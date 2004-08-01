|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2004.08.01 22:00 - 2004.12.31 22:30 (2004.08.01 - 2005.01.01)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Magic=772188; TakeProfit=35; Lots=0.01; InitialStop=72; TrailingStop=10; mm=1; risk=2; AccountisNormal=0; MaxTrades=6; Pips=18; Multiplier=2; AccountProtection=1; OrderstoProtect=3; Fast_Period=5; Slow_Period=13; Shift=0; ReverseCondition=0; Aggressive_Mode=false;
FromHourTrade=0; ToHourTrade=12;
|Bars in test
|10279
|Ticks modelled
|762009
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|0.00
|Gross profit
|0.00
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|0.00
|Absolute drawdown
|10000.00
|Maximal drawdown
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative drawdown
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total trades
|0
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|0.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|0.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|0
|consecutive losses
|0