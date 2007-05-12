|Account: 480440
|Name: signaltrader
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 18, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9643830
|2007.05.12 20:07
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|9673124
|2007.05.15 10:15
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.03
|120.48
|119.03
|2007.05.15 19:09
|120.23
|cancelled
|9673149
|2007.05.15 10:16
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.61
|120.06
|121.61
|2007.05.15 19:09
|120.26
|cancelled
|9673543
|2007.05.15 17:50
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3560
|1.3614
|2007.05.15 19:09
|1.3598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|9673554
|2007.05.15 10:26
|sell stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3502
|1.3527
|1.3402
|2007.05.15 17:50
|1.3594
|cancelled
|9674718
|2007.05.15 17:50
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2140
|1.2177
|1.2118
|2007.05.15 19:10
|1.2147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.63
|9674724
|2007.05.15 11:06
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2215
|1.2188
|1.2315
|2007.05.15 17:51
|1.2140
|cancelled
|9701293
|2007.05.16 10:04
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3633
|1.3586
|1.3647
|2007.05.16 18:08
|1.3561
|cancelled
|9701333
|2007.05.16 18:08
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3560
|1.3603
|1.3539
|2007.05.16 18:12
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|9701348
|2007.05.16 10:07
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2114
|1.2162
|1.2091
|2007.05.16 14:41
|1.2177
|cancelled
|9701360
|2007.05.16 14:40
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2179
|1.2136
|1.2201
|2007.05.16 18:09
|1.2201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.31
|9701483
|2007.05.16 10:14
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9907
|1.9865
|1.9949
|2007.05.16 15:41
|1.9811
|cancelled
|9701525
|2007.05.16 15:41
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9809
|1.9804
|1.9773
|2007.05.16 18:59
|1.9773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|9701559
|2007.05.16 15:02
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.55
|120.09
|120.88
|2007.05.16 22:58
|120.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|182.16
|9701581
|2007.05.16 10:19
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|120.03
|120.49
|119.80
|2007.05.16 15:02
|120.51
|cancelled
|9726324
|2007.05.17 09:58
|sell stop
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2193
|1.2247
|1.2183
|2007.05.17 13:20
|1.2241
|cancelled
|9726333
|2007.05.17 13:20
|buy
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2244
|1.2173
|1.2265
|2007.05.17 15:32
|1.2265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|205.45
|9726542
|2007.05.17 10:02
|buy stop
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3564
|1.3526
|1.3582
|2007.05.17 14:16
|1.3510
|cancelled
|9726561
|2007.05.17 14:16
|sell
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.3540
|1.3490
|2007.05.17 15:38
|1.3490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|204.00
|9726626
|2007.05.17 10:06
|sell stop
|1.20
|usdjpy
|120.49
|120.83
|120.33
|2007.05.17 15:33
|121.18
|cancelled
|9726677
|2007.05.17 15:33
|buy
|1.20
|usdjpy
|121.22
|120.73
|121.38
|2007.05.17 22:57
|121.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.91
|9726811
|2007.05.17 10:17
|buy stop
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.9812
|1.9758
|1.9836
|2007.05.17 16:13
|1.9738
|cancelled
|9726812
|2007.05.17 16:13
|sell
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.9733
|1.9798
|1.9706
|2007.05.17 23:32
|1.9746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.00
|9749940
|2007.05.18 11:11
|buy
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.3505
|1.3478
|1.3523
|2007.05.18 11:35
|1.3497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-104.00
|9749952
|2007.05.18 09:31
|sell stop
|1.30
|eurusd
|1.3464
|1.3481
|1.3453
|2007.05.18 11:11
|1.3504
|cancelled
|9750159
|2007.05.18 09:44
|buy stop
|1.30
|usdjpy
|124.01
|120.52
|125.77
|2007.05.18 09:51
|121.22
|cancelled
|9750289
|2007.05.18 09:50
|buy stop
|1.30
|gbpusd
|1.9764
|1.9733
|1.9774
|2007.05.18 10:13
|1.9756
|cancelled
|9750365
|2007.05.18 13:26
|sell
|1.30
|usdjpy
|121.01
|121.36
|120.90
|2007.05.18 13:52
|120.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|118.28
|9750400
|2007.05.18 09:55
|buy stop
|1.30
|usdjpy
|122.38
|120.52
|125.77
|2007.05.18 13:26
|121.04
|cancelled
|9751314
|2007.05.18 10:21
|sell
|1.30
|usdchf
|1.2263
|1.2280
|1.2250
|2007.05.18 11:12
|1.2250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|137.96
|9751600
|2007.05.18 10:26
|buy
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.9760
|1.9733
|1.9774
|2007.05.18 11:11
|1.9774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 587.44
|Closed P/L:
|1 587.44
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 587.44
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|6 587.44
|Equity:
|6 587.44
|Free Margin:
|6 587.44
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 905.07
|Gross Loss:
|317.63
|Total Net Profit:
|1 587.44
|Profit Factor:
|6.00
|Expected Payoff:
|113.39
|Absolute Drawdown:
|17.63
|Maximal Drawdown:
|156.00 (2.43%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.43% (156.00)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (71.43%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (85.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (78.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (21.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|360.00
|loss trade:
|-156.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|173.19
|loss trade:
|-105.88
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (1 440.83)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-156.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 440.83 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-156.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1