Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1458181 Name: V1+V2_Mini-5% Currency: USD 2007 May 21, 21:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
339245602007.05.06 22:46balanceDeposit500.00
339255242007.05.06 23:03buy0.01eurusdm1.35981.33981.36252007.05.07 12:381.36250.000.000.000.27
339701212007.05.07 11:38sell0.02eurusdm1.36161.37961.35892007.05.08 08:151.35890.000.000.010.54
339255352007.05.06 23:03sell0.01eurusdm1.35961.37961.35692007.05.08 08:161.35850.000.000.010.11
340480572007.05.08 08:17sell0.01eurusdm1.35811.37811.35542007.05.08 10:491.35540.000.000.000.27
340604652007.05.08 10:50sell0.01eurusdm1.35501.37501.35232007.05.08 14:181.35230.000.000.000.27
340774792007.05.08 14:18buy0.32eurusdm1.35221.34221.35492007.05.09 06:151.35490.000.00-0.198.64
339762822007.05.07 12:39buy0.01eurusdm1.36281.34281.36552007.05.09 06:151.35500.000.00-0.02-0.78
340470682007.05.08 08:15buy0.04eurusdm1.35871.34271.36142007.05.09 06:151.35500.000.00-0.02-1.48
340745702007.05.08 14:13buy0.16eurusdm1.35461.34261.35732007.05.09 06:151.35500.000.00-0.100.64
339883842007.05.07 17:31buy0.02eurusdm1.36081.34281.36352007.05.09 06:161.35520.000.00-0.02-1.12
340559892007.05.08 10:07buy0.08eurusdm1.35671.34271.35942007.05.09 06:161.35510.000.00-0.05-1.28
341444642007.05.09 10:46buy0.02eurusdm1.35321.33521.35592007.05.09 13:241.35590.000.000.000.54
341279002007.05.09 06:17buy0.01eurusdm1.35521.33521.35792007.05.09 13:241.35590.000.000.000.07
341274022007.05.09 06:15sell0.01eurusdm1.35501.37501.35232007.05.09 18:451.35230.000.000.000.27
341842522007.05.09 18:19buy0.02eurusdm1.35311.33511.35582007.05.10 06:111.35580.000.00-0.040.54
341600092007.05.09 13:24buy0.01eurusdm1.35631.33631.35902007.05.10 06:111.35580.000.00-0.02-0.05
342200762007.05.10 06:11sell0.04eurusdm1.35601.37201.35332007.05.10 09:141.35330.000.000.001.08
341897362007.05.09 18:45sell0.01eurusdm1.35201.37201.34932007.05.10 09:141.35330.000.000.02-0.13
342162132007.05.10 05:45sell0.02eurusdm1.35401.37201.35132007.05.10 09:141.35330.000.000.000.14
342391302007.05.10 09:14sell0.01eurusdm1.35321.37321.35052007.05.10 12:551.35050.000.000.000.27
342726902007.05.10 12:55sell0.01eurusdm1.35041.37041.34772007.05.10 17:041.34770.000.000.000.27
343104972007.05.10 17:04buy0.16eurusdm1.34791.33591.35062007.05.11 13:261.35060.000.00-0.104.32
342200112007.05.10 06:11buy0.01eurusdm1.35611.33611.35882007.05.11 13:261.35060.000.00-0.01-0.55
342318212007.05.10 08:14buy0.02eurusdm1.35401.33601.35672007.05.11 13:291.35060.000.00-0.01-0.68
342797512007.05.10 13:21buy0.08eurusdm1.34991.33591.35262007.05.11 13:291.35060.000.00-0.050.56
342684742007.05.10 12:50buy0.04eurusdm1.35191.33591.35462007.05.11 13:301.35060.000.00-0.02-0.52
344236712007.05.11 13:30buy0.01eurusdm1.35081.33081.35352007.05.13 22:001.35270.000.00-0.010.19
344610382007.05.13 22:01buy0.01eurusdm1.35341.33341.35612007.05.15 02:181.35470.000.00-0.010.13
345756932007.05.15 10:26buy0.02eurusdm1.35281.33481.35552007.05.15 12:331.35550.000.000.000.54
345447682007.05.15 02:19buy0.01eurusdm1.35481.33481.35752007.05.15 12:331.35550.000.000.000.07
345848222007.05.15 12:33buy0.01eurusdm1.35591.33591.35862007.05.15 14:401.35860.000.000.000.27
346077842007.05.15 14:40buy0.01eurusdm1.35911.33911.36182007.05.15 16:501.35990.000.000.000.08
346259232007.05.15 16:50buy0.01eurusdm1.36011.34011.36282007.05.16 01:591.35890.000.00-0.01-0.12
343107912007.05.10 17:04sell0.01eurusdm1.34731.36731.34462007.05.16 12:031.35710.000.000.04-0.98
346110312007.05.15 14:50sell0.64eurusdm1.35931.36731.35662007.05.16 15:081.35660.000.000.3517.28
