Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1456118 Name: A-Cman2 Currency: USD 2007 May 4, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
338259202007.05.04 04:11balanceDeposit400.00
338480442007.05.04 08:35buy0.04eurusd1.35601.35041.35752007.05.04 12:301.35750.000.000.006.00
338826512007.05.04 12:45buy0.02eurusd1.35861.35301.36012007.05.04 12:511.35820.000.000.00-0.80
338844772007.05.04 12:50buy0.04eurusd1.35791.35291.35942007.05.04 12:511.35830.000.000.001.60
338906472007.05.04 13:20buy0.02eurusd1.35901.36021.36312007.05.04 13:471.36020.000.000.002.40
338965192007.05.04 13:55sell0.02eurusd1.35921.36481.35772007.05.04 18:311.35970.000.000.00-1.00
339123232007.05.04 17:07sell0.04eurusd1.35991.36491.35842007.05.04 18:311.35960.000.000.001.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 9.40
Closed P/L: 9.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
339158902007.05.04 18:32sell0.02eurusd1.35941.36501.3579 1.35980.000.000.11-0.80
  0.00 0.00 0.11 -0.80
 Floating P/L: -0.69
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 400.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9.40 Floating P/L: -0.69 Margin: 10.00
Balance: 409.40 Equity: 408.71 Free Margin: 398.71
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 11.20 Gross Loss: 1.80 Total Net Profit: 9.40
Profit Factor: 6.22 Expected Payoff: 1.57  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1.00 (0.24%) Relative Drawdown: 0.24% (1.00)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 6.00 loss trade: -1.00
Average profit trade: 2.80 loss trade: -0.90
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (7.60) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 7.60 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1