd1.35461.35450.00002007.05.09 12:541.35450.000.000.761.40
 16384kosta[sl]
341531412007.05.09 12:54sell0.14gbpusd1.99501.99460.00002007.05.09 18:531.99460.000.000.005.60
 16384kosta[sl]
341907692007.05.09 18:53sell0.14gbpusd1.99410.00000.00002007.05.09 20:001.99370.000.000.005.60
 16384kosta
341932602007.05.09 20:00sell0.14eurusd1.35250.00000.00002007.05.10 08:001.35580.000.002.27-46.20
 16384kosta
342299382007.05.10 08:00buy0.14eurusd1.35590.00000.00002007.05.10 08:301.35390.000.000.00-28.00
 16384kosta
342349432007.05.10 08:30sell0.01gbpusd1.98890.00000.00002007.05.10 08:311.98990.000.000.00-1.00
 16384kosta
342353222007.05.10 08:31buy0.01usdcad1.10690.00000.00002007.05.10 08:321.10650.000.000.00-0.36
 16384kosta
342359272007.05.10 08:35sell0.01usdjpy120.280.000.002007.05.10 08:38120.310.000.000.00-0.25
 16384kosta
342361422007.05.10 08:38buy0.14usdcad1.10751.11130.00002007.05.10 17:321.11130.000.000.0047.87
 16384kosta[sl]
343168172007.05.10 17:32sell0.14usdjpy120.09119.990.002007.05.10 20:26119.990.000.000.0011.67
 16384kosta[sl]
343275682007.05.10 20:26sell0.14usdjpy119.96119.930.002007.05.10 21:30119.930.000.00-2.003.50
 16384kosta[sl]
343324092007.05.10 21:30sell0.14usdjpy119.90119.870.002007.05.10 22:44119.870.000.000.003.50
 16384kosta[sl]
343402272007.05.10 22:44sell0.14usdjpy119.840.000.002007.05.11 00:00119.910.000.000.00-8.17
 16384kosta
  0.00 0.00 1.02 -81.62
Closed P/L: -80.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
343465262007.05.11 00:00buy0.14usdjpy119.920.000.00 119.890.000.000.00-3.50
 16384kosta
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -3.50
 Floating P/L: -3.50
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -80.60 Floating P/L: -3.50 Margin: 140.00
Balance: 1 419.40 Equity: 1 415.90 Free Margin: 1 275.90
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 82.29 Gross Loss: 162.89 Total Net Profit: -80.60
Profit Factor: 0.51 Expected Payoff: -4.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 136.97 Maximal Drawdown: 141.36 (9.40%) Relative Drawdown: 9.40% (141.36)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 13 (46.15%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (47.37%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (52.63%)
Largest profit trade: 47.87 loss trade: -43.93
Average profit trade: 9.14 loss trade: -16.29
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (64.54) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-73.54)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 64.54 (4) consecutive loss (count): -81.18 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3