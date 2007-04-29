FXDD

Account: 563915 Name: Phoenix 574 Currency: USD 2007 May 11, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83770722007.04.29 21:45balanceDeposit10 000.00
83799082007.04.30 02:45sell0.20usdchf1.20651.21451.19612007.05.01 17:581.21450.000.00-1.96-131.74
83799112007.04.30 02:45sell0.20usdchf1.20651.21451.19352007.05.01 17:581.21450.000.00-1.96-131.74
83799142007.04.30 02:45sell0.20usdchf1.20651.21451.19092007.05.01 17:581.21450.000.00-1.96-131.74
83832052007.04.30 06:45buy0.20usdjpy119.53118.69119.872007.05.02 01:25119.870.000.004.8256.73
83832062007.04.30 06:45buy0.20usdjpy119.53119.53119.952007.05.02 06:18119.950.000.004.8270.03
83832072007.04.30 06:45buy0.20usdjpy119.53119.74120.032007.05.02 06:42120.030.000.004.8283.31
83963052007.04.30 16:45sell0.20gbpusd1.99502.00301.98622007.04.30 18:192.00300.000.000.00-160.00
83963082007.04.30 16:45sell0.20gbpusd1.99502.00301.98402007.04.30 18:192.00300.000.000.00-160.00
83963112007.04.30 16:45sell0.20gbpusd1.99502.00301.98182007.04.30 18:192.00300.000.000.00-160.00
84033322007.04.30 23:30buy0.10gbpusd2.00001.99202.00882007.05.02 10:101.99200.000.00-0.30-80.00
84033332007.04.30 23:30buy0.10gbpusd2.00001.99202.01102007.05.02 10:101.99200.000.00-0.30-80.00
84033342007.04.30 23:30buy0.10gbpusd2.00001.99202.01322007.05.02 10:101.99200.000.00-0.30-80.00
84042242007.05.01 01:15buy0.10eurjpy162.98162.18163.542007.05.03 07:51163.540.000.004.4546.59
84042272007.05.01 01:15buy0.10eurjpy162.98162.98163.682007.05.02 11:45162.980.000.001.110.00
84042282007.05.01 01:15buy0.10eurjpy162.98162.18163.822007.05.02 08:59162.400.000.001.11-48.48
84220262007.05.01 17:58sell0.10usdchf1.21431.22231.20392007.05.10 20:041.22230.000.00-10.76-65.45
84400142007.05.02 12:00sell0.10usdjpy120.08120.92119.742007.05.08 06:29119.740.000.00-8.2928.39
84400162007.05.02 12:00sell0.10usdjpy120.08120.08119.662007.05.08 14:31119.660.000.00-8.2935.10
84400192007.05.02 12:00sell0.10usdjpy120.08119.87119.582007.05.08 15:29119.580.000.00-8.2941.81
84580602007.05.03 09:00sell0.10eurjpy163.48164.28162.922007.05.04 05:45162.920.000.00-1.3246.53
84580662007.05.03 09:00sell0.10eurjpy163.48163.48162.782007.05.08 11:16162.780.000.00-3.9858.42
84580692007.05.03 09:00sell0.10eurjpy163.48163.10162.642007.05.08 11:38162.640.000.00-3.9870.10
84990022007.05.07 02:02buy0.10gbpusd1.99391.98592.00272007.05.10 12:221.98590.000.00-0.55-80.00
84990102007.05.07 02:02buy0.10gbpusd1.99391.98592.00492007.05.10 12:221.98590.000.00-0.55-80.00
84990142007.05.07 02:02buy0.10gbpusd1.99391.98592.00712007.05.10 12:221.98590.000.00-0.55-80.00
85458222007.05.09 03:00buy0.10eurjpy162.43161.63162.992007.05.10 10:55162.990.000.003.5646.59
85458252007.05.09 03:00buy0.10eurjpy162.43162.43163.132007.05.10 19:03162.430.000.003.560.00
85458272007.05.09 03:00buy0.10eurjpy162.43162.43163.272007.05.10 19:03162.430.000.003.560.00
85463732007.05.09 03:45buy0.10usdjpy119.86119.02120.202007.05.10 02:20120.200.000.003.7828.29
85463772007.05.09 03:45buy0.10usdjpy119.86119.86120.282007.05.10 11:16120.280.000.003.7834.92
85463782007.05.09 03:45buy0.10usdjpy119.86120.07120.362007.05.10 12:14120.360.000.003.7841.54
86073042007.05.11 12:01buy0.10eurjpy161.52160.72162.082007.05.11 17:30162.080.000.000.0046.72
86073082007.05.11 12:01buy0.10eurjpy161.52161.52162.222007.05.11 17:34162.220.000.000.0058.35
86073132007.05.11 12:01buy0.10eurjpy161.52161.90162.362007.05.11 17:52162.360.000.000.0069.99
  0.00 0.00 -10.19 -605.74
Closed P/L: -615.93
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
86101752007.05.11 15:00sell0.10gbpusd1.97901.98701.9702 1.98220.000.00-0.08-32.00
86101822007.05.11 15:00sell0.10gbpusd1.97901.98701.9680 1.98220.000.00-0.08-32.00
86101942007.05.11 15:00sell0.10gbpusd1.97901.98701.9658 1.98220.000.00-0.08-32.00
85946512007.05.10 22:30buy0.10usdchf1.22061.21261.2310 1.21830.000.001.48-18.88
85946532007.05.10 22:30buy0.10usdchf1.22061.21261.2336 1.21830.000.001.48-18.88
85946552007.05.10 22:30buy0.10usdchf1.22061.21261.2362 1.21830.000.001.48-18.88
85933792007.05.10 20:15buy0.20usdjpy119.99119.15120.33 120.100.000.004.8818.32
  0.00 0.00 9.08 -134.32
 Floating P/L: -125.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -615.93 Floating P/L: -125.24 Margin: 546.85
Balance: 9 384.07 Equity: 9 258.83 Free Margin: 8 711.98
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 871.30 Gross Loss: 1 487.23 Total Net Profit: -615.93
Profit Factor: 0.59 Expected Payoff: -18.12  
Absolute Drawdown: 944.84 Maximal Drawdown: 944.84 (9.45%) Relative Drawdown: 9.45% (944.84)
 
Total Trades: 34 Short Positions (won %): 13 (46.15%) Long Positions (won %): 21 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (58.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (41.18%)
Largest profit trade: 88.13 loss trade: -160.00
Average profit trade: 43.57 loss trade: -106.23
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (464.59) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-881.10)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 464.59 (12) consecutive loss (count): -881.10 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 4