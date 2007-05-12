|Account: 480440
|Name: signaltrader
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 17, 09:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9643830
|2007.05.12 20:07
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|9673124
|2007.05.15 10:15
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.03
|120.48
|119.03
|2007.05.15 19:09
|120.23
|cancelled
|9673149
|2007.05.15 10:16
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.61
|120.06
|121.61
|2007.05.15 19:09
|120.26
|cancelled
|9673543
|2007.05.15 17:50
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3560
|1.3614
|2007.05.15 19:09
|1.3598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|9673554
|2007.05.15 10:26
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3502
|1.3527
|1.3402
|2007.05.15 17:50
|1.3594
|cancelled
|9674718
|2007.05.15 17:50
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2140
|1.2177
|1.2118
|2007.05.15 19:10
|1.2147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.63
|9674724
|2007.05.15 11:06
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2215
|1.2188
|1.2315
|2007.05.15 17:51
|1.2140
|cancelled
|9701293
|2007.05.16 10:04
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3633
|1.3586
|1.3647
|2007.05.16 18:08
|1.3561
|cancelled
|9701333
|2007.05.16 18:08
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3560
|1.3603
|1.3539
|2007.05.16 18:12
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|9701348
|2007.05.16 10:07
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2114
|1.2162
|1.2091
|2007.05.16 14:41
|1.2177
|cancelled
|9701360
|2007.05.16 14:40
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2179
|1.2136
|1.2201
|2007.05.16 18:09
|1.2201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.31
|9701483
|2007.05.16 10:14
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9907
|1.9865
|1.9949
|2007.05.16 15:41
|1.9811
|cancelled
|9701525
|2007.05.16 15:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9809
|1.9804
|1.9773
|2007.05.16 18:59
|1.9773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|9701559
|2007.05.16 15:02
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.55
|120.09
|120.88
|2007.05.16 22:58
|120.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|182.16
|9701581
|2007.05.16 10:19
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.03
|120.49
|119.80
|2007.05.16 15:02
|120.51
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|914.84
|Closed P/L:
|914.84
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|914.84
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 914.84
|Equity:
|5 914.84
|Free Margin:
|5 914.84
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|972.47
|Gross Loss:
|57.63
|Total Net Profit:
|914.84
|Profit Factor:
|16.87
|Expected Payoff:
|152.47
|Absolute Drawdown:
|17.63
|Maximal Drawdown:
|57.63 (1.14%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.14% (57.63)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|360.00
|loss trade:
|-57.63
|Average
|profit trade:
|194.49
|loss trade:
|-57.63
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (932.47)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-57.63)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|932.47 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-57.63 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1