Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1456118 Name: A-Cman2 Currency: USD 2007 May 11, 19:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
338259202007.05.04 04:11balanceDeposit400.00
338480442007.05.04 08:35buy0.04eurusd1.35601.35041.35752007.05.04 12:301.35750.000.000.006.00
338826512007.05.04 12:45buy0.02eurusd1.35861.35301.36012007.05.04 12:511.35820.000.000.00-0.80
338844772007.05.04 12:50buy0.04eurusd1.35791.35291.35942007.05.04 12:511.35830.000.000.001.60
338906472007.05.04 13:20buy0.02eurusd1.35901.36021.36312007.05.04 13:471.36020.000.000.002.40
338965192007.05.04 13:55sell0.02eurusd1.35921.36481.35772007.05.04 18:311.35970.000.000.00-1.00
339123232007.05.04 17:07sell0.04eurusd1.35991.36491.35842007.05.04 18:311.35960.000.000.001.20
339158902007.05.04 18:32sell0.02eurusd1.35941.36501.35792007.05.07 00:551.36050.000.000.11-2.20
339289002007.05.07 00:19sell0.04eurusd1.36001.36501.35852007.05.07 00:531.36040.000.000.00-1.60
339302872007.05.07 00:34sell0.08eurusd1.36071.36511.35922007.05.07 00:531.36030.000.000.003.20
339325732007.05.07 01:00sell0.02eurusd1.36031.36591.35882007.05.07 02:091.36080.000.000.00-1.00
339371192007.05.07 02:02sell0.04eurusd1.36101.36601.35952007.05.07 02:091.36070.000.000.001.20
339408402007.05.07 03:02sell0.02eurusd1.36061.36621.35912007.05.07 10:501.36090.000.000.00-0.60
339621142007.05.07 09:57sell0.04eurusd1.36131.36631.35982007.05.07 10:471.36100.000.000.001.20
339664692007.05.07 10:51sell0.02eurusd1.36081.36641.35932007.05.07 12:091.36130.000.000.00-1.00
339696902007.05.07 11:34sell0.04eurusd1.36151.36651.36002007.05.07 12:081.36120.000.000.001.20
339739232007.05.07 12:20buy0.02eurusd1.36181.35621.36332007.05.08 01:381.36040.000.00-0.12-2.80
339882962007.05.07 17:31buy0.04eurusd1.36081.35581.36232007.05.08 01:381.36050.000.00-0.24-1.20
339945122007.05.07 19:12buy0.08eurusd1.36011.35571.36162007.05.08 01:371.36040.000.00-0.482.40
340152732007.05.08 01:17buy0.16eurusd1.35951.35571.36102007.05.08 01:361.36010.000.000.009.60
340201502007.05.08 02:00buy0.02eurusd1.36071.36131.36422007.05.08 06:311.36130.000.000.001.20
340359322007.05.08 06:31sell0.04eurusd1.36131.36051.35762007.05.08 07:391.36050.000.000.003.20
340442632007.05.08 08:00sell0.04eurusd1.35991.35811.35522007.05.08 09:091.35810.000.000.007.20
340532002007.05.08 09:15sell0.04eurusd1.35731.36291.35582007.05.08 10:481.35580.000.000.006.00
340612502007.05.08 11:00sell0.04eurusd1.35521.36081.35372007.05.08 12:221.35580.000.000.00-2.40
340639352007.05.08 11:36sell0.08eurusd1.35601.36101.35452007.05.08 12:211.35560.000.000.003.20
340669202007.05.08 12:24sell0.04eurusd1.35571.36131.35422007.05.08 14:131.35420.000.000.006.00
340768742007.05.08 14:17sell0.04eurusd1.35281.35841.35132007.05.08 15:471.35310.000.000.00-1.20
340873832007.05.08 15:26sell0.08eurusd1.35351.35851.35202007.05.08 15:451.35320.000.000.002.40
340914892007.05.08 16:21buy0.04eurusd1.35351.35411.35702007.05.09 03:261.35410.000.00-0.242.40
341189972007.05.09 03:26sell0.04eurusd1.35421.35981.35272007.05.09 06:341.35470.000.000.00-2.00
341273592007.05.09 06:15sell0.08eurusd1.35501.36001.35352007.05.09 06:341.35460.000.000.003.20
341295172007.05.09 06:37sell0.04eurusd1.35421.35981.35272007.05.09 13:111.35470.000.000.00-2.00
341555002007.05.09 13:08sell0.08eurusd1.35491.35991.35342007.05.09 13:111.35460.000.000.002.40
341631042007.05.09 13:33buy0.04eurusd1.35651.35091.35802007.05.09 18:131.35560.000.000.00-3.60
341655432007.05.09 13:44buy0.08eurusd1.35581.35081.35732007.05.09 18:121.35550.000.000.00-2.40
341690462007.05.09 14:35buy0.16eurusd1.35511.35071.35662007.05.09 18:121.35560.000.000.008.00
341871422007.05.09 18:28sell0.04eurusd1.35291.35851.35142007.05.10 00:221.35340.000.000.65-2.00
342032432007.05.09 23:49sell0.08eurusd1.35361.35861.35212007.05.10 00:221.35330.000.000.002.40
342055112007.05.10 00:32sell0.04eurusd1.35301.35861.35152007.05.10 02:551.35350.000.000.00-2.00
