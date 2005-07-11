System of the intra-day trade LevelTrading

Preface

Type of the system Trade on the price levels Commercial tool EUR/USD (it works on all dollar pairs - checked) Period Monthly, Weekly, Daily, 4 Hour, 1 Hour, 15 min Indicators None Size of the position Depending on level intensity H1, and also on the agreement of the direction of the motion of price on more elder [taymfreymakh] and relating to them to levels.

· The description of tactics is undertaken on this branch of the forum Of [alpari], the author of tactics is TraderNeo (description of tactics further in the text it is conducted from its name). [S]by conducting posts in the united description of the tactics LevelTrading and also by checking orthography it was occupied Don Desperado.

ATTENTION ! The description of tactics represented is below, it is not the official work Of traderNeo and it cannot be used as benefit for the trade.

On questions of the instruction of system “LevelTrading” be turned - traderneo@mail.ru.

Content:

1.Description of the system LevelTrading

2.Councils for work with the tactics

3.Examples

1 .Description of the system LevelTrading :



LevelTrading - this is the system of intra-day trade. No indicators are used with the trade along this system.

Trade is conducted from the price levels (Level), which are formed on the control points of price graph. Levels are built on following [taymfreymakh]: 1W, 1d, 4H, 1H. Trade inside the day is conducted according to 1H period. Level intensity depends on its [podtverzhdennosti].

The size of the dealt lead is selected depending on level intensity 1H, and also on the agreement of the direction of the motion of price on more elder [taymfreymakh] and relating to them to levels.

Purposes are established on the following price level, if the same is located in this direction of the motion of prices. If this level is absent, then closing position to be produced on the the [razvorotnym] to the combinations of spark plugs.

The system Of levelTrading makes it possible to conduct trade inside the day, it is independent of the current trend, and also with [fletovom] market. Positions can be opened both long and short. In the course of day can be opened several positions, the time of finalizing the purposes of which, can last from several minutes - to several hours, this directly depends on the dynamics of the current market.

After glancing at the graph, the reasonable questions arise:

1. as the key points (there are whether some clear rules ) are determined

2. as are conducted lines, also, through what precisely points

3. judging according to figure the angle of the slope of lines one and the same, T.e. is conducted the base line, which is transferred in parallel to the key points, I rights?

4. what rules of the entrances/stops/of the profits, when to the rebound/breakdown, to add revolutions....

5. From where is taken inclination general for all channels?

6. How to determine, which of the points of turn to use for conducting the channels, but what are not (in the Wast strongly not all they are used)?

7. By what [taymfreymu] are determined the points of turn?

Formalization :



General for all channels inclination it is dictated, as this is not amazing, by the behavior of price itself. I this checked on all [taymfremakh] from 1[N] even above.



For constructing the new levels of the channel, it is possible to use practically all points of the turn of price (which by the not armed view it is evident on two spark plugs). Certainly, the significance of this point rises, if we parallel line lie down ourselves on the past control point. Only with this approach you will obtain the mass of channels, but I can assure you, their inclination will remain, and to deal in them is also possible (see figure)

Points of the turn it is possible to determine on any [taymfreyme], certainly better beginning from 1H.

In each such level the price begins to be trampled down [vverkh]-[vniz], it is necessary to a little [ponablyudat] in order to understand where it it more greatly pulls.

What line as to play: to the breakdown or to the rebound? Simply we alternate UPWARD then DOWNWARD, [VVERKH]-[VNIZ]. We play always only to the ring-off from the level, if this stop motion opens the level lying on its way, let it breaks through. But if resistance meets on it, we will again play to the ring-off.





Determination of concept channel (Channel):

Channel � this linear graphic construction on the price graph, which consists of two parallel lines (Line of of the of channel), which are built the minimum according to three control points (Checkpoint).



Rules of the construction of primary channel (Primary Of channel):

The presence is required for constructing the primary channel minimum of three control points (Checkpoint).



