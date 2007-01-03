Strategy Tester Report
MTF-HAS-SCALPING-DEMOV1.0

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2007.01.02 08:00 - 2007.05.01 00:00 (2007.01.01 - 2007.05.01)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersSCALPLING_METHOD_SET="---------------------------"; StartTF="MN"; EndTF="M30"; LotsSET="---------------------------"; Lots=1; TakeProfitMethod1="---------------------------"; TPMethodUseATR=false; TPAtrPeriod=14; TPAtrPercentage=0.9; TakeProfitMethod2="---------------------------"; TakeProfitM1=5; TakeProfitM5=10; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitH1=25; TakeProfitH4=30; TakeProfitD1=60; TakeProfitW1=100; TakeProfitMN=200; StopLossSET="---------------------------"; StopLoss=0; StartTFStopLossOn=false; TrailingStopLossSET="---------------------------"; BreakEvenOn=false; BreakEvenTrigger=15; TrailingStopOn=false; TrailingStopTrigger=25; TrailingStop=15; COPY_RIGHT_RESERVED="steinitz@cox.net"; MaMetod=2; MaPeriod=6; MaMetod2=3; MaPeriod2=2;
Bars in test13047Ticks modelled441907Modelling quality89.99%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit2968.01Gross profit3390.01Gross loss-422.00
Profit factor8.03Expected payoff156.21
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown422.00 (3.15%)Relative drawdown3.15% (422.00)
Total trades19Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)19 (94.74%)
Profit trades (% of total)18 (94.74%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (5.26%)
Largestprofit trade250.00loss trade-422.00
Averageprofit trade188.33loss trade-422.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)18 (3390.01)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-422.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)3390.01 (18)consecutive loss (count of losses)-422.00 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins18consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.01.03 07:15buy11.001.97420.00001.9757
22007.01.18 09:04t/p11.001.97570.00001.9757115.9910115.99
32007.01.18 16:17buy21.001.97320.00001.9752
42007.01.19 03:05t/p21.001.97520.00001.9752198.0010313.99
52007.01.19 09:07buy31.001.97540.00001.9769
62007.01.19 10:30t/p31.001.97690.00001.9769150.0010463.99
72007.01.19 10:38buy41.001.97370.00001.9752
82007.01.19 13:41t/p41.001.97520.00001.9752150.0010613.99
92007.01.19 13:41buy51.001.97560.00001.9776
102007.01.22 17:03t/p51.001.97760.00001.9776198.0010811.99
112007.01.24 01:30buy61.001.98330.00001.9853
122007.04.13 08:24t/p61.001.98530.00001.985338.0010849.99
132007.04.13 20:00buy71.001.98530.00001.9873
142007.04.13 20:58t/p71.001.98730.00001.9873200.0011049.99
152007.04.16 10:15buy81.001.98810.00001.9896
162007.04.16 10:30t/p81.001.98960.00001.9896150.0011199.99
172007.04.16 17:51buy91.001.99080.00001.9923
182007.04.17 08:25t/p91.001.99230.00001.9923148.0011347.99
192007.04.18 21:12buy101.002.00660.00002.0086
202007.04.18 22:33t/p101.002.00860.00002.0086200.0011547.99
212007.04.19 12:00buy111.002.00420.00002.0062
222007.04.20 08:21t/p111.002.00620.00002.0062198.0111746.00
232007.04.20 10:30buy121.002.00290.00002.0054
242007.04.23 00:00t/p121.002.00540.00002.0054248.0011994.00
252007.04.23 06:37buy131.002.00390.00002.0059
262007.04.25 08:29t/p131.002.00590.00002.0059196.0012190.00
272007.04.26 03:00buy141.002.00260.00002.0046
282007.04.26 07:09t/p141.002.00460.00002.0046200.0112390.01
292007.04.27 06:00buy151.001.99240.00001.9949
302007.04.27 12:02t/p151.001.99490.00001.9949250.0012640.01
312007.04.27 12:02buy161.001.99530.00001.9978
322007.04.27 12:40t/p161.001.99780.00001.9978250.0012890.01
332007.04.27 12:40buy171.001.99830.00002.0008
342007.04.27 14:23t/p171.002.00080.00002.0008250.0013140.01
352007.04.27 14:23buy181.002.00120.00002.0037
362007.04.27 14:31t/p181.002.00370.00002.0037250.0013390.01
372007.04.27 14:31buy191.002.00410.00002.0066
382007.04.30 23:59close at stop191.001.99990.00002.0066-422.0012968.01