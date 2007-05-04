|Account: 1428184
|Name: sjmack
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 4, 15:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33865177
|2007.05.04 11:47
|buy
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.1045
|1.0953
|1.1065
|2007.05.04 14:16
|1.1059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.96
|33834370
|2007.05.04 06:36
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.3559
|1.3578
|1.3633
|2007.05.04 12:49
|1.3578
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.50
|33786123
|2007.05.03 18:05
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1064
|1.0954
|1.1084
|2007.05.04 14:16
|1.1059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|-13.56
|33782786
|2007.05.03 17:09
|buy
|0.15
|usdcad
|1.1082
|1.0954
|1.1102
|2007.05.04 14:16
|1.1060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|-29.84
|33764509
|2007.05.03 14:07
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.3565
|1.3547
|1.3492
|2007.05.04 03:04
|1.3547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|27.00
|33736657
|2007.05.03 11:09
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.3607
|1.3567
|1.3512
|2007.05.03 14:07
|1.3567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|33694477
|2007.05.02 21:27
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3609
|1.3664
|2007.05.03 06:52
|1.3609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|33682805
|2007.05.02 17:00
|buy
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3480
|1.3643
|2007.05.03 06:52
|1.3609
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.72
|1.50
|33666360
|2007.05.02 14:26
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3611
|1.3703
|1.3576
|2007.05.02 14:46
|1.3600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|33655368
|2007.05.02 13:29
|sell
|0.15
|usdcad
|1.1079
|1.1207
|1.1059
|2007.05.03 14:53
|1.1059
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.58
|27.13
|33652524
|2007.05.02 13:06
|sell
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.3593
|1.3703
|1.3558
|2007.05.02 14:46
|1.3600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.60
|33646887
|2007.05.02 12:20
|sell
|0.14
|usdcad
|1.1099
|1.1227
|1.1079
|2007.05.02 13:28
|1.1079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.27
|33638163
|2007.05.02 11:33
|sell
|0.14
|usdcad
|1.1117
|1.1245
|1.1097
|2007.05.02 12:18
|1.1097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.23
|33618958
|2007.05.02 07:57
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.3575
|1.3703
|1.3540
|2007.05.02 14:46
|1.3601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.40
|33575605
|2007.05.02 01:32
|sell
|1.12
|usdcad
|1.1129
|1.1203
|1.1109
|2007.05.02 06:12
|1.1114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|151.16
|33551721
|2007.05.01 18:34
|sell
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.3611
|1.3721
|1.3576
|2007.05.02 03:18
|1.3576
|0.00
|0.00
|1.51
|98.00
|33547104
|2007.05.01 17:06
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.3593
|1.3721
|1.3558
|2007.05.02 03:19
|1.3575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|25.20
|33546940
|2007.05.01 17:05
|sell
|0.56
|usdcad
|1.1111
|1.1203
|1.1091
|2007.05.02 06:13
|1.1115
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.96
|-20.15
|33546113
|2007.05.01 16:55
|sell
|0.28
|usdcad
|1.1093
|1.1203
|1.1073
|2007.05.02 06:13
|1.1112
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.98
|-47.88
|33536483
|2007.05.01 15:39
|sell
|0.14
|usdcad
|1.1075
|1.1203
|1.1055
|2007.05.02 06:13
|1.1111
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|-45.36
|33518725
|2007.05.01 14:33
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.3620
|1.3602
|1.3547
|2007.05.01 15:48
|1.3602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.20
|33500793
|2007.05.01 13:37
|buy
|1.12
|usdcad
|1.1052
|1.0978
|1.1072
|2007.05.01 14:00
|1.1066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|141.70
|33499359
|2007.05.01 13:24
|buy
|0.56
|usdcad
|1.1070
|1.0978
|1.1090
|2007.05.01 14:00
|1.1067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.18
|33495813
|2007.05.01 13:13
|sell
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.3667
|1.3646
|1.3591
|2007.05.01 14:12
|1.3646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.80
|33412707
|2007.05.01 02:13
|buy
|0.28
|usdcad
|1.1088
|1.0978
|1.1108
|2007.05.01 14:00
|1.1067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.13
|33410756
|2007.05.01 01:42
|buy
|0.14
|usdcad
|1.1106
|1.0978
|1.1126
|2007.05.01 14:01
|1.1068
