MIG Investments SA
|Account: 234686
|Name: Don Steinitz
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 4, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5915022
|2007.05.04 07:11
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|5915052
|2007.05.04 07:14
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1079
|0.0000
|1.1054
|2007.05.04 13:17
|1.1054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|226.16
|5915071
|2007.05.04 07:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|162.97
|0.00
|163.22
|2007.05.04 09:04
|163.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|207.92
|5915075
|2007.05.04 07:16
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|239.12
|0.00
|239.37
|2007.05.04 14:30
|239.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|207.87
|5915077
|2007.05.04 07:16
|buy
|1.00
|chfjpy
|98.95
|0.00
|99.20
|2007.05.04 16:15
|99.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|208.14
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|850.09
|Closed P/L:
|850.09
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5915068
|2007.05.04 07:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.6470
|0.0000
|1.6495
|
|1.6467
|0.00
|0.00
|2.89
|-24.76
|5915061
|2007.05.04 07:15
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.31
|0.00
|120.56
|
|120.18
|0.00
|0.00
|8.74
|-108.17
|
|0.00
|0.00
|11.63
|-132.93
|
|Floating P/L:
|-121.30
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|850.09
|Floating P/L:
|-121.30
|Margin:
|1 177.20
|Balance:
|10 850.09
|Equity:
|10 728.79
|Free Margin:
|9 551.59