|Account: 1456414
|Name: V1+V2
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 21, 21:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33862512
|2007.05.04 10:55
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|33862559
|2007.05.04 10:58
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3563
|1.3163
|1.3590
|2007.05.04 12:57
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|33862665
|2007.05.04 10:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3562
|1.4000
|1.3536
|2007.05.04 12:35
|1.3555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|33874803
|2007.05.04 12:31
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3585
|1.4001
|1.3559
|2007.05.04 12:35
|1.3559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|33878997
|2007.05.04 12:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3554
|1.3992
|1.3528
|2007.05.07 19:13
|1.3598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-4.40
|33882388
|2007.05.04 12:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3577
|1.3993
|1.3551
|2007.05.07 21:19
|1.3598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-4.20
|33886413
|2007.05.04 12:58
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3592
|1.3192
|1.3619
|2007.05.07 12:31
|1.3619
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|2.70
|33892307
|2007.05.04 13:36
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3600
|1.3994
|1.3574
|2007.05.07 19:13
|1.3598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|0.80
|33975177
|2007.05.07 12:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3621
|1.3221
|1.3648
|2007.05.09 13:24
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-5.90
|33976024
|2007.05.07 12:37
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3623
|1.3995
|1.3597
|2007.05.07 19:13
|1.3598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|33994767
|2007.05.07 19:13
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3600
|1.3220
|1.3627
|2007.05.09 13:24
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-7.60
|33995221
|2007.05.07 19:17
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3599
|1.4015
|1.3573
|2007.05.07 21:19
|1.3598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|0.20
|34000812
|2007.05.07 21:21
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3597
|1.4035
|1.3571
|2007.05.08 08:13
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|34033217
|2007.05.08 05:46
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3620
|1.4036
|1.3594
|2007.05.08 08:12
|1.3594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|34049063
|2007.05.08 08:19
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3579
|1.4017
|1.3553
|2007.05.08 10:49
|1.3553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|34050509
|2007.05.08 08:37
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3578
|1.3218
|1.3605
|2007.05.09 13:24
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-6.40
|34059526
|2007.05.08 10:49
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3557
|1.3217
|1.3584
|2007.05.09 13:24
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|4.00
|34060018
|2007.05.08 10:49
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3989
|1.3525
|2007.05.08 14:18
|1.3525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|34075565
|2007.05.08 14:15
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3536
|1.3216
|1.3563
|2007.05.09 13:24
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.97
|41.60
|34077490
|2007.05.08 14:18
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3520
|1.3958
|1.3494
|2007.05.10 12:51
|1.3518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|0.20
|34095618
|2007.05.08 17:34
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3543
|1.3959
|1.3517
|2007.05.10 12:50
|1.3517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|5.20
|34160908
|2007.05.09 13:24
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3563
|1.3163
|1.3590
|2007.05.10 06:11
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-0.50
|34184249
|2007.05.09 18:19
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3531
|1.3151
|1.3558
|2007.05.10 06:11
|1.3558
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|5.40
|34202093
|2007.05.09 23:31
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2183
|1.2621
|1.2157
|2007.05.11 09:03
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.25
|34202128
|2007.05.09 23:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2186
|1.1786
|1.2213
|2007.05.10 09:23
|1.2191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|34220014
|2007.05.10 06:11
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3562
|1.3162
|1.3589
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3503
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-5.90
|34221124
|2007.05.10 06:20
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2165
|1.1785
|1.2192
|2007.05.10 09:23
|1.2191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.27
|34231798
|2007.05.10 08:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3540
|1.3160
|1.3567
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3506
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-6.80
|34242161
|2007.05.10 09:23
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2194
|1.1794
|1.2221
|2007.05.10 12:53
|1.2200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|34257115
|2007.05.10 11:23
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2173
|1.1793
|1.2200
|2007.05.10 12:53
|1.2200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.43
|34268453
|2007.05.10 12:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3519
|1.3159
|1.3546
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3503
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-6.40
|34269131
|2007.05.10 12:51
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3512
|1.3950
|1.3486
|2007.05.10 16:55
|1.3486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|34270855
|2007.05.10 12:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2207
|1.1807
|1.2234
|2007.05.16 11:41
|1.2174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|-2.71
|34277917
|2007.05.10 13:17
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2206
|1.2622
|1.2180
|2007.05.11 09:03
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|4.27
|34280153
|2007.05.10 13:21
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3498
|1.3158
|1.3525
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|4.80
|34306148
|2007.05.10 16:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3484
|1.3922
|1.3458
|2007.05.15 10:24
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-4.60
|34310652
|2007.05.10 17:04
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3477
|1.3157
|1.3504
|2007.05.11 13:26
|1.3504
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.97
|43.20
|34388680
|2007.05.11 08:42
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2186
|1.1806