For one control point starts the local price the minimum or price the maximum. First line of primary channel to be built on two control points (two local minimums or two local maximums). Second line to be carried out in parallel to the first, through third control point (local minimum or local maximum).

The construction of initial channel in several versions is shown in the figure:

I do think that in many does arise the question, what control points to consider true local price by the minimum or by maximum for constructing the primary channel? You say such points on the price graph much, moreover on all [taymfreymakh]. I with you am completely agreeable, for constructing the primary channel, should be taken only such control points, the constructed channel on which, will have a width from 30 points. The width of channel is determined by straight vertical line from upper boundary of channel to lower control point 2. For constructing the channels I recommend to use [taymfreym] not less than 1[N]. The represented in the figure channel has a width 34 point.

Through two maximums we draw a line .

Through the local minimum it is conducted parallel line. In summation, we obtain primary channel.

On to center channel built still one parallel line. Let us name its central line of channel ([S]entral of line of of the of channel).

Now let us have a talk [o] the significance the lines of channel.



The line of channel is considered significant, with the condition of the fact that the price was repulsed from this line not less 2nd times. In the given above figure such line is upper line, the constructed channel.



I will give small analogy. Present that before you glass-, and you do throw in it stone, which in this case will occur with the greatest probability? It is possible with the greatest probability to assume which by the glass- will break, but there is also a probability and that that there will be crack and stone will bounce. But now present dual glass- that before you. The probability of the fact that glass- will keep balance it grows. Certainly very much depends also on the size of the stone of that be casten to the glass-.



Also the very and the significance of the line of channel grows with an increase in the quantity of rebounds of price from it. Market moves by means of the smallest resistance. A large quantity of rebounds from the price level speaks about the incapacity or about not the desire of its players to throw large stone to this side.

Give let us examine, which occurs with the channel further.



We see according to figure that the market departs downward, breaking through insignificant ( the not confirmed) boundary of channel. That we can expect in this case:



1. penetration false and market will return to the channel.

2. price will pass downward distance, the approximately equal to width channel.

Our possible actions:

1. To open Sell ' s position with the installation STOPLOSS at the level of the central line of the channel (i.e., if we is expected to obtain PROFIT equal to the width of channel, we place the level of losses to the equal to 50% of the possible profit)

2. To remain out of the market.



However, which occurs with the price:



Note price it undertakes the attempt to return to the channel after penetration, but to open line conversely in it it is not obtained. Support becomes resistance.

In this case this line again becomes insignificant , but by already upper line. But market satisfactorily passes downward the distance the approximately equal to the width of the channel. TAKE PROFIT.

We further make what on the graph.



The new price minimum was formed. Distance from the past control point comprises more than 30 points. We mark this local price minimum as new control point.

We control the behavior of price. As you see, we see very interesting moment, price meets with resistance on the central line of primary channel and is formed new local maximum. We mark this maximum by control point.

Price is further, after being repelled from the central line of primary channel, it moves and it reaches downward to our new lower line.



Note: I want to focus attention on the fact that price usually it does not reach previously the established local minimum, but it begins to be repulsed approximately from the price of closing this minimum. This to be discussed and in the book of respected Thomas r. [Demarka] “ proximate analysis - new science "



This established fact should be considered with the discovery of new position from confirming the line of channel.



We mark on the graph the new local minimum as control point. Through the upper control point we carry out the heavy line of channel.



It is discovered position BUY. Level STOPLOSS we place to the equal to 50%[rasstoyaniya] from to the previous upper control point. TAKE PROFIT place on upper boundary of channel (line which we they made fatty.)

Price reaches upper boundary of channel (TAKE PROFIT).

And it is repulsed from it, thus, confirming and the upper line of channel. We place control point.

It is obtained confirmed from two sides channel.

It is possible boldly to work in this channel on the ring-off from the line.

But again I want to resemble about the note, which I made above.



