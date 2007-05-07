Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1438343
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 11, 19:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|33937252
|2007.05.07 02:02
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3613
|1.3433
|1.3648
|2007.05.08 15:27
|1.3535
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-15.60
|34015274
|2007.05.08 01:17
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3595
|1.3433
|1.3630
|2007.05.08 15:27
|1.3536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.60
|34050764
|2007.05.08 08:38
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3574
|1.3430
|1.3609
|2007.05.08 15:26
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|34059865
|2007.05.08 10:49
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3553
|1.3427
|1.3588
|2007.05.08 15:26
|1.3535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.80
|34075768
|2007.05.08 14:15
|buy
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3535
|1.3427
|1.3570
|2007.05.08 15:26
|1.3535
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34079077
|2007.05.08 14:21
|buy
|0.64
|eurusd
|1.3517
|1.3427
|1.3552
|2007.05.08 15:26
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|108.80
|34137819
|2007.05.09 08:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3540
|1.3720
|1.3505
|2007.05.09 18:22
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|34159879
|2007.05.09 13:24
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3559
|1.3539
|1.3484
|2007.05.09 18:22
|1.3539
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|34208536
|2007.05.10 01:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3530
|1.3710
|1.3495
|2007.05.10 13:03
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|34217970
|2007.05.10 06:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3548
|1.3515
|1.3460
|2007.05.10 13:03
|1.3515
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.20
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|33.20
|Closed P/L:
|33.08
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|34352950
|2007.05.11 01:12
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3468
|1.3648
|1.3433
|
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-12.40
|34369946
|2007.05.11 06:08
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3486
|1.3648
|1.3451
|
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-17.60
|34422631
|2007.05.11 13:26
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3504
|1.3648
|1.3469
|
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|-20.80
|34434508
|2007.05.11 14:30
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.3648
|1.3487
|
|1.3530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|-12.80
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|-63.60
|
|Floating P/L:
|-61.98
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|33.08
|Floating P/L:
|-61.98
|Margin:
|150.00
|Balance:
|1 133.73
|Equity:
|1 071.75
|Free Margin:
|921.75