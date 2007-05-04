MIG Investments SA

Account: 234686 Name: Don Steinitz Currency: USD 2007 May 4, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
59150222007.05.04 07:11balanceDeposit10 000.00
59150522007.05.04 07:14sell1.00usdcad1.10790.00001.10542007.05.04 13:171.10540.000.000.00226.16
59150712007.05.04 07:16buy1.00eurjpy162.970.00163.222007.05.04 09:04163.220.000.000.00207.92
59150752007.05.04 07:16buy1.00gbpjpy239.120.00239.372007.05.04 14:30239.370.000.000.00207.87
59150772007.05.04 07:16buy1.00chfjpy98.950.0099.202007.05.04 16:1599.200.000.000.00208.14
  0.00 0.00 0.00 850.09
Closed P/L: 850.09
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
59150682007.05.04 07:16buy1.00eurchf1.64700.00001.6495 1.64670.000.002.89-24.76
59150612007.05.04 07:15buy1.00usdjpy120.310.00120.56 120.180.000.008.74-108.17
  0.00 0.00 11.63 -132.93
 Floating P/L: -121.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 850.09 Floating P/L: -121.30 Margin: 1 177.20
Balance: 10 850.09 Equity: 10 728.79 Free Margin: 9 551.59