|Account: 568345
|Name: Gianni Pellizzaro
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 10, 19:41
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|8568072
|2007.05.10 04:30
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8326
|0.8296
|0.8426
|2007.05.10 19:35
|0.8296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.00
|
|55555
|NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:3[sl]
|8582224
|2007.05.10 15:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1062
|1.1092
|1.0962
|2007.05.10 17:08
|1.1092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.05
|
|66666
|NewsTrader_v5.3 SELL:1[sl]
|8582221
|2007.05.10 15:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1087
|1.1055
|1.1185
|2007.05.10 15:42
|1.1055
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.95
|
|66666
|NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:1[sl]
|8582234
|2007.05.10 15:26
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1042
|1.1072
|1.0942
|2007.05.10 15:41
|1.1060
|cancelled
|
|66666
|cancelled
|8582230
|2007.05.10 15:26
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1052
|1.1082
|1.0952
|2007.05.10 15:41
|1.1061
|cancelled
|
|66666
|cancelled
|8582228
|2007.05.10 15:26
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1095
|1.1065
|1.1195
|2007.05.10 15:41
|1.1067
|cancelled
|
|66666
|cancelled
|8582233
|2007.05.10 15:26
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1107
|1.1077
|1.1207
|2007.05.10 15:41
|1.1067
|cancelled
|
|66666
|cancelled
|8582398
|2007.05.10 15:28
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.98
|120.48
|118.98
|2007.05.10 15:38
|120.37
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8582405
|2007.05.10 15:28
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.83
|120.33
|118.83
|2007.05.10 15:38
|120.38
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8582392
|2007.05.10 15:28
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.12
|120.62
|119.12
|2007.05.10 15:38
|120.38
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8582403
|2007.05.10 15:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.96
|120.46
|121.96
|2007.05.10 15:38
|120.42
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8582395
|2007.05.10 15:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.80
|120.30
|121.80
|2007.05.10 15:38
|120.42
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8582389
|2007.05.10 15:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.65
|120.15
|121.65
|2007.05.10 15:38
|120.42
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8582370
|2007.05.10 15:28
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2132
|1.2182
|1.2032
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.2179
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8582379
|2007.05.10 15:28
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2117
|1.2167
|1.2017
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.2178
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8582364
|2007.05.10 15:28
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2147
|1.2197
|1.2047
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.2178
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8582338
|2007.05.10 15:28
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3492
|1.3542
|1.3392
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.3530
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8582375
|2007.05.10 15:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2230
|1.2180
|1.2330
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.2180
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8582368
|2007.05.10 15:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2215
|1.2165
|1.2315
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.2180
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8582303
|2007.05.10 15:28
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9836
|1.9886
|1.9736
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.9877
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8582362
|2007.05.10 15:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2200
|1.2150
|1.2300
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.2180
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8582329
|2007.05.10 15:28
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3507
|1.3557
|1.3407
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.3530
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8582348
|2007.05.10 15:28
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3477
|1.3527
|1.3377
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.3530
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8582308
|2007.05.10 15:28
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9821
|1.9871
|1.9721
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.9879
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8582295
|2007.05.10 15:28
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9851
|1.9901
|1.9751
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.9879
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8582342
|2007.05.10 15:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3591
|1.3541
|1.3691
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.3536
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8582333
|2007.05.10 15:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3576
|1.3526
|1.3676
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.3536
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8582325
|2007.05.10 15:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3560
|1.3510
|1.3660
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.3536
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8582305
|2007.05.10 15:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9935
|1.9885
|2.0035
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.9883
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8582299
|2007.05.10 15:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9920
|1.9870
|2.0020
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.9883
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8582286
|2007.05.10 15:28
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9905
|1.9855
|2.0005
|2007.05.10 15:38
|1.9883
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8581252
|2007.05.10 14:43
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3488
|1.3538
|1.3388
|2007.05.10 14:56
|1.3531
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8581258
|2007.05.10 14:43
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3473
|1.3523
|1.3373
|2007.05.10 14:55
|1.3532
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8581246
|2007.05.10 14:43
