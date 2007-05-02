United Global Markets

Account: 210679 Name: Dude Currency: USD 2007 May 11, 06:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5695102007.05.02 13:03balanceDeposit500.00
5737962007.05.03 21:30buy0.10audusd0.81970.80690.82102007.05.04 09:050.8210-0.100.000.001.30
5738262007.05.03 21:35buy0.10audusd0.81900.80610.82032007.05.04 08:570.8203-0.100.000.001.30
5807442007.05.07 21:30sell0.10audusd0.82730.83990.82602007.05.10 17:080.8260-0.100.000.001.30
5808092007.05.07 21:37sell0.10audusd0.82800.84070.82672007.05.10 16:470.8267-0.100.000.001.30
5737872007.05.03 21:30sell0.10euraud1.65211.67161.65022007.05.06 21:561.6502-0.100.000.001.57
5737972007.05.03 21:30sell0.10euraud1.65271.67261.65112007.05.06 21:131.6511-0.100.000.001.32
5808142007.05.07 21:39buy0.10euraud1.64231.62291.64422007.05.10 08:501.6229-0.100.000.00-16.16
5886122007.05.09 21:30buy0.10euraud1.62821.60801.63022007.05.10 16:461.6302-0.100.000.001.65
5793632007.05.07 09:08sell0.10eurcad1.50001.51891.49812007.05.08 04:041.4981-0.100.000.001.73
5832162007.05.08 10:18buy0.10eurusd1.35201.33951.35322007.05.08 11:201.3532-0.100.000.001.20
5793612007.05.07 09:08sell0.10gbpchf2.41342.43532.41122007.05.11 03:552.4112-0.100.000.001.80
5793622007.05.07 09:08sell0.10gbpjpy239.23242.07238.952007.05.08 04:12238.95-0.100.000.002.34
5761232007.05.04 09:38sell0.10nzdusd0.73730.75080.73602007.05.04 09:540.7360-0.100.000.001.30
5768512007.05.04 13:45sell0.10nzdusd0.73730.75080.73592007.05.04 15:570.7359-0.100.000.001.40
5881942007.05.09 18:45sell0.10nzdusd0.73530.74840.73402007.05.09 18:540.7340-0.100.000.001.30
5927452007.05.10 12:37buy0.10nzdusd0.72950.71610.73082007.05.11 01:230.7308-0.100.000.001.30
5951952007.05.11 01:23sell0.10nzdusd0.73080.74370.72952007.05.11 01:360.7295-0.100.000.001.30
5928072007.05.10 12:43sell0.10usdcad1.11081.12381.10952007.05.11 01:201.1095-0.100.000.001.17
5928452007.05.10 12:49sell0.10usdcad1.11141.12441.11012007.05.10 22:571.1101-0.100.000.001.17
5831902007.05.08 10:17sell0.10usdchf1.21901.23151.21772007.05.08 11:271.2177-0.100.000.001.07
5832112007.05.08 10:17sell0.10usdchf1.21961.23221.21832007.05.08 11:161.2183-0.100.000.001.07
  -2.10 0.00 0.00 11.73
Closed P/L: 9.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9.63 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 509.63 Equity: 509.63 Free Margin: 509.63
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 25.89 Gross Loss: 16.26 Total Net Profit: 9.63
Profit Factor: 1.59 Expected Payoff: 0.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.56 Maximal Drawdown (%): 16.26 (3.15%) Relative Drawdown ($): 3.15% (16.26)
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 15 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (95.24%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (4.76%)
Largest profit trade: 2.24 loss trade: -16.26
Average profit trade: 1.29 loss trade: -16.26
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (15.70) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-16.26)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 15.70 (12) consecutive loss (count): -16.26 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 1