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.07
|33384683
|2007.04.30 19:29
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.3649
|1.3777
|1.3614
|2007.05.01 14:12
|1.3646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|4.20
|33355695
|2007.04.30 15:19
|sell
|1.12
|eurusd
|1.3672
|1.3746
|1.3637
|2007.04.30 16:31
|1.3657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|168.00
|33348892
|2007.04.30 15:06
|sell
|0.56
|eurusd
|1.3652
|1.3744
|1.3617
|2007.04.30 16:32
|1.3658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.60
|33342527
|2007.04.30 14:39
|sell
|0.14
|usdcad
|1.1080
|1.1208
|1.1060
|2007.04.30 14:59
|1.1060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.32
|33329206
|2007.04.30 13:27
|sell
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.3634
|1.3744
|1.3599
|2007.04.30 16:32
|1.3657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-64.40
|33319239
|2007.04.30 12:31
|sell
|0.14
|usdcad
|1.1137
|1.1265
|1.1117
|2007.04.30 12:38
|1.1117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.19
|33296741
|2007.04.30 09:31
|sell
|0.14
|usdcad
|1.1166
|1.1294
|1.1146
|2007.04.30 12:31
|1.1146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.13
|33261279
|2007.04.30 06:45
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.3616
|1.3744
|1.3581
|2007.04.30 16:32
|1.3658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.80
|33222505
|2007.04.30 00:00
|buy
|0.14
|usdcad
|1.1171
|1.1043
|1.1191
|2007.04.30 06:26
|1.1191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.02
|33219924
|2007.04.29 23:01
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.3636
|1.3617
|1.3562
|2007.04.30 06:45
|1.3617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.60
|33154226
|2007.04.27 12:49
|buy
|2.08
|usdcad
|1.1140
|1.1084
|1.1175
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.1156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|298.31
|33149642
|2007.04.27 12:32
|buy
|1.04
|usdcad
|1.1159
|1.1085
|1.1194
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.1155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.29
|33145190
|2007.04.27 12:30
|sell
|1.04
|eurusd
|1.3667
|1.3635
|1.3580
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.3626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|426.40
|33134613
|2007.04.27 11:03
|sell
|0.52
|eurusd
|1.3638
|1.3730
|1.3603
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.3625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.60
|33126220
|2007.04.27 10:05
|buy
|0.52
|usdcad
|1.1177
|1.1085
|1.1212
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.1156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-97.88
|33125780
|2007.04.27 10:02
|sell
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.3619
|1.3729
|1.3584
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.3627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.80
|33114463
|2007.04.27 08:02
|buy
|0.26
|usdcad
|1.1195
|1.1085
|1.1230
|2007.04.27 15:06
|1.1155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-93.23
|33055567
|2007.04.26 19:33
|buy
|0.13
|usdcad
|1.1214
|1.1086
|1.1249
|2007.04.27 15:06
|1.1155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-68.76
|33053085
|2007.04.26 19:00
|sell
|0.13
|eurusd
|1.3601
|1.3729
|1.3566
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.3625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|-31.20
|32980845
|2007.04.26 09:48
|sell
|0.13
|eurusd
|1.3615
|1.3596
|1.3541
|2007.04.26 16:05
|1.3596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.70
|32976536
|2007.04.26 09:34
|buy
|0.13
|usdcad
|1.1176
|1.1204
|1.1259
|2007.04.26 11:58
|1.1204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.49
|32968721
|2007.04.26 09:05
|sell
|0.13
|eurusd
|1.3637
|1.3615
|1.3560
|2007.04.26 09:48
|1.3615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.60
|32856062
|2007.04.25 15:15
|buy
|1.92
|usdcad
|1.1155
|1.1099
|1.1190
|2007.04.26 09:31
|1.1170
|0.00
|0.00
|12.96
|257.83
|32846958
|2007.04.25 14:12
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.3660
|1.3752
|1.3625
|2007.04.26 09:01
|1.3635
|0.00
|0.00
|7.78
|120.00
|32845070
|2007.04.25 14:05
|buy
|0.96
|usdcad
|1.1173
|1.1099
|1.1208
|2007.04.26 09:33
|1.1171
|0.00
|0.00
|6.48
|-17.19
|32833667
|2007.04.25 12:48
|buy
|0.48
|usdcad
|1.1192
|1.1100
|1.1227
|2007.04.26 09:33
|1.1172
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|-85.93
|32785678
|2007.04.25 06:05
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3642
|1.3752
|1.3607
|2007.04.26 09:02
|1.3635
|0.00
|0.00
|3.89
|16.80
|32772501
|2007.04.25 02:50
|buy
|0.24
|usdcad
|1.1211
|1.1101
