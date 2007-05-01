|Account: 559161
|Name: Andre Gauthier
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 4, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8405599
|2007.05.01 04:03
|sell
|5.30
|usdchf
|1.2066
|1.2101
|1.2026
|2007.05.01 10:39
|1.2101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 532.93
|8415152
|2007.05.01 14:33
|sell
|5.10
|usdchf
|1.2086
|1.2121
|1.2046
|2007.05.01 17:45
|1.2121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 472.65
|8421524
|2007.05.01 17:46
|sell
|5.00
|usdchf
|1.2128
|1.2163
|1.2088
|2007.05.01 18:44
|1.2163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 438.79
|8435205
|2007.05.02 08:30
|buy
|4.80
|usdchf
|1.2159
|1.2124
|1.2199
|2007.05.02 17:25
|1.2124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 385.68
|8450325
|2007.05.02 19:18
|sell
|4.70
|usdchf
|1.2137
|1.2104
|1.2092
|2007.05.03 09:35
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|-138.04
|1 281.39
|8461112
|2007.05.03 11:46
|sell
|4.80
|usdchf
|1.2114
|1.2149
|1.2074
|2007.05.03 17:01
|1.2149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1 382.83
|0.00
|0.00
|-138.04
|-5 931.49
|Closed P/L:
|-6 069.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-6 069.53
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|45 536.97
|Equity:
|45 536.97
|Free Margin:
|45 536.97
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 143.35
|Gross Loss:
|7 212.88
|Total Net Profit:
|-6 069.53
|Profit Factor:
|0.16
|Expected Payoff:
|-1011.59
|Absolute Drawdown:
|6 069.53
|Maximal Drawdown:
|6 069.53 (11.76%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|11.76% (6 069.53)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (20.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|1 (16.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (83.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 143.35
|loss trade:
|-1 532.93
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 143.35
|loss trade:
|-1 442.58
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (1 143.35)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-5 830.05)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 143.35 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5 830.05 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|3