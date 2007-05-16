Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1468737 Name: Sun Currency: USD 2007 May 22, 03:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
346601742007.05.16 06:30balanceDeposit50 000.00
346605122007.05.16 06:35buy16.67gbpchf2.41380.00000.00002007.05.16 12:042.41470.000.000.001 231.47
 168988GBPCHF-Buy
346605142007.05.16 06:35sell13.67gbpusd1.98590.00000.00002007.05.16 12:041.98200.000.000.005 331.30
 168988GBPUSD-Sell
346605162007.05.16 06:35sell16.67usdchf1.21500.00000.00002007.05.16 12:041.21880.000.000.00-5 197.41
 168988USDCHF-Sell
346897612007.05.16 12:04buy17.12gbpchf2.41520.00000.00002007.05.16 15:122.41790.000.000.003 785.44
 168988GBPCHF-Buy
346897632007.05.16 12:04sell14.04gbpusd1.98170.00000.00002007.05.16 15:261.98000.000.000.002 386.80
 168988GBPUSD-Sell
346897642007.05.16 12:04sell17.12usdchf1.21830.00000.00002007.05.16 15:111.22130.000.000.00-4 205.35
 168988USDCHF-Sell
347210692007.05.16 15:26buy17.78gbpchf2.41870.00000.00002007.05.17 10:412.41980.000.00888.111 597.74
 168988GBPCHF-Buy
347210702007.05.16 15:26sell14.58gbpusd1.97960.00000.00002007.05.17 10:411.97680.000.0013.124 082.40
 168988GBPUSD-Sell
347210722007.05.16 15:26sell17.78usdchf1.22140.00000.00002007.05.17 10:411.22450.000.00-501.40-4 501.27
 168988USDCHF-Sell
348024072007.05.17 10:41buy18.30gbpchf2.42030.00000.00002007.05.17 12:482.42300.000.000.004 025.58
 168988HPSbss-Buy-CP1
348024092007.05.17 10:41sell14.97gbpusd1.97650.00000.00002007.05.17 12:481.97410.000.000.003 592.80
 168988HPSbss-Sell-CP2
348024112007.05.17 10:41sell18.30usdchf1.22410.00000.00002007.05.17 12:481.22770.000.000.00-5 366.13
 168988HPSbss-Sell-CP3
348268292007.05.17 12:48buy19.05gbpchf2.42340.00000.00002007.05.21 10:342.42480.000.00634.362 166.36
 168988HPSbss-Buy-CP1
348268532007.05.17 12:48sell15.59gbpusd1.97370.00000.00002007.05.21 10:341.96960.000.009.366 391.90
 168988HPSbss-Sell-CP2
348268862007.05.17 12:48sell19.05usdchf1.22720.00000.00002007.05.21 10:341.23150.000.00-358.14-6 651.64
 168988HPSbss-Sell-CP3
  0.00 0.00 685.41 8 669.99
Closed P/L: 9 355.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
351026672007.05.21 10:34buy19.79gbpchf2.42550.00000.0000 2.42530.000.00329.50-321.61
 168988HPSbss-Buy-CP1
351027182007.05.21 10:34sell16.18gbpusd1.96930.00000.0000 1.97080.000.004.85-2 427.00
 168988HPSbss-Sell-CP2
351027472007.05.21 10:34sell19.79usdchf1.23120.00000.0000 1.23110.000.00-186.03160.75
 168988HPSbss-Sell-CP3
  0.00 0.00 148.32 -2 587.86
 Floating P/L: -2 439.54
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9 355.40 Floating P/L: -2 439.54 Margin: 27 880.00
Balance: 59 355.40 Equity: 56 915.86 Free Margin: 29 035.86
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 36 136.74 Gross Loss: 26 781.34 Total Net Profit: 9 355.40
Profit Factor: 1.35 Expected Payoff: 623.69  
Absolute Drawdown: 2 839.99 Maximal Drawdown: 8 171.29 (14.77%) Relative Drawdown: 14.77% (8 171.29)
 
Total Trades: 15 Short Positions (won %): 10 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 6 401.26 loss trade: -7 009.78
Average profit trade: 3 613.67 loss trade: -5 356.27
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (9 201.98) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-7 009.78)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 9 201.98 (2) consecutive loss (count): -7 009.78 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1