You will focus attention, in the figure I marked by thin dark-blue dotted lines, as he occurs internal the contraction of the price channel, for the calculation of repulsion from the price of closing the previous minimum or maximum. It is necessary to calculate possible profit during this contraction.



STOPLOSS we set equal to 50% widths of constricted passage.

You will focus attention as on the tapered channel, they are formed the control points. Constricted passage, also becomes confirmed from two sides.

We look, which occurs with the penetration of constricted passage.

Is discovered BUY, STOPLOSS we place 50% of [rastoyaniya] of the constricted passage.

We regard we pass through the boundaries of large channels. We do not change foot. We plan purposes (vegetable vertical lines). On the largest purpose we establish TAKEPROFIT. WE AWAIT.

Purpose is achieved (TAKE PROFIT)

At the local maximum we place control point. We carry out new parallel line. You will focus attention, price returned and first stopped at lower boundary of constricted passage (which was they will not touch (not probit downward)). We place control point. But then [pritormozila] at the quite lower confirmed boundary of channel, you will look, this boundary we conducted 3 (three) day ago, but she was meant.



Further we work on the boundaries of channels, in the dependence on the behavior of market. We do not forget to note new control points and to build the boundaries of channel.

This is a computer translation of the original webpage. It is provided for general information only and should not be regarded as complete nor accurate.

The descending channels (i.e., red) are built by the analogy with the dark-blue, also on the control points. Their lines also can be confirmed and unconfirmed. And to respectively have different significance.

We work by means of the smallest resistance. It is obtained, which market itself indicates along what channel in the given moment we work. And where the greatest possible resistance or support.

2.Councils for work with the tactics :

Construction of the channels

Initial (base) slope angle is determined on quite elder [taymfreyme] MN. Since on elder [taymfreyme] we see the most significant price movement fors entire history of concrete commercial tool, the strongest maximums and the minimums. On these significant maximums and minimums we is cost primary level. This inclination reflects the global price directivity (by displacement of price motion, to that or other side).



Subsequently we are guided by the data by inclination and we carry out the parallel to him lines to the new maximums and the minimums.



Given price levels - this not that another as the usual lines of support and resistance. It is simple in the difference from the classical (horizontal) levels, in this method of analysis, the levels of support and resistance change their price value in the time.

For the periods MN, W1, D1 - inclination one and the basis is undertaken base inclination MN. For the periods H4 and H1 occurs the small correction of the inclination of that undertaken from elder [taymfreyma]. Since levels are conducted through the intersection of the shadows of spark plugs, then the fact that in the period D1 - shadow of spark plug, in the period H1 the body of spark plug.

As far as lines on H1 are concerned, I advise you to break the lines, which the price is past in two,

directions.

I want to you to recommend, during the construction of levels, to make the correction of the line (I I do not bear in mind to change slope angle, but simple to a little displace line), for the purpose of association with the already existing line, new peaks or cavities, and not to build new line. And since [taymfreym] H1, is the last level of detailing and intra-day trade is conducted precisely on it, then on it should be very attentively selected price motions for constructing the levels. Because the not noted price motion, can completely change picture and lead to the incorrectly selected commercial version.





Direction of motion and the entrance into the market The analysis of market situation and the determination of the direction of tendency must be conducted through

to all [taymfremam], after which it is possible to compose market picture and to assume the commercial

the solution.



In the first turn should be considered two adjacent [taymfreyma]. Price directivity

on elder [taymfreyme] is more important than on the low-order. It is also necessary to follow

by the proximity of price levels on all [taymfreymakh].

For example:

On D1 - directivity of motion ascending.

On H4 - descending.

On H1 - ascending.

Consequently thus far price did not reach lower level on time H4 and it remains

the descending directivity, on H1 we continue to examine the entrance in Shortt from the the upper

levels.



Sometimes in level price begins to be trampled down [vverkh]-[vniz] that breaking through it on diving again under it, it is not necessary to hurry in this situation, it is necessary to a little [ponablyudat] in order to understand where it it more greatly pulls.



