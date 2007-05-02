|Account: 210679
|Name: Dude
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 11, 06:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|569510
|2007.05.02 13:03
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|573796
|2007.05.03 21:30
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8197
|0.8069
|0.8210
|2007.05.04 09:05
|0.8210
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|573826
|2007.05.03 21:35
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8190
|0.8061
|0.8203
|2007.05.04 08:57
|0.8203
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|580744
|2007.05.07 21:30
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8273
|0.8399
|0.8260
|2007.05.10 17:08
|0.8260
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|580809
|2007.05.07 21:37
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.8280
|0.8407
|0.8267
|2007.05.10 16:47
|0.8267
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|573787
|2007.05.03 21:30
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6521
|1.6716
|1.6502
|2007.05.06 21:56
|1.6502
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.57
|573797
|2007.05.03 21:30
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6527
|1.6726
|1.6511
|2007.05.06 21:13
|1.6511
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.32
|580814
|2007.05.07 21:39
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6423
|1.6229
|1.6442
|2007.05.10 08:50
|1.6229
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.16
|588612
|2007.05.09 21:30
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6282
|1.6080
|1.6302
|2007.05.10 16:46
|1.6302
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.65
|579363
|2007.05.07 09:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.5000
|1.5189
|1.4981
|2007.05.08 04:04
|1.4981
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|583216
|2007.05.08 10:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3520
|1.3395
|1.3532
|2007.05.08 11:20
|1.3532
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|579361
|2007.05.07 09:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.4134
|2.4353
|2.4112
|2007.05.11 03:55
|2.4112
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|579362
|2007.05.07 09:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|239.23
|242.07
|238.95
|2007.05.08 04:12
|238.95
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2.34
|576123
|2007.05.04 09:38
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.7373
|0.7508
|0.7360
|2007.05.04 09:54
|0.7360
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|576851
|2007.05.04 13:45
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.7373
|0.7508
|0.7359
|2007.05.04 15:57
|0.7359
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|588194
|2007.05.09 18:45
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.7353
|0.7484
|0.7340
|2007.05.09 18:54
|0.7340
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|592745
|2007.05.10 12:37
|buy
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.7295
|0.7161
|0.7308
|2007.05.11 01:23
|0.7308
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|595195
|2007.05.11 01:23
|sell
|0.10
|nzdusd
|0.7308
|0.7437
|0.7295
|2007.05.11 01:36
|0.7295
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|592807
|2007.05.10 12:43
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1108
|1.1238
|1.1095
|2007.05.11 01:20
|1.1095
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.17
|592845
|2007.05.10 12:49
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1114
|1.1244
|1.1101
|2007.05.10 22:57
|1.1101
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.17
|583190
|2007.05.08 10:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2190
|1.2315
|1.2177
|2007.05.08 11:27
|1.2177
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.07
|583211
|2007.05.08 10:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2196
|1.2322
|1.2183
|2007.05.08 11:16
|1.2183
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|1.07
|-2.10
|0.00
|0.00
|11.73
|Closed P/L:
|9.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9.63
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|509.63
|Equity:
|509.63
|Free Margin:
|509.63
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|25.89
|Gross Loss:
|16.26
|Total Net Profit:
|9.63
|Profit Factor:
|1.59
|Expected Payoff:
|0.46
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.56
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|16.26 (3.15%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|3.15% (16.26)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (95.24%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (4.76%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2.24
|loss trade:
|-16.26
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.29
|loss trade:
|-16.26
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (15.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-16.26)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|15.70 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-16.26 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|1