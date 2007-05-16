|Account: 1468737
|Name: Sun
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 22, 03:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|34660174
|2007.05.16 06:30
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|34660512
|2007.05.16 06:35
|buy
|16.67
|gbpchf
|2.4138
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.16 12:04
|2.4147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 231.47
|168988
|GBPCHF-Buy
|34660514
|2007.05.16 06:35
|sell
|13.67
|gbpusd
|1.9859
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.16 12:04
|1.9820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 331.30
|168988
|GBPUSD-Sell
|34660516
|2007.05.16 06:35
|sell
|16.67
|usdchf
|1.2150
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.16 12:04
|1.2188
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5 197.41
|168988
|USDCHF-Sell
|34689761
|2007.05.16 12:04
|buy
|17.12
|gbpchf
|2.4152
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.16 15:12
|2.4179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 785.44
|168988
|GBPCHF-Buy
|34689763
|2007.05.16 12:04
|sell
|14.04
|gbpusd
|1.9817
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.16 15:26
|1.9800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 386.80
|168988
|GBPUSD-Sell
|34689764
|2007.05.16 12:04
|sell
|17.12
|usdchf
|1.2183
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.16 15:11
|1.2213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4 205.35
|168988
|USDCHF-Sell
|34721069
|2007.05.16 15:26
|buy
|17.78
|gbpchf
|2.4187
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.17 10:41
|2.4198
|0.00
|0.00
|888.11
|1 597.74
|168988
|GBPCHF-Buy
|34721070
|2007.05.16 15:26
|sell
|14.58
|gbpusd
|1.9796
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.17 10:41
|1.9768
|0.00
|0.00
|13.12
|4 082.40
|168988
|GBPUSD-Sell
|34721072
|2007.05.16 15:26
|sell
|17.78
|usdchf
|1.2214
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.17 10:41
|1.2245
|0.00
|0.00
|-501.40
|-4 501.27
|168988
|USDCHF-Sell
|34802407
|2007.05.17 10:41
|buy
|18.30
|gbpchf
|2.4203
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.17 12:48
|2.4230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4 025.58
|168988
|HPSbss-Buy-CP1
|34802409
|2007.05.17 10:41
|sell
|14.97
|gbpusd
|1.9765
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.17 12:48
|1.9741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 592.80
|168988
|HPSbss-Sell-CP2
|34802411
|2007.05.17 10:41
|sell
|18.30
|usdchf
|1.2241
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.17 12:48
|1.2277
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5 366.13
|168988
|HPSbss-Sell-CP3
|34826829
|2007.05.17 12:48
|buy
|19.05
|gbpchf
|2.4234
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.21 10:34
|2.4248
|0.00
|0.00
|634.36
|2 166.36
|168988
|HPSbss-Buy-CP1
|34826853
|2007.05.17 12:48
|sell
|15.59
|gbpusd
|1.9737
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.21 10:34
|1.9696
|0.00
|0.00
|9.36
|6 391.90
|168988
|HPSbss-Sell-CP2
|34826886
|2007.05.17 12:48
|sell
|19.05
|usdchf
|1.2272
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2007.05.21 10:34
|1.2315
|0.00
|0.00
|-358.14
|-6 651.64
|168988
|HPSbss-Sell-CP3
|0.00
|0.00
|685.41
|8 669.99
|Closed P/L:
|9 355.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|35102667
|2007.05.21 10:34
|buy
|19.79
|gbpchf
|2.4255
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2.4253
|0.00
|0.00
|329.50
|-321.61
|168988
|HPSbss-Buy-CP1
|35102718
|2007.05.21 10:34
|sell
|16.18
|gbpusd
|1.9693
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9708
|0.00
|0.00
|4.85
|-2 427.00
|168988
|HPSbss-Sell-CP2
|35102747
|2007.05.21 10:34
|sell
|19.79
|usdchf
|1.2312
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2311
|0.00
|0.00
|-186.03
|160.75
|168988
|HPSbss-Sell-CP3
|0.00
|0.00
|148.32
|-2 587.86
|Floating P/L:
|-2 439.54
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9 355.40
|Floating P/L:
|-2 439.54
|Margin:
|27 880.00
|Balance:
|59 355.40
|Equity:
|56 915.86
|Free Margin:
|29 035.86
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|36 136.74
|Gross Loss:
|26 781.34
|Total Net Profit:
|9 355.40
|Profit Factor:
|1.35
|Expected Payoff:
|623.69
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2 839.99
|Maximal Drawdown:
|8 171.29 (14.77%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|14.77% (8 171.29)
|Total Trades:
|15
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (50.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6 401.26
|loss trade:
|-7 009.78
|Average
|profit trade:
|3 613.67
|loss trade:
|-5 356.27
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (9 201.98)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-7 009.78)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|9 201.98 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7 009.78 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1