|Account: 1452923
|Name: PacManJrGBP
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 4, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33556962
|2007.05.01 20:02
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|33559347
|2007.05.01 20:56
|buy
|1.40
|usdjpym
|119.86
|119.88
|120.46
|2007.05.02 03:32
|119.97
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|12.84
|110018
|Long Order Opened
|33582065
|2007.05.02 03:19
|sell
|1.40
|gbpusdm
|1.9945
|2.0395
|1.9885
|2007.05.02 07:05
|1.9936
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.60
|210014
|Short
|33619280
|2007.05.02 08:00
|buy
|1.40
|usdjpym
|120.00
|120.03
|120.60
|2007.05.02 09:05
|120.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.50
|110018
|Long Order Opened[sl]
|33629046
|2007.05.02 10:00
|buy
|1.39
|gbpjpym
|239.48
|234.98
|240.08
|2007.05.03 03:14
|239.27
|0.00
|0.00
|8.57
|-24.29
|110013
|Long Order Opened
|33631656
|2007.05.02 10:44
|sell
|1.39
|gbpusdm
|1.9916
|1.9916
|1.9856
|2007.05.02 10:56
|1.9903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.07
|210014
|Short
|33633449
|2007.05.02 10:56
|sell
|1.39
|gbpjpym
|239.13
|239.11
|238.53
|2007.05.02 12:47
|239.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.31
|210013
|Short[sl]
|33633507
|2007.05.02 10:56
|sell
|1.39
|gbpusdm
|1.9898
|2.0348
|1.9838
|2007.05.02 14:02
|1.9889
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.51
|210014
|Short
|33659448
|2007.05.02 14:00
|buy
|1.39
|usdjpym
|120.17
|120.18
|120.73
|2007.05.02 14:10
|120.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.16
|110018
|Long Order Opened[sl]
|33660338
|2007.05.02 14:02
|sell
|1.39
|gbpusdm
|1.9885
|2.0335
|1.9825
|2007.05.03 12:55
|1.9909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|-33.36
|210014
|Short
|33663080
|2007.05.02 14:10
|buy
|1.39
|usdjpym
|120.21
|120.30
|120.81
|2007.05.03 14:46
|120.30
|0.00
|0.00
|5.63
|10.40
|110018
|Long Order Opened[sl]
|33664841
|2007.05.02 14:21
|buy
|3.13
|gbpjpym
|238.92
|232.22
|239.52
|2007.05.03 03:14
|239.27
|0.00
|0.00
|19.30
|91.14
|110013
|Long Order Opened
|33664850
|2007.05.02 14:21
|sell
|1.39
|gbpjpym
|238.84
|243.34
|238.24
|2007.05.03 03:14
|239.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.05
|-61.27
|210013
|Short
|33709925
|2007.05.03 03:14
|buy
|1.39
|gbpjpym
|239.34
|239.36
|239.94
|2007.05.03 08:05
|239.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.88
|110013
|Long Order Opened
|33727896
|2007.05.03 08:00
|buy
|1.39
|gbpusdm
|1.9927
|1.9929
|1.9987
|2007.05.03 09:34
|1.9929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.78
|110014
|Long Order Opened[sl]
|33728343
|2007.05.03 08:05
|buy
|1.39
|gbpjpym
|239.55
|235.05
|240.15
|2007.05.04 12:03
|239.21
|0.00
|0.00
|2.86
|-39.27
|110013
|Long Order Opened
|33731533
|2007.05.03 09:34
|buy
|1.39
|gbpusdm
|1.9934
|1.9936
|1.9994
|2007.05.03 12:30
|1.9936
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.78
|110014
|Long Order Opened[sl]
|33743848
|2007.05.03 12:28
|sell
|3.13
|gbpusdm
|1.9940
|2.0610
|1.9880
|2007.05.03 12:55
|1.9907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103.29
|210014
|Short
|33745241
|2007.05.03 12:30
|buy
|1.39
|gbpusdm
|1.9946
|1.9496
|2.0006
|2007.05.03 12:55
|1.9903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.77
|110014
|Long Order Opened
|33760591
|2007.05.03 14:00
|sell
|1.39
|gbpusdm
|1.9878
|2.0328
|1.9818
|2007.05.03 14:24
|1.9869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.51
|210014
|Short
|33766559
|2007.05.03 14:24
|sell
|1.39
|gbpusdm
|1.9863
|2.0313
|1.9803
|2007.05.04 01:37
|1.9854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|12.51
|210014
|Short
|33779943
|2007.05.03 16:14
|sell
|1.39
|gbpjpym
|239.04
|238.97
|238.48
|2007.05.04 02:48
|238.97
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.68
|8.08
|210013
|Short[sl]
|33819297
|2007.05.04 02:36
|buy
|3.13
|gbpjpym
|239.00
|232.30
|239.60
|2007.05.04 12:03
|239.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.62
|110013
|Long Order Opened
|0.00
|0.00
|23.69
|157.02
|Closed P/L:
|180.71
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33602379
|2007.05.02 05:59
|sell
|1.40
|usdjpym
|119.63
|124.13
|119.03
|120.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.01
|-60.59
|210018
|Short
|33628798
|2007.05.02 09:59
|sell
|3.13
|usdjpym
|120.18
|126.88
|119.58
|120.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.39
|7.82
|210018
|Short
|33785861
|2007.05.03 18:02
|buy
|1.39
|usdjpym
|120.39
|115.89
|120.99
|120.12
|0.00
|0.00
|3.76
|-31.24
|110018
|Long Order Opened
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.64
|-84.01
|Floating P/L:
|-112.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|180.71
|Floating P/L:
|-112.65
|Margin:
|226.50
|Balance:
|10 180.71
|Equity:
|10 068.06
|Free Margin:
|9 841.56
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|398.16
|Gross Loss:
|217.45
|Total Net Profit:
|180.71
|Profit Factor:
|1.83
|Expected Payoff:
|8.21
|Absolute Drawdown:
|23.16
|Maximal Drawdown:
|88.04 (0.87%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.87% (88.04)
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (77.27%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (22.73%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|110.44
|loss trade:
|-72.32
|Average
|profit trade:
|23.42
|loss trade:
|-43.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (64.88)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-88.04)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|129.88 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-88.04 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1