|1.2213
|2007.05.16 11:41
|1.2174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|-1.97
|34392357
|2007.05.11 09:08
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2180
|1.2618
|1.2154
|2007.05.15 06:35
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|0.25
|34423154
|2007.05.11 13:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.3107
|1.3534
|2007.05.13 22:48
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|2.70
|34425620
|2007.05.11 13:37
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3510
|1.3926
|1.3484
|2007.05.15 10:25
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-3.80
|34464515
|2007.05.13 22:47
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3533
|1.3927
|1.3507
|2007.05.15 10:24
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|1.20
|34464716
|2007.05.13 22:48
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3536
|1.3136
|1.3563
|2007.05.15 12:34
|1.3562
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|2.60
|34492460
|2007.05.14 07:28
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2203
|1.2619
|1.2177
|2007.05.15 06:35
|1.2177
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|4.27
|34507370
|2007.05.14 11:13
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3556
|1.3928
|1.3530
|2007.05.15 10:24
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|20.80
|34553953
|2007.05.15 06:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2171
|1.2609
|1.2145
|2007.05.15 14:39
|1.2168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|34572571
|2007.05.15 09:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2194
|1.2610
|1.2168
|2007.05.15 14:39
|1.2168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.27
|34575597
|2007.05.15 10:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3526
|1.3964
|1.3500
|2007.05.16 12:41
|1.3569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-4.30
|34583956
|2007.05.15 12:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3965
|1.3523
|2007.05.16 12:42
|1.3568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-3.80
|34585941
|2007.05.15 12:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3567
|1.3167
|1.3594
|2007.05.15 14:32
|1.3574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|34592987
|2007.05.15 13:08
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3546
|1.3166
|1.3573
|2007.05.15 14:32
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.40
|34603444
|2007.05.15 14:32
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3966
|1.3546
|2007.05.16 12:41
|1.3569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|1.20
|34603909
|2007.05.15 14:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3575
|1.3175
|1.3602
|2007.05.15 15:02
|1.3602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|34607018
|2007.05.15 14:39
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2163
|1.2601
|1.2137
|2007.05.15 15:02
|1.2137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.14
|34607550
|2007.05.15 14:40
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2165
|1.1805
|1.2192
|2007.05.16 11:41
|1.2174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|2.96
|34611184
|2007.05.15 14:50
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.3967
|1.3569
|2007.05.16 12:41
|1.3569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|20.80
|34611992
|2007.05.15 14:51
|buy
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2143
|1.1803
|1.2170
|2007.05.16 11:40
|1.2170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.71
|17.75
|34615385
|2007.05.15 15:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3604
|1.3204
|1.3631
|2007.05.17 07:31
|1.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-6.20
|34615746
|2007.05.15 15:02
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2132
|1.2570
|1.2106
|2007.05.17 06:47
|1.2207
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|-6.14
|34629848
|2007.05.15 17:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2155
|1.2571
|1.2129
|2007.05.17 06:48
|1.2203
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|-7.87
|34682644
|2007.05.16 11:41
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2177
|1.1777
|1.2204
|2007.05.16 15:09
|1.2204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.21
|34685040
|2007.05.16 11:49
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3583
|1.3203
|1.3610
|2007.05.17 07:31
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-8.00
|34685369
|2007.05.16 11:50
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2178
|1.2572
|1.2152
|2007.05.17 06:48
|1.2205
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.13
|-8.85
|34695832
|2007.05.16 12:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3567
|1.4005
|1.3541
|2007.05.16 15:12
|1.3541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|34712776
|2007.05.16 15:08
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3560
|1.3200
|1.3587
|2007.05.17 07:31
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|-6.80
|34713897
|2007.05.16 15:10
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2207
|1.2579
|1.2181
|2007.05.17 06:48
|1.2203
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.26
|2.62
|34714207
|2007.05.16 15:11
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2211
|1.1811
|1.2238
|2007.05.16 16:11
|1.2238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.21
|34715715
|2007.05.16 15:13
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3534
|1.3972
|1.3508
|2007.05.16 16:11
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|34716015
|2007.05.16 15:13
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3538
|1.3198
|1.3565
|2007.05.17 07:31
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|4.00
|34728730
|2007.05.16 16:03
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3516
|1.3196
|1.3543
|2007.05.17 07:31
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|43.20
|34728896
|2007.05.16 16:03
|sell
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2232
|1.2582
|1.2206
|2007.05.17 06:47
|1.2206
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.51
|34.08
|34731369
|2007.05.16 16:12
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2249
|1.1843
|1.2270
|2007.05.17 09:52
|1.2233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|-1.31
|34731748
|2007.05.16 16:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3503
|1.3941
|1.3477
|2007.05.17 12:31
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|0.20
|34741977
|2007.05.16 18:36
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2228
|1.1848
|1.2255
|2007.05.17 09:53
|1.2233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|0.82
|34762395
|2007.05.17 00:32
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3527
|1.3943
|1.3501
|2007.05.17 12:31
|1.3501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.20
|34783900
|2007.05.17 06:48
|buy
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2207
