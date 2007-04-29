|Account: 563915
|Name: Phoenix 574
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 4, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8377072
|2007.04.29 21:45
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|8379908
|2007.04.30 02:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2065
|1.2145
|1.1961
|2007.05.01 17:58
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.96
|-131.74
|8379911
|2007.04.30 02:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2065
|1.2145
|1.1935
|2007.05.01 17:58
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.96
|-131.74
|8379914
|2007.04.30 02:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2065
|1.2145
|1.1909
|2007.05.01 17:58
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.96
|-131.74
|8383205
|2007.04.30 06:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.53
|118.69
|119.87
|2007.05.02 01:25
|119.87
|0.00
|0.00
|4.82
|56.73
|8383206
|2007.04.30 06:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.53
|119.53
|119.95
|2007.05.02 06:18
|119.95
|0.00
|0.00
|4.82
|70.03
|8383207
|2007.04.30 06:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.53
|119.74
|120.03
|2007.05.02 06:42
|120.03
|0.00
|0.00
|4.82
|83.31
|8396305
|2007.04.30 16:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9950
|2.0030
|1.9862
|2007.04.30 18:19
|2.0030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|8396308
|2007.04.30 16:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9950
|2.0030
|1.9840
|2007.04.30 18:19
|2.0030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|8396311
|2007.04.30 16:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9950
|2.0030
|1.9818
|2007.04.30 18:19
|2.0030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|8403332
|2007.04.30 23:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0000
|1.9920
|2.0088
|2007.05.02 10:10
|1.9920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-80.00
|8403333
|2007.04.30 23:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0000
|1.9920
|2.0110
|2007.05.02 10:10
|1.9920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-80.00
|8403334
|2007.04.30 23:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|2.0000
|1.9920
|2.0132
|2007.05.02 10:10
|1.9920
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-80.00
|8404224
|2007.05.01 01:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.98
|162.18
|163.54
|2007.05.03 07:51
|163.54
|0.00
|0.00
|4.45
|46.59
|8404227
|2007.05.01 01:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.98
|162.98
|163.68
|2007.05.02 11:45
|162.98
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|0.00
|8404228
|2007.05.01 01:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.98
|162.18
|163.82
|2007.05.02 08:59
|162.40
|0.00
|0.00
|1.11
|-48.48
|8458060
|2007.05.03 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.48
|164.28
|162.92
|2007.05.04 05:45
|162.92
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.32
|46.53
|0.00
|0.00
|13.03
|-860.51
|Closed P/L:
|-847.48
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8458066
|2007.05.03 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.48
|163.48
|162.78
|163.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|9.16
|8458069
|2007.05.03 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.48
|163.48
|162.64
|163.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|9.16
|8422026
|2007.05.01 17:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2143
|1.2223
|1.2039
|1.2113
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.88
|24.77
|8440014
|2007.05.02 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.08
|120.92
|119.74
|120.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.90
|-5.83
|8440016
|2007.05.02 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.08
|120.92
|119.66
|120.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.90
|-5.83
|8440019
|2007.05.02 12:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.08
|120.92
|119.58
|120.15
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.90
|-5.83
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.88
|25.60
|Floating P/L:
|-6.28
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-847.48
|Floating P/L:
|-6.28
|Margin:
|336.04
|Balance:
|9 152.52
|Equity:
|9 146.24
|Free Margin:
|8 810.20
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|321.89
|Gross Loss:
|1 169.37
|Total Net Profit:
|-847.48
|Profit Factor:
|0.28
|Expected Payoff:
|-52.97
|Absolute Drawdown:
|944.84
|Maximal Drawdown:
|944.84 (9.45%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.45% (944.84)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (14.29%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (37.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (62.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|88.13
|loss trade:
|-160.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|53.65
|loss trade:
|-116.94
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (224.53)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-881.10)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|224.53 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-881.10 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|5