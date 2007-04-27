|Account: 1448400
|Name: jco
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 6, 23:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33126093
|2007.04.27 10:03
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|33126123
|2007.04.27 10:04
|sell
|0.05
|eurusdm
|1.3619
|1.4057
|1.3593
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.3638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.95
|V2
|33126135
|2007.04.27 10:04
|buy
|0.05
|eurusdm
|1.3621
|1.3221
|1.3648
|2007.04.27 12:20
|1.3648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|V1[tp]
|33135814
|2007.04.27 11:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusdm
|1.3642
|1.4058
|1.3616
|2007.04.27 15:05
|1.3637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|V2
|33141165
|2007.04.27 12:20
|buy
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3649
|1.3249
|1.3676
|2007.04.27 12:30
|1.3676
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|V1[tp]
|33145114
|2007.04.27 12:30
|sell
|0.24
|eurusdm
|1.3667
|1.4061
|1.3641
|2007.04.27 15:04
|1.3641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.24
|V2[tp]
|33145502
|2007.04.27 12:30
|buy
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3682
|1.3282
|1.3709
|2007.04.27 18:42
|1.3640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.52
|V1
|33154706
|2007.04.27 12:50
|buy
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3661
|1.3281
|1.3688
|2007.04.27 18:42
|1.3641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|V1
|33172074
|2007.04.27 15:05
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3634
|1.4072
|1.3608
|2007.04.27 15:16
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|V2[tp]
|33172250
|2007.04.27 15:05
|buy
|0.24
|eurusdm
|1.3634
|1.3274
|1.3661
|2007.04.27 18:42
|1.3640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|V1
|33179719
|2007.04.27 15:16
|buy
|0.48
|eurusdm
|1.3613
|1.3273
|1.3640
|2007.04.27 18:42
|1.3640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.96
|V1[tp]
|33180135
|2007.04.27 15:17
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3605
|1.4043
|1.3579
|2007.04.30 00:00
|1.3625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-1.20
|V2
|33187320
|2007.04.27 15:37
|sell
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3628
|1.4044
|1.3602
|2007.04.30 00:02
|1.3625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|0.36
|V2
|33201700
|2007.04.27 18:42
|buy
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3642
|1.3242
|1.3669
|2007.04.30 12:48
|1.3627
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.90
|V1
|33206240
|2007.04.27 19:55
|sell
|0.24
|eurusdm
|1.3651
|1.4045
|1.3625
|2007.04.30 00:00
|1.3625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|6.24
|V2[tp]
|33223250
|2007.04.30 00:02
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3624
|1.4062
|1.3598
|2007.04.30 06:04
|1.3621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|V2
|33239583
|2007.04.30 03:44
|sell
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3647
|1.4063
|1.3621
|2007.04.30 06:04
|1.3621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.12
|V2[tp]
|33251817
|2007.04.30 06:04
|buy
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3621
|1.3241
|1.3648
|2007.04.30 12:48
|1.3628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|V1
|33251885
|2007.04.30 06:04
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3620
|1.4058
|1.3594
|2007.04.30 07:27
|1.3595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|V2
|33268606
|2007.04.30 07:17
|buy
|0.24
|eurusdm
|1.3600
|1.3240
|1.3627
|2007.04.30 12:48
|1.3627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.48
|V1[tp]
|33271429
|2007.04.30 07:27
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3591
|1.4029
|1.3565
|2007.05.01 07:30
|1.3636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-2.70
|V2
|33301543
|2007.04.30 10:02
|sell
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3614
|1.4030
|1.3588
|2007.05.01 07:30
|1.3636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-2.64
|V2
|33322934
|2007.04.30 12:48
|buy
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3630
|1.3230
|1.3657
|2007.04.30 15:09
|1.3657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|V1[tp]
|33330229
|2007.04.30 13:32
|sell
|0.24
|eurusdm
|1.3637
|1.4031
|1.3611
|2007.05.01 07:30
|1.3636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|0.24
|V2
|33349970
|2007.04.30 15:09
|buy
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3659
|1.3259
|1.3686
|2007.05.01 13:12
|1.3664
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.30
|V1
|33350446
|2007.04.30 15:10
|sell
|0.48
|eurusdm
|1.3661
|1.4033
|1.3635
|2007.05.01 07:30
|1.3636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|12.00
|V2
|33409273
|2007.05.01 01:17
|buy
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3638
|1.3258
|1.3665
|2007.05.01 13:12
|1.3664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.12
|V1
|33446012
|2007.05.01 07:30
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3633
|1.4071
|1.3607
|2007.05.01 14:22
|1.3630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|V2
|33487585
|2007.05.01 12:28
|sell
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3656
|1.4072
|1.3630
|2007.05.01 14:21
|1.3630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.12
|V2[tp]
|33495885
|2007.05.01 13:13
|buy
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3669
|1.3269
|1.3696
|2007.05.02 14:26
|1.3604
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-3.90
|V1
|33506989
|2007.05.01 14:01
|buy
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3648
|1.3268
|1.3675
|2007.05.02 14:26
|1.3609
