Strategy Tester Report
MTF-HAS-SCALPING-DEMOV1.0
|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2007.01.02 08:00 - 2007.05.01 00:00 (2007.01.01 - 2007.05.01)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|SCALPLING_METHOD_SET="---------------------------"; StartTF="MN"; EndTF="M30"; LotsSET="---------------------------"; Lots=1; TakeProfitMethod1="---------------------------"; TPMethodUseATR=false;
TPAtrPeriod=14; TPAtrPercentage=0.9; TakeProfitMethod2="---------------------------"; TakeProfitM1=5; TakeProfitM5=10; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitH1=25; TakeProfitH4=30; TakeProfitD1=60; TakeProfitW1=100; TakeProfitMN=200; StopLossSET="---------------------------"; StopLoss=0; StartTFStopLossOn=false;
TrailingStopLossSET="---------------------------"; BreakEvenOn=false;
BreakEvenTrigger=15; TrailingStopOn=false;
TrailingStopTrigger=25; TrailingStop=15; COPY_RIGHT_RESERVED="steinitz@cox.net"; MaMetod=2; MaPeriod=6; MaMetod2=3; MaPeriod2=2;
|Bars in test
|13047
|Ticks modelled
|441907
|Modelling quality
|89.99%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|2968.01
|Gross profit
|3390.01
|Gross loss
|-422.00
|Profit factor
|8.03
|Expected payoff
|156.21
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|422.00 (3.15%)
|Relative drawdown
|3.15% (422.00)
|Total trades
|19
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|19 (94.74%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|18 (94.74%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (5.26%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|250.00
|loss trade
|-422.00
|Average
|profit trade
|188.33
|loss trade
|-422.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|18 (3390.01)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-422.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|3390.01 (18)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-422.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|18
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.01.03 07:15
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.9742
|0.0000
|1.9757
|2
|2007.01.18 09:04
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.9757
|0.0000
|1.9757
|115.99
|10115.99
|3
|2007.01.18 16:17
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.9732
|0.0000
|1.9752
|4
|2007.01.19 03:05
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.9752
|0.0000
|1.9752
|198.00
|10313.99
|5
|2007.01.19 09:07
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.9754
|0.0000
|1.9769
|6
|2007.01.19 10:30
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.9769
|0.0000
|1.9769
|150.00
|10463.99
|7
|2007.01.19 10:38
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.9737
|0.0000
|1.9752
|8
|2007.01.19 13:41
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.9752
|0.0000
|1.9752
|150.00
|10613.99
|9
|2007.01.19 13:41
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.9756
|0.0000
|1.9776
|10
|2007.01.22 17:03
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.9776
|0.0000
|1.9776
|198.00
|10811.99
|11
|2007.01.24 01:30
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.9833
|0.0000
|1.9853
|12
|2007.04.13 08:24
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.9853
|0.0000
|1.9853
|38.00
|10849.99
|13
|2007.04.13 20:00
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.9853
|0.0000
|1.9873
|14
|2007.04.13 20:58
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.9873
|0.0000
|1.9873
|200.00
|11049.99
|15
|2007.04.16 10:15
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.9881
|0.0000
|1.9896
|16
|2007.04.16 10:30
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.9896
|0.0000
|1.9896
|150.00
|11199.99
|17
|2007.04.16 17:51
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.9908
|0.0000
|1.9923
|18
|2007.04.17 08:25
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|1.9923
|0.0000
|1.9923
|148.00
|11347.99
|19
|2007.04.18 21:12
|buy
|10
|1.00
|2.0066
|0.0000
|2.0086
|20
|2007.04.18 22:33
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|2.0086
|0.0000
|2.0086
|200.00
|11547.99
|21
|2007.04.19 12:00
|buy
|11
|1.00
|2.0042
|0.0000
|2.0062
|22
|2007.04.20 08:21
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|2.0062
|0.0000
|2.0062
|198.01
|11746.00
|23
|2007.04.20 10:30
|buy
|12
|1.00
|2.0029
|0.0000
|2.0054
|24
|2007.04.23 00:00
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|2.0054
|0.0000
|2.0054
|248.00
|11994.00
|25
|2007.04.23 06:37
|buy
|13
|1.00
|2.0039
|0.0000
|2.0059
|26
|2007.04.25 08:29
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|2.0059
|0.0000
|2.0059
|196.00
|12190.00
|27
|2007.04.26 03:00
|buy
|14
|1.00
|2.0026
|0.0000
|2.0046
|28
|2007.04.26 07:09
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|2.0046
|0.0000
|2.0046
|200.01
|12390.01
|29
|2007.04.27 06:00
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.9924
|0.0000
|1.9949
|30
|2007.04.27 12:02
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|1.9949
|0.0000
|1.9949
|250.00
|12640.01
|31
|2007.04.27 12:02
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.9953
|0.0000
|1.9978
|32
|2007.04.27 12:40
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.9978
|0.0000
|1.9978
|250.00
|12890.01
|33
|2007.04.27 12:40
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.9983
|0.0000
|2.0008
|34
|2007.04.27 14:23
|t/p
|17
|1.00
|2.0008
|0.0000
|2.0008
|250.00
|13140.01
|35
|2007.04.27 14:23
|buy
|18
|1.00
|2.0012
|0.0000
|2.0037
|36
|2007.04.27 14:31
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|2.0037
|0.0000
|2.0037
|250.00
|13390.01
|37
|2007.04.27 14:31
|buy
|19
|1.00
|2.0041
|0.0000
|2.0066
|38
|2007.04.30 23:59
|close at stop
|19
|1.00
|1.9999
|0.0000
|2.0066
|-422.00
|12968.01