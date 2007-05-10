FXDD

Account: 568345 Name: Gianni Pellizzaro Currency: USD 2007 May 10, 19:41
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
85680722007.05.10 04:30buy0.20audusd0.83260.82960.84262007.05.10 19:350.82960.000.000.00-60.00
 55555NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:3[sl]
85822242007.05.10 15:34sell0.10usdcad1.10621.10921.09622007.05.10 17:081.10920.000.000.00-27.05
 66666NewsTrader_v5.3 SELL:1[sl]
85822212007.05.10 15:31buy0.10usdcad1.10871.10551.11852007.05.10 15:421.10550.000.000.00-28.95
 66666NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:1[sl]
85822342007.05.10 15:26sell stop0.10usdcad1.10421.10721.09422007.05.10 15:411.1060cancelled
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85822302007.05.10 15:26sell stop0.10usdcad1.10521.10821.09522007.05.10 15:411.1061cancelled
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85822282007.05.10 15:26buy stop0.10usdcad1.10951.10651.11952007.05.10 15:411.1067cancelled
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85822332007.05.10 15:26buy stop0.10usdcad1.11071.10771.12072007.05.10 15:411.1067cancelled
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85823982007.05.10 15:28sell stop0.10usdjpy119.98120.48118.982007.05.10 15:38120.37cancelled
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85824052007.05.10 15:28sell stop0.10usdjpy119.83120.33118.832007.05.10 15:38120.38cancelled
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85823922007.05.10 15:28sell stop0.10usdjpy120.12120.62119.122007.05.10 15:38120.38cancelled
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85824032007.05.10 15:28buy stop0.10usdjpy120.96120.46121.962007.05.10 15:38120.42cancelled
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85823952007.05.10 15:28buy stop0.10usdjpy120.80120.30121.802007.05.10 15:38120.42cancelled
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85823892007.05.10 15:28buy stop0.10usdjpy120.65120.15121.652007.05.10 15:38120.42cancelled
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85823702007.05.10 15:28sell stop0.10usdchf1.21321.21821.20322007.05.10 15:381.2179cancelled
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85823792007.05.10 15:28sell stop0.10usdchf1.21171.21671.20172007.05.10 15:381.2178cancelled
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85823642007.05.10 15:28sell stop0.10usdchf1.21471.21971.20472007.05.10 15:381.2178cancelled
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85823382007.05.10 15:28sell stop0.10eurusd1.34921.35421.33922007.05.10 15:381.3530cancelled
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85823752007.05.10 15:28buy stop0.10usdchf1.22301.21801.23302007.05.10 15:381.2180cancelled
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85823682007.05.10 15:28buy stop0.10usdchf1.22151.21651.23152007.05.10 15:381.2180cancelled
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85823032007.05.10 15:28sell stop0.10gbpusd1.98361.98861.97362007.05.10 15:381.9877cancelled
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85823622007.05.10 15:28buy stop0.10usdchf1.22001.21501.23002007.05.10 15:381.2180cancelled
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85823292007.05.10 15:28sell stop0.10eurusd1.35071.35571.34072007.05.10 15:381.3530cancelled
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85823482007.05.10 15:28sell stop0.10eurusd1.34771.35271.33772007.05.10 15:381.3530cancelled
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85823082007.05.10 15:28sell stop0.10gbpusd1.98211.98711.97212007.05.10 15:381.9879cancelled
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85822952007.05.10 15:28sell stop0.10gbpusd1.98511.99011.97512007.05.10 15:381.9879cancelled
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85823422007.05.10 15:28buy stop0.10eurusd1.35911.35411.36912007.05.10 15:381.3536cancelled
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85823332007.05.10 15:28buy stop0.10eurusd1.35761.35261.36762007.05.10 15:381.3536cancelled
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85823252007.05.10 15:28buy stop0.10eurusd1.35601.35101.36602007.05.10 15:381.3536cancelled
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85823052007.05.10 15:28buy stop0.10gbpusd1.99351.98852.00352007.05.10 15:381.9883cancelled
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85822992007.05.10 15:28buy stop0.10gbpusd1.99201.98702.00202007.05.10 15:381.9883cancelled
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85822862007.05.10 15:28buy stop0.10gbpusd1.99051.98552.00052007.05.10 15:381.9883cancelled
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85812522007.05.10 14:43sell stop0.10eurusd1.34881.35381.33882007.05.10 14:561.3531cancelled
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85812582007.05.10 14:43sell stop0.10eurusd1.34731.35231.33732007.05.10 14:551.3532cancelled
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85812462007.05.10 14:43sell stop0.10eurusd1.35031.35531.34032007.05.10 14:551.3532cancelled
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85812002007.05.10 14:43sell stop0.10usdchf1.21371.21871.20372007.05.10 14:551.2175cancelled
