Velocity4x

Account: 9012338 Name: Stochastics Tester Currency: USD 2007 May 7, 18:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23534562007.05.04 07:31balanceDeposit1 500.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Closed P/L: 0.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23619512007.05.06 23:03sell0.05eurusd1.35951.36951.3475 1.36050.000.000.00-5.00
23654932007.05.07 06:08buy0.15usdchf1.20891.18391.2389 1.21150.000.000.0032.19
23656842007.05.07 07:00buy0.15usdjpy119.86117.86121.86 120.060.000.000.0024.99
23681722007.05.07 16:16sell0.15gbpusd1.99462.00461.9826 1.99350.000.000.0016.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 68.68
 Floating P/L: 68.68
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 0.00 Floating P/L: 68.68 Margin: 667.17
Balance: 1 500.00 Equity: 1 568.68 Free Margin: 901.52