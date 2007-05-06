|Account: 1458181
|Name: V1+V2_Mini-5%
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 21, 21:02
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33924560
|2007.05.06 22:46
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|33925524
|2007.05.06 23:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3598
|1.3398
|1.3625
|2007.05.07 12:38
|1.3625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|33970121
|2007.05.07 11:38
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3616
|1.3796
|1.3589
|2007.05.08 08:15
|1.3589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.54
|33925535
|2007.05.06 23:03
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3596
|1.3796
|1.3569
|2007.05.08 08:16
|1.3585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.11
|34048057
|2007.05.08 08:17
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3581
|1.3781
|1.3554
|2007.05.08 10:49
|1.3554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|34060465
|2007.05.08 10:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3550
|1.3750
|1.3523
|2007.05.08 14:18
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|34077479
|2007.05.08 14:18
|buy
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3522
|1.3422
|1.3549
|2007.05.09 06:15
|1.3549
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|8.64
|33976282
|2007.05.07 12:39
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3628
|1.3428
|1.3655
|2007.05.09 06:15
|1.3550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.78
|34047068
|2007.05.08 08:15
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3587
|1.3427
|1.3614
|2007.05.09 06:15
|1.3550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-1.48
|34074570
|2007.05.08 14:13
|buy
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3546
|1.3426
|1.3573
|2007.05.09 06:15
|1.3550
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|0.64
|33988384
|2007.05.07 17:31
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3608
|1.3428
|1.3635
|2007.05.09 06:16
|1.3552
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-1.12
|34055989
|2007.05.08 10:07
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3567
|1.3427
|1.3594
|2007.05.09 06:16
|1.3551
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-1.28
|34144464
|2007.05.09 10:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3532
|1.3352
|1.3559
|2007.05.09 13:24
|1.3559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|34127900
|2007.05.09 06:17
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3552
|1.3352
|1.3579
|2007.05.09 13:24
|1.3559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|34127402
|2007.05.09 06:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3550
|1.3750
|1.3523
|2007.05.09 18:45
|1.3523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|34184252
|2007.05.09 18:19
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3531
|1.3351
|1.3558
|2007.05.10 06:11
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.54
|34160009
|2007.05.09 13:24
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3563
|1.3363
|1.3590
|2007.05.10 06:11
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.05
|34220076
|2007.05.10 06:11
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3560
|1.3720
|1.3533
|2007.05.10 09:14
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|34189736
|2007.05.09 18:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3520
|1.3720
|1.3493
|2007.05.10 09:14
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.13
|34216213
|2007.05.10 05:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3540
|1.3720
|1.3513
|2007.05.10 09:14
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|34239130
|2007.05.10 09:14
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3532
|1.3732
|1.3505
|2007.05.10 12:55
|1.3505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|34272690
|2007.05.10 12:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3504
|1.3704
|1.3477
|2007.05.10 17:04
|1.3477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|34310497
|2007.05.10 17:04
|buy
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3479
|1.3359
|1.3506
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3506
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|4.32
|34220011
|2007.05.10 06:11
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3561
|1.3361
|1.3588
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3506
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.55
|34231821
|2007.05.10 08:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3540
|1.3360
|1.3567
|2007.05.11 13:29
|1.3506
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.68
|34279751
|2007.05.10 13:21
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3499
|1.3359
|1.3526
|2007.05.11 13:29
|1.3506
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.56
|34268474
|2007.05.10 12:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3519
|1.3359
|1.3546
|2007.05.11 13:30
|1.3506
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.52
|34423671
|2007.05.11 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3508
|1.3308
|1.3535
|2007.05.13 22:00
|1.3527
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.19
|34461038
|2007.05.13 22:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3534
|1.3334
|1.3561
|2007.05.15 02:18
|1.3547
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.13
|34575693
|2007.05.15 10:26
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3528
|1.3348
|1.3555
|2007.05.15 12:33
|1.3555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|34544768
|2007.05.15 02:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3548
|1.3348
|1.3575
|2007.05.15 12:33
|1.3555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|34584822
|2007.05.15 12:33
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3559
|1.3359
|1.3586
|2007.05.15 14:40
|1.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|34607784
|2007.05.15 14:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3591
|1.3391
|1.3618
|2007.05.15 16:50
|1.3599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|34625923
|2007.05.15 16:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3601
|1.3401
|1.3628
|2007.05.16 01:59
