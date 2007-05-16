|Account: 00001
|Name: (nohills)
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 18, 12:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3055810
|2007.05.16 08:47
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3055950
|2007.05.16 10:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3601
|1.3781
|1.3576
|2007.05.16 14:02
|1.3576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|772198
|RB26DETT[tp]
|3059222
|2007.05.17 14:47
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3489
|1.3345
|1.3514
|2007.05.17 19:04
|1.3502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|772198
|RB26DETT
|3058835
|2007.05.17 13:16
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.3345
|1.3532
|2007.05.17 19:04
|1.3494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.00
|772198
|RB26DETT
|3057863
|2007.05.17 01:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3525
|1.3345
|1.3550
|2007.05.17 19:04
|1.3496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.00
|772198
|RB26DETT
|3060742
|2007.05.18 10:11
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3503
|1.3665
|1.3478
|2007.05.18 12:31
|1.3478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|772198
|RB26DETT[tp]
|3060360
|2007.05.18 07:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3485
|1.3665
|1.3460
|2007.05.18 12:31
|1.3479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|772198
|RB26DETT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.00
|Closed P/L:
|78.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|78.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 078.00
|Equity:
|5 078.00
|Free Margin:
|5 078.00
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|133.00
|Gross Loss:
|55.00
|Total Net Profit:
|78.00
|Profit Factor:
|2.42
|Expected Payoff:
|13.00
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|55.00 (1.08%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.08% (55.00)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|52.00
|loss trade:
|-29.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|33.25
|loss trade:
|-27.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (77.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-55.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|77.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-55.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2