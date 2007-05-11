Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1438343 Name: Rick Currency: USD 2007 May 18, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
343529502007.05.11 01:12sell0.02eurusd1.34681.36481.34332007.05.15 07:251.35420.000.000.22-14.80
343699462007.05.11 06:08sell0.04eurusd1.34861.36481.34512007.05.15 07:251.35410.000.000.44-22.00
344226312007.05.11 13:26sell0.08eurusd1.35041.36481.34692007.05.15 07:241.35420.000.000.86-30.40
344345082007.05.11 14:30sell0.16eurusd1.35221.36481.34872007.05.15 07:241.35430.000.001.72-33.60
344675432007.05.13 23:38sell0.32eurusd1.35421.36501.35072007.05.15 07:241.35420.000.001.730.00
345540672007.05.15 06:35sell0.64eurusd1.35601.36501.35252007.05.15 07:241.35430.000.000.00108.80
345745112007.05.15 10:15sell0.02eurusd1.35331.37131.34982007.05.15 19:081.35900.000.000.00-11.40
345841402007.05.15 12:32sell0.04eurusd1.35511.37131.35162007.05.15 19:081.35880.000.000.00-14.80
346032032007.05.15 14:32sell0.08eurusd1.35691.37131.35342007.05.15 19:051.35890.000.000.00-16.00
346077962007.05.15 14:40sell0.16eurusd1.35871.37131.35522007.05.15 19:041.35900.000.000.00-4.80
346160582007.05.15 15:02sell0.32eurusd1.36051.37131.35702007.05.15 19:021.35890.000.000.0051.20
346554242007.05.16 05:37buy0.02eurusd1.36021.34221.36372007.05.17 06:431.35320.000.00-0.36-14.00
346827312007.05.16 11:41buy0.04eurusd1.35841.34221.36192007.05.17 06:431.35310.000.00-0.73-21.20
347137792007.05.16 15:10buy0.08eurusd1.35511.34071.35862007.05.17 06:421.35320.000.00-1.45-15.20
347191052007.05.16 15:17buy0.16eurusd1.35331.34071.35682007.05.17 06:421.35330.000.00-2.900.00
347288432007.05.16 16:03buy0.32eurusd1.35151.34071.35502007.05.17 06:411.35340.000.00-5.8160.80
347998192007.05.17 10:17sell0.02eurusd1.35231.34921.34372007.05.17 12:581.34920.000.000.006.20
348867762007.05.18 05:31sell0.02eurusd1.34821.36621.34472007.05.18 11:021.34780.000.000.000.80
348984782007.05.18 07:51sell0.04eurusd1.35001.34781.34232007.05.18 11:021.34780.000.000.008.80
  0.00 0.00 -6.28 38.40
Closed P/L: 32.12
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 32.12 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 165.85 Equity: 1 165.85 Free Margin: 1 165.85