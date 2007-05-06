Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 12790 Name: Helga Maria Lopez de Ortiz Currency: USD 2007 May 8, 15:53
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
162966492007.05.06 23:29buy0.07eurusdm1.35941.31941.36212007.05.07 12:311.36190.000.000.001.75
  V1
162966632007.05.06 23:30sell0.07eurusdm1.35921.40301.35662007.05.08 08:131.35890.000.000.040.21
  V2
163210012007.05.07 10:00sell0.14eurusdm1.36151.40311.35892007.05.08 08:131.35890.000.000.083.64
  V2[tp]
163803362007.05.08 08:13sell0.07eurusdm1.35871.40251.35612007.05.08 10:101.35610.000.000.001.82
  V2[tp]
163869522007.05.08 10:10sell0.07eurusdm1.35581.39971.35332007.05.08 14:171.35330.000.000.001.75
  V2[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.12 9.17
Closed P/L: 9.29
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
163297892007.05.07 12:31buy0.07eurusdm1.36221.32221.3649 1.35290.000.00-0.04-6.51
  V1
163570872007.05.07 19:11buy0.14eurusdm1.36011.32211.3628 1.35290.000.00-0.08-10.08
  V1
163812392007.05.08 08:17buy0.28eurusdm1.35801.32201.3607 1.35290.000.000.00-14.28
  V1
163889702007.05.08 10:48buy0.56eurusdm1.35591.32191.3586 1.35290.000.000.00-16.80
  V1
163988022007.05.08 14:14buy1.00eurusdm1.35381.32181.3565 1.35290.000.000.00-9.00
  V1
163991272007.05.08 14:17sell0.07eurusdm1.35291.39691.3505 1.35310.000.000.00-0.14
  V2
164004962007.05.08 14:20buy1.00eurusdm1.35181.32171.3544 1.35290.000.000.0011.00
  V1
  0.00 0.00 -0.12 -45.81
 Floating P/L: -45.93
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9.29 Floating P/L: -45.93 Margin: 152.50
Balance: 3 719.73 Equity: 3 673.80 Free Margin: 3 521.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 9.29 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 9.29
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1.86  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3.72 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1.86 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (9.29) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 9.29 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0