Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1438343
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 4, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|31981452
|2007.04.18 02:35
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|31992488
|2007.04.18 05:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3410
|1.3625
|2007.04.18 22:16
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|2.60
|32064153
|2007.04.18 12:05
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3572
|1.3603
|1.3658
|2007.04.18 22:16
|1.3603
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|12.40
|32154033
|2007.04.19 02:20
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3587
|1.3767
|1.3552
|2007.04.19 07:02
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|32167391
|2007.04.19 03:45
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3605
|1.3573
|1.3518
|2007.04.19 07:02
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.80
|32386690
|2007.04.20 08:39
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3608
|1.3585
|1.3530
|2007.04.23 07:28
|1.3585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|4.60
|32506408
|2007.04.23 08:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3568
|1.3748
|1.3533
|2007.04.25 00:20
|1.3626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-11.60
|32679815
|2007.04.24 11:38
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3586
|1.3748
|1.3551
|2007.04.25 00:20
|1.3625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-15.60
|32695535
|2007.04.24 14:01
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3604
|1.3748
|1.3569
|2007.04.25 00:20
|1.3626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|-17.60
|32702236
|2007.04.24 14:21
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3622
|1.3748
|1.3587
|2007.04.25 00:20
|1.3624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|-3.20
|32739505
|2007.04.24 20:32
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3640
|1.3748
|1.3605
|2007.04.25 00:19
|1.3625
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|48.00
|32776570
|2007.04.25 03:54
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3637
|1.3655
|1.3710
|2007.04.25 14:20
|1.3655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.60
|32929350
|2007.04.26 04:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3649
|1.3469
|1.3684
|2007.04.26 12:42
|1.3607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|32973103
|2007.04.26 09:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3631
|1.3469
|1.3666
|2007.04.26 12:41
|1.3608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.20
|32977194
|2007.04.26 09:37
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3613
|1.3469
|1.3648
|2007.04.26 12:41
|1.3607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|32997501
|2007.04.26 11:34
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3594
|1.3468
|1.3629
|2007.04.26 12:41
|1.3609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|33098921
|2007.04.27 06:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3593
|1.3773
|1.3558
|2007.04.27 15:04
|1.3648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|33115588
|2007.04.27 08:13
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3611
|1.3773
|1.3576
|2007.04.27 15:04
|1.3647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.40
|33131011
|2007.04.27 10:41
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3629
|1.3773
|1.3594
|2007.04.27 15:04
|1.3648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.20
|33139859
|2007.04.27 12:05
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3647
|1.3773
|1.3612
|2007.04.27 15:04
|1.3649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|33144899
|2007.04.27 12:30
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3667
|1.3775
|1.3632
|2007.04.27 15:04
|1.3650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.40
|33245037
|2007.04.30 05:02
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3633
|1.3602
|1.3547
|2007.04.30 07:38
|1.3602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.20
|33273817
|2007.04.30 07:38
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3600
|1.3780
|1.3565
|2007.04.30 15:50
|1.3658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.60
|33301947
|2007.04.30 10:03
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3619
|1.3781
|1.3584
|2007.04.30 15:50
|1.3659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|33334695
|2007.04.30 13:52
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3638
|1.3782
|1.3603
|2007.04.30 15:50
|1.3658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|33349944
|2007.04.30 15:09
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3656
|1.3782
|1.3621
|2007.04.30 15:50
|1.3659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|33357905
|2007.04.30 15:29
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3674
|1.3782
|1.3639
|2007.04.30 15:50
|1.3658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.20
|33408287
|2007.05.01 01:04
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3645
|1.3825
|1.3610
|2007.05.01 14:22
|1.3636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|33494073
|2007.05.01 13:06
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3663
|1.3636
|1.3581
|2007.05.01 14:22
|1.3636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|33573645
|2007.05.02 01:12
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3590
|1.3568
|1.3513
|2007.05.03 14:07
|1.3567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|4.60
|33666411
|2007.05.02 14:26
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3609
|1.3567
|1.3512
|2007.05.03 14:07
|1.3567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|16.80
|33810418
|2007.05.04 01:21
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3549
|1.3729
|1.3514
|2007.05.04 12:33
|1.3571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|33872618
|2007.05.04 12:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3567
|1.3729
|1.3532
|2007.05.04 12:33
|1.3572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|33874522
|2007.05.04 12:31
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3585
|1.3729
|1.3550
|2007.05.04 12:33
|1.3573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|
|0.00
|0.00
|3.45
|97.20
|Closed P/L:
|100.65
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|100.65
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 100.65
|Equity:
|1 100.65
|Free Margin:
|1 100.65