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3503
|1.3553
|1.3403
|2007.05.10 14:55
|1.3532
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8581200
|2007.05.10 14:43
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2137
|1.2187
|1.2037
|2007.05.10 14:55
|1.2175
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8581210
|2007.05.10 14:43
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2122
|1.2172
|1.2022
|2007.05.10 14:54
|1.2176
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8581190
|2007.05.10 14:43
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2152
|1.2202
|1.2052
|2007.05.10 14:54
|1.2176
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8581256
|2007.05.10 14:43
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3586
|1.3536
|1.3686
|2007.05.10 14:54
|1.3534
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8581241
|2007.05.10 14:43
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3556
|1.3506
|1.3656
|2007.05.10 14:54
|1.3534
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8581250
|2007.05.10 14:43
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3571
|1.3521
|1.3671
|2007.05.10 14:54
|1.3534
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8581171
|2007.05.10 14:43
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.03
|120.53
|119.03
|2007.05.10 14:54
|120.33
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8581206
|2007.05.10 14:43
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2235
|1.2185
|1.2335
|2007.05.10 14:54
|1.2178
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8581196
|2007.05.10 14:43
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2220
|1.2170
|1.2320
|2007.05.10 14:54
|1.2178
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8581186
|2007.05.10 14:43
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2205
|1.2155
|1.2305
|2007.05.10 14:54
|1.2178
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8581178
|2007.05.10 14:43
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.87
|120.37
|118.87
|2007.05.10 14:53
|120.35
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8581164
|2007.05.10 14:43
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.18
|120.68
|119.18
|2007.05.10 14:53
|120.35
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8581174
|2007.05.10 14:43
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|121.01
|120.51
|122.01
|2007.05.10 14:53
|120.38
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8581168
|2007.05.10 14:43
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.86
|120.36
|121.86
|2007.05.10 14:53
|120.38
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8581161
|2007.05.10 14:43
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|120.70
|120.20
|121.70
|2007.05.10 14:53
|120.38
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8579516
|2007.05.10 13:58
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9943
|1.9893
|2.0043
|2007.05.10 14:08
|1.9882
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8579520
|2007.05.10 13:58
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9828
|1.9878
|1.9728
|2007.05.10 14:08
|1.9877
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8579511
|2007.05.10 13:58
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9928
|1.9878
|2.0028
|2007.05.10 14:08
|1.9881
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8579514
|2007.05.10 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9844
|1.9894
|1.9744
|2007.05.10 14:00
|1.9894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|
|22222
|NewsTrader_v5.3 SELL:2[sl]
|8579502
|2007.05.10 14:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9913
|1.9863
|2.0013
|2007.05.10 14:00
|1.9863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|
|22222
|NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:1[sl]
|8579507
|2007.05.10 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9859
|1.9909
|1.9759
|2007.05.10 14:00
|1.9909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|
|22222
|NewsTrader_v5.3 SELL:1[sl]
|8574616
|2007.05.10 11:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9865
|1.9915
|1.9765
|2007.05.10 11:38
|1.9913
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8574620
|2007.05.10 11:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9850
|1.9900
|1.9750
|2007.05.10 11:38
|1.9914
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8574613
|2007.05.10 11:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9880
|1.9930
|1.9780
|2007.05.10 11:38
|1.9914
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8574611
|2007.05.10 11:28
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9934
|1.9884
|2.0034
|2007.05.10 11:38
|1.9916
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8574614
|2007.05.10 11:28
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9949
|1.9899
|2.0049
|2007.05.10 11:38
|1.9917
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8574618
|2007.05.10 11:28
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9964
|1.9914
|2.0064
|2007.05.10 11:38
|1.9917
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8568060
|2007.05.10 04:30
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8306
|0.8319
|0.8406
|2007.05.10 11:07
|0.8319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|
|55555
|NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:1[sl]
|8568068
|2007.05.10 04:30
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8316
|0.8319
|0.8416
|2007.05.10 11:07
|0.8319
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|55555
|NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:2[sl]
|8568075
|2007.05.10 04:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8271
|0.8301
|0.8171
|2007.05.10 04:43
|0.8316
|cancelled
|
|55555
|cancelled
|8568064
|2007.05.10 04:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8291
|0.8321
|0.8191
|2007.05.10 04:43
|0.8316
|cancelled
|
|55555
|cancelled
|8568069
|2007.05.10 04:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8281
|0.8311
|0.8181
|2007.05.10 04:43
|0.8316
|cancelled
|
|55555
|cancelled
|8566308
|2007.05.10 01:42
|buy stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7367
|0.7337
|0.7467
|2007.05.10 01:44
|0.7341
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566306
|2007.05.10 01:42
|buy stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7357
|0.7327
|0.7457
|2007.05.10 01:43
|0.7337
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566309
|2007.05.10 01:42
|sell stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7301
|0.7331
|0.7201
|2007.05.10 01:43
|0.7333
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566293
|2007.05.10 01:41
|buy stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7349
