FXDD

Account: 560693 Name: P6 B5simple Currency: USD 2007 May 4, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83113602007.04.25 19:07balanceDeposit10 000.00
83115292007.04.25 19:22sell1.00usdchf1.20291.20641.19892007.04.26 12:191.20640.000.00-29.07-290.12
83402322007.04.26 18:30sell1.00usdchf1.20851.20471.20312007.04.27 14:171.20470.000.00-9.69315.43
83934002007.04.30 14:56sell1.00usdchf1.20891.20541.20422007.04.30 18:211.20540.000.000.00290.36
84056002007.05.01 04:03sell1.00usdchf1.20661.21011.20262007.05.01 10:391.21010.000.000.00-289.23
84151602007.05.01 14:33sell1.00usdchf1.20861.21211.20462007.05.01 17:451.21210.000.000.00-288.76
84214862007.05.01 17:46sell1.00usdchf1.21271.21621.20872007.05.01 18:441.21620.000.000.00-287.78
84352062007.05.02 08:30buy0.90usdchf1.21591.21241.21992007.05.02 17:251.21240.000.000.00-259.82
84503472007.05.02 19:18sell0.90usdchf1.21381.21091.20972007.05.03 09:341.20970.000.00-26.43305.03
84611182007.05.03 11:46sell0.90usdchf1.21131.21481.20732007.05.03 17:011.21480.000.000.00-259.30
84708202007.05.03 19:31buy0.90usdchf1.21501.21151.21902007.05.04 15:581.21150.000.006.95-260.01
  0.00 0.00 -58.24 -1 024.20
Closed P/L: -1 082.44
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 082.44 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 8 917.56 Equity: 8 917.56 Free Margin: 8 917.56
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 874.70 Gross Loss: 1 957.14 Total Net Profit: -1 082.44
Profit Factor: 0.45 Expected Payoff: -108.24  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 082.44 Maximal Drawdown: 1 359.35 (13.23%) Relative Drawdown: 13.23% (1 359.35)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 8 (37.50%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (30.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (70.00%)
Largest profit trade: 305.74 loss trade: -319.19
Average profit trade: 291.57 loss trade: -279.59
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (596.10) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-1 125.59)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 596.10 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 125.59 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2