342094352007.05.10 01:43sell0.08eurusd1.35371.35871.35222007.05.10 02:541.35340.000.000.002.40
342117202007.05.10 02:56sell0.04eurusd1.35311.35871.35162007.05.10 08:141.35440.000.000.00-5.20
342160372007.05.10 05:44sell0.08eurusd1.35381.35881.35232007.05.10 08:131.35450.000.000.00-5.60
342164202007.05.10 05:45sell0.16eurusd1.35441.35881.35292007.05.10 08:131.35460.000.000.00-3.20
342185752007.05.10 06:04sell0.32eurusd1.35511.35891.35362007.05.10 08:131.35450.000.000.0019.20
342317902007.05.10 08:14sell0.05eurusd1.35411.35301.35012007.05.10 09:311.35300.000.000.005.50
342463542007.05.10 10:05sell0.05eurusd1.35301.35861.35152007.05.10 11:071.35350.000.000.00-2.50
342529302007.05.10 11:00sell0.10eurusd1.35371.35871.35222007.05.10 11:061.35340.000.000.003.00
342559632007.05.10 11:15sell0.05eurusd1.35291.35851.35142007.05.10 12:301.35320.000.000.00-1.50
342645862007.05.10 12:30sell0.10eurusd1.35401.35901.35252007.05.10 12:301.35360.000.000.004.00
342683482007.05.10 12:50sell0.05eurusd1.35261.35821.35112007.05.10 12:511.35110.000.000.007.50
342770142007.05.10 13:13sell0.05eurusd1.35111.35001.34712007.05.10 16:411.35000.000.000.005.50
343066402007.05.10 16:56sell0.05eurusd1.34871.34731.34442007.05.10 17:051.34730.000.000.007.00
343161182007.05.10 17:27sell0.05eurusd1.34711.35271.34562007.05.10 21:031.34820.000.000.27-5.50
343184312007.05.10 18:03sell0.10eurusd1.34781.35281.34632007.05.10 21:031.34850.000.000.54-7.00
343209942007.05.10 18:45sell0.20eurusd1.34851.35291.34702007.05.10 21:031.34810.000.001.088.00
343330482007.05.10 21:38sell0.05eurusd1.34821.34711.34422007.05.11 01:121.34710.000.000.005.50
343555142007.05.11 01:52buy0.05eurusd1.34771.34211.34922007.05.11 07:381.34720.000.000.00-2.50
343776112007.05.11 07:29buy0.10eurusd1.34701.34201.34852007.05.11 07:381.34730.000.000.003.00
343824032007.05.11 08:00buy0.05eurusd1.34831.34271.34982007.05.11 08:271.34810.000.000.00-1.00
343844552007.05.11 08:19buy0.10eurusd1.34771.34271.34922007.05.11 08:271.34800.000.000.003.00
343906012007.05.11 08:56sell0.05eurusd1.34751.35311.34602007.05.11 12:321.34890.000.000.00-7.00
343986122007.05.11 10:07sell0.10eurusd1.34811.35311.34662007.05.11 12:321.34900.000.000.00-9.00
344063112007.05.11 12:03sell0.20eurusd1.34881.35321.34732007.05.11 12:321.34910.000.000.00-6.00
344110692007.05.11 12:30sell0.40eurusd1.34961.35341.34812007.05.11 12:321.34900.000.000.0024.00
  0.00 0.00 1.57 89.40
Closed P/L: 90.97
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
344163422007.05.11 12:41sell0.05eurusd1.34791.35351.3464 1.35300.000.000.27-25.50
344174392007.05.11 12:48sell0.10eurusd1.34861.35361.3471 1.35300.000.000.54-44.00
344181522007.05.11 12:53sell0.20eurusd1.34931.35371.3478 1.35300.000.001.08-74.00
344196612007.05.11 13:00sell0.40eurusd1.34991.35371.3484 1.35300.000.002.16-124.00
  0.00 0.00 4.05 -267.50
 Floating P/L: -263.45
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 400.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 90.97 Floating P/L: -263.45 Margin: 375.00
Balance: 490.97 Equity: 227.52 Free Margin: -147.48
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 175.56 Gross Loss: 84.59 Total Net Profit: 90.97
Profit Factor: 2.08 Expected Payoff: 1.42  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 22.00 (4.29%) Relative Drawdown: 4.29% (22.00)
 
Total Trades: 64 Short Positions (won %): 47 (53.19%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (58.82%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 35 (54.69%) Loss trades (% of total): 29 (45.31%)
Largest profit trade: 24.00 loss trade: -9.00
Average profit trade: 5.02 loss trade: -2.92
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (20.80) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-22.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 29.08 (4) consecutive loss (count): -22.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1