|1.1246
|2007.04.26 09:34
|1.1171
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|-85.94
|32762217
|2007.04.25 00:55
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3624
|1.3752
|1.3589
|2007.04.26 09:02
|1.3634
|0.00
|0.00
|1.94
|-12.00
|32739347
|2007.04.24 20:32
|sell
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.3640
|1.3696
|1.3605
|2007.04.25 00:20
|1.3624
|0.00
|0.00
|10.37
|307.20
|32723742
|2007.04.24 17:14
|buy
|0.12
|usdcad
|1.1229
|1.1101
|1.1264
|2007.04.26 09:34
|1.1170
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|-63.38
|32702228
|2007.04.24 14:21
|sell
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.3622
|1.3696
|1.3587
|2007.04.25 00:20
|1.3626
|0.00
|0.00
|5.18
|-38.40
|32695528
|2007.04.24 14:01
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.3604
|1.3696
|1.3569
|2007.04.25 00:20
|1.3625
|0.00
|0.00
|2.59
|-100.80
|32679840
|2007.04.24 11:38
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3586
|1.3696
|1.3551
|2007.04.25 00:20
|1.3626
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|-96.00
|32664639
|2007.04.24 09:53
|buy
|0.48
|usdcad
|1.1204
|1.1112
|1.1239
|2007.04.24 13:01
|1.1215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.08
|32510579
|2007.04.23 08:40
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3568
|1.3696
|1.3533
|2007.04.25 00:23
|1.3627
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|-70.80
|32502689
|2007.04.23 07:41
|buy
|0.24
|usdcad
|1.1222
|1.1112
|1.1257
|2007.04.24 13:01
|1.1217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-10.70
|32479976
|2007.04.23 04:32
|buy
|0.12
|usdcad
|1.1240
|1.1112
|1.1275
|2007.04.24 13:01
|1.1218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-23.53
|32419620
|2007.04.20 13:36
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3592
|1.3570
|1.3515
|2007.04.23 08:40
|1.3570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|26.40
|32410407
|2007.04.20 12:31
|sell
|0.12
|usdcad
|1.1246
|1.1227
|1.1172
|2007.04.20 19:17
|1.1227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.31
|32382433
|2007.04.20 08:22
|sell
|0.24
|usdcad
|1.1292
|1.1260
|1.1205
|2007.04.20 12:31
|1.1260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.21
|32363996
|2007.04.20 06:11
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3630
|1.3607
|1.3552
|2007.04.20 13:06
|1.3607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.20
|32358589
|2007.04.20 05:05
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3612
|1.3740
|1.3577
|2007.04.20 13:06
|1.3607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|32353152
|2007.04.20 03:40
|sell
|0.12
|usdcad
|1.1274
|1.1402
|1.1239
|2007.04.20 12:31
|1.1261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.85
|32321138
|2007.04.19 22:08
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.3626
|1.3718
|1.3591
|2007.04.20 02:56
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.40
|32309824
|2007.04.19 19:45
|sell
|0.96
|usdcad
|1.1301
|1.1375
|1.1266
|2007.04.20 02:55
|1.1288
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.36
|110.56
|32285151
|2007.04.19 14:42
|sell
|0.48
|usdcad
|1.1283
|1.1375
|1.1248
|2007.04.20 02:55
|1.1287
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|-17.01
|32264217
|2007.04.19 12:52
|sell
|0.24
|usdcad
|1.1265
|1.1375
|1.1230
|2007.04.20 02:55
|1.1286
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|-44.66
|32260924
|2007.04.19 12:37
|sell
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3718
|1.3573
|2007.04.20 02:57
|1.3612
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|-9.60
|32248670
|2007.04.19 11:01
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3718
|1.3555
|2007.04.20 02:57
|1.3613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|-27.60
|32248269
|2007.04.19 11:00
|sell
|0.12
|usdcad
|1.1247
|1.1380
|1.1217
|2007.04.20 02:55
|1.1288
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|-43.59
|32156727
|2007.04.19 02:38
|sell
|0.24
|usdcad
|1.1293
|1.1270
|1.1215
|2007.04.19 09:52
|1.1270
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.98
|32149153
|2007.04.19 01:13
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3573
|1.3518
|2007.04.19 07:02
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.20
|32106551
|2007.04.18 17:32
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1275
|1.1403
|1.1240
|2007.04.19 09:52
|1.1270
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|4.88
|32079743
|2007.04.18 13:00
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1299
|1.1277
|1.1222
|2007.04.18 14:22
|1.1277
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.46
|32067609
|2007.04.18 12:17
