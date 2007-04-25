|Account: 560693
|Name: P6 B5simple
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 11, 22:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8311360
|2007.04.25 19:07
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|8311529
|2007.04.25 19:22
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2029
|1.2064
|1.1989
|2007.04.26 12:19
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.07
|-290.12
|8340232
|2007.04.26 18:30
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2085
|1.2047
|1.2031
|2007.04.27 14:17
|1.2047
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.69
|315.43
|8393400
|2007.04.30 14:56
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2089
|1.2054
|1.2042
|2007.04.30 18:21
|1.2054
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|290.36
|8405600
|2007.05.01 04:03
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2066
|1.2101
|1.2026
|2007.05.01 10:39
|1.2101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-289.23
|8415160
|2007.05.01 14:33
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2086
|1.2121
|1.2046
|2007.05.01 17:45
|1.2121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-288.76
|8421486
|2007.05.01 17:46
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2127
|1.2162
|1.2087
|2007.05.01 18:44
|1.2162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-287.78
|8435206
|2007.05.02 08:30
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2159
|1.2124
|1.2199
|2007.05.02 17:25
|1.2124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-259.82
|8450347
|2007.05.02 19:18
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2138
|1.2109
|1.2097
|2007.05.03 09:34
|1.2097
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.43
|305.03
|8461118
|2007.05.03 11:46
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2113
|1.2148
|1.2073
|2007.05.03 17:01
|1.2148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-259.30
|8470820
|2007.05.03 19:31
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2150
|1.2115
|1.2190
|2007.05.04 15:58
|1.2115
|0.00
|0.00
|6.95
|-260.01
|8506077
|2007.05.07 07:07
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2097
|1.2132
|1.2057
|2007.05.08 03:45
|1.2132
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|-259.64
|8521296
|2007.05.08 05:03
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2118
|1.2148
|1.2167
|2007.05.08 11:43
|1.2148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|222.26
|8537420
|2007.05.08 16:22
|buy
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2161
|1.2190
|1.2202
|2007.05.08 17:18
|1.2190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|214.11
|8539324
|2007.05.08 17:18
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2189
|1.2154
|1.2142
|2007.05.09 16:18
|1.2154
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|259.15
|8561216
|2007.05.09 18:37
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2163
|1.2198
|1.2123
|2007.05.10 15:51
|1.2198
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.89
|-258.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.13
|-846.56
|Closed P/L:
|-948.69
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8584934
|2007.05.10 16:01
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2198
|1.2233
|1.2158
|1.2186
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|88.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|88.63
|Floating P/L:
|70.63
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-948.69
|Floating P/L:
|70.63
|Margin:
|450.00
|Balance:
|9 051.31
|Equity:
|9 121.94
|Free Margin:
|8 671.94
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 561.22
|Gross Loss:
|2 509.91
|Total Net Profit:
|-948.69
|Profit Factor:
|0.62
|Expected Payoff:
|-63.25
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 351.08
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 627.99 (15.84%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|15.84% (1 627.99)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (36.36%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (40.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (60.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|305.74
|loss trade:
|-319.19
|Average
|profit trade:
|260.20
|loss trade:
|-278.88
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (686.52)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-1 125.59)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|686.52 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 125.59 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2