|1.3589
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.12
|34310791
|2007.05.10 17:04
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3473
|1.3673
|1.3446
|2007.05.16 12:03
|1.3571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-0.98
|34611031
|2007.05.15 14:50
|sell
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.3593
|1.3673
|1.3566
|2007.05.16 15:08
|1.3566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|17.28
|34603542
|2007.05.15 14:32
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3573
|1.3673
|1.3546
|2007.05.16 15:12
|1.3546
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|8.64
|34414201
|2007.05.11 12:34
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3493
|1.3673
|1.3466
|2007.05.16 15:13
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.86
|34464574
|2007.05.13 22:48
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3533
|1.3673
|1.3506
|2007.05.16 15:13
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-0.24
|34426170
|2007.05.11 13:39
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3513
|1.3673
|1.3486
|2007.05.16 15:14
|1.3537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-0.96
|34505009
|2007.05.14 10:31
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3553
|1.3673
|1.3526
|2007.05.16 15:14
|1.3540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|2.08
|34717615
|2007.05.16 15:14
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3539
|1.3779
|1.3512
|2007.05.16 16:07
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|34716019
|2007.05.16 15:13
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3537
|1.3337
|1.3564
|2007.05.17 02:39
|1.3525
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.48
|34647887
|2007.05.16 01:59
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3590
|1.3350
|1.3617
|2007.05.17 02:39
|1.3525
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.65
|34694812
|2007.05.16 12:41
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3570
|1.3350
|1.3597
|2007.05.17 02:39
|1.3526
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.88
|34728943
|2007.05.16 16:03
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3516
|1.3336
|1.3543
|2007.05.17 02:40
|1.3525
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|0.72
|34773464
|2007.05.17 04:16
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3531
|1.3751
|1.3504
|2007.05.17 12:31
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|34730625
|2007.05.16 16:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3511
|1.3751
|1.3484
|2007.05.17 12:31
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.07
|34818472
|2007.05.17 12:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3503
|1.3743
|1.3476
|2007.05.18 10:35
|1.3476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.27
|34825952
|2007.05.17 12:47
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3485
|1.3285
|1.3512
|2007.05.18 15:08
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|1.08
|34769621
|2007.05.17 02:42
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3526
|1.3286
|1.3553
|2007.05.18 15:08
|1.3512
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.14
|34807460
|2007.05.17 11:16
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3506
|1.3286
|1.3533
|2007.05.18 15:08
|1.3513
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.14
|34970504
|2007.05.18 15:09
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3514
|1.3274
|1.3541
|2007.05.20 22:00
|1.3514
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|34970800
|2007.05.18 15:09
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3515
|1.3715
|1.3488
|2007.05.21 09:47
|1.3488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|1.08
|34922478
|2007.05.18 10:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3475
|1.3715
|1.3448
|2007.05.21 09:47
|1.3488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.13
|34960376
|2007.05.18 14:28
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3495
|1.3715
|1.3468
|2007.05.21 09:48
|1.3485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.20
|35089518
|2007.05.21 09:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3483
|1.3723
|1.3456
|2007.05.21 10:34
|1.3456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|40.69
|Closed P/L:
|40.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|34994959
|2007.05.20 22:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3522
|1.3282
|1.3549
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.55
|35060728
|2007.05.21 07:43
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3502
|1.3282
|1.3529
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.70
|35095581
|2007.05.21 10:16
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3482
|1.3282
|1.3509
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.60
|35105026
|2007.05.21 10:34
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3457
|1.3277
|1.3484
|1.3467
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.80
|35106231
|2007.05.21 10:36
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3455
|1.3695
|1.3428
|1.3469
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-1.19
|Floating P/L:
|-1.27
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|40.70
|Floating P/L:
|-1.27
|Margin:
|7.50
|Balance:
|540.70
|Equity:
|539.43
|Free Margin:
|531.93
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|52.82
|Gross Loss:
|12.12
|Total Net Profit:
|40.70
|Profit Factor:
|4.36
|Expected Payoff:
|0.73
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|4.23 (0.83%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.83% (4.23)
|Total Trades:
|56
|Short Positions (won %):
|25 (76.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|31 (54.84%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|36 (64.29%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|20 (35.71%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|17.63
|loss trade:
|-1.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.47
|loss trade:
|-0.61
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (9.93)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-1.89)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|26.44 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2.47 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2