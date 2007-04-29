FXDD

Account: 563915 Name: Phoenix 574 Currency: USD 2007 May 4, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
83770722007.04.29 21:45balanceDeposit10 000.00
83799082007.04.30 02:45sell0.20usdchf1.20651.21451.19612007.05.01 17:581.21450.000.00-1.96-131.74
83799112007.04.30 02:45sell0.20usdchf1.20651.21451.19352007.05.01 17:581.21450.000.00-1.96-131.74
83799142007.04.30 02:45sell0.20usdchf1.20651.21451.19092007.05.01 17:581.21450.000.00-1.96-131.74
83832052007.04.30 06:45buy0.20usdjpy119.53118.69119.872007.05.02 01:25119.870.000.004.8256.73
83832062007.04.30 06:45buy0.20usdjpy119.53119.53119.952007.05.02 06:18119.950.000.004.8270.03
83832072007.04.30 06:45buy0.20usdjpy119.53119.74120.032007.05.02 06:42120.030.000.004.8283.31
83963052007.04.30 16:45sell0.20gbpusd1.99502.00301.98622007.04.30 18:192.00300.000.000.00-160.00
83963082007.04.30 16:45sell0.20gbpusd1.99502.00301.98402007.04.30 18:192.00300.000.000.00-160.00
83963112007.04.30 16:45sell0.20gbpusd1.99502.00301.98182007.04.30 18:192.00300.000.000.00-160.00
84033322007.04.30 23:30buy0.10gbpusd2.00001.99202.00882007.05.02 10:101.99200.000.00-0.30-80.00
84033332007.04.30 23:30buy0.10gbpusd2.00001.99202.01102007.05.02 10:101.99200.000.00-0.30-80.00
84033342007.04.30 23:30buy0.10gbpusd2.00001.99202.01322007.05.02 10:101.99200.000.00-0.30-80.00
84042242007.05.01 01:15buy0.10eurjpy162.98162.18163.542007.05.03 07:51163.540.000.004.4546.59
84042272007.05.01 01:15buy0.10eurjpy162.98162.98163.682007.05.02 11:45162.980.000.001.110.00
84042282007.05.01 01:15buy0.10eurjpy162.98162.18163.822007.05.02 08:59162.400.000.001.11-48.48
84580602007.05.03 09:00sell0.10eurjpy163.48164.28162.922007.05.04 05:45162.920.000.00-1.3246.53
  0.00 0.00 13.03 -860.51
Closed P/L: -847.48
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
84580662007.05.03 09:00sell0.10eurjpy163.48163.48162.78 163.370.000.00-2.659.16
84580692007.05.03 09:00sell0.10eurjpy163.48163.48162.64 163.370.000.00-2.659.16
84220262007.05.01 17:58sell0.10usdchf1.21431.22231.2039 1.21130.000.00-5.8824.77
84400142007.05.02 12:00sell0.10usdjpy120.08120.92119.74 120.150.000.00-6.90-5.83
84400162007.05.02 12:00sell0.10usdjpy120.08120.92119.66 120.150.000.00-6.90-5.83
84400192007.05.02 12:00sell0.10usdjpy120.08120.92119.58 120.150.000.00-6.90-5.83
  0.00 0.00 -31.88 25.60
 Floating P/L: -6.28
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -847.48 Floating P/L: -6.28 Margin: 336.04
Balance: 9 152.52 Equity: 9 146.24 Free Margin: 8 810.20
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 321.89 Gross Loss: 1 169.37 Total Net Profit: -847.48
Profit Factor: 0.28 Expected Payoff: -52.97  
Absolute Drawdown: 944.84 Maximal Drawdown: 944.84 (9.45%) Relative Drawdown: 9.45% (944.84)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 7 (14.29%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (37.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (62.50%)
Largest profit trade: 88.13 loss trade: -160.00
Average profit trade: 53.65 loss trade: -116.94
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (224.53) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-881.10)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 224.53 (3) consecutive loss (count): -881.10 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 5