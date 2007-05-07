|Account: 7012925
|Name: Kame House
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 10, 14:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3558060
|2007.05.07 03:20
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|3560461
|2007.05.07 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2102
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.07 17:45
|1.2090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.93
|3562012
|2007.05.07 17:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2091
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.07 19:51
|1.2099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.61
|3562568
|2007.05.07 19:51
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2100
|1.2121
|0.0000
|2007.05.08 03:47
|1.2121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|17.33
|3565169
|2007.05.08 04:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.97
|119.93
|0.00
|2007.05.08 05:23
|119.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.34
|3565744
|2007.05.08 05:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2110
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.08 10:22
|1.2133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.96
|3566866
|2007.05.08 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.94
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.05.08 10:27
|119.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3566878
|2007.05.08 10:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.93
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.05.08 10:27
|119.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|3566879
|2007.05.08 10:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.93
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.05.08 10:27
|119.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|3566883
|2007.05.08 10:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.93
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.05.08 10:27
|119.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|3566885
|2007.05.08 10:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.94
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.05.08 10:27
|119.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3566886
|2007.05.08 10:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.95
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.05.08 10:27
|119.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|3566889
|2007.05.08 10:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.94
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.05.08 10:27
|119.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3566902
|2007.05.08 10:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.96
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.05.08 10:27
|119.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|3566905
|2007.05.08 10:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.95
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.05.08 10:27
|119.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3567076
|2007.05.08 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9926
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.08 15:45
|1.9929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|3568606
|2007.05.08 14:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.82
|119.73
|0.00
|2007.05.08 17:13
|119.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.52
|3569946
|2007.05.08 15:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9928
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.09 07:37
|1.9900
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-28.00
|3572711
|2007.05.08 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.95
|0.00
|0.00
|2007.05.09 07:37
|119.78
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|-14.19
|3574254
|2007.05.08 21:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3545
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.09 07:37
|1.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-3.00
|3574422
|2007.05.08 22:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2177
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.09 07:37
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-2.46
|3577359
|2007.05.09 07:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3639
|0.0000
|2007.05.09 16:30
|1.3560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|3577468
|2007.05.09 08:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.88
|118.88
|0.00
|2007.05.09 10:15
|119.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.18
|3577852
|2007.05.09 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2166
|1.2266
|0.0000
|2007.05.09 11:45
|1.2182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.13
|3578033
|2007.05.09 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9891
|1.9991
|0.0000
|2007.05.09 13:15
|1.9934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.00
|3578129
|2007.05.09 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.79
|120.79
|0.00
|2007.05.09 11:15
|119.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.17
|3578448
|2007.05.09 11:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.97
|119.98
|0.00
|2007.05.09 14:18
|119.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|3578570
|2007.05.09 11:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2182
|1.2082
|0.0000
|2007.05.09 16:00
|1.2162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.44
|3579216
|2007.05.09 13:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9933
|1.9942
|0.0000
|2007.05.09 16:00
|1.9942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|3579737
|2007.05.09 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.78
|119.76
|0.00
|2007.05.09 17:25
|119.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|3580066
|2007.05.09 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2163
|1.2154
|0.0000
|2007.05.09 16:28
|1.2154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.40
|3580701
|2007.05.09 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3562
|1.3462
|0.0000
|2007.05.09 20:15
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|3582242
|2007.05.09 19:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2172
|1.2180
|0.0000
|2007.05.09 21:20
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.57
|3582580
|2007.05.09 20:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3548
|1.3537
|0.0000
|2007.05.09 21:20
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|3582647
|2007.05.09 20:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.90
|119.94
|0.00
|2007.05.09 21:36
|119.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.34
|3583659
|2007.05.09 21:45
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9932
|2.0032
|0.0000
|2007.05.10 09:45
|1.9960
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-28.00
|3586433
|2007.05.10 03:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3536
|1.3553
|0.0000
|2007.05.10 09:55
|1.3553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|3587589
|2007.05.10 05:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.97
|120.97
|0.00
|2007.05.10 08:45
|120.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.32
|3587590
|2007.05.10 05:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2183
|1.2283
|0.0000
|2007.05.10 06:48
|1.2196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.66
|3587995
|2007.05.10 06:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2195
|1.2095
|0.0000
|2007.05.10 08:16
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.32
|3588420
|2007.05.10 08:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2179
|1.2173
|0.0000
|2007.05.10 09:43
|1.2173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.93
|3588536
|2007.05.10 08:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.12
|120.37
|0.00
|2007.05.10 12:38
|120.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.77
|3589150
|2007.05.10 09:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9960
|1.9860
|0.0000
|2007.05.10 11:31
|1.9895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.00
|3590093
|2007.05.10 11:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9893
|1.9872
|0.0000
|2007.05.10 12:30
|1.9872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|3591096
|2007.05.10 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3534
|1.3533
|0.0000
|2007.05.10 13:38
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|3591157
|2007.05.10 13:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2190
|1.2090
|0.0000
|2007.05.10 14:15
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|-221.69
|Closed P/L:
|-221.23
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-221.23
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|778.77
|Equity:
|778.77
|Free Margin:
|778.77
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|136.09
|Gross Loss:
|357.32
|Total Net Profit:
|-221.23
|Profit Factor:
|0.38
|Expected Payoff:
|-4.92
|Absolute Drawdown:
|254.15
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|259.18 (25.79%)
|Total Trades:
|45
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (42.11%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|26 (53.85%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|22 (48.89%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|23 (51.11%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|21.00
|loss trade:
|-65.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.19
|loss trade:
|-15.54
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (2.49)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-127.47)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|42.77 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-127.47 (8)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2