Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1448400 Name: jco Currency: USD 2007 May 6, 23:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
331260932007.04.27 10:03balanceDeposit3 000.00
331261232007.04.27 10:04sell0.05eurusdm1.36191.40571.35932007.04.27 15:051.36380.000.000.00-0.95
  V2
331261352007.04.27 10:04buy0.05eurusdm1.36211.32211.36482007.04.27 12:201.36480.000.000.001.35
  V1[tp]
331358142007.04.27 11:10sell0.10eurusdm1.36421.40581.36162007.04.27 15:051.36370.000.000.000.50
  V2
331411652007.04.27 12:20buy0.06eurusdm1.36491.32491.36762007.04.27 12:301.36760.000.000.001.62
  V1[tp]
331451142007.04.27 12:30sell0.24eurusdm1.36671.40611.36412007.04.27 15:041.36410.000.000.006.24
  V2[tp]
331455022007.04.27 12:30buy0.06eurusdm1.36821.32821.37092007.04.27 18:421.36400.000.000.00-2.52
  V1
331547062007.04.27 12:50buy0.12eurusdm1.36611.32811.36882007.04.27 18:421.36410.000.000.00-2.40
  V1
331720742007.04.27 15:05sell0.06eurusdm1.36341.40721.36082007.04.27 15:161.36080.000.000.001.56
  V2[tp]
331722502007.04.27 15:05buy0.24eurusdm1.36341.32741.36612007.04.27 18:421.36400.000.000.001.44
  V1
331797192007.04.27 15:16buy0.48eurusdm1.36131.32731.36402007.04.27 18:421.36400.000.000.0012.96
  V1[tp]
331801352007.04.27 15:17sell0.06eurusdm1.36051.40431.35792007.04.30 00:001.36250.000.000.03-1.20
  V2
331873202007.04.27 15:37sell0.12eurusdm1.36281.40441.36022007.04.30 00:021.36250.000.000.060.36
  V2
332017002007.04.27 18:42buy0.06eurusdm1.36421.32421.36692007.04.30 12:481.36270.000.00-0.04-0.90
  V1
332062402007.04.27 19:55sell0.24eurusdm1.36511.40451.36252007.04.30 00:001.36250.000.000.136.24
  V2[tp]
332232502007.04.30 00:02sell0.06eurusdm1.36241.40621.35982007.04.30 06:041.36210.000.000.000.18
  V2
332395832007.04.30 03:44sell0.12eurusdm1.36471.40631.36212007.04.30 06:041.36210.000.000.003.12
  V2[tp]
332518172007.04.30 06:04buy0.12eurusdm1.36211.32411.36482007.04.30 12:481.36280.000.000.000.84
  V1
332518852007.04.30 06:04sell0.06eurusdm1.36201.40581.35942007.04.30 07:271.35950.000.000.001.50
  V2
332686062007.04.30 07:17buy0.24eurusdm1.36001.32401.36272007.04.30 12:481.36270.000.000.006.48
  V1[tp]
332714292007.04.30 07:27sell0.06eurusdm1.35911.40291.35652007.05.01 07:301.36360.000.000.03-2.70
  V2
333015432007.04.30 10:02sell0.12eurusdm1.36141.40301.35882007.05.01 07:301.36360.000.000.06-2.64
  V2
333229342007.04.30 12:48buy0.06eurusdm1.36301.32301.36572007.04.30 15:091.36570.000.000.001.62
  V1[tp]
333302292007.04.30 13:32sell0.24eurusdm1.36371.40311.36112007.05.01 07:301.36360.000.000.130.24
  V2
333499702007.04.30 15:09buy0.06eurusdm1.36591.32591.36862007.05.01 13:121.36640.000.00-0.040.30
  V1
333504462007.04.30 15:10sell0.48eurusdm1.36611.40331.36352007.05.01 07:301.36360.000.000.2612.00
  V2
334092732007.05.01 01:17buy0.12eurusdm1.36381.32581.36652007.05.01 13:121.36640.000.000.003.12
  V1
334460122007.05.01 07:30sell0.06eurusdm1.36331.40711.36072007.05.01 14:221.36300.000.000.000.18
  V2
334875852007.05.01 12:28sell0.12eurusdm1.36561.40721.36302007.05.01 14:211.36300.000.000.003.12
  V2[tp]
334958852007.05.01 13:13buy0.06eurusdm1.36691.32691.36962007.05.02 14:261.36040.000.00-0.04-3.90
  V1
335069892007.05.01 14:01buy0.12eurusdm1.36481.32681.36752007.05.02 14:261.36090.000.00-0.07-4.68
  V1
335151572007.05.01 14:22sell0.06eurusdm1.36261.40641.36002007.05.01 14:581.36000.000.000.001.56
  V2[tp]
335161522007.05.01 14:26buy0.24eurusdm1.36271.32671.36542007.05.02 14:261.36070.000.00-0.15-4.80
