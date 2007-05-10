|Account: 553968
|Name: Gianni Pellizzaro
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 11, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8584810
|2007.05.10 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.54
|119.54
|120.69
|2007.05.11 12:32
|119.54
|0.00
|0.00
|1.22
|-83.65
|8540571
|2007.05.08 17:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3523
|1.3610
|1.3508
|2007.05.10 15:51
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|1.91
|15.00
|8540538
|2007.05.08 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9899
|1.9985
|1.9884
|2007.05.08 20:46
|1.9884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|8489144
|2007.05.04 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9917
|1.9831
|1.9932
|2007.05.04 19:40
|1.9932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|8490528
|2007.05.04 16:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3612
|1.3512
|1.3627
|2007.05.04 18:30
|1.3582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|8489168
|2007.05.04 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.3508
|1.3610
|2007.05.04 16:37
|1.3610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|8463701
|2007.05.03 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9948
|1.9848
|1.9963
|2007.05.04 10:52
|1.9848
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-100.00
|8468167
|2007.05.03 17:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3555
|1.3641
|1.3540
|2007.05.04 05:25
|1.3540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|15.00
|8466489
|2007.05.03 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3658
|1.3557
|2007.05.03 17:24
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|8438332
|2007.05.02 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9920
|2.0008
|1.9905
|2007.05.02 13:56
|1.9905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|8418396
|2007.05.01 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.18
|120.18
|119.03
|2007.05.02 12:56
|120.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.38
|-83.21
|8365835
|2007.04.27 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.11
|120.06
|118.96
|2007.05.02 06:42
|120.06
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.15
|-79.13
|8388398
|2007.04.30 10:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.3682
|1.3580
|2007.05.02 06:18
|1.3580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|15.00
|8416092
|2007.05.01 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0059
|1.9966
|2.0074
|2007.05.01 16:00
|2.0052
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.22
|-262.99
|Closed P/L:
|-264.21
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-264.21
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 803.55
|Equity:
|2 803.55
|Free Margin:
|2 803.55
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|123.24
|Gross Loss:
|387.45
|Total Net Profit:
|-264.21
|Profit Factor:
|0.32
|Expected Payoff:
|-18.87
|Absolute Drawdown:
|264.21
|Maximal Drawdown:
|273.10 (8.88%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|8.88% (273.10)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (57.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (42.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.91
|loss trade:
|-100.15
|Average
|profit trade:
|15.41
|loss trade:
|-64.58
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (46.91)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-167.87)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|46.91 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-167.87 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1