|1.1847
|1.2234
|2007.05.17 09:52
|1.2233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.50
|34789253
|2007.05.17 07:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3544
|1.3144
|1.3571
|2007.05.18 08:12
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-3.60
|34798360
|2007.05.17 09:54
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2236
|1.1836
|1.2263
|2007.05.17 12:31
|1.2263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|34800366
|2007.05.17 10:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3523
|1.3143
|1.3550
|2007.05.18 08:13
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-3.00
|34818706
|2007.05.17 12:31
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3502
|1.3142
|1.3529
|2007.05.18 08:12
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|2.40
|34818810
|2007.05.17 12:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2268
|1.1868
|1.2295
|2007.05.18 16:07
|1.2273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|0.41
|34819175
|2007.05.17 12:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3501
|1.3939
|1.3475
|2007.05.18 10:35
|1.3476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|2.50
|34830502
|2007.05.17 13:13
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3481
|1.3141
|1.3508
|2007.05.18 08:12
|1.3508
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|21.60
|34901343
|2007.05.18 08:13
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3511
|1.3111
|1.3538
|2007.05.18 14:28
|1.3496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|34913416
|2007.05.18 09:18
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3490
|1.3110
|1.3517
|2007.05.18 14:28
|1.3497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|34922483
|2007.05.18 10:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3476
|1.3914
|1.3450
|2007.05.21 09:42
|1.3496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-2.00
|34925710
|2007.05.18 10:47
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3469
|1.3109
|1.3496
|2007.05.18 14:28
|1.3496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|34960884
|2007.05.18 14:28
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3498
|1.3098
|1.3525
|2007.05.20 21:13
|1.3525
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|2.70
|34961605
|2007.05.18 14:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3498
|1.3914
|1.3472
|2007.05.21 09:42
|1.3495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|0.60
|34970851
|2007.05.18 15:09
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2247
|1.1867
|1.2274
|2007.05.18 16:07
|1.2273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.24
|34974725
|2007.05.18 15:34
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3521
|1.3915
|1.3495
|2007.05.21 09:41
|1.3495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|10.40
|34980652
|2007.05.18 16:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2278
|1.1878
|1.2305
|2007.05.21 10:24
|1.2305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|2.19
|35086880
|2007.05.21 09:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3492
|1.3930
|1.3466
|2007.05.21 10:34
|1.3466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|35102304
|2007.05.21 10:34
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3464
|1.3902
|1.3438
|2007.05.21 10:39
|1.3438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.34
|304.84
|Closed P/L:
|290.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|34993041
|2007.05.20 22:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3521
|1.3121
|1.3548
|1.3468
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-5.30
|35084618
|2007.05.21 09:34
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3500
|1.3120
|1.3527
|1.3468
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-6.40
|35097319
|2007.05.21 10:21
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3479
|1.3119
|1.3506
|1.3468
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-4.40
|35104835
|2007.05.21 10:34
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3456
|1.3116
|1.3483
|1.3468
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|9.60
|35107639
|2007.05.21 10:39
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3440
|1.3878
|1.3414
|1.3470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-3.00
|35172800
|2007.05.21 16:53
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3463
|1.3879
|1.3437
|1.3470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-1.40
|34783866
|2007.05.17 06:48
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2200
|1.2638
|1.2174
|1.2308
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|-8.77
|34796637
|2007.05.17 09:26
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2223
|1.2639
|1.2197
|1.2308
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|-13.81
|34805671
|2007.05.17 11:06
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2246
|1.2640
|1.2220
|1.2308
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.14
|-20.15
|34821621
|2007.05.17 12:33
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2269
|1.2641
|1.2243
|1.2308
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.25
|-25.35
|35089034
|2007.05.21 09:48
|sell
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2292
|1.2642
|1.2266
|1.2308
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.50
|-20.80
|35099098
|2007.05.21 10:24
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2309
|1.1909
|1.2336
|1.2304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-0.41
|35104190
|2007.05.21 10:34
|sell
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2315
|1.2643
|1.2289
|1.2308
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.01
|18.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.39
|-81.99
|Floating P/L:
|-91.38
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|290.50
|Floating P/L:
|-91.38
|Margin:
|390.00
|Balance:
|3 290.50
|Equity:
|3 199.12
|Free Margin:
|2 809.12
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|417.99
|Gross Loss:
|127.49
|Total Net Profit:
|290.50
|Profit Factor:
|3.28
|Expected Payoff:
|3.12
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|24.75 (0.77%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.77% (24.75)
|Total Trades:
|93
|Short Positions (won %):
|44 (77.27%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|49 (67.35%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|67 (72.04%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|26 (27.96%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|42.23
|loss trade:
|-9.98
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.24
|loss trade:
|-4.90
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (64.71)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-19.52)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|64.71 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-19.52 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1