346035422007.05.15 14:32sell0.32eurusdm1.35731.36731.35462007.05.16 15:121.35460.000.000.178.64
344142012007.05.11 12:34sell0.02eurusdm1.34931.36731.34662007.05.16 15:131.35360.000.000.03-0.86
344645742007.05.13 22:48sell0.08eurusdm1.35331.36731.35062007.05.16 15:131.35360.000.000.08-0.24
344261702007.05.11 13:39sell0.04eurusdm1.35131.36731.34862007.05.16 15:141.35370.000.000.06-0.96
345050092007.05.14 10:31sell0.16eurusdm1.35531.36731.35262007.05.16 15:141.35400.000.000.182.08
347176152007.05.16 15:14sell0.01eurusdm1.35391.37791.35122007.05.16 16:071.35120.000.000.000.27
347160192007.05.16 15:13buy0.04eurusdm1.35371.33371.35642007.05.17 02:391.35250.000.00-0.07-0.48
346478872007.05.16 01:59buy0.01eurusdm1.35901.33501.36172007.05.17 02:391.35250.000.00-0.02-0.65
346948122007.05.16 12:41buy0.02eurusdm1.35701.33501.35972007.05.17 02:391.35260.000.00-0.04-0.88
347289432007.05.16 16:03buy0.08eurusdm1.35161.33361.35432007.05.17 02:401.35250.000.00-0.150.72
347734642007.05.17 04:16sell0.02eurusdm1.35311.37511.35042007.05.17 12:311.35040.000.000.000.54
347306252007.05.16 16:08sell0.01eurusdm1.35111.37511.34842007.05.17 12:311.35040.000.000.020.07
348184722007.05.17 12:31sell0.01eurusdm1.35031.37431.34762007.05.18 10:351.34760.000.000.010.27
348259522007.05.17 12:47buy0.04eurusdm1.34851.32851.35122007.05.18 15:081.35120.000.00-0.021.08
347696212007.05.17 02:42buy0.01eurusdm1.35261.32861.35532007.05.18 15:081.35120.000.00-0.01-0.14
348074602007.05.17 11:16buy0.02eurusdm1.35061.32861.35332007.05.18 15:081.35130.000.00-0.010.14
349705042007.05.18 15:09buy0.01eurusdm1.35141.32741.35412007.05.20 22:001.35140.000.00-0.010.00
349708002007.05.18 15:09sell0.04eurusdm1.35151.37151.34882007.05.21 09:471.34880.000.000.021.08
349224782007.05.18 10:35sell0.01eurusdm1.34751.37151.34482007.05.21 09:471.34880.000.000.01-0.13
349603762007.05.18 14:28sell0.02eurusdm1.34951.37151.34682007.05.21 09:481.34850.000.000.010.20
350895182007.05.21 09:48sell0.01eurusdm1.34831.37231.34562007.05.21 10:341.34560.000.000.000.27
  0.00 0.00 0.01 40.69
Closed P/L: 40.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
349949592007.05.20 22:01buy0.01eurusdm1.35221.32821.3549 1.34670.000.00-0.01-0.55
350607282007.05.21 07:43buy0.02eurusdm1.35021.32821.3529 1.34670.000.00-0.01-0.70
350955812007.05.21 10:16buy0.04eurusdm1.34821.32821.3509 1.34670.000.00-0.02-0.60
351050262007.05.21 10:34buy0.08eurusdm1.34571.32771.3484 1.34670.000.00-0.050.80
351062312007.05.21 10:36sell0.01eurusdm1.34551.36951.3428 1.34690.000.000.01-0.14
  0.00 0.00 -0.08 -1.19
 Floating P/L: -1.27
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 40.70 Floating P/L: -1.27 Margin: 7.50
Balance: 540.70 Equity: 539.43 Free Margin: 531.93
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 52.82 Gross Loss: 12.12 Total Net Profit: 40.70
Profit Factor: 4.36 Expected Payoff: 0.73  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 4.23 (0.83%) Relative Drawdown: 0.83% (4.23)
 
Total Trades: 56 Short Positions (won %): 25 (76.00%) Long Positions (won %): 31 (54.84%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 36 (64.29%) Loss trades (% of total): 20 (35.71%)
Largest profit trade: 17.63 loss trade: -1.50
Average profit trade: 1.47 loss trade: -0.61
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (9.93) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1.89)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 26.44 (2) consecutive loss (count): -2.47 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2