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85812102007.05.10 14:43sell stop0.10usdchf1.21221.21721.20222007.05.10 14:541.2176cancelled
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85811902007.05.10 14:43sell stop0.10usdchf1.21521.22021.20522007.05.10 14:541.2176cancelled
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85812562007.05.10 14:43buy stop0.10eurusd1.35861.35361.36862007.05.10 14:541.3534cancelled
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85812412007.05.10 14:43buy stop0.10eurusd1.35561.35061.36562007.05.10 14:541.3534cancelled
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85812502007.05.10 14:43buy stop0.10eurusd1.35711.35211.36712007.05.10 14:541.3534cancelled
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85811712007.05.10 14:43sell stop0.10usdjpy120.03120.53119.032007.05.10 14:54120.33cancelled
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85812062007.05.10 14:43buy stop0.10usdchf1.22351.21851.23352007.05.10 14:541.2178cancelled
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85811962007.05.10 14:43buy stop0.10usdchf1.22201.21701.23202007.05.10 14:541.2178cancelled
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85811862007.05.10 14:43buy stop0.10usdchf1.22051.21551.23052007.05.10 14:541.2178cancelled
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85811782007.05.10 14:43sell stop0.10usdjpy119.87120.37118.872007.05.10 14:53120.35cancelled
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85811642007.05.10 14:43sell stop0.10usdjpy120.18120.68119.182007.05.10 14:53120.35cancelled
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85811742007.05.10 14:43buy stop0.10usdjpy121.01120.51122.012007.05.10 14:53120.38cancelled
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85811682007.05.10 14:43buy stop0.10usdjpy120.86120.36121.862007.05.10 14:53120.38cancelled
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85811612007.05.10 14:43buy stop0.10usdjpy120.70120.20121.702007.05.10 14:53120.38cancelled
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85795162007.05.10 13:58buy stop0.20gbpusd1.99431.98932.00432007.05.10 14:081.9882cancelled
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85795202007.05.10 13:58sell stop0.20gbpusd1.98281.98781.97282007.05.10 14:081.9877cancelled
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85795112007.05.10 13:58buy stop0.20gbpusd1.99281.98782.00282007.05.10 14:081.9881cancelled
 22222cancelled
85795142007.05.10 14:00sell0.20gbpusd1.98441.98941.97442007.05.10 14:001.98940.000.000.00-100.00
 22222NewsTrader_v5.3 SELL:2[sl]
85795022007.05.10 14:00buy0.20gbpusd1.99131.98632.00132007.05.10 14:001.98630.000.000.00-100.00
 22222NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:1[sl]
85795072007.05.10 14:00sell0.20gbpusd1.98591.99091.97592007.05.10 14:001.99090.000.000.00-100.00
 22222NewsTrader_v5.3 SELL:1[sl]
85746162007.05.10 11:28sell stop0.20gbpusd1.98651.99151.97652007.05.10 11:381.9913cancelled
 22222cancelled
85746202007.05.10 11:28sell stop0.20gbpusd1.98501.99001.97502007.05.10 11:381.9914cancelled
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85746132007.05.10 11:28sell stop0.20gbpusd1.98801.99301.97802007.05.10 11:381.9914cancelled
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85746112007.05.10 11:28buy stop0.20gbpusd1.99341.98842.00342007.05.10 11:381.9916cancelled
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85746142007.05.10 11:28buy stop0.20gbpusd1.99491.98992.00492007.05.10 11:381.9917cancelled
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85746182007.05.10 11:28buy stop0.20gbpusd1.99641.99142.00642007.05.10 11:381.9917cancelled
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85680602007.05.10 04:30buy0.20audusd0.83060.83190.84062007.05.10 11:070.83190.000.000.0026.00
 55555NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:1[sl]
85680682007.05.10 04:30buy0.20audusd0.83160.83190.84162007.05.10 11:070.83190.000.000.006.00
 55555NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:2[sl]
85680752007.05.10 04:28sell stop0.20audusd0.82710.83010.81712007.05.10 04:430.8316cancelled
 55555cancelled
85680642007.05.10 04:28sell stop0.20audusd0.82910.83210.81912007.05.10 04:430.8316cancelled
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85680692007.05.10 04:28sell stop0.20audusd0.82810.83110.81812007.05.10 04:430.8316cancelled
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85663082007.05.10 01:42buy stop0.20nzdusd0.73670.73370.74672007.05.10 01:440.7341cancelled
 77777cancelled
85663062007.05.10 01:42buy stop0.20nzdusd0.73570.73270.74572007.05.10 01:430.7337cancelled
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85663092007.05.10 01:42sell stop0.20nzdusd0.73010.73310.72012007.05.10 01:430.7333cancelled
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85662932007.05.10 01:41buy stop0.20nzdusd0.73490.73190.74492007.05.10 01:430.7338cancelled
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85663072007.05.10 01:42sell stop0.20nzdusd0.73110.73410.72112007.05.10 01:430.7333cancelled
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85662572007.05.10 01:41sell stop0.20nzdusd0.73130.73430.72132007.05.10 01:410.7334cancelled
