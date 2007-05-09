|Account: 1461211
|Name: V1+V2-gbolla
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 21, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|34118006
|2007.05.09 03:00
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|34459844
|2007.05.13 22:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3527
|1.4527
|1.3500
|2007.05.16 15:13
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-0.90
|34478482
|2007.05.14 03:22
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3548
|1.4548
|1.3520
|2007.05.16 15:13
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|2.40
|34603350
|2007.05.15 14:32
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.4572
|1.3543
|2007.05.16 15:12
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|11.60
|34611183
|2007.05.15 14:50
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.4595
|1.3565
|2007.05.16 15:08
|1.3565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|24.00
|34712008
|2007.05.16 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3575
|0.0000
|1.3602
|2007.05.17 07:31
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-3.20
|34716017
|2007.05.16 15:13
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3537
|0.0000
|1.3565
|2007.05.17 07:31
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|2.40
|34729140
|2007.05.16 16:03
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3514
|0.0000
|1.3543
|2007.05.17 07:31
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|23.20
|34837334
|2007.05.17 14:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3493
|0.0000
|1.3520
|2007.05.18 15:01
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|1.60
|34924901
|2007.05.18 10:46
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3472
|0.0000
|1.3500
|2007.05.18 15:01
|1.3500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|34993044
|2007.05.20 22:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3514
|1.4514
|1.3487
|2007.05.21 09:47
|1.3487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|35107945
|2007.05.21 10:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3443
|0.0000
|1.3470
|2007.05.21 18:52
|1.3470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.51
|83.10
|Closed P/L:
|81.59
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|35184795
|2007.05.21 18:52
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3472
|0.0000
|1.3499
|1.3468
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-0.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-0.80
|Floating P/L:
|-0.92
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|81.59
|Floating P/L:
|-0.92
|Margin:
|10.00
|Balance:
|3 081.59
|Equity:
|3 080.67
|Free Margin:
|3 070.67
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|85.77
|Gross Loss:
|4.18
|Total Net Profit:
|81.59
|Profit Factor:
|20.52
|Expected Payoff:
|7.42
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|3.38 (0.11%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.11% (3.38)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (81.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (18.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|24.43
|loss trade:
|-3.38
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.53
|loss trade:
|-2.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (23.48)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-3.38)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|38.87 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3.38 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1