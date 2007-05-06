|Account: 12790
|Name: Helga Maria Lopez de Ortiz
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 8, 15:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16296649
|2007.05.06 23:29
|buy
|0.07
|eurusdm
|1.3594
|1.3194
|1.3621
|2007.05.07 12:31
|1.3619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|
|
|V1
|16296663
|2007.05.06 23:30
|sell
|0.07
|eurusdm
|1.3592
|1.4030
|1.3566
|2007.05.08 08:13
|1.3589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.21
|
|
|V2
|16321001
|2007.05.07 10:00
|sell
|0.14
|eurusdm
|1.3615
|1.4031
|1.3589
|2007.05.08 08:13
|1.3589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|3.64
|
|
|V2[tp]
|16380336
|2007.05.08 08:13
|sell
|0.07
|eurusdm
|1.3587
|1.4025
|1.3561
|2007.05.08 10:10
|1.3561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|
|
|V2[tp]
|16386952
|2007.05.08 10:10
|sell
|0.07
|eurusdm
|1.3558
|1.3997
|1.3533
|2007.05.08 14:17
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.75
|
|
|V2[tp]
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|9.17
|Closed P/L:
|9.29
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16329789
|2007.05.07 12:31
|buy
|0.07
|eurusdm
|1.3622
|1.3222
|1.3649
|
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-6.51
|
|
|V1
|16357087
|2007.05.07 19:11
|buy
|0.14
|eurusdm
|1.3601
|1.3221
|1.3628
|
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-10.08
|
|
|V1
|16381239
|2007.05.08 08:17
|buy
|0.28
|eurusdm
|1.3580
|1.3220
|1.3607
|
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.28
|
|
|V1
|16388970
|2007.05.08 10:48
|buy
|0.56
|eurusdm
|1.3559
|1.3219
|1.3586
|
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.80
|
|
|V1
|16398802
|2007.05.08 14:14
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.3538
|1.3218
|1.3565
|
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|
|
|V1
|16399127
|2007.05.08 14:17
|sell
|0.07
|eurusdm
|1.3529
|1.3969
|1.3505
|
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|
|V2
|16400496
|2007.05.08 14:20
|buy
|1.00
|eurusdm
|1.3518
|1.3217
|1.3544
|
|1.3529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|
|
|V1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-45.81
|
|Floating P/L:
|-45.93
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9.29
|Floating P/L:
|-45.93
|Margin:
|152.50
|Balance:
|3 719.73
|Equity:
|3 673.80
|Free Margin:
|3 521.30
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|9.29
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|9.29
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|1.86
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.72
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.86
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (9.29)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|9.29 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0