|Account: 1456118
|Name: A-Cman2
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 4, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33825920
|2007.05.04 04:11
|balance
|Deposit
|400.00
|33848044
|2007.05.04 08:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3560
|1.3504
|1.3575
|2007.05.04 12:30
|1.3575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|33882651
|2007.05.04 12:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3586
|1.3530
|1.3601
|2007.05.04 12:51
|1.3582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|33884477
|2007.05.04 12:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3579
|1.3529
|1.3594
|2007.05.04 12:51
|1.3583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|33890647
|2007.05.04 13:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3602
|1.3631
|2007.05.04 13:47
|1.3602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|33896519
|2007.05.04 13:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3592
|1.3648
|1.3577
|2007.05.04 18:31
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|33912323
|2007.05.04 17:07
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.3649
|1.3584
|2007.05.04 18:31
|1.3596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.40
|Closed P/L:
|9.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33915890
|2007.05.04 18:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3650
|1.3579
|1.3598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-0.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-0.80
|Floating P/L:
|-0.69
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|400.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9.40
|Floating P/L:
|-0.69
|Margin:
|10.00
|Balance:
|409.40
|Equity:
|408.71
|Free Margin:
|398.71
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|11.20
|Gross Loss:
|1.80
|Total Net Profit:
|9.40
|Profit Factor:
|6.22
|Expected Payoff:
|1.57
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1.00 (0.24%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.24% (1.00)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.00
|loss trade:
|-1.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.80
|loss trade:
|-0.90
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (7.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|7.60 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1