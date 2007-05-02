|Account: 1454385
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 11, 04:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33702429
|2007.05.02 23:59
|balance
|Deposit
|1 500.00
|33920721
|2007.05.06 22:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3601
|1.3612
|0.0000
|2007.05.07 17:31
|1.3612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|16384
|kosta[sl]
|33988449
|2007.05.07 17:31
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9944
|1.9948
|0.0000
|2007.05.08 04:01
|1.9955
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|2.20
|16384
|kosta
|34028461
|2007.05.08 04:01
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9956
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.08 05:55
|1.9960
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|16384
|kosta
|34033584
|2007.05.08 05:55
|sell
|0.15
|usdjpy
|119.83
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.05.08 08:00
|119.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.01
|16384
|kosta
|34044347
|2007.05.08 08:00
|buy
|0.15
|usdjpy
|119.95
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.05.08 12:00
|119.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.07
|16384
|kosta
|34065387
|2007.05.08 12:00
|sell
|0.15
|usdcad
|1.1022
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.08 20:07
|1.1048
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.30
|16384
|kosta
|34102069
|2007.05.08 20:07
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.3546
|1.3545
|0.0000
|2007.05.09 12:54
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|1.40
|16384
|kosta[sl]
|34153141
|2007.05.09 12:54
|sell
|0.14
|gbpusd
|1.9950
|1.9946
|0.0000
|2007.05.09 18:53
|1.9946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.60
|16384
|kosta[sl]
|34190769
|2007.05.09 18:53
|sell
|0.14
|gbpusd
|1.9941
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.09 20:00
|1.9937
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.60
|16384
|kosta
|34193260
|2007.05.09 20:00
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.3525
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.10 08:00
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|2.27
|-46.20
|16384
|kosta
|34229938
|2007.05.10 08:00
|buy
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.3559
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.10 08:30
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|16384
|kosta
|34234943
|2007.05.10 08:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9889
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.10 08:31
|1.9899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|16384
|kosta
|34235322
|2007.05.10 08:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdcad
|1.1069
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.10 08:32
|1.1065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|16384
|kosta
|34235927
|2007.05.10 08:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|120.28
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.05.10 08:38
|120.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|16384
|kosta
|34236142
|2007.05.10 08:38
|buy
|0.14
|usdcad
|1.1075
|1.1113
|0.0000
|2007.05.10 17:32
|1.1113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.87
|16384
|kosta[sl]
|34316817
|2007.05.10 17:32
|sell
|0.14
|usdjpy
|120.09
|119.99
|0.00
|2007.05.10 20:26
|119.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.67
|16384
|kosta[sl]
|34327568
|2007.05.10 20:26
|sell
|0.14
|usdjpy
|119.96
|119.93
|0.00
|2007.05.10 21:30
|119.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|3.50
|16384
|kosta[sl]
|34332409
|2007.05.10 21:30
|sell
|0.14
|usdjpy
|119.90
|119.87
|0.00
|2007.05.10 22:44
|119.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|16384
|kosta[sl]
|34340227
|2007.05.10 22:44
|sell
|0.14
|usdjpy
|119.84
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.05.11 00:00
|119.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.17
|16384
|kosta
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|-81.62
|Closed P/L:
|-80.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|34346526
|2007.05.11 00:00
|buy
|0.14
|usdjpy
|119.92
|0.00
|0.00
|119.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|16384
|kosta
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.50
|Floating P/L:
|-3.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-80.60
|Floating P/L:
|-3.50
|Margin:
|140.00
|Balance:
|1 419.40
|Equity:
|1 415.90
|Free Margin:
|1 275.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|82.29
|Gross Loss:
|162.89
|Total Net Profit:
|-80.60
|Profit Factor:
|0.51
|Expected Payoff:
|-4.24
|Absolute Drawdown:
|136.97
|Maximal Drawdown:
|141.36 (9.40%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.40% (141.36)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (46.15%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (47.37%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (52.63%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|47.87
|loss trade:
|-43.93
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.14
|loss trade:
|-16.29
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (64.54)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-73.54)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|64.54 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-81.18 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3