|0.7319
|0.7449
|2007.05.10 01:43
|0.7338
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566307
|2007.05.10 01:42
|sell stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7311
|0.7341
|0.7211
|2007.05.10 01:43
|0.7333
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566257
|2007.05.10 01:41
|sell stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7313
|0.7343
|0.7213
|2007.05.10 01:41
|0.7334
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566255
|2007.05.10 01:41
|sell stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7323
|0.7353
|0.7223
|2007.05.10 01:41
|0.7334
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566261
|2007.05.10 01:41
|sell stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7303
|0.7333
|0.7203
|2007.05.10 01:41
|0.7334
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566256
|2007.05.10 01:41
|buy stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7358
|0.7328
|0.7458
|2007.05.10 01:41
|0.7340
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566259
|2007.05.10 01:41
|buy stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7368
|0.7338
|0.7468
|2007.05.10 01:41
|0.7340
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566254
|2007.05.10 01:41
|buy stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7348
|0.7318
|0.7448
|2007.05.10 01:41
|0.7340
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566251
|2007.05.10 01:40
|sell stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7313
|0.7343
|0.7213
|2007.05.10 01:41
|0.7333
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566247
|2007.05.10 01:40
|sell stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7323
|0.7353
|0.7223
|2007.05.10 01:41
|0.7333
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566253
|2007.05.10 01:40
|sell stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7303
|0.7333
|0.7203
|2007.05.10 01:41
|0.7333
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566252
|2007.05.10 01:40
|buy stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7370
|0.7340
|0.7470
|2007.05.10 01:40
|0.7338
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566250
|2007.05.10 01:40
|buy stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7360
|0.7330
|0.7460
|2007.05.10 01:40
|0.7338
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566245
|2007.05.10 01:40
|buy stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7350
|0.7320
|0.7450
|2007.05.10 01:40
|0.7338
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566222
|2007.05.10 01:40
|sell stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7311
|0.7341
|0.7211
|2007.05.10 01:40
|0.7333
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566219
|2007.05.10 01:40
|sell stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7321
|0.7351
|0.7221
|2007.05.10 01:40
|0.7330
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566227
|2007.05.10 01:40
|sell stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7301
|0.7331
|0.7201
|2007.05.10 01:40
|0.7330
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566220
|2007.05.10 01:40
|buy stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7358
|0.7328
|0.7458
|2007.05.10 01:40
|0.7335
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566224
|2007.05.10 01:40
|buy stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7368
|0.7338
|0.7468
|2007.05.10 01:40
|0.7335
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8566213
|2007.05.10 01:40
|buy stop
|0.20
|nzdusd
|0.7348
|0.7318
|0.7448
|2007.05.10 01:40
|0.7335
|cancelled
|
|77777
|cancelled
|8562917
|2007.05.09 21:18
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3530
|1.3580
|1.3430
|2007.05.09 22:00
|1.3528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|11111
|NewsTrader_v5.3 SELL:1
|8563008
|2007.05.09 21:18
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9944
|1.9994
|1.9844
|2007.05.09 22:00
|1.9940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|
|22222
|NewsTrader_v5.3 SELL:1
|8562940
|2007.05.09 21:19
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2191
|1.2141
|1.2291
|2007.05.09 22:00
|1.2188
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.92
|
|44444
|NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:1
|8563019
|2007.05.09 21:13
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9914
|1.9964
|1.9814
|2007.05.09 21:23
|1.9944
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8563013
|2007.05.09 21:13
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9929
|1.9979
|1.9829
|2007.05.09 21:23
|1.9945
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8562987
|2007.05.09 21:13
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.42
|119.92
|118.42
|2007.05.09 21:23
|119.95
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8562927
|2007.05.09 21:13
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3500
|1.3550
|1.3400
|2007.05.09 21:23
|1.3527
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8563015
|2007.05.09 21:13
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0030
|1.9980
|2.0130
|2007.05.09 21:23
|1.9950
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8562980
|2007.05.09 21:13
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0001
|1.9951
|2.0101
|2007.05.09 21:23
|1.9950
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8563010
|2007.05.09 21:13
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|2.0015
|1.9965
|2.0115
|2007.05.09 21:23
|1.9950
|cancelled
|
|22222
|cancelled
|8562921
|2007.05.09 21:13
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3515
|1.3565
|1.3415
|2007.05.09 21:23
|1.3529
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8562983
|2007.05.09 21:13
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.57
|120.07
|118.57
|2007.05.09 21:23
|119.94
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8562989
|2007.05.09 21:13
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.27
|119.77
|118.27
|2007.05.09 21:23
|119.94
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8562950
|2007.05.09 21:13
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2221
|1.2171
|1.2321
|2007.05.09 21:23
|1.2184
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8562945
|2007.05.09 21:13
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2206
|1.2156
|1.2306
|2007.05.09 21:23
|1.2183
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8562914
|2007.05.09 21:13
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3578
|1.3528
|1.3678
|2007.05.09 21:23
|1.3535
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8562918
|2007.05.09 21:13
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3593
|1.3543
|1.3693
|2007.05.09 21:23
|1.3535
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8562924