Very frequently after the breakdown of level downward price will again test level but already

from below -upward and after this continues the descending motion.



Special attention must be given to the levels price on which occurs the accumulation of levels to [N]1 and [N]4 or [N]4 and D1 this accumulation always gives the increased significance of this price level and completely it can become strong resistance or support.



After strong motion should be wait for formation or confirmation of price levels and only after this examined possible commercial versions.



Entrance is accomplished on the basis of the analysis H1 of period and direction of motion and levels on elder [taymfreymakh]. Penetration, ring-off are determined by the significance of level and by the candle combinations.

Inclination for the hour is selected also on the peaks and the cavities. Good when line passes so that past support, to become resistance. Well and to certainly consider necessarily [podtverzhdennost] of line - from two it is more than control points at the level.



Lines you carry out, through the accumulations of the shadows of spark plugs. But accurately on the maximums or the minimums

As far as the direction of the discovery position is concerned, I recommend to be opened in the direction of motion on elder [taymfreyme]. For [N]1 to open positions in the direction of motion H4.

During the descending motion in the period H4 (from upper boundary to the lower), with the trade in the period Of [n]1, are opened ONLY short positions to the ring-off from the upper levels Of [n]1 or to the breakdown of lower levels H1. Long positions are not opened. Respectively on the contrary, during the ascending motion in the period H4 (from lower boundary to the upper), with the trade in the period Of [n]1, are opened ONLY long positions to the ring-off from the lower levels Of [n]1 or to the breakdown of upper levels H1. Short positions are not opened.

As the additional criterion of evaluation of breakdown or rebound, besides [podtverzhdennosti] and level intensity , serve candle combinations.





Of candle best anything they work: doges, absorption, hammer and hung. But also star and model by Jaras. Candle combinations with the trade to [N]1, are better to look on smaller [taymfreymakh] Of m30 and M15, therefore that if we await closing hour, then market already will leave from the level. Rebound from the level should be expected only in the direction of motion on elder [taymfreyme] (calculation of the current trend). If to [N]4 occurs the descending motion, it means on H1, warrants to the rebound are advanced from the upper levels for the purpose of the lower levels



Determination of the probability of the breakdown

Determinations of the probability of the breakdown:

1. channel too narrow - the probability of breakdown is maximum... the narrowness of channel - is less than 40 p.

2. if price was located near the line of channel, and after opening it it left on more than 30- 40 p, then this determines by test on the hours (on another [taymfreymakh] similarly necessary to determine on other, 30 p for the trade on intra-Day).

3.the determination of the existing tendency on the market...

4. breakdown is confirmed, if three hour spark plugs were shut after the breakdown of level...

5. if price was struck against the level, which was opened and again it left further...

6. for each [taymfreyma] there is a specific life cycle of motion along the determined channels (misfortune in the fact that usually, when channel it appears and we we begin to deal on it, price “mean” it passes into another price channel)... and it is good to also consider it, it is possible to use Elliott ' s waves... they show rather well idea about the location of price in the channels...

On the occasion of false breakdown as rule, if hour spark plug was shut with the large shadow, which opened level, then this most likely false breakdown... but if was shut below the following spark plug downy to the pierced level and it was repelled from it, then most likely this is breakdown, and market will move further.

If level twice or more than once is confirmed, thus with the presence of the corresponding candle combination, he is candidate for the ring-off. Candle combinations are known to all, for example they are represented in the book Of [safina].

Ring-off from the level is most probable itself , even when only of one control point is present. Relationship is the ring-off: breakdown = 70%: 30%. If at level 2 (two) control points, then respectively level to become [znachimee], and ring-off from it is more probable.





Feet Relative to the level of feet -[lossa], thus are established or on level 1/4 (25%) of the width of channel or 1/2 (50%) of the width of channel. This depends on the width of channel and respectively obtained level in the points.



