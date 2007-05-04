|Account: 1456118
|Name: A-Cman2
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 11, 19:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33825920
|2007.05.04 04:11
|balance
|Deposit
|400.00
|33848044
|2007.05.04 08:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3560
|1.3504
|1.3575
|2007.05.04 12:30
|1.3575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|33882651
|2007.05.04 12:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3586
|1.3530
|1.3601
|2007.05.04 12:51
|1.3582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|33884477
|2007.05.04 12:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3579
|1.3529
|1.3594
|2007.05.04 12:51
|1.3583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|33890647
|2007.05.04 13:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3602
|1.3631
|2007.05.04 13:47
|1.3602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|33896519
|2007.05.04 13:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3592
|1.3648
|1.3577
|2007.05.04 18:31
|1.3597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|33912323
|2007.05.04 17:07
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.3649
|1.3584
|2007.05.04 18:31
|1.3596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|33915890
|2007.05.04 18:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3650
|1.3579
|2007.05.07 00:55
|1.3605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-2.20
|33928900
|2007.05.07 00:19
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3600
|1.3650
|1.3585
|2007.05.07 00:53
|1.3604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|33930287
|2007.05.07 00:34
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3607
|1.3651
|1.3592
|2007.05.07 00:53
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|33932573
|2007.05.07 01:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3603
|1.3659
|1.3588
|2007.05.07 02:09
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|33937119
|2007.05.07 02:02
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3610
|1.3660
|1.3595
|2007.05.07 02:09
|1.3607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|33940840
|2007.05.07 03:02
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3606
|1.3662
|1.3591
|2007.05.07 10:50
|1.3609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|33962114
|2007.05.07 09:57
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3613
|1.3663
|1.3598
|2007.05.07 10:47
|1.3610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|33966469
|2007.05.07 10:51
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3664
|1.3593
|2007.05.07 12:09
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|33969690
|2007.05.07 11:34
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3615
|1.3665
|1.3600
|2007.05.07 12:08
|1.3612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|33973923
|2007.05.07 12:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3618
|1.3562
|1.3633
|2007.05.08 01:38
|1.3604
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-2.80
|33988296
|2007.05.07 17:31
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3558
|1.3623
|2007.05.08 01:38
|1.3605
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-1.20
|33994512
|2007.05.07 19:12
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3601
|1.3557
|1.3616
|2007.05.08 01:37
|1.3604
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|2.40
|34015273
|2007.05.08 01:17
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.3557
|1.3610
|2007.05.08 01:36
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|34020150
|2007.05.08 02:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3607
|1.3613
|1.3642
|2007.05.08 06:31
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|34035932
|2007.05.08 06:31
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3613
|1.3605
|1.3576
|2007.05.08 07:39
|1.3605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|34044263
|2007.05.08 08:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.3581
|1.3552
|2007.05.08 09:09
|1.3581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|34053200
|2007.05.08 09:15
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3573
|1.3629
|1.3558
|2007.05.08 10:48
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|34061250
|2007.05.08 11:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3552
|1.3608
|1.3537
|2007.05.08 12:22
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|34063935
|2007.05.08 11:36
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3560
|1.3610
|1.3545
|2007.05.08 12:21
|1.3556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|34066920
|2007.05.08 12:24
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3557
|1.3613
|1.3542
|2007.05.08 14:13
|1.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|34076874
|2007.05.08 14:17
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3528
|1.3584
|1.3513
|2007.05.08 15:47
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|34087383
|2007.05.08 15:26
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3535
|1.3585
|1.3520
|2007.05.08 15:45
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|34091489
|2007.05.08 16:21
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3535
|1.3541
|1.3570
|2007.05.09 03:26
|1.3541
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|2.40
|34118997
|2007.05.09 03:26
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3542
|1.3598
|1.3527
|2007.05.09 06:34
|1.3547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|34127359
|2007.05.09 06:15
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3550
|1.3600
|1.3535
|2007.05.09 06:34
|1.3546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|34129517
|2007.05.09 06:37
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3542
|1.3598
|1.3527
|2007.05.09 13:11
|1.3547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|34155500
|2007.05.09 13:08
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3599
|1.3534
|2007.05.09 13:11
|1.3546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|34163104
|2007.05.09 13:33
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3565
|1.3509
|1.3580
|2007.05.09 18:13
|1.3556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.60
|34165543
|2007.05.09 13:44
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3558
|1.3508
|1.3573
|2007.05.09 18:12
|1.3555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|34169046
|2007.05.09 14:35
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3507
|1.3566
|2007.05.09 18:12
|1.3556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|34187142
|2007.05.09 18:28
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3529
|1.3585
|1.3514
|2007.05.10 00:22