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85662552007.05.10 01:41sell stop0.20nzdusd0.73230.73530.72232007.05.10 01:410.7334cancelled
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85662612007.05.10 01:41sell stop0.20nzdusd0.73030.73330.72032007.05.10 01:410.7334cancelled
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85662562007.05.10 01:41buy stop0.20nzdusd0.73580.73280.74582007.05.10 01:410.7340cancelled
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85662592007.05.10 01:41buy stop0.20nzdusd0.73680.73380.74682007.05.10 01:410.7340cancelled
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85662542007.05.10 01:41buy stop0.20nzdusd0.73480.73180.74482007.05.10 01:410.7340cancelled
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85662512007.05.10 01:40sell stop0.20nzdusd0.73130.73430.72132007.05.10 01:410.7333cancelled
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85662472007.05.10 01:40sell stop0.20nzdusd0.73230.73530.72232007.05.10 01:410.7333cancelled
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85662532007.05.10 01:40sell stop0.20nzdusd0.73030.73330.72032007.05.10 01:410.7333cancelled
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85662522007.05.10 01:40buy stop0.20nzdusd0.73700.73400.74702007.05.10 01:400.7338cancelled
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85662502007.05.10 01:40buy stop0.20nzdusd0.73600.73300.74602007.05.10 01:400.7338cancelled
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85662452007.05.10 01:40buy stop0.20nzdusd0.73500.73200.74502007.05.10 01:400.7338cancelled
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85662222007.05.10 01:40sell stop0.20nzdusd0.73110.73410.72112007.05.10 01:400.7333cancelled
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85662192007.05.10 01:40sell stop0.20nzdusd0.73210.73510.72212007.05.10 01:400.7330cancelled
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85662272007.05.10 01:40sell stop0.20nzdusd0.73010.73310.72012007.05.10 01:400.7330cancelled
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85662202007.05.10 01:40buy stop0.20nzdusd0.73580.73280.74582007.05.10 01:400.7335cancelled
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85662242007.05.10 01:40buy stop0.20nzdusd0.73680.73380.74682007.05.10 01:400.7335cancelled
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85662132007.05.10 01:40buy stop0.20nzdusd0.73480.73180.74482007.05.10 01:400.7335cancelled
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85629172007.05.09 21:18sell0.20eurusd1.35301.35801.34302007.05.09 22:001.35280.000.000.004.00
 11111NewsTrader_v5.3 SELL:1
85630082007.05.09 21:18sell0.20gbpusd1.99441.99941.98442007.05.09 22:001.99400.000.000.008.00
 22222NewsTrader_v5.3 SELL:1
85629402007.05.09 21:19buy0.20usdchf1.21911.21411.22912007.05.09 22:001.21880.000.000.00-4.92
 44444NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:1
85630192007.05.09 21:13sell stop0.20gbpusd1.99141.99641.98142007.05.09 21:231.9944cancelled
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85630132007.05.09 21:13sell stop0.20gbpusd1.99291.99791.98292007.05.09 21:231.9945cancelled
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85629872007.05.09 21:13sell stop0.20usdjpy119.42119.92118.422007.05.09 21:23119.95cancelled
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85629272007.05.09 21:13sell stop0.20eurusd1.35001.35501.34002007.05.09 21:231.3527cancelled
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85630152007.05.09 21:13buy stop0.20gbpusd2.00301.99802.01302007.05.09 21:231.9950cancelled
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85629802007.05.09 21:13buy stop0.20gbpusd2.00011.99512.01012007.05.09 21:231.9950cancelled
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85630102007.05.09 21:13buy stop0.20gbpusd2.00151.99652.01152007.05.09 21:231.9950cancelled
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85629212007.05.09 21:13sell stop0.20eurusd1.35151.35651.34152007.05.09 21:231.3529cancelled
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85629832007.05.09 21:13sell stop0.20usdjpy119.57120.07118.572007.05.09 21:23119.94cancelled
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85629892007.05.09 21:13sell stop0.20usdjpy119.27119.77118.272007.05.09 21:23119.94cancelled
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85629502007.05.09 21:13buy stop0.20usdchf1.22211.21711.23212007.05.09 21:231.2184cancelled
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85629452007.05.09 21:13buy stop0.20usdchf1.22061.21561.23062007.05.09 21:231.2183cancelled
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85629142007.05.09 21:13buy stop0.20eurusd1.35781.35281.36782007.05.09 21:231.3535cancelled
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85629182007.05.09 21:13buy stop0.20eurusd1.35931.35431.36932007.05.09 21:231.3535cancelled
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85629242007.05.09 21:13buy stop0.20eurusd1.36081.35581.37082007.05.09 21:231.3535cancelled
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85629882007.05.09 21:13buy stop0.20usdjpy120.42119.92121.422007.05.09 21:23119.96cancelled
