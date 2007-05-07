Straighthold Investment Group,
Inc.
|
Account:
1000141533
|
Name:
ttttttttt
|
Currency:
USD
|
2007 May 7, 16:27
|
Closed Transactions:
|
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Close Time
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
3212350
|
2007.05.07 15:05
|
balance
|
Deposit
|
5 000.00
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
Closed P/L:
|
0.00
|
Open
Trades:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
3212378
|
2007.05.07 15:08
|
buy
|
0.10
|
gbpusd
|
1.9957
|
1.9577
|
1.9984
|
|
1.9954
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-3.00
|
3212380
|
2007.05.07 15:08
|
sell
|
0.10
|
gbpusd
|
1.9953
|
2.0333
|
1.9926
|
|
1.9958
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-5.00
|
3212381
|
2007.05.07 15:08
|
buy
|
0.10
|
usdjpy
|
119.98
|
116.18
|
120.25
|
|
119.89
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-7.51
|
3212382
|
2007.05.07 15:08
|
sell
|
0.10
|
usdjpy
|
119.95
|
123.75
|
119.68
|
|
119.92
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
2.50
|
3212383
|
2007.05.07 15:08
|
buy
|
0.10
|
eurusd
|
1.3614
|
1.3234
|
1.3641
|
|
1.3616
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
2.00
|
3212384
|
2007.05.07 15:08
|
sell
|
0.10
|
eurusd
|
1.3611
|
1.3991
|
1.3584
|
|
1.3619
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-8.00
|
3212385
|
2007.05.07 15:09
|
buy
|
0.10
|
usdchf
|
1.2106
|
1.1724
|
1.2131
|
|
1.2093
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-10.75
|
3212386
|
2007.05.07 15:09
|
sell
|
0.10
|
usdchf
|
1.2100
|
1.2480
|
1.2073
|
|
1.2097
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
2.48
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-27.28
|
|
Floating P/L:
|
-27.28
|
Working
Orders:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Market Price
|
|
No transactions
|
|
|
Summary:
|
Deposit/Withdrawal:
|
5 000.00
|
Credit Facility:
|
0.00
|
|
Closed Trade P/L:
|
0.00
|
Floating P/L:
|
-27.28
|
Margin:
|
267.84
|
Balance:
|
5 000.00
|
Equity:
|
4 972.72
|
Free Margin:
|
4 704.88
|
|
Details:
|
|
Gross Profit:
|
0.00
|
Gross Loss:
|
0.00
|
Total Net Profit:
|
0.00
|
Profit Factor:
|
|
Expected Payoff:
|
0.00
|
|
Absolute Drawdown:
|
0.00
|
Maximal Drawdown:
|
0.00 (0.00%)
|
Relative Drawdown:
|
0.00% (0.00)
|
|
Total Trades:
|
0
|
Short Positions (won %):
|
0 (0.00%)
|
Long Positions (won %):
|
0 (0.00%)
|
Profit Trades (% of total):
|
0 (0.00%)
|
Loss trades (% of total):
|
0 (0.00%)
|
Largest
|
profit trade:
|
0.00
|
loss trade:
|
0.00
|
Average
|
profit trade:
|
0.00
|
loss trade:
|
0.00
|
Maximum
|
consecutive wins ($):
|
0 (0.00)
|
consecutive losses ($):
|
0 (0.00)
|
Maximal
|
consecutive profit (count):
|
0.00 (0)
|
consecutive loss (count):
|
0.00 (0)
|
Average
|
consecutive wins:
|
0
|
consecutive losses:
|
0