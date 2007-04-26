FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 42295Name: 111_fibo_1111112007.04.28 01:36 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1317990250260002007.04.26 12:00sell0.10gbpusd1.99741.99411.98942007.04.26 14:071.99410.000.0033.00
0.000.0033.00
 
Summary P/L:33.00
 
Winning trades:(1) 33.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:33.00
Largest winning trade:33.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (33.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:33.00 (1)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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