If we is expected to obtain PROFIT equal to the width of channel, we place the level of losses to the equal to 50% of the possible profit



Because of the large spreads of the price of better than the foot to advance not after the previous levels and to be oriented on the previous peaks the level of feet -[lossa] with such situations, when it twists price to the different sides and market situation is not clear, to establish in the level 50% width of channel is thoughtless. It will be eaten by market. Therefore I imperatively is recommended the advancing of feet for the past price levels.



Purposes TAKE PROFIT one should advance on the level of the opposite boundary of channel, n lean this one should remember that the price usually does not reach previously the established local minimum, but it begins to be repulsed approximately from the price of closing this minimum



TAKE PROFIT very often does not reach that advanced on 5-7 points, it is necessary to consider with the nomination of the warrants In the case when in the direction of motion there is no price level, then profit - the first purpose can be calculated as difference from the pierced level and with the width of last channel, we altogether obtain the first purpose. 3.Examples Example “the nomination of warrants” Monday, the morning. 11.07.2005

Buy 0.5 1.2011 stop 1.1986 profit 1.2061 Monday, the morning. 11.07.2005

Buy 0.5 1.2011 stop 1.1986 profit 1.2061 MEDIUM

Sell 0.50 1.2195 STOP 1.2235 PROFIT 1.2155 Example “the analysis of situation” It is published by author 28.09.2005[g]. Small analysis of the current situation on the pair EURUSD and the possible versions of the course of events.



Concerning the period D1:

The current working price level D1 penetrates mark � 1,1978

Lower price level, this is the lower level W1 of period � 1,1862

Upper price level D1 penetrates mark � 1,2146



Possible versions of trade from the working price level D1:

1) Warrant Of buyStop - 1,2022 S/L - 1,1948 T/P - 1,2129

SellStop (turn) - 1,1948 S/L - 1,2022 T/P - 1,1877



2) Warrant Of sellStop - 1,1948 S/L - 1,2022 T/P - 1,1877

BuyStop (turn) - 1,2022 S/L - 1,1948 T/P - 1,2129



Current level marking in the period H4.



The current working price level H4 penetrates the mark - 1,2027

Lower price level, this is the lower level D1 of period - 1,1978

Upper price level H4 penetrates the mark - 1,2090



Possible versions of trade from the working price level H4:

1) Warrant Of buyStop - 1,2046 S/L - 1,2015 T/P - 1,2084

SellStop (turn) - 1,2015 S/L - 1,2046 T/P - 1,1986



2) Warrant Of sellStop - 1,2015 S/L - 1,2046 T/P - 1,1986

BuyStop (turn) - 1,2046 S/L - 1,2015 T/P - 1,2084 Example “The new week began» It is published by the author [Pn] Aug 29, 2005 11:28 New week began. I present that flowing the state of pair EURUSD along the system Of levelTrading Entrance is accomplished on the basis of the analysis H1 of period and direction of motion and levels on elder [taymfreymakh]. Penetration, ring-off are determined by the significance of level and by the candle combinations. About a change in the inclination of lines with attempt at their parallelism, this Gluck MT, not you one [storlknulis] with this problem. This problem especially is manifested on elder [taymfreymakh] MN and W1.



As far as lines on H1 are concerned, I advise you to break the lines, which the price is past in two directions.



For the periods W1, D1 the inclination is taken with MN of period, it does not change even some for all.

For the period H4 and [N]1 is selected its on[k]bosoms. If we take inclination MN, then actually be obtained almost horizontal lines. Inclination for the hour is selected also on the peaks and the cavities. Good when line passes so that past support, to become resistance. Well certainly you look at [podtverzhdennost] of line - from two it is more than control points at the level.