|sell
|0.44
|usdcad
|1.1336
|1.1428
|1.1301
|2007.04.18 12:27
|1.1320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.19
|32063721
|2007.04.18 12:05
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3574
|1.3608
|1.3663
|2007.04.19 00:17
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.99
|74.80
|32060136
|2007.04.18 11:55
|sell
|0.22
|usdcad
|1.1318
|1.1428
|1.1283
|2007.04.18 12:27
|1.1318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32053991
|2007.04.18 11:30
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1300
|1.1428
|1.1265
|2007.04.18 12:27
|1.1319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.46
|32040150
|2007.04.18 09:32
|sell
|0.44
|usdcad
|1.1321
|1.1413
|1.1286
|2007.04.18 09:59
|1.1311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.90
|32011915
|2007.04.18 07:21
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3592
|1.3464
|1.3627
|2007.04.19 00:17
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|17.60
|32006339
|2007.04.18 06:50
|sell
|0.22
|usdcad
|1.1303
|1.1413
|1.1268
|2007.04.18 10:00
|1.1310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.62
|31996022
|2007.04.18 05:43
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1285
|1.1413
|1.1250
|2007.04.18 10:00
|1.1311
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.29
|31941757
|2007.04.17 19:39
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3590
|1.3645
|2007.04.18 07:21
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|19.80
|31885190
|2007.04.17 12:45
|sell
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3583
|1.3675
|1.3548
|2007.04.17 14:47
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|31881306
|2007.04.17 12:39
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3565
|1.3675
|1.3530
|2007.04.17 14:48
|1.3574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.80
|31853698
|2007.04.17 10:04
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1317
|1.1290
|1.1235
|2007.04.18 05:43
|1.1290
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|26.31
|31753325
|2007.04.16 14:40
|buy
|1.76
|usdcad
|1.1317
|1.1261
|1.1352
|2007.04.17 08:11
|1.1333
|0.00
|0.00
|3.96
|248.48
|31734892
|2007.04.16 12:32
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3547
|1.3675
|1.3512
|2007.04.17 14:48
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|-28.60
|31715111
|2007.04.16 09:28
|buy
|0.88
|usdcad
|1.1336
|1.1262
|1.1371
|2007.04.17 08:11
|1.1334
|0.00
|0.00
|1.98
|-15.53
|31698899
|2007.04.16 07:46
|buy
|0.44
|usdcad
|1.1354
|1.1262
|1.1389
|2007.04.17 08:12
|1.1331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|-89.31
|31658499
|2007.04.16 00:31
|sell
|0.88
|eurusd
|1.3566
|1.3640
|1.3531
|2007.04.16 06:15
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|184.80
|31613251
|2007.04.13 17:50
|buy
|0.22
|usdcad
|1.1372
|1.1262
|1.1407
|2007.04.17 08:12
|1.1332
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|-77.66
|31612399
|2007.04.13 17:49
|sell
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3539
|1.3631
|1.3504
|2007.04.16 06:15
|1.3544
|0.00
|0.00
|2.38
|-22.00
|31603530
|2007.04.13 16:22
|buy
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1390
|1.1262
|1.1425
|2007.04.17 08:12
|1.1331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-57.28
|31599384
|2007.04.13 15:56
|sell
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3519
|1.3629
|1.3484
|2007.04.16 06:15
|1.3545
|0.00
|0.00
|1.19
|-57.20
|31584421
|2007.04.13 15:13
|sell
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3629
|1.3466
|2007.04.16 06:15
|1.3544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|-47.30
|31568707
|2007.04.13 14:40
|buy
|0.44
|eurusd
|1.3518
|1.3426
|1.3553
|2007.04.13 14:44
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.80
|31561252
|2007.04.13 14:10
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3537
|1.3427
|1.3572
|2007.04.13 14:44
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.20
|31557795
|2007.04.13 14:00
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3555
|1.3427
|1.3590
|2007.04.13 14:44
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.30
|31553280
|2007.04.13 13:42
|buy
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1363
|1.1383
|1.1438
|2007.04.13 15:20
|1.1383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.33
|31432798
|2007.04.13 01:43
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3514
|1.3537
|1.3592
|2007.04.13 11:54
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.30
|31339232
|2007.04.12 14:45
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3490
|1.3512
|1.3567
|2007.04.13 01:43
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|24.20