|2007.05.09 21:13
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3558
|1.3708
|2007.05.09 21:23
|1.3535
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8562988
|2007.05.09 21:13
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.42
|119.92
|121.42
|2007.05.09 21:23
|119.96
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8562985
|2007.05.09 21:13
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.27
|119.77
|121.27
|2007.05.09 21:23
|119.96
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8562982
|2007.05.09 21:13
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.12
|119.62
|121.12
|2007.05.09 21:23
|119.96
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8562948
|2007.05.09 21:13
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2120
|1.2170
|1.2020
|2007.05.09 21:23
|1.2179
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8562957
|2007.05.09 21:13
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2105
|1.2155
|1.2005
|2007.05.09 21:23
|1.2179
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8562942
|2007.05.09 21:13
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2135
|1.2185
|1.2035
|2007.05.09 21:23
|1.2179
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8549435
|2007.05.09 08:58
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2136
|1.2186
|1.2036
|2007.05.09 09:14
|1.2172
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8549439
|2007.05.09 08:58
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2121
|1.2171
|1.2021
|2007.05.09 09:14
|1.2173
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8549431
|2007.05.09 08:58
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2151
|1.2201
|1.2051
|2007.05.09 09:14
|1.2173
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8549411
|2007.05.09 08:58
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.36
|119.86
|118.36
|2007.05.09 09:10
|119.77
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8549414
|2007.05.09 08:58
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.21
|119.71
|118.21
|2007.05.09 09:10
|119.76
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8549409
|2007.05.09 08:58
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|119.51
|120.01
|118.51
|2007.05.09 09:10
|119.76
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8549459
|2007.05.09 08:58
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3504
|1.3554
|1.3404
|2007.05.09 09:08
|1.3547
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8549463
|2007.05.09 08:58
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3489
|1.3539
|1.3389
|2007.05.09 09:08
|1.3546
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8549455
|2007.05.09 08:58
|sell stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3519
|1.3569
|1.3419
|2007.05.09 09:08
|1.3546
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8549437
|2007.05.09 08:58
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2234
|1.2184
|1.2334
|2007.05.09 09:08
|1.2176
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8549433
|2007.05.09 08:58
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2219
|1.2169
|1.2319
|2007.05.09 09:08
|1.2176
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8549430
|2007.05.09 08:58
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2203
|1.2153
|1.2303
|2007.05.09 09:08
|1.2176
|cancelled
|
|44444
|cancelled
|8549461
|2007.05.09 08:58
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3601
|1.3551
|1.3701
|2007.05.09 09:08
|1.3549
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8549456
|2007.05.09 08:58
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3586
|1.3536
|1.3686
|2007.05.09 09:08
|1.3549
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8549452
|2007.05.09 08:58
|buy stop
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3571
|1.3521
|1.3671
|2007.05.09 09:08
|1.3549
|cancelled
|
|11111
|cancelled
|8549410
|2007.05.09 08:58
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.19
|119.69
|121.19
|2007.05.09 09:08
|119.79
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8549413
|2007.05.09 08:58
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.34
|119.84
|121.34
|2007.05.09 09:08
|119.79
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8549408
|2007.05.09 08:58
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|120.05
|119.55
|121.05
|2007.05.09 09:08
|119.79
|cancelled
|
|33333
|cancelled
|8520311
|2007.05.08 04:37
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8284
|0.8293
|0.8384
|2007.05.08 09:34
|0.8293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|55555
|NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:2[sl]
|8520306
|2007.05.08 04:30
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8274
|0.8293
|0.8374
|2007.05.08 09:34
|0.8293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|
|55555
|NewsTrader_v5.3 BUY:1[sl]
|8520316
|2007.05.08 04:28
|buy stop
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8294
|0.8264
|0.8394
|2007.05.08 04:44
|0.8285
|cancelled
|
|55555
|cancelled
|8520314
|2007.05.08 04:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8243
|0.8273
|0.8143
|2007.05.08 04:44
|0.8281
|cancelled
|
|55555
|cancelled
|8520319
|2007.05.08 04:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8233
|0.8263
|0.8133
|2007.05.08 04:44
|0.8281
|cancelled
|
|55555
|cancelled
|8520309
|2007.05.08 04:28
|sell stop
|0.20
|audusd
|0.8253
|0.8283
|0.8153
|2007.05.08 04:43
|0.8281
|cancelled
|
|55555
|cancelled
|8494749
|2007.05.04 19:44
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-320.92
|Closed P/L:
|-320.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-320.92
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 679.08
|Equity:
|1 679.08
|Free Margin:
|1 679.08
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|100.00
|Gross Loss:
|420.92
|Total Net Profit:
|-320.92
|Profit Factor:
|0.24
|Expected Payoff:
|-24.69
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|320.92
|Maximal Drawdown:
|416.00 (19.86%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|19.86% (416.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (40.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (46.15%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (53.85%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|38.00
|loss trade:
|-100.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.67
|loss trade:
|-60.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (44.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-416.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|56.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-416.00 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|4