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|-2.00
|34203243
|2007.05.09 23:49
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3536
|1.3586
|1.3521
|2007.05.10 00:22
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|34205511
|2007.05.10 00:32
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3530
|1.3586
|1.3515
|2007.05.10 02:55
|1.3535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|34209435
|2007.05.10 01:43
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3537
|1.3587
|1.3522
|2007.05.10 02:54
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|34211720
|2007.05.10 02:56
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3587
|1.3516
|2007.05.10 08:14
|1.3544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|34216037
|2007.05.10 05:44
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3538
|1.3588
|1.3523
|2007.05.10 08:13
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.60
|34216420
|2007.05.10 05:45
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3544
|1.3588
|1.3529
|2007.05.10 08:13
|1.3546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|34218575
|2007.05.10 06:04
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3589
|1.3536
|2007.05.10 08:13
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.20
|34231790
|2007.05.10 08:14
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3541
|1.3530
|1.3501
|2007.05.10 09:31
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|34246354
|2007.05.10 10:05
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3530
|1.3586
|1.3515
|2007.05.10 11:07
|1.3535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|34252930
|2007.05.10 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3537
|1.3587
|1.3522
|2007.05.10 11:06
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|34255963
|2007.05.10 11:15
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3529
|1.3585
|1.3514
|2007.05.10 12:30
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|34264586
|2007.05.10 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3540
|1.3590
|1.3525
|2007.05.10 12:30
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|34268348
|2007.05.10 12:50
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3526
|1.3582
|1.3511
|2007.05.10 12:51
|1.3511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|34277014
|2007.05.10 13:13
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3511
|1.3500
|1.3471
|2007.05.10 16:41
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|34306640
|2007.05.10 16:56
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3487
|1.3473
|1.3444
|2007.05.10 17:05
|1.3473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|34316118
|2007.05.10 17:27
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3471
|1.3527
|1.3456
|2007.05.10 21:03
|1.3482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-5.50
|34318431
|2007.05.10 18:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3478
|1.3528
|1.3463
|2007.05.10 21:03
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-7.00
|34320994
|2007.05.10 18:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3485
|1.3529
|1.3470
|2007.05.10 21:03
|1.3481
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|8.00
|34333048
|2007.05.10 21:38
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.3471
|1.3442
|2007.05.11 01:12
|1.3471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|34355514
|2007.05.11 01:52
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3477
|1.3421
|1.3492
|2007.05.11 07:38
|1.3472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|34377611
|2007.05.11 07:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3470
|1.3420
|1.3485
|2007.05.11 07:38
|1.3473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|34382403
|2007.05.11 08:00
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3483
|1.3427
|1.3498
|2007.05.11 08:27
|1.3481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|34384455
|2007.05.11 08:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3477
|1.3427
|1.3492
|2007.05.11 08:27
|1.3480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|34390601
|2007.05.11 08:56
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3475
|1.3531
|1.3460
|2007.05.11 12:32
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|34398612
|2007.05.11 10:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3481
|1.3531
|1.3466
|2007.05.11 12:32
|1.3490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|34406311
|2007.05.11 12:03
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3488
|1.3532
|1.3473
|2007.05.11 12:32
|1.3491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|34411069
|2007.05.11 12:30
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3496
|1.3534
|1.3481
|2007.05.11 12:32
|1.3490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.57
|89.40
|Closed P/L:
|90.97
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|34416342
|2007.05.11 12:41
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3479
|1.3535
|1.3464
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-25.50
|34417439
|2007.05.11 12:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3486
|1.3536
|1.3471
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-44.00
|34418152
|2007.05.11 12:53
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3493
|1.3537
|1.3478
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|-74.00
|34419661
|2007.05.11 13:00
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3499
|1.3537
|1.3484
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-124.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.05
|-267.50
|Floating P/L:
|-263.45
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|400.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|90.97
|Floating P/L:
|-263.45
|Margin:
|375.00
|Balance:
|490.97
|Equity:
|227.52
|Free Margin:
|-147.48
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|175.56
|Gross Loss:
|84.59
|Total Net Profit:
|90.97
|Profit Factor:
|2.08
|Expected Payoff:
|1.42
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|22.00 (4.29%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.29% (22.00)
|Total Trades:
|64
|Short Positions (won %):
|47 (53.19%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (58.82%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|35 (54.69%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|29 (45.31%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|24.00
|loss trade:
|-9.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|5.02
|loss trade:
|-2.92
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (20.80)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-22.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|29.08 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-22.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1