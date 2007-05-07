Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

 

Account: 1000141533

Name: ttttttttt

Currency: USD

2007 May 7, 16:27

Closed Transactions:

 

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Close Time

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

3212350

2007.05.07 15:05

balance

Deposit

5 000.00

 

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Closed P/L:

0.00

Open Trades:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

 

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

3212378

2007.05.07 15:08

buy

0.10

gbpusd

1.9957

1.9577

1.9984

 

1.9954

0.00

0.00

0.00

-3.00

3212380

2007.05.07 15:08

sell

0.10

gbpusd

1.9953

2.0333

1.9926

 

1.9958

0.00

0.00

0.00

-5.00

3212381

2007.05.07 15:08

buy

0.10

usdjpy

119.98

116.18

120.25

 

119.89

0.00

0.00

0.00

-7.51

3212382

2007.05.07 15:08

sell

0.10

usdjpy

119.95

123.75

119.68

 

119.92

0.00

0.00

0.00

2.50

3212383

2007.05.07 15:08

buy

0.10

eurusd

1.3614

1.3234

1.3641

 

1.3616

0.00

0.00

0.00

2.00

3212384

2007.05.07 15:08

sell

0.10

eurusd

1.3611

1.3991

1.3584

 

1.3619

0.00

0.00

0.00

-8.00

3212385

2007.05.07 15:09

buy

0.10

usdchf

1.2106

1.1724

1.2131

 

1.2093

0.00

0.00

0.00

-10.75

3212386

2007.05.07 15:09

sell

0.10

usdchf

1.2100

1.2480

1.2073

 

1.2097

0.00

0.00

0.00

2.48

 

0.00

0.00

0.00

-27.28

 

Floating P/L:

-27.28

Working Orders:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Market Price

 

No transactions

 

 

Summary:

Deposit/Withdrawal:

5 000.00

Credit Facility:

0.00

 

Closed Trade P/L:

0.00

Floating P/L:

-27.28

Margin:

267.84

Balance:

5 000.00

Equity:

4 972.72

Free Margin:

4 704.88

 

Details:

Graph

Gross Profit:

0.00

Gross Loss:

0.00

Total Net Profit:

0.00

Profit Factor:

 

Expected Payoff:

0.00

 

Absolute Drawdown:

0.00

Maximal Drawdown:

0.00 (0.00%)

Relative Drawdown:

0.00% (0.00)

 

Total Trades:

0

Short Positions (won %):

0 (0.00%)

Long Positions (won %):

0 (0.00%)

Profit Trades (% of total):

0 (0.00%)

Loss trades (% of total):

0 (0.00%)

Largest

profit trade:

0.00

loss trade:

0.00

Average

profit trade:

0.00

loss trade:

0.00

Maximum

consecutive wins ($):

0 (0.00)

consecutive losses ($):

0 (0.00)

Maximal

consecutive profit (count):

0.00 (0)

consecutive loss (count):

0.00 (0)

Average

consecutive wins:

0

consecutive losses:

0

 