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-4.68
|V1
|33515157
|2007.05.01 14:22
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3626
|1.4064
|1.3600
|2007.05.01 14:58
|1.3600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|V2[tp]
|33516152
|2007.05.01 14:26
|buy
|0.24
|eurusdm
|1.3627
|1.3267
|1.3654
|2007.05.02 14:26
|1.3607
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-4.80
|V1
|33522492
|2007.05.01 14:46
|buy
|0.48
|eurusdm
|1.3606
|1.3266
|1.3633
|2007.05.02 14:26
|1.3609
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|1.44
|V1
|33526072
|2007.05.01 14:58
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3598
|1.4036
|1.3572
|2007.05.02 00:38
|1.3595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.18
|V2
|33553256
|2007.05.01 18:56
|sell
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3620
|1.4036
|1.3594
|2007.05.02 00:38
|1.3595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|3.00
|V2
|33570891
|2007.05.02 00:38
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3594
|1.4032
|1.3568
|2007.05.02 03:21
|1.3568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|V2[tp]
|33582373
|2007.05.02 03:19
|buy
|0.96
|eurusdm
|1.3575
|1.3255
|1.3602
|2007.05.02 14:25
|1.3602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.92
|V1[tp]
|33583898
|2007.05.02 03:21
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3565
|1.4003
|1.3539
|2007.05.03 13:26
|1.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-1.26
|V2
|33599824
|2007.05.02 05:51
|sell
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3589
|1.4005
|1.3563
|2007.05.03 13:27
|1.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|0.36
|V2
|33667031
|2007.05.02 14:26
|buy
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3608
|1.3208
|1.3635
|2007.05.03 06:02
|1.3615
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|0.42
|V1
|33695301
|2007.05.02 21:34
|buy
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3587
|1.3207
|1.3614
|2007.05.03 06:02
|1.3614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|V1[tp]
|33718727
|2007.05.03 06:01
|sell
|0.24
|eurusdm
|1.3612
|1.4006
|1.3586
|2007.05.03 13:26
|1.3586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.24
|V2[tp]
|33719085
|2007.05.03 06:02
|buy
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3616
|1.3216
|1.3643
|2007.05.04 12:30
|1.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-2.22
|V1
|33750547
|2007.05.03 12:55
|buy
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3595
|1.3215
|1.3622
|2007.05.04 12:30
|1.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-1.92
|V1
|33755377
|2007.05.03 13:27
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3585
|1.4023
|1.3559
|2007.05.03 14:02
|1.3559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|V2[tp]
|33758310
|2007.05.03 13:46
|buy
|0.24
|eurusdm
|1.3574
|1.3214
|1.3601
|2007.05.04 12:30
|1.3579
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|1.20
|V1
|33762923
|2007.05.03 14:02
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3559
|1.3997
|1.3533
|2007.05.04 12:35
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.12
|V2
|33766688
|2007.05.03 14:25
|buy
|0.48
|eurusdm
|1.3553
|1.3213
|1.3580
|2007.05.04 12:30
|1.3580
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|12.96
|V1[tp]
|33874164
|2007.05.04 12:30
|buy
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3589
|1.3189
|1.3616
|2007.05.04 12:58
|1.3595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|V1
|33874384
|2007.05.04 12:31
|sell
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3582
|1.3998
|1.3556
|2007.05.04 12:35
|1.3557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|V2
|33876854
|2007.05.04 12:33
|buy
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3568
|1.3188
|1.3595
|2007.05.04 12:58
|1.3595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.24
|V1[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|99.24
|Closed P/L:
|99.06
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33878669
|2007.05.04 12:35
|sell
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3552
|1.3990
|1.3526
|1.3595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-2.58
|V2
|33880262
|2007.05.04 12:39
|sell
|0.12
|eurusdm
|1.3575
|1.3991
|1.3549
|1.3595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-2.40
|V2
|33886981
|2007.05.04 12:58
|buy
|0.06
|eurusdm
|1.3597
|1.3197
|1.3624
|1.3593
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.24
|V1
|33892191
|2007.05.04 13:36
|sell
|0.24
|eurusdm
|1.3598
|1.3992
|1.3572
|1.3595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|0.72
|V2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|-4.50
|Floating P/L:
|-4.32
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|99.06
|Floating P/L:
|-4.32
|Margin:
|21.00
|Balance:
|3 099.06
|Equity:
|3 094.74
|Free Margin:
|3 073.74
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|131.34
|Gross Loss:
|32.28
|Total Net Profit:
|99.06
|Profit Factor:
|4.07
|Expected Payoff:
|1.94
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|12.49 (0.40%)
|Relative Drawdown ($):
|0.40% (12.49)
|Total Trades:
|51
|Short Positions (won %):
|26 (80.77%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|25 (68.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|38 (74.51%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (25.49%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|25.92
|loss trade:
|-4.95
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.46
|loss trade:
|-2.48
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (38.99)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-8.69)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|38.99 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-8.69 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1