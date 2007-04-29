|Account: 563915
|Name: Phoenix 574
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 11, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8377072
|2007.04.29 21:45
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|8379908
|2007.04.30 02:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2065
|1.2145
|1.1961
|2007.05.01 17:58
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.96
|-131.74
|8379911
|2007.04.30 02:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2065
|1.2145
|1.1935
|2007.05.01 17:58
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.96
|-131.74
|8379914
|2007.04.30 02:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2065
|1.2145
|1.1909
|2007.05.01 17:58
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.96
|-131.74
|8383205
|2007.04.30 06:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.53
|118.69
|119.87
|2007.05.02 01:25
|119.87
|0.00
|0.00
|4.82
|56.73
|8383206
|2007.04.30 06:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.53
|119.53
|119.95
|2007.05.02 06:18
|119.95
|0.00
|0.00
|4.82
|70.03
|8383207
|2007.04.30 06:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.53
|119.74
|120.03
|2007.05.02 06:42
|120.03
|0.00
|0.00
|4.82
|83.31
|8396305
|2007.04.30 16:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9950
|2.0030
|1.9862
|2007.04.30 18:19
|2.0030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|8396308
|2007.04.30 16:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9950
|2.0030
|1.9840
|2007.04.30 18:19
|2.0030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|8396311
|2007.04.30 16:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9950
|2.0030
|1.9818
|2007.04.30 18:19
|2.0030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|8403332
|2007.04.30 23:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0000
|1.9920
|2.0088
|2007.05.02 10:10
|1.9920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-80.00
|8403333
|2007.04.30 23:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0000
|1.9920
|2.0110
|2007.05.02 10:10
|1.9920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-80.00
|8403334
|2007.04.30 23:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0000
|1.9920
|2.0132
|2007.05.02 10:10
|1.9920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-80.00
|8404224
|2007.05.01 01:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.98
|162.18
|163.54
|2007.05.03 07:51
|163.54
|0.00
|0.00
|4.45
|46.59
|8404227
|2007.05.01 01:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.98
|162.98
|163.68
|2007.05.02 11:45
|162.98
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|0.00
|8404228
|2007.05.01 01:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.98
|162.18
|163.82
|2007.05.02 08:59
|162.40
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|-48.48
|8422026
|2007.05.01 17:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2143
|1.2223
|1.2039
|2007.05.10 20:04
|1.2223
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.76
|-65.45
|8440014
|2007.05.02 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.08
|120.92
|119.74
|2007.05.08 06:29
|119.74
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.29
|28.39
|8440016
|2007.05.02 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.08
|120.08
|119.66
|2007.05.08 14:31
|119.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.29
|35.10
|8440019
|2007.05.02 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.08
|119.87
|119.58
|2007.05.08 15:29
|119.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.29
|41.81
|8458060
|2007.05.03 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.48
|164.28
|162.92
|2007.05.04 05:45
|162.92
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.32
|46.53
|8458066
|2007.05.03 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.48
|163.48
|162.78
|2007.05.08 11:16
|162.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.98
|58.42
|8458069
|2007.05.03 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.48
|163.10
|162.64
|2007.05.08 11:38
|162.64
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.98
|70.10
|8499002
|2007.05.07 02:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9939
|1.9859
|2.0027
|2007.05.10 12:22
|1.9859
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|-80.00
|8499010
|2007.05.07 02:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9939
|1.9859
|2.0049
|2007.05.10 12:22
|1.9859
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|-80.00
|8499014
|2007.05.07 02:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9939
|1.9859
|2.0071
|2007.05.10 12:22
|1.9859
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|-80.00
|8545822
|2007.05.09 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.43
|161.63
|162.99
|2007.05.10 10:55
|162.99
|0.00
|0.00
|3.56
|46.59
|8545825
|2007.05.09 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.43
|162.43
|163.13
|2007.05.10 19:03
|162.43
|0.00
|0.00
|3.56
|0.00
|8545827
|2007.05.09 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.43
|162.43
|163.27
|2007.05.10 19:03
|162.43
|0.00
|0.00
|3.56
|0.00
|8546373
|2007.05.09 03:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.86
|119.02
|120.20
|2007.05.10 02:20
|120.20
|0.00
|0.00
|3.78
|28.29
|8546377
|2007.05.09 03:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.86
|119.86
|120.28
|2007.05.10 11:16
|120.28
|0.00
|0.00
|3.78
|34.92
|8546378
|2007.05.09 03:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.86
|120.07
|120.36
|2007.05.10 12:14
|120.36
|0.00
|0.00
|3.78
|41.54
|8607304
|2007.05.11 12:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|161.52
|160.72
|162.08
|2007.05.11 17:30
|162.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.72
|8607308
|2007.05.11 12:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|161.52
|161.52
|162.22
|2007.05.11 17:34
|162.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.35
|8607313
|2007.05.11 12:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|161.52
|161.90
|162.36
|2007.05.11 17:52
|162.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.19
|-605.74
|Closed P/L:
|-615.93
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8610175
|2007.05.11 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9790
|1.9870
|1.9702
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-32.00
|8610182
|2007.05.11 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9790
|1.9870
|1.9680
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-32.00
|8610194
|2007.05.11 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9790
|1.9870
|1.9658
|1.9822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-32.00
|8594651
|2007.05.10 22:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2206
|1.2126
|1.2310
|1.2183
|0.00
|0.00
|1.48
|-18.88
|8594653
|2007.05.10 22:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2206
|1.2126
|1.2336
|1.2183
|0.00
|0.00
|1.48
|-18.88
|8594655
|2007.05.10 22:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2206
|1.2126
|1.2362
|1.2183
|0.00
|0.00
|1.48
|-18.88
|8593379
|2007.05.10 20:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.99
|119.15
|120.33
|120.10
|0.00
|0.00
|4.88
|18.32
|0.00
|0.00
|9.08
|-134.32
|Floating P/L:
|-125.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-615.93
|Floating P/L:
|-125.24
|Margin:
|546.85
|Balance:
|9 384.07
|Equity:
|9 258.83
|Free Margin:
|8 711.98
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|871.30
|Gross Loss:
|1 487.23
|Total Net Profit:
|-615.93
|Profit Factor:
|0.59
|Expected Payoff:
|-18.12
|Absolute Drawdown:
|944.84
|Maximal Drawdown:
|944.84 (9.45%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.45% (944.84)
|Total Trades:
|34
|Short Positions (won %):
|13 (46.15%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|21 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (58.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|14 (41.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|88.13
|loss trade:
|-160.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|43.57
|loss trade:
|-106.23
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (464.59)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-881.10)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|464.59 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-881.10 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|4