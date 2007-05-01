Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1452923 Name: PacManJrGBP Currency: USD 2007 May 4, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
335569622007.05.01 20:02balanceDeposit10 000.00
335593472007.05.01 20:56buy1.40usdjpym119.86119.88120.462007.05.02 03:32119.970.000.001.8912.84
 110018Long Order Opened
335820652007.05.02 03:19sell1.40gbpusdm1.99452.03951.98852007.05.02 07:051.99360.000.000.0012.60
 210014Short
336192802007.05.02 08:00buy1.40usdjpym120.00120.03120.602007.05.02 09:05120.030.000.000.003.50
 110018Long Order Opened[sl]
336290462007.05.02 10:00buy1.39gbpjpym239.48234.98240.082007.05.03 03:14239.270.000.008.57-24.29
 110013Long Order Opened
336316562007.05.02 10:44sell1.39gbpusdm1.99161.99161.98562007.05.02 10:561.99030.000.000.0018.07
 210014Short
336334492007.05.02 10:56sell1.39gbpjpym239.13239.11238.532007.05.02 12:47239.110.000.000.002.31
 210013Short[sl]
336335072007.05.02 10:56sell1.39gbpusdm1.98982.03481.98382007.05.02 14:021.98890.000.000.0012.51
 210014Short
336594482007.05.02 14:00buy1.39usdjpym120.17120.18120.732007.05.02 14:10120.180.000.000.001.16
 110018Long Order Opened[sl]
336603382007.05.02 14:02sell1.39gbpusdm1.98852.03351.98252007.05.03 12:551.99090.000.000.13-33.36
 210014Short
336630802007.05.02 14:10buy1.39usdjpym120.21120.30120.812007.05.03 14:46120.300.000.005.6310.40
 110018Long Order Opened[sl]
336648412007.05.02 14:21buy3.13gbpjpym238.92232.22239.522007.05.03 03:14239.270.000.0019.3091.14
 110013Long Order Opened
336648502007.05.02 14:21sell1.39gbpjpym238.84243.34238.242007.05.03 03:14239.370.000.00-11.05-61.27
 210013Short
337099252007.05.03 03:14buy1.39gbpjpym239.34239.36239.942007.05.03 08:05239.460.000.000.0013.88
 110013Long Order Opened
337278962007.05.03 08:00buy1.39gbpusdm1.99271.99291.99872007.05.03 09:341.99290.000.000.002.78
 110014Long Order Opened[sl]
337283432007.05.03 08:05buy1.39gbpjpym239.55235.05240.152007.05.04 12:03239.210.000.002.86-39.27
 110013Long Order Opened
337315332007.05.03 09:34buy1.39gbpusdm1.99341.99361.99942007.05.03 12:301.99360.000.000.002.78
 110014Long Order Opened[sl]
337438482007.05.03 12:28sell3.13gbpusdm1.99402.06101.98802007.05.03 12:551.99070.000.000.00103.29
 210014Short
337452412007.05.03 12:30buy1.39gbpusdm1.99461.94962.00062007.05.03 12:551.99030.000.000.00-59.77
 110014Long Order Opened
337605912007.05.03 14:00sell1.39gbpusdm1.98782.03281.98182007.05.03 14:241.98690.000.000.0012.51
 210014Short
337665592007.05.03 14:24sell1.39gbpusdm1.98632.03131.98032007.05.04 01:371.98540.000.000.0412.51
 210014Short
337799432007.05.03 16:14sell1.39gbpjpym239.04238.97238.482007.05.04 02:48238.970.000.00-3.688.08
 210013Short[sl]
338192972007.05.04 02:36buy3.13gbpjpym239.00232.30239.602007.05.04 12:03239.210.000.000.0054.62
 110013Long Order Opened
  0.00 0.00 23.69 157.02
Closed P/L: 180.71
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
336023792007.05.02 05:59sell1.40usdjpym119.63124.13119.03 120.150.000.00-10.01-60.59
 210018Short
336287982007.05.02 09:59sell3.13usdjpym120.18126.88119.58 120.150.000.00-22.397.82
 210018Short
337858612007.05.03 18:02buy1.39usdjpym120.39115.89120.99 120.120.000.003.76-31.24
 110018Long Order Opened
  0.00 0.00 -28.64 -84.01
 Floating P/L: -112.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 180.71 Floating P/L: -112.65 Margin: 226.50
Balance: 10 180.71 Equity: 10 068.06 Free Margin: 9 841.56
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 398.16 Gross Loss: 217.45 Total Net Profit: 180.71
Profit Factor: 1.83 Expected Payoff: 8.21  
Absolute Drawdown: 23.16 Maximal Drawdown: 88.04 (0.87%) Relative Drawdown: 0.87% (88.04)
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 10 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (77.27%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (22.73%)
Largest profit trade: 110.44 loss trade: -72.32
Average profit trade: 23.42 loss trade: -43.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (64.88) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-88.04)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 129.88 (4) consecutive loss (count): -88.04 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1