MoneyTec LLC

Account: 7012925 Name: Kame House Currency: USD 2007 May 10, 14:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
35580602007.05.07 03:20balanceDeposit1 000.00
35604612007.05.07 11:45buy0.10usdchf1.21020.00000.00002007.05.07 17:451.20900.000.000.00-9.93
35620122007.05.07 17:45sell0.10usdchf1.20910.00000.00002007.05.07 19:511.20990.000.000.00-6.61
35625682007.05.07 19:51buy0.10usdchf1.21001.21210.00002007.05.08 03:471.21210.000.000.9017.33
35651692007.05.08 04:16sell0.10usdjpy119.97119.930.002007.05.08 05:23119.930.000.000.003.34
35657442007.05.08 05:45sell0.10usdchf1.21100.00000.00002007.05.08 10:221.21330.000.000.00-18.96
35668662007.05.08 10:15buy0.10usdjpy119.940.000.002007.05.08 10:27119.940.000.000.000.00
35668782007.05.08 10:19buy0.10usdjpy119.930.000.002007.05.08 10:27119.940.000.000.000.83
35668792007.05.08 10:20buy0.10usdjpy119.930.000.002007.05.08 10:27119.940.000.000.000.83
35668832007.05.08 10:20buy0.10usdjpy119.930.000.002007.05.08 10:27119.940.000.000.000.83
35668852007.05.08 10:20buy0.10usdjpy119.940.000.002007.05.08 10:27119.940.000.000.000.00
35668862007.05.08 10:20buy0.10usdjpy119.950.000.002007.05.08 10:27119.940.000.000.00-0.83
35668892007.05.08 10:21buy0.10usdjpy119.940.000.002007.05.08 10:27119.940.000.000.000.00
35669022007.05.08 10:21buy0.10usdjpy119.960.000.002007.05.08 10:27119.950.000.000.00-0.83
35669052007.05.08 10:22buy0.10usdjpy119.950.000.002007.05.08 10:27119.950.000.000.000.00
35670762007.05.08 10:30sell0.10gbpusd1.99260.00000.00002007.05.08 15:451.99290.000.000.00-3.00
35686062007.05.08 14:15sell0.10usdjpy119.82119.730.002007.05.08 17:13119.730.000.000.007.52
35699462007.05.08 15:45buy0.10gbpusd1.99280.00000.00002007.05.09 07:371.99000.000.00-0.04-28.00
35727112007.05.08 18:30buy0.10usdjpy119.950.000.002007.05.09 07:37119.780.000.001.36-14.19
35742542007.05.08 21:30buy0.10eurusd1.35450.00000.00002007.05.09 07:371.35420.000.00-0.61-3.00
35744222007.05.08 22:15sell0.10usdchf1.21770.00000.00002007.05.09 07:371.21800.000.00-1.05-2.46
35773592007.05.09 07:45sell0.10eurusd1.35391.36390.00002007.05.09 16:301.35600.000.000.00-21.00
35774682007.05.09 08:30buy0.10usdjpy119.88118.880.002007.05.09 10:15119.770.000.000.00-9.18
35778522007.05.09 09:30sell0.10usdchf1.21661.22660.00002007.05.09 11:451.21820.000.000.00-13.13
35780332007.05.09 10:00sell0.10gbpusd1.98911.99910.00002007.05.09 13:151.99340.000.000.00-43.00
35781292007.05.09 10:15sell0.10usdjpy119.79120.790.002007.05.09 11:15119.960.000.000.00-14.17
35784482007.05.09 11:15buy0.10usdjpy119.97119.980.002007.05.09 14:18119.980.000.000.000.83
35785702007.05.09 11:45buy0.10usdchf1.21821.20820.00002007.05.09 16:001.21620.000.000.00-16.44
35792162007.05.09 13:15buy0.10gbpusd1.99331.99420.00002007.05.09 16:001.99420.000.000.009.00
35797372007.05.09 15:45sell0.10usdjpy119.78119.760.002007.05.09 17:25119.760.000.000.001.67
35800662007.05.09 16:00sell0.10usdchf1.21631.21540.00002007.05.09 16:281.21540.000.000.007.40
35807012007.05.09 16:30buy0.10eurusd1.35621.34620.00002007.05.09 20:151.35490.000.000.00-13.00
35822422007.05.09 19:31buy0.10usdchf1.21721.21800.00002007.05.09 21:201.21800.000.000.006.57
35825802007.05.09 20:15sell0.10eurusd1.35481.35370.00002007.05.09 21:201.35370.000.000.0011.00
35826472007.05.09 20:30buy0.10usdjpy119.90119.940.002007.05.09 21:36119.940.000.000.003.34
35836592007.05.09 21:45sell0.10gbpusd1.99322.00320.00002007.05.10 09:451.99600.000.00-0.10-28.00
35864332007.05.10 03:16buy0.10eurusd1.35361.35530.00002007.05.10 09:551.35530.000.000.0017.00
35875892007.05.10 05:00sell0.10usdjpy119.97120.970.002007.05.10 08:45120.130.000.000.00-13.32
35875902007.05.10 05:00sell0.10usdchf1.21831.22830.00002007.05.10 06:481.21960.000.000.00-10.66
35879952007.05.10 06:50buy0.10usdchf1.21951.20950.00002007.05.10 08:161.21800.000.000.00-12.32
35884202007.05.10 08:16sell0.10usdchf1.21791.21730.00002007.05.10 09:431.21730.000.000.004.93
35885362007.05.10 08:45buy0.10usdjpy120.12120.370.002007.05.10 12:38120.370.000.000.0020.77
35891502007.05.10 09:45buy0.10gbpusd1.99601.98600.00002007.05.10 11:311.98950.000.000.00-65.00
35900932007.05.10 11:31sell0.10gbpusd1.98931.98720.00002007.05.10 12:301.98720.000.000.0021.00
35910962007.05.10 13:00sell0.10eurusd1.35341.35330.00002007.05.10 13:381.35330.000.000.001.00
35911572007.05.10 13:15buy0.10usdchf1.21901.20900.00002007.05.10 14:151.21780.000.000.00-9.85
  0.00 0.00 0.46 -221.69
Closed P/L: -221.23
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -221.23 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 778.77 Equity: 778.77 Free Margin: 778.77
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 136.09 Gross Loss: 357.32 Total Net Profit: -221.23
Profit Factor: 0.38 Expected Payoff: -4.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 254.15 Maximal Drawdown (%): 259.18 (25.79%)  
 
Total Trades: 45 Short Positions (won %): 19 (42.11%) Long Positions (won %): 26 (53.85%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 22 (48.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 23 (51.11%)
Largest profit trade: 21.00 loss trade: -65.00
Average profit trade: 6.19 loss trade: -15.54
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (2.49) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-127.47)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 42.77 (3) consecutive loss (count): -127.47 (8)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2