Lines you carry out, through the accumulations of the shadows of spark plugs. But accurately on the maximums or the minimums

If level twice or more than once is confirmed, thus with the presence of the corresponding candle combination, he is candidate for the ring-off. Candle combinations are known to all, for example they are represented into earlier by you [Safina] mentioned to the book. What in essence you use candle combinations for determining the turn and on what [taymfreyme]. Indeed Forex very rapid market and we do thus far await the formation of candle combination price it can far leave?



You also mentioned the direction of the motion of price. It is possible to be opened on the trend or against it, does have this value? If yes, then for what time intervals?

Ring-off from the level is most probable itself , even when only of one control point is present. Relationship is the ring-off: breakdown = 70%: 30%. If at level 2 (two) control points, then respectively level to become [znachimee], and ring-off from it is more probable.



I use from the candle of combination: doges, absorption, hammer and hung. But also star and model by Jaras. Candle combinations with the trade to [N]1, I look on smaller [taymfreymakh] Of m30 and M15. Since if we await closing hour, then market actually already will leave from the level.



As far as the direction of the discovery position is concerned, I recommend to be opened in the direction of motion on elder [taymfreyme]. For [N]1 to open positions in the direction of motion H4.

Example “of the selection of flights”

It is published by author 23.10.2005 g.

Quotation:

Communication from TarderNeo Quotation: Communication from TarderNeo In present time has the sense to examine sale on the penetration level 1,1900. But data of sale they are cmbined [s] increased by risk because of possible price the fluctuations with the testing given level.

As it was assumed, that desire to earn on the breakdown of level 1,1900 - they divorced to the mandrels. Although I this expected, I also in their number.



2005.10.19 08:36 Sell 1.00 eurusd 1.1910 1.1950 0.0000 2005.10.19 09:12 1.1890 0.00 0.00 200.00

2005.10.19 10:20 Sell 1.00 eurusd 1.1890 1.1950 1.1850 2005.10.19 11:06 1.1950 0.00 0.00 -600.00



Sum of work on breakdown 1.1900: Loss - 40 points.



Market is a market.



I desire to all of success and profits.



Entire good night or the morning.



Here and ended still one commercial week. The given week was sufficient difficult and in also the time very interesting.



I want to continue my previously written post and to produce the small “selection of flights” on the main event of this week � still one attempt at the breakdown of price level 1.1900.



As we now already know, given test proved to be false, and for dollar could not be been fastened to level 1.1900. And who held short positions on EURUSD to the breakdown of the downward this level and did not fix in time profit or did not move the level Of stopLoss into [bezubytok], they caught moose.



Although I expected that this breakdown will not pass easily and the risk of transaction is sufficiently high, I could not be held in order in it not to participate.



Now I want to describe, as events were developed and the trade was conducted:



2005.10.19 08:36

Sell 1.00 eurusd 1.1910 1.1950 0.0000 2005.10.19 09:12 1.1890 0.00 0.00 200.00

First entrance to the breakdown of level 1.1900. You will ask, why the discovery position is made above level 1.1900? I will answer: Because the lower price level “Of levelTrading” was located above it, and precisely on mark 1.1924 and warrant stood to its penetration. In this position the profit was fixed with the beginning of the recoil of price. Sum of the transaction: + 20 points.



2005.10.19 10:20

Sell 1.00 eurusd 1.1890 1.1950 1.1850 2005.10.19 11:06 1.1950 0.00 0.00 -600.00

The second entrance with the attempt of the price to continue the descending motion after recoil, which so was not continued, and price left above 1.1900. Sum of the transaction: - 60 points. Here and moose.



2005.10.19 11:06

buy 1.00 eurusd 1.1950 1.1890 1.2050 2005.10.19 12:47 1.1970 0.00 0.00 200.00

[Razvorotnyy] warrant upward, to the breakdown of level. Once price does not want to go downward, let us go together with it upward. Sum of the transaction: + 20 points.



2005.10.19 13:30

Sell 1.00 eurusd 1.1960 1.1980 1.1950 2005.10.19 13:39 1.1950 0.00 0.00 100.00

Short term game to the ring-off from the upper level. Time of the transaction of 9 minutes. Sum of the transaction: + 10 points.



