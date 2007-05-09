Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1461211 Name: V1+V2-gbolla Currency: USD 2007 May 21, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
341180062007.05.09 03:00balanceDeposit3 000.00
344598442007.05.13 22:00sell0.01eurusd1.35271.45271.35002007.05.16 15:131.35360.000.000.10-0.90
344784822007.05.14 03:22sell0.02eurusd1.35481.45481.35202007.05.16 15:131.35360.000.000.222.40
346033502007.05.15 14:32sell0.04eurusd1.35721.45721.35432007.05.16 15:121.35430.000.000.2211.60
346111832007.05.15 14:50sell0.08eurusd1.35951.45951.35652007.05.16 15:081.35650.000.000.4324.00
347120082007.05.16 15:00buy0.01eurusd1.35750.00001.36022007.05.17 07:311.35430.000.00-0.18-3.20
347160172007.05.16 15:13buy0.04eurusd1.35370.00001.35652007.05.17 07:311.35430.000.00-0.732.40
347291402007.05.16 16:03buy0.08eurusd1.35140.00001.35432007.05.17 07:311.35430.000.00-1.4523.20
348373342007.05.17 14:00buy0.02eurusd1.34930.00001.35202007.05.18 15:011.35010.000.00-0.121.60
349249012007.05.18 10:46buy0.04eurusd1.34720.00001.35002007.05.18 15:011.35000.000.000.0011.20
349930442007.05.20 22:00sell0.02eurusd1.35141.45141.34872007.05.21 09:471.34870.000.000.005.40
351079452007.05.21 10:40buy0.02eurusd1.34430.00001.34702007.05.21 18:521.34700.000.000.005.40
  0.00 0.00 -1.51 83.10
Closed P/L: 81.59
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
351847952007.05.21 18:52buy0.02eurusd1.34720.00001.3499 1.34680.000.00-0.12-0.80
  0.00 0.00 -0.12 -0.80
 Floating P/L: -0.92
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 81.59 Floating P/L: -0.92 Margin: 10.00
Balance: 3 081.59 Equity: 3 080.67 Free Margin: 3 070.67
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 85.77 Gross Loss: 4.18 Total Net Profit: 81.59
Profit Factor: 20.52 Expected Payoff: 7.42  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 3.38 (0.11%) Relative Drawdown: 0.11% (3.38)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (81.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (18.18%)
Largest profit trade: 24.43 loss trade: -3.38
Average profit trade: 9.53 loss trade: -2.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (23.48) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-3.38)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 38.87 (3) consecutive loss (count): -3.38 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1