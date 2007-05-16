Gimex Group

Account: 00001 Name: (nohills) Currency: USD 2007 May 18, 12:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
30558102007.05.16 08:47balanceDeposit5 000.00
30559502007.05.16 10:13sell0.10eurusd1.36011.37811.35762007.05.16 14:021.35760.000.000.0025.00
 772198RB26DETT[tp]
30592222007.05.17 14:47buy0.40eurusd1.34891.33451.35142007.05.17 19:041.35020.000.000.0052.00
 772198RB26DETT
30588352007.05.17 13:16buy0.20eurusd1.35071.33451.35322007.05.17 19:041.34940.000.000.00-26.00
 772198RB26DETT
30578632007.05.17 01:48buy0.10eurusd1.35251.33451.35502007.05.17 19:041.34960.000.000.00-29.00
 772198RB26DETT
30607422007.05.18 10:11sell0.20eurusd1.35031.36651.34782007.05.18 12:311.34780.000.000.0050.00
 772198RB26DETT[tp]
30603602007.05.18 07:15sell0.10eurusd1.34851.36651.34602007.05.18 12:311.34790.000.000.006.00
 772198RB26DETT
  0.00 0.00 0.00 78.00
Closed P/L: 78.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 78.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 078.00 Equity: 5 078.00 Free Margin: 5 078.00
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 133.00 Gross Loss: 55.00 Total Net Profit: 78.00
Profit Factor: 2.42 Expected Payoff: 13.00  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 55.00 (1.08%) Relative Drawdown: 1.08% (55.00)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 52.00 loss trade: -29.00
Average profit trade: 33.25 loss trade: -27.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (77.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-55.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 77.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -55.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2