  V1
335224922007.05.01 14:46buy0.48eurusdm1.36061.32661.36332007.05.02 14:261.36090.000.00-0.291.44
  V1
335260722007.05.01 14:58sell0.06eurusdm1.35981.40361.35722007.05.02 00:381.35950.000.000.030.18
  V2
335532562007.05.01 18:56sell0.12eurusdm1.36201.40361.35942007.05.02 00:381.35950.000.000.063.00
  V2
335708912007.05.02 00:38sell0.06eurusdm1.35941.40321.35682007.05.02 03:211.35680.000.000.001.56
  V2[tp]
335823732007.05.02 03:19buy0.96eurusdm1.35751.32551.36022007.05.02 14:251.36020.000.000.0025.92
  V1[tp]
335838982007.05.02 03:21sell0.06eurusdm1.35651.40031.35392007.05.03 13:261.35860.000.000.10-1.26
  V2
335998242007.05.02 05:51sell0.12eurusdm1.35891.40051.35632007.05.03 13:271.35860.000.000.190.36
  V2
336670312007.05.02 14:26buy0.06eurusdm1.36081.32081.36352007.05.03 06:021.36150.000.00-0.110.42
  V1
336953012007.05.02 21:34buy0.12eurusdm1.35871.32071.36142007.05.03 06:021.36140.000.000.003.24
  V1[tp]
337187272007.05.03 06:01sell0.24eurusdm1.36121.40061.35862007.05.03 13:261.35860.000.000.006.24
  V2[tp]
337190852007.05.03 06:02buy0.06eurusdm1.36161.32161.36432007.05.04 12:301.35790.000.00-0.04-2.22
  V1
337505472007.05.03 12:55buy0.12eurusdm1.35951.32151.36222007.05.04 12:301.35790.000.00-0.07-1.92
  V1
337553772007.05.03 13:27sell0.06eurusdm1.35851.40231.35592007.05.03 14:021.35590.000.000.001.56
  V2[tp]
337583102007.05.03 13:46buy0.24eurusdm1.35741.32141.36012007.05.04 12:301.35790.000.00-0.151.20
  V1
337629232007.05.03 14:02sell0.06eurusdm1.35591.39971.35332007.05.04 12:351.35570.000.000.030.12
  V2
337666882007.05.03 14:25buy0.48eurusdm1.35531.32131.35802007.05.04 12:301.35800.000.00-0.2912.96
  V1[tp]
338741642007.05.04 12:30buy0.06eurusdm1.35891.31891.36162007.05.04 12:581.35950.000.000.000.36
  V1
338743842007.05.04 12:31sell0.12eurusdm1.35821.39981.35562007.05.04 12:351.35570.000.000.003.00
  V2
338768542007.05.04 12:33buy0.12eurusdm1.35681.31881.35952007.05.04 12:581.35950.000.000.003.24
  V1[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -0.18 99.24
Closed P/L: 99.06
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
338786692007.05.04 12:35sell0.06eurusdm1.35521.39901.3526 1.35950.000.000.03-2.58
  V2
338802622007.05.04 12:39sell0.12eurusdm1.35751.39911.3549 1.35950.000.000.06-2.40
  V2
338869812007.05.04 12:58buy0.06eurusdm1.35971.31971.3624 1.35930.000.00-0.04-0.24
  V1
338921912007.05.04 13:36sell0.24eurusdm1.35981.39921.3572 1.35950.000.000.130.72
  V2
  0.00 0.00 0.18 -4.50
 Floating P/L: -4.32
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 99.06 Floating P/L: -4.32 Margin: 21.00
Balance: 3 099.06 Equity: 3 094.74 Free Margin: 3 073.74
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 131.34 Gross Loss: 32.28 Total Net Profit: 99.06
Profit Factor: 4.07 Expected Payoff: 1.94  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 12.49 (0.40%) Relative Drawdown ($): 0.40% (12.49)
 
Total Trades: 51 Short Positions (won %): 26 (80.77%) Long Positions (won %): 25 (68.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 38 (74.51%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (25.49%)
Largest profit trade: 25.92 loss trade: -4.95
Average profit trade: 3.46 loss trade: -2.48
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (38.99) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-8.69)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 38.99 (9) consecutive loss (count): -8.69 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1