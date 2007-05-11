Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1438343
|Name: Rick
|Currency: USD
|2007 May 18, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|34352950
|2007.05.11 01:12
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3468
|1.3648
|1.3433
|2007.05.15 07:25
|1.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-14.80
|34369946
|2007.05.11 06:08
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3486
|1.3648
|1.3451
|2007.05.15 07:25
|1.3541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-22.00
|34422631
|2007.05.11 13:26
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3504
|1.3648
|1.3469
|2007.05.15 07:24
|1.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|-30.40
|34434508
|2007.05.11 14:30
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3522
|1.3648
|1.3487
|2007.05.15 07:24
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|1.72
|-33.60
|34467543
|2007.05.13 23:38
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3542
|1.3650
|1.3507
|2007.05.15 07:24
|1.3542
|0.00
|0.00
|1.73
|0.00
|34554067
|2007.05.15 06:35
|sell
|0.64
|eurusd
|1.3560
|1.3650
|1.3525
|2007.05.15 07:24
|1.3543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|108.80
|34574511
|2007.05.15 10:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3533
|1.3713
|1.3498
|2007.05.15 19:08
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.40
|34584140
|2007.05.15 12:32
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3713
|1.3516
|2007.05.15 19:08
|1.3588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.80
|34603203
|2007.05.15 14:32
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3569
|1.3713
|1.3534
|2007.05.15 19:05
|1.3589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|34607796
|2007.05.15 14:40
|sell
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3587
|1.3713
|1.3552
|2007.05.15 19:04
|1.3590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|34616058
|2007.05.15 15:02
|sell
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3605
|1.3713
|1.3570
|2007.05.15 19:02
|1.3589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.20
|34655424
|2007.05.16 05:37
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3602
|1.3422
|1.3637
|2007.05.17 06:43
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-14.00
|34682731
|2007.05.16 11:41
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3584
|1.3422
|1.3619
|2007.05.17 06:43
|1.3531
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|-21.20
|34713779
|2007.05.16 15:10
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3551
|1.3407
|1.3586
|2007.05.17 06:42
|1.3532
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|-15.20
|34719105
|2007.05.16 15:17
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3533
|1.3407
|1.3568
|2007.05.17 06:42
|1.3533
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.90
|0.00
|34728843
|2007.05.16 16:03
|buy
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3515
|1.3407
|1.3550
|2007.05.17 06:41
|1.3534
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.81
|60.80
|34799819
|2007.05.17 10:17
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3523
|1.3492
|1.3437
|2007.05.17 12:58
|1.3492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.20
|34886776
|2007.05.18 05:31
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3482
|1.3662
|1.3447
|2007.05.18 11:02
|1.3478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|34898478
|2007.05.18 07:51
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3500
|1.3478
|1.3423
|2007.05.18 11:02
|1.3478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.80
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.28
|38.40
|Closed P/L:
|32.12
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|32.12
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 165.85
|Equity:
|1 165.85
|Free Margin:
|1 165.85