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85629852007.05.09 21:13buy stop0.20usdjpy120.27119.77121.272007.05.09 21:23119.96cancelled
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85629822007.05.09 21:13buy stop0.20usdjpy120.12119.62121.122007.05.09 21:23119.96cancelled
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85629482007.05.09 21:13sell stop0.20usdchf1.21201.21701.20202007.05.09 21:231.2179cancelled
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85629572007.05.09 21:13sell stop0.20usdchf1.21051.21551.20052007.05.09 21:231.2179cancelled
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85629422007.05.09 21:13sell stop0.20usdchf1.21351.21851.20352007.05.09 21:231.2179cancelled
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85494352007.05.09 08:58sell stop0.20usdchf1.21361.21861.20362007.05.09 09:141.2172cancelled
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85494392007.05.09 08:58sell stop0.20usdchf1.21211.21711.20212007.05.09 09:141.2173cancelled
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85494312007.05.09 08:58sell stop0.20usdchf1.21511.22011.20512007.05.09 09:141.2173cancelled
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85494112007.05.09 08:58sell stop0.20usdjpy119.36119.86118.362007.05.09 09:10119.77cancelled
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85494142007.05.09 08:58sell stop0.20usdjpy119.21119.71118.212007.05.09 09:10119.76cancelled
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85494092007.05.09 08:58sell stop0.20usdjpy119.51120.01118.512007.05.09 09:10119.76cancelled
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85494592007.05.09 08:58sell stop0.20eurusd1.35041.35541.34042007.05.09 09:081.3547cancelled
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85494632007.05.09 08:58sell stop0.20eurusd1.34891.35391.33892007.05.09 09:081.3546cancelled
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85494552007.05.09 08:58sell stop0.20eurusd1.35191.35691.34192007.05.09 09:081.3546cancelled
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85494372007.05.09 08:58buy stop0.20usdchf1.22341.21841.23342007.05.09 09:081.2176cancelled
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85494332007.05.09 08:58buy stop0.20usdchf1.22191.21691.23192007.05.09 09:081.2176cancelled
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85494302007.05.09 08:58buy stop0.20usdchf1.22031.21531.23032007.05.09 09:081.2176cancelled
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85494612007.05.09 08:58buy stop0.20eurusd1.36011.35511.37012007.05.09 09:081.3549cancelled
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85494562007.05.09 08:58buy stop0.20eurusd1.35861.35361.36862007.05.09 09:081.3549cancelled
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85494522007.05.09 08:58buy stop0.20eurusd1.35711.35211.36712007.05.09 09:081.3549cancelled
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85494102007.05.09 08:58buy stop0.20usdjpy120.19119.69121.192007.05.09 09:08119.79cancelled
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85494132007.05.09 08:58buy stop0.20usdjpy120.34119.84121.342007.05.09 09:08119.79cancelled
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85494082007.05.09 08:58buy stop0.20usdjpy120.05119.55121.052007.05.09 09:08119.79cancelled
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85203112007.05.08 04:37buy0.20audusd0.82840.82930.83842007.05.08 09:340.82930.000.000.0018.00
 55555NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:2[sl]
85203062007.05.08 04:30buy0.20audusd0.82740.82930.83742007.05.08 09:340.82930.000.000.0038.00
 55555NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:1[sl]
85203162007.05.08 04:28buy stop0.20audusd0.82940.82640.83942007.05.08 04:440.8285cancelled
 55555cancelled
85203142007.05.08 04:28sell stop0.20audusd0.82430.82730.81432007.05.08 04:440.8281cancelled
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85203192007.05.08 04:28sell stop0.20audusd0.82330.82630.81332007.05.08 04:440.8281cancelled
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85203092007.05.08 04:28sell stop0.20audusd0.82530.82830.81532007.05.08 04:430.8281cancelled
 55555cancelled
84947492007.05.04 19:44balanceDeposit2 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -320.92
Closed P/L: -320.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -320.92 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 679.08 Equity: 1 679.08 Free Margin: 1 679.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 100.00 Gross Loss: 420.92 Total Net Profit: -320.92
Profit Factor: 0.24 Expected Payoff: -24.69  
Absolute Drawdown: 320.92 Maximal Drawdown: 416.00 (19.86%) Relative Drawdown: 19.86% (416.00)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 5 (40.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (46.15%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (53.85%)
Largest profit trade: 38.00 loss trade: -100.00
Average profit trade: 16.67 loss trade: -60.13
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (44.00) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-416.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 56.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -416.00 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 4