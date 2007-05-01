FXDD

Account: 559161 Name: Andre Gauthier Currency: USD 2007 May 4, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
84055992007.05.01 04:03sell5.30usdchf1.20661.21011.20262007.05.01 10:391.21010.000.000.00-1 532.93
84151522007.05.01 14:33sell5.10usdchf1.20861.21211.20462007.05.01 17:451.21210.000.000.00-1 472.65
84215242007.05.01 17:46sell5.00usdchf1.21281.21631.20882007.05.01 18:441.21630.000.000.00-1 438.79
84352052007.05.02 08:30buy4.80usdchf1.21591.21241.21992007.05.02 17:251.21240.000.000.00-1 385.68
84503252007.05.02 19:18sell4.70usdchf1.21371.21041.20922007.05.03 09:351.21040.000.00-138.041 281.39
84611122007.05.03 11:46sell4.80usdchf1.21141.21491.20742007.05.03 17:011.21490.000.000.00-1 382.83
  0.00 0.00 -138.04 -5 931.49
Closed P/L: -6 069.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -6 069.53 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 45 536.97 Equity: 45 536.97 Free Margin: 45 536.97
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 143.35 Gross Loss: 7 212.88 Total Net Profit: -6 069.53
Profit Factor: 0.16 Expected Payoff: -1011.59  
Absolute Drawdown: 6 069.53 Maximal Drawdown: 6 069.53 (11.76%) Relative Drawdown: 11.76% (6 069.53)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 5 (20.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 1 (16.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (83.33%)
Largest profit trade: 1 143.35 loss trade: -1 532.93
Average profit trade: 1 143.35 loss trade: -1 442.58
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (1 143.35) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-5 830.05)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 143.35 (1) consecutive loss (count): -5 830.05 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3