2005.10.19 19:21

buy 1.00 eurusd 1.1980 1.1950 1.2060 2005.10.20 11:12 1.1950 0.00 -18.00 -300.00

Entrance to the breakdown of upper level. Position is left on the night, but commercial purpose so was not achieved. Sum of the transaction: - 30 points. Trade into the medium is so past.

Thursday proved to be not less interesting day. This was the day, during which not at all it was to be dealt before clearing of the situation and to be located out of the market. During this day the price behaved , as speaks respected by me Stanislav [Grebenshchikov], as “drunk kangaroo” .



But in war as in war. Trade continues, by living not to surrender



2005.10.20 11:12

Sell 1.00 eurusd 1.1950 1.1980 1.1930 2005.10.20 15:58 1.1980 0.00 0.00 -300.00

Underneath turn to the breakdown of price level. But this proved to be simply “drunk” wandering of price. Sum of the transaction: - 30 points.



2005.10.20 15:58

buy 1.00 eurusd 1.1980 1.1930 1.2060 2005.10.21 00:46 1.2011 0.00 -6.00 310.00

Sequential turn on the stop. Position was closed with attempt at the turn of price, into the discovery of day.

Sum of the transaction: + 31 points.



2005.10.20 21:31

buy 1.00 eurusd 1.2020 1.1930 1.2060 2005.10.21 02:15 1.2060 0.00 -6.00 400.00

Postponed warrant to the penetration of upper price level. Purpose is the same as in past position. Sum of the transaction: + 40 points.



2005.10.21 01:45

buy 1.00 eurusd 1.2030 1.1930 1.2060 2005.10.21 02:15 1.2060 0.00 0.00 300.00

Postponed warrant to the penetration of still one upper price level. Purpose is the same. Sum of the transaction: + 30 points.



Market moved

from dead center on the night of Friday. Now it is possible to total for these of the complex 2 days: in all it was perfected 9 transactions, of them 3 negative and 6 positive:

+20-60+20+10-30-30+31+40+30 = +31 пункт чистой прибыли или 310.00 USD.

As conclusion, I want to say that the system could transfer complex commercial days, being located in this case in the market and to compensate the obtained losses.



Calm night.

I desire to all of good output and successful new commercial week.

To all of profits.

Example “survey on all [taymfreymam]”

It is published by author 18.01.2006 g.

Small survey of the current situation on all [taymfreymam], taking into account the existing price levels and current markings.



On [taymfreyme] MN price is located scarcely higher lower price level 1.1963, after its last year ' s testing. At the present moment it is thus far early to speak about the ring-off from this level, on the extreme measure it follows to wait for closing the present month. If ring-off nevertheless occurs, then the purpose of the ascending motion - upper price level 1.3074. But if occurs breakdown downward, purpose lower price level 1.0279.



On [taymfreyme] W1 price also is located above lower price level 1.1906. As it is evident, breakdown was downward false, and ring-off from this level now most clearly is examined. Purpose of the ascending motion - upper price level 1.2643. Lower price level is located on mark 1.1185.



On [taymfreyme] D1 price is consolidated in the price channel between upper strong, repeatedly confirmed price level 1.2207 and by lower price level 1,2054. Moreover the lower price level which earlier served resistance, at the present moment comes out as support, which serves as the sufficiently strong confirmation of this price level. The penetration of this [konsolidatsionnogo] channel will lead to the sufficiently strong price motion, with the purposes: upper price level 1.2537 or lower price level 1.1810.



On [taymfreyme] H4 we have strong upper price level 1.2170, price for a period of three weeks undertakes futile attempts at the penetration of this level. Lower price level 1.2056 on the past week had false penetration, and on this week price again met support at this level, thereby after restoring it. Only passes below the unconfirmed price level (that formed on the past week with the false breakdown of level 1.2056) - 1.2022. Now sequential time the descending motion from the upper price level is observed.



