North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 480440 Name: signaltrader Currency: USD 2007 May 17, 09:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
96438302007.05.12 20:07balanceDeposit5 000.00
96731242007.05.15 10:15sell stop1.00usdjpy120.03120.48119.032007.05.15 19:09120.23cancelled
96731492007.05.15 10:16buy stop1.00usdjpy120.61120.06121.612007.05.15 19:09120.26cancelled
96735432007.05.15 17:50buy1.00eurusd1.35941.35601.36142007.05.15 19:091.35980.000.000.0040.00
96735542007.05.15 10:26sell stop1.00eurusd1.35021.35271.34022007.05.15 17:501.3594cancelled
96747182007.05.15 17:50sell1.00usdchf1.21401.21771.21182007.05.15 19:101.21470.000.000.00-57.63
96747242007.05.15 11:06buy stop1.00usdchf1.22151.21881.23152007.05.15 17:511.2140cancelled
97012932007.05.16 10:04buy stop1.00eurusd1.36331.35861.36472007.05.16 18:081.3561cancelled
97013332007.05.16 18:08sell1.00eurusd1.35601.36031.35392007.05.16 18:121.35390.000.000.00210.00
97013482007.05.16 10:07sell stop1.00usdchf1.21141.21621.20912007.05.16 14:411.2177cancelled
97013602007.05.16 14:40buy1.00usdchf1.21791.21361.22012007.05.16 18:091.22010.000.000.00180.31
97014832007.05.16 10:14buy stop1.00gbpusd1.99071.98651.99492007.05.16 15:411.9811cancelled
97015252007.05.16 15:41sell1.00gbpusd1.98091.98041.97732007.05.16 18:591.97730.000.000.00360.00
97015592007.05.16 15:02buy1.00usdjpy120.55120.09120.882007.05.16 22:58120.770.000.000.00182.16
97015812007.05.16 10:19sell stop1.00usdjpy120.03120.49119.802007.05.16 15:02120.51cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 914.84
Closed P/L: 914.84
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 914.84 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 914.84 Equity: 5 914.84 Free Margin: 5 914.84
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 972.47 Gross Loss: 57.63 Total Net Profit: 914.84
Profit Factor: 16.87 Expected Payoff: 152.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 17.63 Maximal Drawdown: 57.63 (1.14%) Relative Drawdown: 1.14% (57.63)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 360.00 loss trade: -57.63
Average profit trade: 194.49 loss trade: -57.63
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (932.47) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-57.63)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 932.47 (4) consecutive loss (count): -57.63 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1