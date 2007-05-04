Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1456414 Name: V1+V2 Currency: USD 2007 May 21, 21:06
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
338625122007.05.04 10:55balanceDeposit3 000.00
338625592007.05.04 10:58buy0.01eurusd1.35631.31631.35902007.05.04 12:571.35900.000.000.002.70
338626652007.05.04 10:58sell0.01eurusd1.35621.40001.35362007.05.04 12:351.35550.000.000.000.70
338748032007.05.04 12:31sell0.02eurusd1.35851.40011.35592007.05.04 12:351.35590.000.000.005.20
338789972007.05.04 12:35sell0.01eurusd1.35541.39921.35282007.05.07 19:131.35980.000.000.05-4.40
338823882007.05.04 12:45sell0.02eurusd1.35771.39931.35512007.05.07 21:191.35980.000.000.22-4.20
338864132007.05.04 12:58buy0.01eurusd1.35921.31921.36192007.05.07 12:311.36190.000.00-0.062.70
338923072007.05.04 13:36sell0.04eurusd1.36001.39941.35742007.05.07 19:131.35980.000.000.220.80
339751772007.05.07 12:32buy0.01eurusd1.36211.32211.36482007.05.09 13:241.35620.000.00-0.12-5.90
339760242007.05.07 12:37sell0.08eurusd1.36231.39951.35972007.05.07 19:131.35980.000.000.0020.00
339947672007.05.07 19:13buy0.02eurusd1.36001.32201.36272007.05.09 13:241.35620.000.00-0.24-7.60
339952212007.05.07 19:17sell0.02eurusd1.35991.40151.35732007.05.07 21:191.35980.000.000.110.20
340008122007.05.07 21:21sell0.01eurusd1.35971.40351.35712007.05.08 08:131.35900.000.000.000.70
340332172007.05.08 05:46sell0.02eurusd1.36201.40361.35942007.05.08 08:121.35940.000.000.005.20
340490632007.05.08 08:19sell0.01eurusd1.35791.40171.35532007.05.08 10:491.35530.000.000.002.60
340505092007.05.08 08:37buy0.04eurusd1.35781.32181.36052007.05.09 13:241.35620.000.00-0.24-6.40
340595262007.05.08 10:49buy0.08eurusd1.35571.32171.35842007.05.09 13:241.35620.000.00-0.484.00
340600182007.05.08 10:49sell0.01eurusd1.35511.39891.35252007.05.08 14:181.35250.000.000.002.60
340755652007.05.08 14:15buy0.16eurusd1.35361.32161.35632007.05.09 13:241.35620.000.00-0.9741.60
340774902007.05.08 14:18sell0.01eurusd1.35201.39581.34942007.05.10 12:511.35180.000.000.210.20
340956182007.05.08 17:34sell0.02eurusd1.35431.39591.35172007.05.10 12:501.35170.000.000.435.20
341609082007.05.09 13:24buy0.01eurusd1.35631.31631.35902007.05.10 06:111.35580.000.00-0.18-0.50
341842492007.05.09 18:19buy0.02eurusd1.35311.31511.35582007.05.10 06:111.35580.000.00-0.365.40
342020932007.05.09 23:31sell0.01usdchf1.21831.26211.21572007.05.11 09:031.21800.000.00-0.090.25
342021282007.05.09 23:31buy0.01usdchf1.21861.17861.22132007.05.10 09:231.21910.000.000.000.41
342200142007.05.10 06:11buy0.01eurusd1.35621.31621.35892007.05.11 13:261.35030.000.00-0.06-5.90
342211242007.05.10 06:20buy0.02usdchf1.21651.17851.21922007.05.10 09:231.21910.000.000.004.27
342317982007.05.10 08:14buy0.02eurusd1.35401.31601.35672007.05.11 13:261.35060.000.00-0.12-6.80
342421612007.05.10 09:23buy0.01usdchf1.21941.17941.22212007.05.10 12:531.22000.000.000.000.49
342571152007.05.10 11:23buy0.02usdchf1.21731.17931.22002007.05.10 12:531.22000.000.000.004.43
342684532007.05.10 12:50buy0.04eurusd1.35191.31591.35462007.05.11 13:261.35030.000.00-0.24-6.40
342691312007.05.10 12:51sell0.01eurusd1.35121.39501.34862007.05.10 16:551.34860.000.000.002.60
342708552007.05.10 12:53buy0.01usdchf1.22071.18071.22342007.05.16 11:411.21740.000.000.36-2.71
342779172007.05.10 13:17sell0.02usdchf1.22061.26221.21802007.05.11 09:031.21800.000.00-0.194.27
342801532007.05.10 13:21buy0.08eurusd1.34981.31581.35252007.05.11 13:261.35040.000.00-0.484.80
343061482007.05.10 16:55sell0.01eurusd1.34841.39221.34582007.05.15 10:241.35300.000.000.15-4.60
343106522007.05.10 17:04buy0.16eurusd1.34771.31571.35042007.05.11 13:261.35040.000.00-0.9743.20
