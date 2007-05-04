Velocity4x
|Account: 9012338
|Name: Stochastics Tester
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 7, 18:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2353456
|2007.05.04 07:31
|balance
|Deposit
|1 500.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Closed P/L:
|0.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2361951
|2007.05.06 23:03
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.3695
|1.3475
|
|1.3605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|2365493
|2007.05.07 06:08
|buy
|0.15
|usdchf
|1.2089
|1.1839
|1.2389
|
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.19
|2365684
|2007.05.07 07:00
|buy
|0.15
|usdjpy
|119.86
|117.86
|121.86
|
|120.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.99
|2368172
|2007.05.07 16:16
|sell
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.9946
|2.0046
|1.9826
|
|1.9935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.50
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.68
|
|Floating P/L:
|68.68
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|68.68
|Margin:
|667.17
|Balance:
|1 500.00
|Equity:
|1 568.68
|Free Margin:
|901.52