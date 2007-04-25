FXDD

Account: 560693 Name: P6 B5simple Currency: USD 2007 May 11, 22:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83113602007.04.25 19:07balanceDeposit10 000.00
83115292007.04.25 19:22sell1.00usdchf1.20291.20641.19892007.04.26 12:191.20640.000.00-29.07-290.12
83402322007.04.26 18:30sell1.00usdchf1.20851.20471.20312007.04.27 14:171.20470.000.00-9.69315.43
83934002007.04.30 14:56sell1.00usdchf1.20891.20541.20422007.04.30 18:211.20540.000.000.00290.36
84056002007.05.01 04:03sell1.00usdchf1.20661.21011.20262007.05.01 10:391.21010.000.000.00-289.23
84151602007.05.01 14:33sell1.00usdchf1.20861.21211.20462007.05.01 17:451.21210.000.000.00-288.76
84214862007.05.01 17:46sell1.00usdchf1.21271.21621.20872007.05.01 18:441.21620.000.000.00-287.78
84352062007.05.02 08:30buy0.90usdchf1.21591.21241.21992007.05.02 17:251.21240.000.000.00-259.82
84503472007.05.02 19:18sell0.90usdchf1.21381.21091.20972007.05.03 09:341.20970.000.00-26.43305.03
84611182007.05.03 11:46sell0.90usdchf1.21131.21481.20732007.05.03 17:011.21480.000.000.00-259.30
84708202007.05.03 19:31buy0.90usdchf1.21501.21151.21902007.05.04 15:581.21150.000.006.95-260.01
85060772007.05.07 07:07sell0.90usdchf1.20971.21321.20572007.05.08 03:451.21320.000.00-9.00-259.64
85212962007.05.08 05:03buy0.90usdchf1.21181.21481.21672007.05.08 11:431.21480.000.000.00222.26
85374202007.05.08 16:22buy0.90usdchf1.21611.21901.22022007.05.08 17:181.21900.000.000.00214.11
85393242007.05.08 17:18sell0.90usdchf1.21891.21541.21422007.05.09 16:181.21540.000.00-9.00259.15
85612162007.05.09 18:37sell0.90usdchf1.21631.21981.21232007.05.10 15:511.21980.000.00-25.89-258.24
  0.00 0.00 -102.13 -846.56
Closed P/L: -948.69
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
85849342007.05.10 16:01sell0.90usdchf1.21981.22331.2158 1.21860.000.00-18.0088.63
  0.00 0.00 -18.00 88.63
 Floating P/L: 70.63
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -948.69 Floating P/L: 70.63 Margin: 450.00
Balance: 9 051.31 Equity: 9 121.94 Free Margin: 8 671.94
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 561.22 Gross Loss: 2 509.91 Total Net Profit: -948.69
Profit Factor: 0.62 Expected Payoff: -63.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 351.08 Maximal Drawdown: 1 627.99 (15.84%) Relative Drawdown: 15.84% (1 627.99)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 11 (36.36%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (40.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (60.00%)
Largest profit trade: 305.74 loss trade: -319.19
Average profit trade: 260.20 loss trade: -278.88
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (686.52) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 125.59)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 686.52 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1 125.59 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2