343886802007.05.11 08:42buy0.02usdchf1.21861.18061.22132007.05.16 11:411.21740.000.000.54-1.97
343923572007.05.11 09:08sell0.01usdchf1.21801.26181.21542007.05.15 06:351.21770.000.00-0.180.25
344231542007.05.11 13:26buy0.01eurusd1.35071.31071.35342007.05.13 22:481.35340.000.00-0.062.70
344256202007.05.11 13:37sell0.02eurusd1.35101.39261.34842007.05.15 10:251.35290.000.000.22-3.80
344645152007.05.13 22:47sell0.04eurusd1.35331.39271.35072007.05.15 10:241.35300.000.000.221.20
344647162007.05.13 22:48buy0.01eurusd1.35361.31361.35632007.05.15 12:341.35620.000.00-0.062.60
344924602007.05.14 07:28sell0.02usdchf1.22031.26191.21772007.05.15 06:351.21770.000.00-0.194.27
345073702007.05.14 11:13sell0.08eurusd1.35561.39281.35302007.05.15 10:241.35300.000.000.4320.80
345539532007.05.15 06:35sell0.01usdchf1.21711.26091.21452007.05.15 14:391.21680.000.000.000.25
345725712007.05.15 09:50sell0.02usdchf1.21941.26101.21682007.05.15 14:391.21680.000.000.004.27
345755972007.05.15 10:26sell0.01eurusd1.35261.39641.35002007.05.16 12:411.35690.000.000.05-4.30
345839562007.05.15 12:32sell0.02eurusd1.35491.39651.35232007.05.16 12:421.35680.000.000.11-3.80
345859412007.05.15 12:34buy0.01eurusd1.35671.31671.35942007.05.15 14:321.35740.000.000.000.70
345929872007.05.15 13:08buy0.02eurusd1.35461.31661.35732007.05.15 14:321.35730.000.000.005.40
346034442007.05.15 14:32sell0.04eurusd1.35721.39661.35462007.05.16 12:411.35690.000.000.221.20
346039092007.05.15 14:32buy0.01eurusd1.35751.31751.36022007.05.15 15:021.36020.000.000.002.70
346070182007.05.15 14:39sell0.01usdchf1.21631.26011.21372007.05.15 15:021.21370.000.000.002.14
346075502007.05.15 14:40buy0.04usdchf1.21651.18051.21922007.05.16 11:411.21740.000.000.362.96
346111842007.05.15 14:50sell0.08eurusd1.35951.39671.35692007.05.16 12:411.35690.000.000.4320.80
346119922007.05.15 14:51buy0.08usdchf1.21431.18031.21702007.05.16 11:401.21700.000.000.7117.75
346153852007.05.15 15:02buy0.01eurusd1.36041.32041.36312007.05.17 07:311.35420.000.00-0.24-6.20
346157462007.05.15 15:02sell0.01usdchf1.21321.25701.21062007.05.17 06:471.22070.000.00-0.37-6.14
346298482007.05.15 17:45sell0.02usdchf1.21551.25711.21292007.05.17 06:481.22030.000.00-0.75-7.87
346826442007.05.16 11:41buy0.01usdchf1.21771.17771.22042007.05.16 15:091.22040.000.000.002.21
346850402007.05.16 11:49buy0.02eurusd1.35831.32031.36102007.05.17 07:311.35430.000.00-0.36-8.00
346853692007.05.16 11:50sell0.04usdchf1.21781.25721.21522007.05.17 06:481.22050.000.00-1.13-8.85
346958322007.05.16 12:42sell0.01eurusd1.35671.40051.35412007.05.16 15:121.35410.000.000.002.60
347127762007.05.16 15:08buy0.04eurusd1.35601.32001.35872007.05.17 07:311.35430.000.00-0.73-6.80
347138972007.05.16 15:10sell0.08usdchf1.22071.25791.21812007.05.17 06:481.22030.000.00-2.262.62
347142072007.05.16 15:11buy0.01usdchf1.22111.18111.22382007.05.16 16:111.22380.000.000.002.21
347157152007.05.16 15:13sell0.01eurusd1.35341.39721.35082007.05.16 16:111.35080.000.000.002.60
347160152007.05.16 15:13buy0.08eurusd1.35381.31981.35652007.05.17 07:311.35430.000.00-1.454.00
347287302007.05.16 16:03buy0.16eurusd1.35161.31961.35432007.05.17 07:311.35430.000.00-2.9043.20
347288962007.05.16 16:03sell0.16usdchf1.22321.25821.22062007.05.17 06:471.22060.000.00-4.5134.08
347313692007.05.16 16:12buy0.01usdchf1.22491.18431.22702007.05.17 09:521.22330.000.000.27-1.31
347317482007.05.16 16:12sell0.01eurusd1.35031.39411.34772007.05.17 12:311.35010.000.000.160.20
347419772007.05.16 18:36buy0.02usdchf1.22281.18481.22552007.05.17 09:531.22330.000.000.530.82
347623952007.05.17 00:32sell0.02eurusd1.35271.39431.35012007.05.17 12:311.35010.000.000.005.20
347839002007.05.17 06:48buy0.04usdchf1.22071.18471.22342007.05.17 09:521.22330.000.000.008.50
347892532007.05.17 07:31buy0.01eurusd1.35441.31441.35712007.05.18 08:121.35080.000.00-0.06-3.60