|31334042
|2007.04.12 14:27
|sell
|0.11
|usdcad
|1.1362
|1.1344
|1.1289
|2007.04.13 11:11
|1.1344
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|17.45
|31282591
|2007.04.12 09:43
|buy
|0.22
|eurusd
|1.3445
|1.3489
|1.3544
|2007.04.12 14:45
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.80
|31226311
|2007.04.12 02:35
|buy
|0.11
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3487
|1.3542
|2007.04.12 14:45
|1.3489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.60
|31213191
|2007.04.12 01:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1397
|1.1373
|1.1318
|2007.04.12 14:04
|1.1373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.10
|31118973
|2007.04.11 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1435
|1.1393
|1.1338
|2007.04.11 22:02
|1.1393
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|36.86
|31013600
|2007.04.11 00:26
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3455
|1.3510
|2007.04.12 01:52
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.63
|66.00
|30959112
|2007.04.10 14:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3260
|1.3475
|2007.04.12 01:52
|1.3455
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|15.00
|30946430
|2007.04.10 13:13
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3584
|1.3405
|2007.04.10 13:53
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|30931220
|2007.04.10 11:54
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3422
|1.3584
|1.3387
|2007.04.10 13:54
|1.3429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|30921255
|2007.04.10 10:40
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1478
|1.1448
|1.1393
|2007.04.11 12:44
|1.1448
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|26.21
|30900829
|2007.04.10 08:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3404
|1.3584
|1.3369
|2007.04.10 13:54
|1.3428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|30891565
|2007.04.10 07:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1520
|1.1485
|1.1430
|2007.04.10 10:40
|1.1485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.95
|30862034
|2007.04.10 03:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1502
|1.1682
|1.1467
|2007.04.10 10:40
|1.1485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.80
|30852839
|2007.04.10 02:33
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3420
|1.3546
|1.3385
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|30846724
|2007.04.10 02:03
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3402
|1.3546
|1.3367
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3407
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|30840233
|2007.04.10 01:44
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3384
|1.3546
|1.3349
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|30775343
|2007.04.09 13:36
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1525
|1.1507
|1.1452
|2007.04.10 03:29
|1.1507
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|31.29
|30736275
|2007.04.09 01:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1507
|1.1687
|1.1472
|2007.04.10 03:29
|1.1506
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|0.87
|30729457
|2007.04.08 23:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3366
|1.3546
|1.3331
|2007.04.10 08:02
|1.3405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-39.00
|30728948
|2007.04.08 23:41
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.91
|2 464.20
|Closed P/L:
|2 515.11
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 515.11
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7 515.11
|Equity:
|7 515.11
|Free Margin:
|7 515.11
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 717.25
|Gross Loss:
|2 202.14
|Total Net Profit:
|2 515.11
|Profit Factor:
|2.14
|Expected Payoff:
|19.65
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|296.87 (4.18%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|4.61% (295.63)
|Total Trades:
|128
|Short Positions (won %):
|85 (61.18%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|43 (48.84%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|73 (57.03%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|55 (42.97%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|426.40
|loss trade:
|-98.21
|Average
|profit trade:
|64.62
|loss trade:
|-40.04
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (401.81)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-296.87)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|579.79 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-296.87 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3