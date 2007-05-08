Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1455893
|Name: Daga i Darek
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 8, 21:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|34016475
|2007.05.08 01:32
|buy
|0.39
|audusd
|0.8278
|0.8248
|0.8378
|2007.05.08 01:33
|0.8272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.40
|34016481
|2007.05.08 01:29
|sell stop
|0.39
|audusd
|0.8237
|0.8267
|0.8137
|2007.05.08 01:33
|0.8272
|cancelled
|34016488
|2007.05.08 01:29
|buy stop
|0.39
|audusd
|0.8288
|0.8258
|0.8388
|2007.05.08 01:33
|0.8276
|cancelled
|34016493
|2007.05.08 01:29
|sell stop
|0.39
|audusd
|0.8227
|0.8257
|0.8127
|2007.05.08 01:33
|0.8272
|cancelled
|34016502
|2007.05.08 01:29
|buy stop
|0.39
|audusd
|0.8298
|0.8268
|0.8398
|2007.05.08 01:34
|0.8278
|cancelled
|34016509
|2007.05.08 01:29
|sell stop
|0.39
|audusd
|0.8217
|0.8247
|0.8117
|2007.05.08 01:33
|0.8272
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.40
|Closed P/L:
|-23.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-23.40
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 887.31
|Equity:
|4 887.31
|Free Margin:
|4 887.31