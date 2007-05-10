FXDD

Account: 553968 Name: Gianni Pellizzaro Currency: USD 2007 May 11, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
85848102007.05.10 16:00buy0.10usdjpy120.54119.54120.692007.05.11 12:32119.540.000.001.22-83.65
85405712007.05.08 17:31sell0.10eurusd1.35231.36101.35082007.05.10 15:511.35080.000.001.9115.00
85405382007.05.08 17:30sell0.10gbpusd1.98991.99851.98842007.05.08 20:461.98840.000.000.0015.00
84891442007.05.04 16:00buy0.10gbpusd1.99171.98311.99322007.05.04 19:401.99320.000.000.0015.00
84905282007.05.04 16:37buy0.10eurusd1.36121.35121.36272007.05.04 18:301.35820.000.000.00-30.00
84891682007.05.04 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.35951.35081.36102007.05.04 16:371.36100.000.000.0015.00
84637012007.05.03 15:30buy0.10gbpusd1.99481.98481.99632007.05.04 10:521.98480.000.00-0.15-100.00
84681672007.05.03 17:24sell0.10eurusd1.35551.36411.35402007.05.04 05:251.35400.000.000.4415.00
84664892007.05.03 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.35721.36581.35572007.05.03 17:241.35570.000.000.0015.00
84383322007.05.02 10:30sell0.10gbpusd1.99202.00081.99052007.05.02 13:561.99050.000.000.0015.00
84183962007.05.01 17:00sell0.10usdjpy119.18120.18119.032007.05.02 12:56120.180.000.00-1.38-83.21
83658352007.04.27 16:00sell0.10usdjpy119.11120.06118.962007.05.02 06:42120.060.000.00-4.15-79.13
83883982007.04.30 10:26sell0.10eurusd1.35951.36821.35802007.05.02 06:181.35800.000.000.8915.00
84160922007.05.01 15:30buy0.10gbpusd2.00591.99662.00742007.05.01 16:002.00520.000.000.00-7.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.22 -262.99
Closed P/L: -264.21
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -264.21 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 803.55 Equity: 2 803.55 Free Margin: 2 803.55
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 123.24 Gross Loss: 387.45 Total Net Profit: -264.21
Profit Factor: 0.32 Expected Payoff: -18.87  
Absolute Drawdown: 264.21 Maximal Drawdown: 273.10 (8.88%) Relative Drawdown: 8.88% (273.10)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (57.14%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (42.86%)
Largest profit trade: 16.91 loss trade: -100.15
Average profit trade: 15.41 loss trade: -64.58
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (46.91) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-167.87)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 46.91 (3) consecutive loss (count): -167.87 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1