Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1455893 Name: Daga i Darek Currency: USD 2007 May 8, 21:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
340164752007.05.08 01:32buy0.39audusd0.82780.82480.83782007.05.08 01:330.82720.000.000.00-23.40
340164812007.05.08 01:29sell stop0.39audusd0.82370.82670.81372007.05.08 01:330.8272cancelled
340164882007.05.08 01:29buy stop0.39audusd0.82880.82580.83882007.05.08 01:330.8276cancelled
340164932007.05.08 01:29sell stop0.39audusd0.82270.82570.81272007.05.08 01:330.8272cancelled
340165022007.05.08 01:29buy stop0.39audusd0.82980.82680.83982007.05.08 01:340.8278cancelled
340165092007.05.08 01:29sell stop0.39audusd0.82170.82470.81172007.05.08 01:330.8272cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -23.40
Closed P/L: -23.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -23.40 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 887.31 Equity: 4 887.31 Free Margin: 4 887.31