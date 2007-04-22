Interbank FX, LLC

Account: Name: Currency: USD 2007 May 4, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
324470352007.04.22 17:41balanceDeposit10 000.00
324654572007.04.23 01:33sell0.20eurusd1.35901.35701.35152007.04.23 08:401.35700.000.000.0040.00
325105772007.04.23 08:40sell0.20eurusd1.35681.37481.35332007.04.25 12:401.36320.000.002.16-128.00
327186492007.04.24 16:09sell0.40eurusd1.36151.37771.35802007.04.25 12:401.36330.000.002.16-72.00
327339572007.04.24 19:51sell0.80eurusd1.36331.37771.35982007.04.25 12:401.36310.000.004.3216.00
327916212007.04.25 06:38sell1.60eurusd1.36511.37771.36162007.04.25 12:391.36320.000.000.00304.00
329213402007.04.26 02:37buy0.20eurusd1.36511.34711.36862007.04.27 08:131.36130.000.00-1.21-76.00
329708632007.04.26 09:19buy0.40eurusd1.36331.34711.36682007.04.27 08:131.36120.000.00-2.42-84.00
329760882007.04.26 09:34buy0.80eurusd1.36151.34711.36502007.04.27 08:131.36110.000.00-4.84-32.00
329965422007.04.26 11:33buy1.60eurusd1.35961.34701.36312007.04.27 08:131.36110.000.00-9.68240.00
331245542007.04.27 09:47buy0.20eurusd1.36181.36671.37222007.04.27 12:311.36670.000.000.0098.00
332450292007.04.30 05:02sell0.21eurusd1.36331.36021.35472007.04.30 07:381.36020.000.000.0065.10
335734762007.05.02 01:11sell0.21eurusd1.35921.35721.35172007.05.02 04:501.35720.000.000.0042.00
336189482007.05.02 07:57sell0.21eurusd1.35751.37551.35402007.05.02 14:461.36010.000.000.00-54.60
336523922007.05.02 13:06sell0.42eurusd1.35931.37551.35582007.05.02 14:461.36000.000.000.00-29.40
336663642007.05.02 14:26sell0.84eurusd1.36111.37551.35762007.05.02 14:461.35990.000.000.00100.80
337121922007.05.03 04:31buy0.21eurusd1.36041.34241.36392007.05.04 06:301.35630.000.00-1.27-86.10
337552642007.05.03 13:26buy0.42eurusd1.35861.34241.36212007.05.04 06:301.35640.000.00-2.54-92.40
337612562007.05.03 14:00buy0.84eurusd1.35681.34241.36032007.05.04 06:301.35630.000.00-5.08-42.00
337885132007.05.03 18:32buy1.68eurusd1.35491.34231.35842007.05.04 06:301.35640.000.00-10.16252.00
338343562007.05.04 06:36buy0.21eurusd1.35591.35781.36332007.05.04 12:491.35780.000.000.0039.90
  0.00 0.00 -28.56 501.30
Closed P/L: 472.74
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 472.74 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 472.74 Equity: 10 472.74 Free Margin: 10 472.74
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 182.28 Gross Loss: 709.54 Total Net Profit: 472.74
Profit Factor: 1.67 Expected Payoff: 23.64  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 229.39 (2.15%) Relative Drawdown: 2.15% (229.39)
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 10 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (40.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 304.00 loss trade: -125.84
Average profit trade: 118.23 loss trade: -70.95
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (305.90) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-229.39)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 364.32 (3) consecutive loss (count): -229.39 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3