347983602007.05.17 09:54buy0.01usdchf1.22361.18361.22632007.05.17 12:311.22630.000.000.002.20
348003662007.05.17 10:20buy0.02eurusd1.35231.31431.35502007.05.18 08:131.35080.000.00-0.12-3.00
348187062007.05.17 12:31buy0.04eurusd1.35021.31421.35292007.05.18 08:121.35080.000.00-0.242.40
348188102007.05.17 12:31buy0.01usdchf1.22681.18681.22952007.05.18 16:071.22730.000.000.090.41
348191752007.05.17 12:31sell0.01eurusd1.35011.39391.34752007.05.18 10:351.34760.000.000.052.50
348305022007.05.17 13:13buy0.08eurusd1.34811.31411.35082007.05.18 08:121.35080.000.00-0.4821.60
349013432007.05.18 08:13buy0.01eurusd1.35111.31111.35382007.05.18 14:281.34960.000.000.00-1.50
349134162007.05.18 09:18buy0.02eurusd1.34901.31101.35172007.05.18 14:281.34970.000.000.001.40
349224832007.05.18 10:35sell0.01eurusd1.34761.39141.34502007.05.21 09:421.34960.000.000.05-2.00
349257102007.05.18 10:47buy0.04eurusd1.34691.31091.34962007.05.18 14:281.34960.000.000.0010.80
349608842007.05.18 14:28buy0.01eurusd1.34981.30981.35252007.05.20 21:131.35250.000.00-0.062.70
349616052007.05.18 14:30sell0.02eurusd1.34981.39141.34722007.05.21 09:421.34950.000.000.110.60
349708512007.05.18 15:09buy0.02usdchf1.22471.18671.22742007.05.18 16:071.22730.000.000.004.24
349747252007.05.18 15:34sell0.04eurusd1.35211.39151.34952007.05.21 09:411.34950.000.000.2210.40
349806522007.05.18 16:07buy0.01usdchf1.22781.18781.23052007.05.21 10:241.23050.000.000.092.19
350868802007.05.21 09:43sell0.01eurusd1.34921.39301.34662007.05.21 10:341.34660.000.000.002.60
351023042007.05.21 10:34sell0.01eurusd1.34641.39021.34382007.05.21 10:391.34380.000.000.002.60
  0.00 0.00 -14.34 304.84
Closed P/L: 290.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
349930412007.05.20 22:00buy0.01eurusd1.35211.31211.3548 1.34680.000.00-0.06-5.30
350846182007.05.21 09:34buy0.02eurusd1.35001.31201.3527 1.34680.000.00-0.12-6.40
350973192007.05.21 10:21buy0.04eurusd1.34791.31191.3506 1.34680.000.00-0.24-4.40
351048352007.05.21 10:34buy0.08eurusd1.34561.31161.3483 1.34680.000.00-0.489.60
351076392007.05.21 10:39sell0.01eurusd1.34401.38781.3414 1.34700.000.000.05-3.00
351728002007.05.21 16:53sell0.02eurusd1.34631.38791.3437 1.34700.000.000.11-1.40
347838662007.05.17 06:48sell0.01usdchf1.22001.26381.2174 1.23080.000.00-0.27-8.77
347966372007.05.17 09:26sell0.02usdchf1.22231.26391.2197 1.23080.000.00-0.57-13.81
348056712007.05.17 11:06sell0.04usdchf1.22461.26401.2220 1.23080.000.00-1.14-20.15
348216212007.05.17 12:33sell0.08usdchf1.22691.26411.2243 1.23080.000.00-2.25-25.35
350890342007.05.21 09:48sell0.16usdchf1.22921.26421.2266 1.23080.000.00-1.50-20.80
350990982007.05.21 10:24buy0.01usdchf1.23091.19091.2336 1.23040.000.000.09-0.41
351041902007.05.21 10:34sell0.32usdchf1.23151.26431.2289 1.23080.000.00-3.0118.20
  0.00 0.00 -9.39 -81.99
 Floating P/L: -91.38
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 290.50 Floating P/L: -91.38 Margin: 390.00
Balance: 3 290.50 Equity: 3 199.12 Free Margin: 2 809.12
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 417.99 Gross Loss: 127.49 Total Net Profit: 290.50
Profit Factor: 3.28 Expected Payoff: 3.12  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 24.75 (0.77%) Relative Drawdown: 0.77% (24.75)
 
Total Trades: 93 Short Positions (won %): 44 (77.27%) Long Positions (won %): 49 (67.35%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 67 (72.04%) Loss trades (% of total): 26 (27.96%)
Largest profit trade: 42.23 loss trade: -9.98
Average profit trade: 6.24 loss trade: -4.90
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (64.71) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-19.52)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 64.71 (10) consecutive loss (count): -19.52 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1