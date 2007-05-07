Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1438343 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 May 11, 19:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
339372522007.05.07 02:02buy0.02eurusd1.36131.34331.36482007.05.08 15:271.35350.000.00-0.12-15.60
340152742007.05.08 01:17buy0.04eurusd1.35951.34331.36302007.05.08 15:271.35360.000.000.00-23.60
340507642007.05.08 08:38buy0.08eurusd1.35741.34301.36092007.05.08 15:261.35340.000.000.00-32.00
340598652007.05.08 10:49buy0.16eurusd1.35531.34271.35882007.05.08 15:261.35350.000.000.00-28.80
340757682007.05.08 14:15buy0.32eurusd1.35351.34271.35702007.05.08 15:261.35350.000.000.000.00
340790772007.05.08 14:21buy0.64eurusd1.35171.34271.35522007.05.08 15:261.35340.000.000.00108.80
341378192007.05.09 08:50sell0.02eurusd1.35401.37201.35052007.05.09 18:221.35390.000.000.000.20
341598792007.05.09 13:24sell0.04eurusd1.35591.35391.34842007.05.09 18:221.35390.000.000.008.00
342085362007.05.10 01:30sell0.02eurusd1.35301.37101.34952007.05.10 13:031.35150.000.000.003.00
342179702007.05.10 06:00sell0.04eurusd1.35481.35151.34602007.05.10 13:031.35150.000.000.0013.20
  0.00 0.00 -0.12 33.20
Closed P/L: 33.08
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
343529502007.05.11 01:12sell0.02eurusd1.34681.36481.3433 1.35300.000.000.11-12.40
343699462007.05.11 06:08sell0.04eurusd1.34861.36481.3451 1.35300.000.000.22-17.60
344226312007.05.11 13:26sell0.08eurusd1.35041.36481.3469 1.35300.000.000.43-20.80
344345082007.05.11 14:30sell0.16eurusd1.35221.36481.3487 1.35300.000.000.86-12.80
  0.00 0.00 1.62 -63.60
 Floating P/L: -61.98
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 33.08 Floating P/L: -61.98 Margin: 150.00
Balance: 1 133.73 Equity: 1 071.75 Free Margin: 921.75