On [taymfreyme] H1 occurred fairly complicated situation, in the connection by a large quantity of price levels. Now price after being repelled from upper price level 1.2150, after opening downward price level 1.2105 be sent toward lower price level 1.2082. The following lower price level, passing through Low of yesterday is located on mark 1.2069. Below price level 1.2048. If price level 1.2150 there will be probit, then the purpose of the ascending motion there will be following upper price level 1.2207.



Thus, summing up the sum of entire of that outline aboved:

MN - situation not determined

W1 - the ascending motion with purpose 1.2643

D1 - in the correspondence with the weekly tendency, breakdown 1.2207 and further

motion to 1.2537

H4 - the descending motion to level 1.2056

H1 - the descending motion with first purpose 1.2082

published by author 01.02.2006 g.

01/02/2006

[Taymfreym] W1:

Price is located above the lower price level, which is passed at the present moment through the mark - 1.1920. As is evident, breakdown was downward false, and now it is most clear

ring-off from this level is examined. The first purpose of this ascending motion - upper price level, which is passed at the present moment through the mark - 1.2650 (should be borne in mind the the fact that this price level, it is unconfirmed).



Current direction of price motion W1 � ascending.



To the data analysis [taymfreyma] I will return, with closing sequential spark plug or with the approach of price to one of the existing price levels

[Taymfreym] D1:

Price reached the upper price level, which is passed at the present moment through the mark - 1.2185 (should be had in the form the fact that this price level it lost its significance, in the connection with the breakdown with its price in two directions). Nevertheless, price met with on it resistance. At the present moment it is observed after further development of situation. In the case of the breakdown of this price level and continuation of the ascending motion, the first purpose it will be upper price, which is passed at the present moment through the mark - 1.2315. If this level keeps balance and the lower price level , which is passed at the present moment through the mark , will restore its significance thereby, then the ring-off of price from it will lead to the descending motion, with the first purpose , - 1.2060.



Current direction of price motion D1 � not definitely.



To the data analysis [taymfreyma] I will return, with closing sequential spark plug or with a change in the situation.

[Taymfreym] H4:

Yesterday price reached the upper price level, which is passed at the present moment through the mark - 1.2195 (should be had in the form the fact that this price level it lost its significance, in the connection with the breakdown with its price in two directions). Nevertheless, yesterday price met with on it resistance and at the present moment it is possible to speak about the ring-off from this level and the restoration of its significance. Now we observe, the descending price motion with the first purpose the lower price level, which is passed at the present moment through the mark - 1.2080.



Current direction of price motion H1 � descending.



To the data analysis [taymfreyma] I will return with a change in the situation.

[Taymfreym] H1:

On this [taymfreyme] we observe the possible formation of new upper price level on the mark � 1.2163. At the present moment price motion descending. The first purpose is the lower price level, which is passed at the present moment through the mark - 1.2120. The following lower price level at the present moment penetrates the mark - 1.2080 and it coincides with the lower price level of [taymfreyma] H4.



Current direction of price motion H1 � descending.

On [taymfreme] H1, are achieved the first purpose, lower price level, on the mark - 1.2120. Since on [taymfreyme] H4 purposeful level is not still achieved, expected by the test of this level and further continuation of the descending motion for the purpose of the following lower price level H1 of that passing on the mark - 1.2082, which coincides with the lower price level of [taymfreyma] H4.

On [taymfremakh] H1 and H4, are achieved purpose, lower price levels, on the mark - 1.2082. Since on [taymfreyme] D1 purposeful level is not still achieved, expected, the continuation of the descending motion and the breakdowns of data of levels and further motion for the purpose of lower price levels D1, H4 passing on the marks - 1.2060, 1.2050.



In the case of the incapacity of price to immediately complete this breakdown of level 1.2082, will follow correction to the upper price level H1 � 1.2120. See.Figures are below