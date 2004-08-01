Strategy Tester Report
RB26DETT

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2004.08.01 22:00 - 2004.12.31 22:30 (2004.08.01 - 2005.01.01)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersMagic=772188; TakeProfit=35; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=72; TrailingStop=10; mm=1; risk=2; AccountisNormal=0; MaxTrades=6; Pips=18; Multiplier=2; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; Fast_Period=5; Slow_Period=13; Shift=0; ReverseCondition=0; Aggressive_Mode=false; FromHourTrade=0; ToHourTrade=12;
Bars in test10279Ticks modelled762009Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit0.00Gross profit0.00Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff0.00
Absolute drawdown10000.00Maximal drawdown0.00 (0.00%)Relative drawdown0.00% (0.00)
Total trades0Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade0.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade0.00loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)0 (0.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)0.00 (0)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins0consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance